Galveston Bay Brewing

T27 Coast Gourd (Nitro)

$6.50 +

Pumpkin Ale • 7.5% ABV • 29 IBU • 11 SRM Our pumpkin ale is made of local ripe pumpkins that are painstakingly gutted, peeled, chopped, and slowly roasted for hours to extract all the flavorful sugars of the gourd before being thrown directly into the mash to cook down further. We also make our own proprietary pumpkin spice blend by toasting and grinding whole spices. It's probably the hardest way to make a pumpkin beer but tastes a heck of a lot better than boiling the canned stuff.