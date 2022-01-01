Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galvan's Sausage House

1924 E Hwy 90 A

Richmond, TX 77406

Meat

Brisket

$18.50

Beef, Dry Rub

Pork Ribs

$18.50

Pork Spareribs, Dry Rub

Sausage

All-Beef Sausage

$18.50

Beef, Spices, Enriched Flour, Pork Casing

Pork & Beef Sausage

$18.50

Pork, Beef, Spices, Enriched Flour, Pork Casing

Pork & Beef Jalepeno Sausage

$18.50

Pork, Beef, Spices, Enriched Flour, Pork Casing, Jalepenos

XXX-Spicy All-Pork Sausage

$18.50

Pork, Spices,Enriched Flour, Pork Casing

Chicken Jalepeno Sausage

$18.50

Chicken, Spices, Enriched Flour, Pork Casing

Chicken

Half BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Chicken, Dry Rub

Whole BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Chicken, Dry Rub

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$12.50

Sausage or Brisket with two sides (pickles,onions,sauce,bread)

2 Meat Plate

$14.50

Sausage and Brisket with two sides (pickles,onions,sauce,bread)

Chicken Plate

$12.50

Half Chicken with two sides (pickles,onions,sauce,bread)

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

$6.75

Plain Bread, Choice of Brisket or any type of Sausage (pickles,onions,jalepenos,sauce)

Wrap-Around

$3.50

One Slice of Bread with a Bread Sized Sausage Link any sausage.

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.00+

Potatoes, Celery, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Salad Dressing

Pinto Beans

$2.00+

Pinto Beans, Spices

Spanish Rice

$2.00+

Rice, Onion, Spices

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Cabbage, Carrots, Coleslaw Dressing

Green Beans

$2.00+

Veri-Green Green Beans, Bacon, Onions, Garlic, Spices

Black-Eyed Peas

$2.00+

Black-eyed Peas, Dices Tomatoes, Diced Jalapenos, Bacon, Onions, Garlic, Spices

Greens

Greens

$2.10+

Mixed Greens , Bacon, Onion, Garlic, Spices

Chips

Small Chips

$0.75

Variety

Large Chips

$2.00

Cape Cod Variety

Extras

Pickles & Onions

$0.50+

Dill Slices, Yellow Onions

Galvan's BBQ Sauce

$1.25+

BBQ Base,Ketchup,Tomatoe Sauce

Jalapenos

$0.50

Sweet Cornbread

$1.50

Bread

$0.25+

Frozen Boudin

Mild Pork Boudin

$6.05Out of stock

Pork, Spices, Rice, Pork Casing

Pork Jalepeno Boudin

$6.05

Pork, Spices, Rice, Jalepeno, Pork Casing

Dessert

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$1.50
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$1.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.50
Decadent Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Decadent Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
Decadent Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

Decadent Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$1.50
Sugar Cookies 2pc

Sugar Cookies 2pc

$1.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 2pc

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 2pc

$1.50
Peanut Butter Chew

Peanut Butter Chew

$1.50

Peanut Butter, Corn Flakes, Sugar, Butter, Corn Syrup

Drinks

Can Sodas

$1.25

Variety

Powerade

$2.00

Variey

Lemonade

$1.50

Sugar Free!!!

Green Tea

$1.50

Diet, Regular

Juice

$1.50

Apple, Orange

Glass Bottle 12oz

$2.00

Coke, Orange Fanta, Topo Chico, Sprite

Glass Bottle 16.9oz

$2.50

Fanta Orange, Mexican Coke

Workers Special

Workers Special

$8.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1924 E Hwy 90 A, Richmond, TX 77406

