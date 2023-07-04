Galveston Bay Brewing

Tap #5 Ghostship Gose

$6.50 +

Gose • 6.6% ABV • 8 IBU • 4 SRM An old style that is making a comeback, this sour wheat beer is brewed with coriander and salt giving a slight pucker while remaining very refreshing. Historically, wild bacteria would work alongside yeast to give this beer its sour quality. We have isolated the best components of this kind of fermentation and used it to create a clean tasting sour with just the right amount of bite.