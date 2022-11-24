Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galveston Bagel Company Tremont

1110 Tremont Avenue - 23rd Street

Galveston, TX 77550

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese

Bagels

Asiago

$2.99

Blueberry

$2.99

Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.99

Everything

$2.99

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.99

Onion & Garlic

$2.99

Plain

$2.99

Poppy

$2.99

Salt

$2.99

Sesame

$2.99

Snickerdoodle

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Bagel of the Month

$2.99

Wheat

$2.99

Bulk

Half Dozen

$12.00

Dozen

$24.00

Mini Bagels

$6.99

Day Olds

$5.99

Build Your Own Breakfast

Build Your Own

$10.50

House Favorites

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Veggie Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Steak Egg & Cheese

$12.50

Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Island Favorites

French Toast Bites

$6.50

These french toast bagel bites are a new twist on a classic breakfast recipe! Choose your flavor bagel and we'll turn it into french toast topped with powdered sugar.

Pelican Island

$11.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese of your choice, Sausage, Bacon, Pepper Jack & Hash Browns

Breakfast Scrambler

$11.00

Two Eggs Your Way, Sausage, Bacon or Ham, Hash browns, and French Toast Bites, Pancakes, or Toast

Better Call Saul

$11.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel, Bacon, Sausage & Pepper Jack

Build Your Own Lunch

Build Your Own Lunch

$12.00

Brown Bags Special

$9.99

Lunch Specials

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Mashed Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Balsamic Reduction, & Sesame Seeds

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad, Mayo, Cranberries, Poppy Seeds, Chopped Pickles, Mayo, Grey Poupon

Chopped Cheese

$12.50

Grilled chopped steak, American cheese, pickled peppers, salt & pepper

Cuban

$10.50

Grilled Ham, Swiss, Pickle, Mayo

Darla's BLT

$11.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Mayo

French Dip

$12.50

House Au Jus, Grilled Steak, Provolone & Swis

G.B. Club

$11.25

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mayo

LOX

LOX

$14.00

Choice of cream cheese served with tomatoes, onions, capers, and smoked salmon

Pizza Bagel

$9.75

your choice of bagel, provolone cheese, pepperoni & marinara

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad, Mayo, Celery, & Pickles

Special

$11.99

1/2 Sandwich + Soup/Salad

1\2 Soup & 1\2 Sandwich

$12.00

1\2 Salad & 1\2Sandwich

$12.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

Water

Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Domestic Beer

$4.50

Import

$5.00

Smoothies

Strawberry & Banana

$5.50

Blueberry & Strawberry

$5.50

Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana & Spinach

$5.50

Build Your Own

$5.50

Soup

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.00+

French Onion

$6.00+

Hamburger Soup Cheesy

$6.00+

Baked Potato

$6.00+

Salads

Island Time Salad

$5.00+

Avocado, Tomatoes, Carrots, Lemon Poppy, Parmesan Cheese & Pineapple Dressing

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chips & Hashbrown

Chips

$2.00

Side Hashbrowns

$2.00

Combo Drink

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Cream Cheese

Blueberry

$1.50+

Veggie

$1.50+

Honey Cinnamon

$1.50+

Onion & Chive

$1.50+

Plain

$1.50+

Roasted Green Chili

$1.50+

Vanilla

$1.50+

A LA CARTE

Bacon- A La Carte

$1.50

Sausage- A La Carte

$1.50

Eggs- A La Carte

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

Pancakes

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Small batches - big flavor! All our bagels are hand-rolled, steam proofed, then baked until golden perfection.

Location

1110 Tremont Avenue - 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550

Directions

