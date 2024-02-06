Galveston Bay Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Galveston Bay Brewing is an independent craft brewery located in Dickinson, TX with an air-conditioned taproom and newly expanded patio area. Over 12 beers on tap with new styles tapped regularly. Family-friendly. Pets are welcome on our patio.
Location
902 Marina Bay Drive, Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Clear Lake Shores
More near Clear Lake Shores