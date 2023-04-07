Galveston Bay Brewing
902 Marina Bay Drive
Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565
Beer
Beers on tap
T2 Seafoam
Cream Ale • 5.2% ABV • 13 IBU • 4 SRM One of our lightest ales. This classic American style is brewed with malted barley and corn lending a unique light flavor that is incredibly easy drinking.
T3 Krauss-Chech Pils
Pilsner • 5% ABV • 36 IBU • 3 SRM Is it German or Czech? Perhaps a cross of the two. Krauss-Czech Pils is brewed with German Pilsner malt and Czech Saaz hops then lagered to perfection. It finishes crisp and dry with a pleasing balanced bitterness.
T4 Blueberry Blonde
Blonde Ale • 6.2 ABV • 22 IBU • 5 SRM Do blondes really have more fun? Our blonde ale most certainly does. This light and thirst-quenching ale is bolstered with fresh blueberries before and after fermentation resulting in a delightful blueberry aroma and flavor that will remind you of fresh blueberry muffins.
T5 Ghostship Gose
Gose • 6.6% ABV • 8 IBU • 4 SRM An old style that is making a comeback, this sour wheat beer is brewed with coriander and salt giving a slight pucker while remaining very refreshing. Historically, wild bacteria would work alongside yeast to give this beer its sour quality. We have isolated the best components of this kind of fermentation and used it to create a clean tasting sour with just the right amount of bite.
T6 Sunny Day IPA
IPA • 7% ABV • 66 IBU • 5 SRM There's nothing like kicking back on a sunny day (or maybe dreaming of a sunny day) and enjoying the fresh kick of hops in our Sunny Day IPA. The use of Citra hops invoke grassy notes of grapefruit and lime assisted by a honey-like malt backbone built up to provide a perfectly balanced IPA that won't wreck your pallet.
T7 Bull Shark
Scottish Ale • 6.3% ABV • 30 IBU • 22 SRM A bull and a shark walk into a beer...resulting in our Bull Shark Scottish Ale brewed in the traditional fashion for a smooth and malty finish. A complex mix of roasted barley along with a longer boil time gives this beer a deep rich color with bready malt character and caramel overtones.
T8 Captains Coffee Stout
Coffee Stout • 8.6% ABV • 64 IBU • 42 SRM This is a beer for coffee lovers. A stout with cold-brewed coffee added after fermentation makes for a strong and wonderfully roasty brew.
T9 Watermelon Wheat
Fruited Wheat Ale • 5.3% ABV • 11 IBU • 4 SRM Using our wheat base, we add a touch of watermelon to enhance the aroma and crips flavors of this great wheat beer and give it a fun summer twist.
T10 Sour Siren
Kettle Sour • 5% ABV • 8 IBU Our Sour Siren Series of kettle sours starts with a simple base of barley and wheat before being inoculated with pure lactobacillus in the boil kettle for three days before being boiled and fermented with ale yeast. Our fruited editions are then refermented for an extended period of time with whatever fun fruit seems like a good idea. We love suggestions!
T11 CLFS
Pale Ale • 5.5% ABV • 55 IBU • 6 SRM This easy drinking pale ale is brewed with four base malts and a mix of both old school and new school hops. Drive your golf cart responsibly!!
T12 Cherry Bomb
Fruited Cream Ale • 5.2% ABV • 13 IBU A light cream ale refermented with tart cherries and black cherries
T13 Tropic Thunder
IPA • 6.2 ABV • 70 IBU • 5 SRM Fermented with S-33 and dry-hopped at high kraussen with HBC 586 cryo hops for an intense hoppy profile.
T14 Kettle Down
Kettle Sour • 6 ABV • 5 IBU • 18 SRM What happens when your boil kettle cant quite reach a boil in the testing phase? Make a kettle sour! Kettle Down, Now has notes of black tea and tart lemon. Like an Arnold Palmer!
T15 Buried Treasure
Golden Stout • 8% ABV • 27 IBU • 7 SRM Looks can be deceiving! This light-in-color ale is actually a deep and flavorful stout bursting with roasty notes of coffee and cacao. Roasted oats and vanilla bean compliment its thick mouthfeel.
T16 Green Apple Ghostship
Fruited Gose • 6.6% ABV • 7 IBU • SRM Ghostship Gose with the addition of green apple for a pleasantly tart fruitiness.
T17 Oktoberfest
Märzen • 6.5% ABV • 22 IBU • 7 SRM With a rich malty-sweet aroma, full body, and decadent caramel flavor perfectly balanced by German Hallertau hops, this is the lager we look forward to all year long. Prost!
T18 Tart Cherry Brown
Fruited Brown Ale • 6.3 ABV • 31 IBU • 22 SRM Fermented with tart Montmorency cherries from Michigan, this special brown ale retains a hint of its cherry flavor without being overly sweet. The combination of malt, hops, and fruit come together to activate all the taste buds on your tongue. It begins with a burst of cherry tartness and as it mellows the toasty flavors of the roasted malts and slight bitterness from earthy hops give this beer a flavorful finish.
T19 One Week Of Winter
Winter Warmer • 7% ABV • 29 IBU • 25 SRM A perfect complement to this rare time of the year when the weather starts getting colder,this warming brown ale is brewed with roasted malts, earthy hops, a special blend of Christmas spices and conditioned on spruce tips.
T20 Twins Basil
Belgian IPA • 6.2% ABV • 70IBU • 4SRM An IPA fermented hot with a classic Belgian yeast and dry-hopped with old-world hops. Herbaceous notes of peppercorn and basil.
T21 Whiskey Barrel Bullshark
Scottish Ale • 6.5% ABV • 30 IBU • 22 SRM Our Bull Shark Scottish Ale aged in Whitmeyers whiskey barrels for over a year!
T22 Purple Pils
Pilsner • 5% ABV • 28 IBU • It's Purple! Our take on a classic bohemian pilsner, features a striking twist of purple, pink, and teal hues given by the addition of butterfly pea flowers along with the more traditional Saaz hops
T23 Old Greg
Old Ale • 9.2% ABV • 47 IBU • 17 SRM Also referred to as a Stock Ale, our Old Gregg is a sweet English beer with a lot of body, character, and a distinct booziness. Brewed with seaweed for a twist to an old style.
T24 Queen Anne's Revenge
Barrel Aged Gose • 6.6% ABV • 7 IBU • 4 SRM We aged Ghostship Gose in a Haak Winery Madeira barrel for 14 months to create a perfectly harmony between the salty sour notes of a gose and the sweet fruity character of a madeira.
T25 Sitiva Dank Ipa
IPA • 6.5% ABV • 85 IBU West Coast IPA featuring Sitiva, CTZ and Simcoe hops. Super dank.
T26 SmokeStack
Rauchbier • 8.4% ABV • 38 IBU • 22 SRM Rich and robust with the inclusion of cherrywood-smoked malt, our take on this classic German style has just the right amount of smoke without being overwhelming.
T27 Coast Gourd (Nitro)
Pumpkin Ale • 7.5% ABV • 29 IBU • 11 SRM Our pumpkin ale is made of local ripe pumpkins that are painstakingly gutted, peeled, chopped, and slowly roasted for hours to extract all the flavorful sugars of the gourd before being thrown directly into the mash to cook down further. We also make our own proprietary pumpkin spice blend by toasting and grinding whole spices. It's probably the hardest way to make a pumpkin beer but tastes a heck of a lot better than boiling the canned stuff.
T28 Coffee Stout (Nitro)
Coffee Stout • 8.6% ABV • 64 IBU • 42 SRM This is a beer for coffee lovers. A stout with cold-brewed coffee added after fermentation makes for a strong and wonderfully roasty brew.
T29 Havana Moon (Nitro)
Imperial Stout • 9% ABV • 60 IBU • 40 SRM Introducing Havana Moon, an imperial stout aged in Railean Rum barrels for 6 months before being blended to perfection. Strong notes of sweet caramelized sugar and toffee give way to an oaky finish with notes of vanilla and dark chocolate
T30 It's Business!! (Nitro)
Fruited Stout • 8.6% ABV • 62 IBU • 42 SRM Sweet raspberry will tickle your tongue when you put this nitro brew in your mouth. Smooth to the taste and goes down easy.
Food Menu
Coastal Classics
Fish & Chips
Wild Caught Alaskan Cod beer battered in GBB Bullshark beer then fried to a golden brown served French fries, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar.
Southern Fried Shrimp
Eight wild-caught shrimp battered in a classic southern breading then fried to a golden brown served with French fries, hush puppies, tartar, and cocktail sauces. Eight Fried Oysters Combo w/Shrimp and Oysters Grilled or Blackened Shrimp
New Orlean Po-Boy
Gambino’s authentic New Orleans French loaf overstuffed with fresh seafood dressed with awesome sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Shrimp Oyster Shoyster
Gulf Coast Snapper
Everyday Elevated
Classic Burger
6 oz Wagyu patty, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
Tex-Mex Burger
6 oz Wagyu patty, pico, guacamole, grilled peppers, and onions served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
Bacon Pimento Cheese Cheeseburger
6 oz Wagyu patty, house-made pimento cheese, bacon served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
6 oz Wagyu patty, sauteed mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
Wagyu the Dog
A 4 oz Wagyu steak dog grilled and roasted then topped with mustard on grilled Texas toast w/cheese w/Wagyu chili + cheese
Tuna Steak Burger
Sushi Grade Tuna filet, Bahn mi veggies, white soy mignonette, lettuce, tomato served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
The Brew Bird
Lime marinated grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, awesome sauce served on a hot buttered bun with French Fries.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded and fried to a juicy golden brown topped with pickles, awesome sauce served on a hot buttered bun with French Fries.
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Lime marinated grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, fried pickles, tomatoes served on a hot buttered Pretzel bun with French Fries.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in our house-made hot honey, bacon served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
The Diner Burger
6oz Wagyu patty, grilled onions, American cheese and awesome sauce served on buttered brioche bun
Kick Starters
Bang Bang Oysters
Four Fried Prestige oysters nestled on a bed of Bahn mi veggies drizzled with awesome sauce.
Seoul Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sauce of your choice Six Twelve
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Grilled chicken folded into a creamy buffalo cheese sauce served with corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Queso
House made queso served with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa Two Ways
Our house-made salsa rojo and salsa negra, freshly fried corn tortilla chips
Fried Mushrooms
6 oz mushrooms hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with buttermilk ranch.
Fried Pickles
6 oz thick sliced pickles hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with buttermilk ranch.
Peel & Eat Cold-Boiled Shrimp
Succulent Boiled Jumbo shrimp served with tartar and cocktail sauces. By the pound
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts layered in a seafoam parmesan cream sauce served with corn tortilla chips.
Giant Pretzel
A warm salted pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard.
Steel Tray Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with ground beef, queso, pico de gallo
Y'all Hush!
Hushpuppies fried to a golden brown served with our awesome and tartar sauces
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries with house made queso and chili, roasted jalapeno
Kids Menu
Sassy Salads
Galveston Bay Salad
Cold boiled or grilled shrimp, tomatoes, avocado slices, feta cheese, 6-minute boiled egg tossed in a dressing of your choice. w/grilled or blackened chicken w/fried oysters
Seared tuna salad
Sushi Grade Tuna, Seared rare with spicy tuna glaze, bahn mi veggies, fried wonton chips, romaine hearts and crushed peanuts
CLS Cobb Salad
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, peppered bacon crumble, blue cheese, avocado, soft-boiled egg w/grilled or blackened chicken w/six grilled or blackened shrimp w/prime center-cut fajita steak w/seared sushi grade tuna w/fired oysters
Steak Salad
Tasty Tacos
Laredo
24-hour brine-soaked chicken fried to a golden brown, grilled peppers and onions, bacon crumble served with salsa rojo 2 tacos
Grilled Snapper Taco
Soft corn tortillas filled with grilled or blackened snapper, pico de gallo, romaine hearts, served with our white soy mignonette. 3 tacos
Baja Shrimp Taco
Grilled, fried, or blackened shrimp filled in soft corn tortillas layered with cheese, pico de gallo, bacon crumble, avocado mash, and our house-made seafood sauce. 2 tacos
Lone Star
Lime marinated 44 farms fajita steak, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, served with our house made fired roasted salsa rojo
Dessert
Flights
Flight
To Go Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Galveston Bay Brewing is an independent craft brewery located in Dickinson, TX with an air-conditioned taproom and newly expanded patio area. Over 12 beers on tap with new styles tapped regularly. Family-friendly. Pets are welcome on our patio.
902 Marina Bay Drive, Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565