Galveston Bagel Co. Food Truck

2416 Post Office St

We are in the parking lot!

Galveston, TX 77550

Order Again

Single Bagel

Blueberry

$2.99

Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.99

Everything

$2.99

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.99

Onion & Garlic

$2.99

Plain

$2.99

Poppy

$2.99

Salt

$2.99

Sesame

$2.99

Snickerdoodle

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Bagel of the Month

$2.99

Asiago

Bulk

Half Dozen

$12.00

Dozen

$20.00

Sammies

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$10.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Veggies, Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$12.50

Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Island Favorites

French Toast Bites

$5.99

Snickerdoodle Bagel, Prepared Classic French Toast Style

Breakfast Scrambler

$10.99

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & Wheat Bread

Better Call Saul (Sammie)

$10.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel, Egg, Bacon, Sausage & Pepper Jack

Pelican Island

$10.99

Blueberry Bagel, Plain Cream Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Pepper Jack & Hash Browns

Local Picks

Avocado Bagel

$9.75

Fresh Smashed Avocado, Topped with Sliced Tomatoes & balsamic reduction on a Sesame Seed Bagel

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Mayo, Cranberries, Poppy Seeds, Celery, Chopped Pickles, Pineapple, Pecans & Grey Poupon

Chopped Cheese

$12.50

Grilled Chopped Steak, American Cheese, Pickled Peppers, Salt & Pepper

Cuban

$10.50

Mustard, Pickles, Swiss & Grilled Ham

Darla's BLT

$11.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Mayo

French Dip

$12.50

House Au Jus, Provolone, Swiss & Grilled Steak

G.B.Club

$11.25

Mayo, Tomato, Pickles, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Turkey, Ham & Bacon

LOX

$14.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers and Smoked Salmon

Pizza Bagel

$9.75

Marinara, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoni

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Mayo, Celery, Pickles & Tuna

Soups

Broccoli & Cheese

$5.99+

French Onion

$5.99+

Cheese Hamburger

$5.99+

Baked Potato

$5.99+

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Island Time Salad

$4.99+

Avocado, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Parmesan Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette

1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Avocado Bagel

$11.99

Fresh smashed avocado, topped with sliced tomatoes, sesame seeds, and balsamic reduction

1/2 Chicken Salad Sammie

$11.99

1/2 Chopped Cheese

$11.99

1/2 Cuban

$11.99

1/2 Darla'sBLT

$11.99

1/2 French Dip

$11.99

1/2 G.B. Club

$11.99

1/2 Pizza Bagel

$11.99

1/2 LOX

$11.99

1/2 Tuna Salad

$11.99

Sodas

Sodas

$2.00

Juices

Juices

$2.00

Others

Others

$2.00

Smoothie Flavors

Smoothie Flavors

$5.50

Chips Flavors

Chips Flavors

$2.00

Choose From...

You Choose

$11.99

Special Of The Month

Special Of The Month

$11.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
You knead to try these bagels. Small batches - big flavor! All our bagels are hand-rolled, steam proofed, then baked until golden perfection.

2416 Post Office St, We are in the parking lot!, Galveston, TX 77550

