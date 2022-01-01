Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana

1551 North Wells St.

Chicago, IL 60610

Margherita
Biancalana
Tagliatelle Bolognese

Antipasti

Montanarine Fritte

$8.00+

extra side of marina sauce

$3.50

Side Of Calabrian Honey

$1.00

Side Of Organic Honey

$2.00

Burrata al forno

$20.00

side of bread-3 piece

$2.50

Spinach e Ricotta arancine

$14.00

Polpette al forno

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Polpo Alla Griglia

$20.00

Insalate

B&B Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$16.00

Bufala Caprese

$19.00

Pasta

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$21.00

Pasta e Piselli

$17.00

Nonna Carmela

$19.00

Kids spaghetti olive oil and parm cheese

$8.00

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$20.00

Risotto Special

$30.00

Gallucci Pasta of the Day

$21.00

Rotolo al forno

$23.00

Pizze Bianche

Biancalana

$22.00

Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

Funghetto

$22.00

Montanara Norcino

$23.00

Napoletana

$21.00

Pistachio Pesto

$22.00

Pizza Special

$26.00

Puttanesca

$22.00

Stracciatella

$22.00

Tartufata

$23.00

Vegetale

$21.00

Pizze Rosse

Montanara Classico

$18.00

Marinara

$17.00

Terra Mia

$22.00

Margherita

$20.00

Regina

$26.00

Pizza Special

$26.00

Inferno

$21.00

Parmigiana

$23.00

Gallucci Market

DeCicco Rigatoni

$3.00

Dececco Spaghetti

$3.00

Barilla Campanelle

$3.00

DeCecco Farfalle

$3.00

Ciao San Marzano Tomato (105oz)

$10.00

Lupara Mozzarella di Bufala

$10.00

Artisan Gelato 1 pint

$8.00

Gallucci Homemade Chili Oil

$8.00

Birra Moretti (6 pack)

$15.00

Birra Peroni(6 pack)

$15.00

Negroni 24oz.

$32.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Antonio Mazella Biancolella

$34.00

Borgo Dei Trulli Primitivo

$38.00

Rema Farina Valpolicella

$42.00

Antonio Mazella Piedirosso

$44.00

Acqua Panna 750ml

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling 750ml

$3.00

Lurisia Gazzosa

$4.00

Lurisia Aranciata

$4.00

Take Home Pizza Kit

$12.00

Jell-O shot Negroni or Spritz

$4.00

Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

$12.00

Wood Fired Sandwiches

Meatball Parm

$16.00

Di Parma

$16.00

Pazzo Pollo

$17.00

Chefs Selection

Mo' Vec io

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1551 North Wells St., Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

