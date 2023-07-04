Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galveston Bay Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

902 Marina Bay Drive

Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

Beers on tap

Tap #2 Seafoam

$6.50+

Cream Ale • 5.2% ABV • 13 IBU • 4 SRM One of our lightest ales. This classic American style is brewed with malted barley and corn lending a unique light flavor that is incredibly easy drinking.

Tap #3 Krauss-Czech Pils

$6.50+

Pilsner • 5% ABV • 36 IBU • 3 SRM Is it German or Czech? Perhaps a cross of the two. Krauss-Czech Pils is brewed with German Pilsner malt and Czech Saaz hops then lagered to perfection. It finishes crisp and dry with a pleasing balanced bitterness.

Tap #4 Blueberry Blonde

$6.50+

Blonde Ale • 6.2 ABV • 22 IBU • 5 SRM Do blondes really have more fun? Our blonde ale most certainly does. This light and thirst-quenching ale is bolstered with fresh blueberries before and after fermentation resulting in a delightful blueberry aroma and flavor that will remind you of fresh blueberry muffins.

Tap #5 Ghostship Gose

$6.50+

Gose • 6.6% ABV • 8 IBU • 4 SRM An old style that is making a comeback, this sour wheat beer is brewed with coriander and salt giving a slight pucker while remaining very refreshing. Historically, wild bacteria would work alongside yeast to give this beer its sour quality. We have isolated the best components of this kind of fermentation and used it to create a clean tasting sour with just the right amount of bite.

Tap #6 Sunny Day IPA

$6.50+

IPA • 7% ABV • 66 IBU • 5 SRM There's nothing like kicking back on a sunny day (or maybe dreaming of a sunny day) and enjoying the fresh kick of hops in our Sunny Day IPA. The use of Citra hops invoke grassy notes of grapefruit and lime assisted by a honey-like malt backbone built up to provide a perfectly balanced IPA that won't wreck your pallet.

Tap #7 Bull Shark

$6.50+

Scottish Ale • 6.3% ABV • 30 IBU • 22 SRM A bull and a shark walk into a beer...resulting in our Bull Shark Scottish Ale brewed in the traditional fashion for a smooth and malty finish. A complex mix of roasted barley along with a longer boil time gives this beer a deep rich color with bready malt character and caramel overtones.

Tap #8 Captains Coffee Stout

$6.50

Coffee Stout • 8.6% ABV • 64 IBU • 42 SRM This is a beer for coffee lovers. A stout with cold-brewed coffee added after fermentation makes for a strong and wonderfully roasty brew.

Tap #9 Watermelon Wheat

$6.50+

Fruited Wheat Ale • 5.3% ABV • 11 IBU • 4 SRM Using our wheat base, we add a touch of watermelon to enhance the aroma and crips flavors of this great wheat beer and give it a fun summer twist.

Tap #10 Pier Pressure

$6.50+

Porter • 6.5% ABV • 42 IBU • 32 SRM A classic English porter with a perfect balance of sweetness, bitterness, and roasty malt flavor. Smooth drinking with a wonderful roasted malt aroma.

Tap #11 Tripletail

$6.50

Belgian Tripel • 8% ABV • 36 IBU • 8 SRM Our take on a Belgian Tripel is perfectly balanced with just the right mix of malt sweetness, hop bitterness, and yeast esters. Don’t let the light color of this beer fool you; this beer is stellar.

Tap #12 Kemah Kolsch

$6.50+

Kölsch • 4.9% ABV • 19 IBU Enjoy the cool Kemah breeze with this clean, crisp, and delicately balanced Kölsch displaying a subtle fruit flavor from specialty yeast with a pleasing malt forward finish.

Tap #13 Lighthouse Lager

$6.50+

American Adjunct Lager • 4.2 ABV • 7 IBU • 2 SRM Brewed with Pilsner malt and Saaz hops then aged to perfection, this is our take on the classic style of lager and our lightest offering. Clean, crisp, and refreshing.

Tap #14 Kettle Down

$6.50

Kettle Sour • 6 ABV • 5 IBU • 18 SRM What happens when your boil kettle cant quite reach a boil in the testing phase? Make a kettle sour! Kettle Down, Now has notes of black tea and tart lemon. Like an Arnold Palmer!

Tap #15 Tropic Thunder

$6.50+

IPA • 6% ABV • 80 IBU • 4 SRM A super juicy IPA brewed with HBC 586 Cryo hops

Tap #16 Toasted Mermaid

$6.50+

Tap #17 Not the Island

$6.50+

HefeWeizen • 5.5% ABV • 15 IBU

Tap #18 Che Vuoi?

$6.50+

Italian Pilsner • 5 ABV • 37 IBU • 3 SRM This Italian Pilsner is soft and delicate with a subdued old-world hop profile thanks to being brewed and dry hopped with Tettnang and Hallertauer hops. Floral and earthy hop flavors and aromas shine through in this unique and clean drinking lager.

Tap #19 Sitiva Dank IPA

$6.50+

West Coast IPA featuring Sitiva, CTZ and Simcoe hops

Tap #20 CLFS

$6.50+

Pale Ale • 5.5% ABV • 55 IBU • 5 SRM This easy going pale ale is brewed with four base malts and a mix of both old school and new school hops. Not too hoppy and not too malty but 100% on flavor. Drive your golf cart responsibly!

Tap #21 Emotional Support Beverage

$6.50+

ESB • 6.2% ABV • 44 IBU • 14 SRM English malt, hops, and yeast make this an extra British beer. A distinct biscuit taste and balanced sweetness make for a great tasting pint.

Tap #22 Hazy Morning

$6.50+

Hazy ipa • 6.2% ABV • 15 IBU We all love hops and this hazy IPA brewed with wheat and parts then dry hopped a whopping three times has plenty of them. Floral and fruity with a juicy hazy appearance. The newest little sister to our Sunny Day and Stormy Night.

Tap #23 Cactus King

$6.50+

Mexican Lager • 5% ABV • 23 IBU Crisp and clean, easy drinking. This Mexican lager will be your amor. Pilsner, Corn and Vienna malt.

Tap #24 Green Apple Gose

$6.50+

Tap # 25 Fire Cracker

$6.50+

Tap #26 Red Snapper

$6.50+

Irish Red Ale • 5% ABV • 25 IBU • 15 SRM With a beautiful copper color and malty aroma several types of lightly roasted malts create a toasty character with a pleasing biscuit-like finish.

Tap #27 Bull Shark (Nitro)

$6.50

Scottish Ale • 6.3% ABV • 30 IBU • 22 SRM A bull and a shark walk into a beer...resulting in our Bull Shark Scottish Ale brewed in the traditional fashion for a smooth and malty finish. A complex mix of roasted barley along with a longer boil time gives this beer a deep rich color with bready malt character and caramel overtones.

Tap #27 Horchata Udder Rudder (Nitro)

$6.50Out of stock

Tap #28 Coffee Stout (Nitro)

$6.50

Coffee Stout • 8.6% ABV • 64 IBU • 42 SRM This is a beer for coffee lovers. A stout with cold-brewed coffee added after fermentation makes for a strong and wonderfully roasty brew.

Tap #29 Toasted Mermaid (Nitro)

$6.50+

Toasted Pecans went into making this nutty brown ale. A slight caramel note comes from just a hint of toasted wheat.

Tap #30 It's Business!! (Nitro)

$6.50

Fruited Stout • 8.6% ABV • 62 IBU • 42 SRM Sweet raspberry will tickle your tongue when you put this nitro brew in your mouth. Smooth to the taste and goes down easy.

Seltzers

Galveston Bay Breeze

Apple Thyme Cardamom

$6.50

Blueberry Mint Black tea

$6.50

Cranberry Juniper Lemongrass

$6.50

Ginger Lime Peppercorn

$6.50

Lemon Basil Lavender

$6.50

Moscow mule

$6.50

Pineapple Turmeric Jalapeno

$6.50

Spiced Cherry Orange

$6.50

Strawberry Basil Chili

$6.50

Peach Rhubarb Green Tea

$6.50

No Flavor

$6.50

Flights

Flight

Flight

To Go Beer

6 Packs

Bull shark 6 pack

$7.99

Sunny day 6 pack

$7.99

seafoam 6 pack

$7.99

Blueberry Blond 6 pack

$7.99

Coffee Stout 6 pack

$9.99

Ghost ship 6 pack

$7.99

Krauss Czech 6 pack

$7.99

Crowlers

Tap #2 Seafoam Crowler

$15.00

Tap #3 Krauss-Chech Pils Crowler

$15.00

Tap #4 Blueberry blonde Crowler

$15.00

Tap #5 Ghostship Gose Crowler

$15.00

Tap #6 Sunny Day Crowler

$15.00

Tap #7 Bull Shark Crowler

$15.00

Tap #8 Captains Coffee Stout Crowler

$17.00

Tap #9 Watermelon Wheat Crowler

$15.00

Tap #10 Pier Pressure Crowler

$17.00

Tap #11 Triple Tail Crowler

$21.00

Tap #12 Kemah kolsch Crowler

$17.00

Tap #13 Lighthouse Lager Crowler

$17.00

Tap #14 Kettle Down Crowler

$17.00

Tap #15 Tropic Thunder Crowler

$17.00

Tap #16 Toasted Mermaid Crowler

$17.00

Tap #17 Not the Island Crowler

$17.00

Tap #18 Che voui? Crowler

$17.00

Tap #19 Sitiva Dank Ipa Crowler

$17.00

Tap #20 CLFS Crowler

$17.00

Tap #21 Emotional Support Beverage Crowler

$17.00

Tap #22 Hazy Morning Crowler

$17.00

Tap #23 Catus King Crowler

$17.00

Tap #24 Green Apple Gose Crowler

$17.00

Tap #25 Firecracker Crowler

$17.00

Tap #26 Red Snapper Crowler

$17.00

Growlers

Tap #2 Seafoam Growler

$26.00

Tap #3 Krauss-Chech Pils Growler

$26.00

Tap #4 Blueberry blonde Growler

$26.00

Tap #5 Ghostship Gose Growler

$26.00

Tap #6 Sunny Day Growler

$26.00

Tap #7 Bull Shark Growler

$26.00

Tap #8 Captains Coffee Stout Growler

$30.00

Tap #9 Watermelon Wheat Growler

$26.00

Tap #10 Pier Pressure Growler

$26.00

Tap #11 triple Tail Growler

$39.00

Tap #12 Kemah Kolsch Growler

$26.00

Tap #13 Lighthouse Lager Growler

$26.00

Tap #14 Kettle Down Growler

$26.00

Tap #15 Tropic Thunder Growler

$26.00

Tap #16 Toasted Mermaid

$26.00

Tap #17 Not the Island Growler

$26.00

Tap #18 Che Vuoi? Growler

$26.00

Tap #19 Sitiva Dank Ipa Growler

$39.00

Tap #20 CLFS Growler

$26.00

Tap #21 Emotional support Beverage Growler

$26.00

Tap #22 Hazy Morning Growler

$26.00

Tap #24 Green Apple Gose Growler

$26.00

Tap #25 Firecracker Growler

$26.00

tap #23 Cactus King

$26.00

Tap #26 Red Snapper Growler

$26.00

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Barq's Root beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Clubsoda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Galveston Bay Brewing is an independent craft brewery located in Dickinson, TX with an air-conditioned taproom and newly expanded patio area. Over 12 beers on tap with new styles tapped regularly. Family-friendly. Pets are welcome on our patio.

Website

Location

902 Marina Bay Drive, Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Outriggers Fish Taco Co
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Aspen RD Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Luckystroke Putt Club
orange starNo Reviews
609 Bradford Ave Suite 203 Clear Lake Shore, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
VooDoo Hut
orange starNo Reviews
511 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Seabrook Waffle Company
orange starNo Reviews
1402 5th Street Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clear Lake Shores

Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clear Lake Shores
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston