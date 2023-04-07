Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galveston Bay Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

902 Marina Bay Drive

Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

Beers on tap

T2 Seafoam

$6.50+

Cream Ale • 5.2% ABV • 13 IBU • 4 SRM One of our lightest ales. This classic American style is brewed with malted barley and corn lending a unique light flavor that is incredibly easy drinking.

T3 Krauss-Chech Pils

$6.50+

Pilsner • 5% ABV • 36 IBU • 3 SRM Is it German or Czech? Perhaps a cross of the two. Krauss-Czech Pils is brewed with German Pilsner malt and Czech Saaz hops then lagered to perfection. It finishes crisp and dry with a pleasing balanced bitterness.

T4 Blueberry Blonde

$6.50+

Blonde Ale • 6.2 ABV • 22 IBU • 5 SRM Do blondes really have more fun? Our blonde ale most certainly does. This light and thirst-quenching ale is bolstered with fresh blueberries before and after fermentation resulting in a delightful blueberry aroma and flavor that will remind you of fresh blueberry muffins.

T5 Ghostship Gose

$6.50+

Gose • 6.6% ABV • 8 IBU • 4 SRM An old style that is making a comeback, this sour wheat beer is brewed with coriander and salt giving a slight pucker while remaining very refreshing. Historically, wild bacteria would work alongside yeast to give this beer its sour quality. We have isolated the best components of this kind of fermentation and used it to create a clean tasting sour with just the right amount of bite.

T6 Sunny Day IPA

$6.50+

IPA • 7% ABV • 66 IBU • 5 SRM There's nothing like kicking back on a sunny day (or maybe dreaming of a sunny day) and enjoying the fresh kick of hops in our Sunny Day IPA. The use of Citra hops invoke grassy notes of grapefruit and lime assisted by a honey-like malt backbone built up to provide a perfectly balanced IPA that won't wreck your pallet.

T7 Bull Shark

$6.50+

Scottish Ale • 6.3% ABV • 30 IBU • 22 SRM A bull and a shark walk into a beer...resulting in our Bull Shark Scottish Ale brewed in the traditional fashion for a smooth and malty finish. A complex mix of roasted barley along with a longer boil time gives this beer a deep rich color with bready malt character and caramel overtones.

T8 Captains Coffee Stout

$6.50

Coffee Stout • 8.6% ABV • 64 IBU • 42 SRM This is a beer for coffee lovers. A stout with cold-brewed coffee added after fermentation makes for a strong and wonderfully roasty brew.

T9 Watermelon Wheat

$6.50+

Fruited Wheat Ale • 5.3% ABV • 11 IBU • 4 SRM Using our wheat base, we add a touch of watermelon to enhance the aroma and crips flavors of this great wheat beer and give it a fun summer twist.

T10 Sour Siren

$6.50

Kettle Sour • 5% ABV • 8 IBU Our Sour Siren Series of kettle sours starts with a simple base of barley and wheat before being inoculated with pure lactobacillus in the boil kettle for three days before being boiled and fermented with ale yeast. Our fruited editions are then refermented for an extended period of time with whatever fun fruit seems like a good idea. We love suggestions!

T11 CLFS

$6.50+

Pale Ale • 5.5% ABV • 55 IBU • 6 SRM This easy drinking pale ale is brewed with four base malts and a mix of both old school and new school hops. Drive your golf cart responsibly!!

T12 Cherry Bomb

$6.50+

Fruited Cream Ale • 5.2% ABV • 13 IBU A light cream ale refermented with tart cherries and black cherries

T13 Tropic Thunder

$6.50+

IPA • 6.2 ABV • 70 IBU • 5 SRM Fermented with S-33 and dry-hopped at high kraussen with HBC 586 cryo hops for an intense hoppy profile.

T14 Kettle Down

$6.50

Kettle Sour • 6 ABV • 5 IBU • 18 SRM What happens when your boil kettle cant quite reach a boil in the testing phase? Make a kettle sour! Kettle Down, Now has notes of black tea and tart lemon. Like an Arnold Palmer!

T15 Buried Treasure

$6.50

Golden Stout • 8% ABV • 27 IBU • 7 SRM Looks can be deceiving! This light-in-color ale is actually a deep and flavorful stout bursting with roasty notes of coffee and cacao. Roasted oats and vanilla bean compliment its thick mouthfeel.

T16 Green Apple Ghostship

$6.50+

Fruited Gose • 6.6% ABV • 7 IBU • SRM Ghostship Gose with the addition of green apple for a pleasantly tart fruitiness.

T17 Oktoberfest

$6.50+

Märzen • 6.5% ABV • 22 IBU • 7 SRM With a rich malty-sweet aroma, full body, and decadent caramel flavor perfectly balanced by German Hallertau hops, this is the lager we look forward to all year long. Prost!

T18 Tart Cherry Brown

$6.50+

Fruited Brown Ale • 6.3 ABV • 31 IBU • 22 SRM Fermented with tart Montmorency cherries from Michigan, this special brown ale retains a hint of its cherry flavor without being overly sweet. The combination of malt, hops, and fruit come together to activate all the taste buds on your tongue. It begins with a burst of cherry tartness and as it mellows the toasty flavors of the roasted malts and slight bitterness from earthy hops give this beer a flavorful finish.

T19 One Week Of Winter

$6.50+

Winter Warmer • 7% ABV • 29 IBU • 25 SRM A perfect complement to this rare time of the year when the weather starts getting colder,this warming brown ale is brewed with roasted malts, earthy hops, a special blend of Christmas spices and conditioned on spruce tips.

T20 Twins Basil

$6.50+

Belgian IPA • 6.2% ABV • 70IBU • 4SRM An IPA fermented hot with a classic Belgian yeast and dry-hopped with old-world hops. Herbaceous notes of peppercorn and basil.

T21 Whiskey Barrel Bullshark

$7.50

Scottish Ale • 6.5% ABV • 30 IBU • 22 SRM Our Bull Shark Scottish Ale aged in Whitmeyers whiskey barrels for over a year!

T22 Purple Pils

$6.50+Out of stock

Pilsner • 5% ABV • 28 IBU • It's Purple! Our take on a classic bohemian pilsner, features a striking twist of purple, pink, and teal hues given by the addition of butterfly pea flowers along with the more traditional Saaz hops

T23 Old Greg

$6.50

Old Ale • 9.2% ABV • 47 IBU • 17 SRM Also referred to as a Stock Ale, our Old Gregg is a sweet English beer with a lot of body, character, and a distinct booziness. Brewed with seaweed for a twist to an old style.

T24 Queen Anne's Revenge

$6.50

Barrel Aged Gose • 6.6% ABV • 7 IBU • 4 SRM We aged Ghostship Gose in a Haak Winery Madeira barrel for 14 months to create a perfectly harmony between the salty sour notes of a gose and the sweet fruity character of a madeira.

T25 Sitiva Dank Ipa

$6.50+

IPA • 6.5% ABV • 85 IBU West Coast IPA featuring Sitiva, CTZ and Simcoe hops. Super dank.

T26 SmokeStack

$6.50

Rauchbier • 8.4% ABV • 38 IBU • 22 SRM Rich and robust with the inclusion of cherrywood-smoked malt, our take on this classic German style has just the right amount of smoke without being overwhelming.

T27 Coast Gourd (Nitro)

$6.50+

Pumpkin Ale • 7.5% ABV • 29 IBU • 11 SRM Our pumpkin ale is made of local ripe pumpkins that are painstakingly gutted, peeled, chopped, and slowly roasted for hours to extract all the flavorful sugars of the gourd before being thrown directly into the mash to cook down further. We also make our own proprietary pumpkin spice blend by toasting and grinding whole spices. It's probably the hardest way to make a pumpkin beer but tastes a heck of a lot better than boiling the canned stuff.

T28 Coffee Stout (Nitro)

$6.50

Coffee Stout • 8.6% ABV • 64 IBU • 42 SRM This is a beer for coffee lovers. A stout with cold-brewed coffee added after fermentation makes for a strong and wonderfully roasty brew.

T29 Havana Moon (Nitro)

$6.50

Imperial Stout • 9% ABV • 60 IBU • 40 SRM Introducing Havana Moon, an imperial stout aged in Railean Rum barrels for 6 months before being blended to perfection. Strong notes of sweet caramelized sugar and toffee give way to an oaky finish with notes of vanilla and dark chocolate

T30 It's Business!! (Nitro)

$6.50

Fruited Stout • 8.6% ABV • 62 IBU • 42 SRM Sweet raspberry will tickle your tongue when you put this nitro brew in your mouth. Smooth to the taste and goes down easy.

Food Menu

Coastal Classics

Fish & Chips

$34.95

Wild Caught Alaskan Cod beer battered in GBB Bullshark beer then fried to a golden brown served French fries, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar.

Southern Fried Shrimp

Eight wild-caught shrimp battered in a classic southern breading then fried to a golden brown served with French fries, hush puppies, tartar, and cocktail sauces. Eight Fried Oysters Combo w/Shrimp and Oysters Grilled or Blackened Shrimp

New Orlean Po-Boy

Gambino’s authentic New Orleans French loaf overstuffed with fresh seafood dressed with awesome sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Shrimp Oyster Shoyster

Gulf Coast Snapper

$23.95Out of stock

Everyday Elevated

Classic Burger

$16.95

6 oz Wagyu patty, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.

Tex-Mex Burger

$17.95

6 oz Wagyu patty, pico, guacamole, grilled peppers, and onions served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.

Bacon Pimento Cheese Cheeseburger

$18.95

6 oz Wagyu patty, house-made pimento cheese, bacon served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.95

6 oz Wagyu patty, sauteed mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.

Wagyu the Dog

$11.95+Out of stock

A 4 oz Wagyu steak dog grilled and roasted then topped with mustard on grilled Texas toast w/cheese w/Wagyu chili + cheese

Tuna Steak Burger

$17.95

Sushi Grade Tuna filet, Bahn mi veggies, white soy mignonette, lettuce, tomato served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.

The Brew Bird

$13.95

Lime marinated grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, awesome sauce served on a hot buttered bun with French Fries.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Hand-breaded and fried to a juicy golden brown topped with pickles, awesome sauce served on a hot buttered bun with French Fries.

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Fried or Lime marinated grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, fried pickles, tomatoes served on a hot buttered Pretzel bun with French Fries.

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Fried chicken tossed in our house-made hot honey, bacon served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.

The Diner Burger

$17.95

6oz Wagyu patty, grilled onions, American cheese and awesome sauce served on buttered brioche bun

Kick Starters

Bang Bang Oysters

$12.95

Four Fried Prestige oysters nestled on a bed of Bahn mi veggies drizzled with awesome sauce.

Seoul Wings

$12.95+

Fried chicken wings tossed in a sauce of your choice Six Twelve

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.95

Grilled chicken folded into a creamy buffalo cheese sauce served with corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Queso

$11.95

House made queso served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa Two Ways

$8.95

Our house-made salsa rojo and salsa negra, freshly fried corn tortilla chips

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95Out of stock

6 oz mushrooms hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with buttermilk ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.95

6 oz thick sliced pickles hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with buttermilk ranch.

Peel & Eat Cold-Boiled Shrimp

$10.95+

Succulent Boiled Jumbo shrimp served with tartar and cocktail sauces. By the pound

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.95

Spinach and artichoke hearts layered in a seafoam parmesan cream sauce served with corn tortilla chips.

Giant Pretzel

$9.95

A warm salted pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard.

Steel Tray Nachos

$12.95Out of stock

Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with ground beef, queso, pico de gallo

Y'all Hush!

$7.95

Hushpuppies fried to a golden brown served with our awesome and tartar sauces

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

French fries with house made queso and chili, roasted jalapeno

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Sassy Salads

Galveston Bay Salad

$17.95

Cold boiled or grilled shrimp, tomatoes, avocado slices, feta cheese, 6-minute boiled egg tossed in a dressing of your choice. w/grilled or blackened chicken w/fried oysters

Seared tuna salad

$18.95

Sushi Grade Tuna, Seared rare with spicy tuna glaze, bahn mi veggies, fried wonton chips, romaine hearts and crushed peanuts

CLS Cobb Salad

$14.95

Lettuce blend, tomatoes, peppered bacon crumble, blue cheese, avocado, soft-boiled egg w/grilled or blackened chicken w/six grilled or blackened shrimp w/prime center-cut fajita steak w/seared sushi grade tuna w/fired oysters

Steak Salad

$19.95

Tasty Tacos

Laredo

$13.95

24-hour brine-soaked chicken fried to a golden brown, grilled peppers and onions, bacon crumble served with salsa rojo 2 tacos

Grilled Snapper Taco

$16.95

Soft corn tortillas filled with grilled or blackened snapper, pico de gallo, romaine hearts, served with our white soy mignonette. 3 tacos

Baja Shrimp Taco

$16.95

Grilled, fried, or blackened shrimp filled in soft corn tortillas layered with cheese, pico de gallo, bacon crumble, avocado mash, and our house-made seafood sauce. 2 tacos

Lone Star

$15.95

Lime marinated 44 farms fajita steak, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, served with our house made fired roasted salsa rojo

Sides

Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

Seltzer's

Galveston Bay Breeze

Apple Thyme Cardamom

$6.50

Blueberry Mint Black tea

$6.50

Cranberry Juniper Lemongrass

$6.50

Ginger Lime Peppercorn

$6.50

Grapefruit Mint Rosemary

$6.50

Lemon Basil Lavender

$6.50

Moscow mule

$6.50

Pineapple Turmeric Jalapeno

$6.50

Spiced Cherry Orange

$6.50

Strawberry Basil Chili

$6.50

Flights

Flight

Flight

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Barq's Root beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Merchandise

Hats

GBB Hat

$20.00

Hoodies

Black Small

$50.00

Black Medium

$50.00

Black Large

$50.00

Black XL

$50.00

Red Small

$50.00

Red Medium

$50.00

Red Large

$50.00

Grey and Blue Small

$50.00

Grey and Blue Medium

$50.00

Grey and Blue Large

$50.00

Grey and Blue XL

$50.00

Grey and Green Small

$50.00

Grey and Green Medium

$50.00

Grey and Green Large

$50.00

Grey and Green XL

$50.00

T-Shirt

GBB logo Shirt

$25.00

Sticker Packs

Sticker pack 1

$3.00

Bumper sticker

$3.00

Tin Tacker

GBB logo tin

$30.00

Koozie

Sunny Day Koozie

$5.00

Blueberry Blonde Koozie

$5.00

Krauss-Czech Pils Koozie

$5.00

Coffee Stout Koozie

$5.00

Pint Glass

GBB Pub Glass

$8.00

GBB Pilsner

$16.00

Tulip

Gbb Tulip

$16.00

Tasters

mini tulip

$8.00

Brew Puzzle

Puzzle

$25.00

Growler

Growler

$20.00

To Go Beer

6 Packs

Bull shark 6 pack

$9.99

Sunny day 6 pack

$9.99

seafoam 6 pack

$9.99

Blueberry Blond 6 pack

$9.99

Coffee Stout 6 pack

$11.99

Ghost ship 6 pack

$9.99

Crowlers

T2 Seafoam Crowler

$15.00

T3 Krauss-Chech Pils Crowler

$15.00

T4 Blueberry blonde Crowler

$15.00

T5 Ghostship Gose Crowler

$15.00

T6 Sunny Day Crowler

$15.00

T7 Bull Shark Crowler

$15.00

T8 Captains Coffee Stout Crowler

$17.00

T9 Watermelon Wheat Crowler

$15.00

T10 sour siren Crowler

$15.00

T11 CLFS Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

T12 Cherry Bomb Crowler

$15.00

T13 Tropic Thunder Crowler

$15.00

T14 Kettle Down Crowler

$15.00

T15 Buried Treasure Crowler

$17.00

T16 Green Apple Ghostship Crowler

$15.00

T17 Oktoberfest Crowler

$15.00

T18 Tart Cherry Brown Crowler

$15.00

T19 One Week Of Winter Crowler

$15.00

T20 Twins Basil!

$17.00Out of stock

T21 Whiskey Barrel Bullshark Crowler

$21.00

T22 Purple pils Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

T23 Old Greg Crowler

$17.00

T24 Queen Anne's Revenge Crowler

$21.00

T25 Sitiva Dank Ipa Crowler

$17.00

T26 SmokeStack Crowler

$17.00

Growlers

T2 Seafoam Growler

$26.00

T3 Krauss-Chech Pils Growler

$26.00

T4 Blueberry blonde Growler

$26.00

T5 Ghostship Gose Growler

$26.00

T6 Sunny Day Growler

$26.00

T7 Bull Shark Growler

$26.00

T8 Captains Coffee Stout Growler

$30.00

T9 Watermelon Wheat Growler

$26.00

T10 sour siren Growler

$26.00

T11 CLFS Growler

$26.00Out of stock

T12 Cherry Bomb Growler

$26.00

T13 Tropic Thunder Growler

$26.00

T14 Kettle Down Growler

$26.00

T15 Buried Treasure Growler

$39.00

T16 Green Apple Ghostship Growler

$26.00

T17 Oktoberfest Growler

$26.00

T18 Tart Cherry Brown Growler

$26.00

T19 One Week Of Winter Growler

$26.00

T20 Twins Basil Growler

$39.00Out of stock

T21 Whiskey Barrel Bullshark Growler

$39.00

T22 Purple pils Growler

$26.00Out of stock

T23 Old Greg Growler

$39.00

T24 Queen Anne's Revenge Growler

$39.00

T25 Sitiva Dank Ipa Growler

$39.00

T26 SmokeStack Growler

$39.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Galveston Bay Brewing is an independent craft brewery located in Dickinson, TX with an air-conditioned taproom and newly expanded patio area. Over 12 beers on tap with new styles tapped regularly. Family-friendly. Pets are welcome on our patio.

Website

Location

902 Marina Bay Drive, Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Outriggers Fish Taco Co
orange starNo Reviews
1026-B Marina Bay Drive Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
VooDoo Hut
orange starNo Reviews
511 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
The Barge 295
orange starNo Reviews
2613 East Nasa Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
The Boldthouse
orange star3.5 • 5
2234 E. Nasa Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clear Lake Shores

Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clear Lake Shores
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston