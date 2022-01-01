Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1551 North Wells St., Chicago, IL 60610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - N. Wells
4.7 • 1,759
1419 N Wells St. 1 South Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurant