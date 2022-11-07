Galvestonite Bistro 16708 Termini-San Luis Pass Road

  • Home
STARTERS

LOBSTER & CRAB DIP

$22.00

CRAB CAKE STUFFED AVOCADO

$16.50

CRAB PUPPIES

$14.00

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00

PORK BELLY BITES

$14.50

GB NACHOS

$21.00

NACHOS

$11.00

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

SALADS

GB HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

APPLE WEDGE

$14.00

THAI SALMON

$27.00

GOAT CHEESE CAPRESE

$15.00

HAND HELDS

GB CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

3 BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$14.50

GB CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

PBBLT

$13.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$21.00

FISH TACOS

$15.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

SEAFOOD

PAN FRIED RED SNAPPER

$28.00

GRILLED SALMON

$27.00

BLACKEN RED FISH

$27.00

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$17.00

DESSERTS

BRULEED APPLE CHEESECAKE

$13.00

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$11.00

BRUNCH

EGGS BENEDICT HALIFAX

$18.00

BISTRO BREAKFAST

$12.00

GB OMELETTE

$13.00

CRAB CAKES

$16.00

HUEVO RANCHERO

$15.00

BANANA & NUTELLA ROLLS

$12.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.00

MIMOSA FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

ROASTED GRAPEFRUIT

$11.00

HANGOVER BURGER

$16.00

FOOD SPECIAL

STREET TACOS BEEF

$3.00

STREET TACOS CHICKEN

$3.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

1.25 CHICKEN WINGS

$1.25

STEAK NIGHT

$32.00

CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.00

HOT DOGS

$6.00

BRISKET TACOS

$12.00

RIB PLATE

$25.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.00

KIDS NACHOS

$7.00

KIDS FUNNEL CAKES

$6.00

LATE NIGHT BITES

LATE NIGHT WINGS

$15.00

LATE NIGHT PULLED PORK SANWICH

$12.00

GB NACHOS

$21.00

NACHOS

$11.00

LATE NIGHT CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

RICE

$4.00

VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

LARGE FRY

$6.00

BACON

$4.00

SAUSAGE

$4.00

TOAST

$3.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

Oj

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

SODA

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

Topo Chico

$3.50

BEER

BUDLIGHT

$3.75

MILLER LITE

$3.75

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.75

BUDWESIER

$3.75

LONE STAR

$3.75

COORS ORIGINAL

$3.75

DOS XX

$4.25

CORONA X

$4.25

CORONA PREMIER

$4.25

MODELO

$4.25

STELLA

$4.25

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.25

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.25

PILSNER URQUEL

$4.25

HEINEKEN

$4.25

HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.25

GUINNESS

$4.25

CRAWFORD BOCK

$4.50

TIKI WHEAT

$4.50

CITRA MELLO

$4.50

EASTCIDERS TEXAS HONEY

$5.50

EASTCIDERS ORIGINAL

$5.50

TRULY

$4.50

CRAWFORD BOCK

$4.75

TIKI WHEAT

$4.50

CITRA MELLO

$4.50

EASTCIDERS TEXAS HONEY

$5.50

EASTCIDERS ORIGINAL

$5.50

TRULY

$4.50

JAMAICA BEACH

$6.50

BUDLIGHT

$3.75

MILLER LITE

$3.75

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.75

BUDWESIER

$3.75

LONE STAR

$3.75

COORS ORIGINAL

$3.75

SHINER BOCK

$3.75

DOS XX

$4.25

CORONA X

$4.25

CORONA PREMIER

$4.25

MODELO

$4.25

STELLA

$4.25

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.25

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.25

PILSNER URQUEL

$4.25

HEINEKEN

$4.25

HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.25

GUINNESS

$4.25

CORONA LIGHT

$4.25

CRAWFORD BOCK

$4.75

TIKI WHEAT

$4.50

CITRA MELLO

$4.50

EASTCIDERS TEXAS HONEY

$5.50

EASTCIDERS ORIGINAL

$5.50

TRULY

$4.50

JAMAICA BEACH

$6.50

WINE

BERNIER CHARD (G)

$9.00

BERNIER CHARD (B)

$32.00

La CREMA CHARD (G)

$14.00

La CREMA CHARD (B)

$49.00

TORRESELLA PINOT (G)

$9.00

TORRESELLA PINOT (B)

$32.00

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT (G)

$17.00

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT (B)

$55.00

MORGAN SAUVIGNON BLANC (G)

$11.00

MORGAN SAUVIGNON BLANC (B)

$39.00

BERGMANN SP. RIESLING (G)

$8.00

BERGMANN SP. RIESLING (B)

$30.00

ZONIN PROSECCO

$9.00

SPELLBOUND CAB (G)

$10.00

SPELLBOUND CAB (B)

$35.00

CASA MADERO CAB (G)

$10.00

CASA MADERO CAB (B)

$35.00

HIDDEN CRUSH CAB (G)

$10.00

HIDDEN CRUSH CAB (B)

$35.00

MON FRERE PINOT NOIR (G)

$10.00

MON FRERE PINOT NOIR (B)

$35.00

ELOUAN PINOT NOIR (G)

$12.00

ELOUAN PINOT NOIR (B)

$42.00

HYLAND ESTATE PINOT NOIR (G)

$13.00

HYLAND ESTATE PINOT NOIR (B)

$45.00

BONESHAKER ZIN (G)

$12.00

BONESHAKER ZIN (B)

$42.00

barefoot

$6.00

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$5.00

ABSOULTE

$7.00

ABSOULTE CITRON

$7.00

BELVEDERE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

TITO'S

$6.25

TEXAS TAIL

$6.25

STOLI

$7.00

KETEL ONE

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.00

DEEP EDDY SWT TEA

$6.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$6.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$6.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$6.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$5.00

360 DOUBLE CHOC

$6.00

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

JOSE CUERVO

$6.00

1800 REPOSADO

$7.50

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$9.00

DON JUILO SILVER

$10.00

PATRON ANEJO

$12.00

PATRON SLIVER

$8.00

HORNITOS

$8.00

CUERVO TRADITONAL

$6.50

TANEO

$7.00

DON JUILO 1942

$22.00

WHISKEY & BOURBON

WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

JIM BEAM

$6.25

BUFFALO TRACE

$7.00

JACK DANIELS No7

$6.50

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

RITTEN HOUSE 100

$7.50

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

JAMESON

$7.00

WOODFORD RESEVERE

$8.00

HENNESSY

$9.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$9.50

4 ROSES

$9.50

REMY MARTIN

$10.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.25

HIBIKI

$16.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$7.50

SCREWBALL

$6.00

FIREBALL

$5.25

BULLIET

$9.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.50

Coastline

$10.00

GIN

WELL GIN

$5.00

BEEFEATER

$7.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.00

HENDRICKS

$8.00

TANQUERY

$7.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$5.00

MALIBU

$6.00

BACARDI SLIVER

$6.25

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICE

$6.25

APPLETON SINGLE

$6.25

MYERS DARK

$6.50

MOUNT GAY

$6.50

SCOTCH

WELL SCOTCH

$5.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER

$8.00

DEWARS WHITE

$9.00

GLENLIVET 12

$10.00

LAPHROAIG 10

$14.00

MCALLAN 12

$14.00

OBAN 14

$18.00

GLENFIDDICH 12

$10.50

GLENMORNGIE 10

$10.00

LIQUEUR

ANCHO REYES VERDE

$6.50

BAILEY'S

$7.00

BLUE CURACAO

$5.00

DISARRONA AMARETTO

$7.00

FERNET BRANCA

$8.50

FRANGELICO

$7.00

GODIVA

$6.00

GRAN MARNIER

$7.50

GRAN MARNIER FLOATER

$4.00

JAGERMEISTER

$5.00

KAHLUA

$6.50

MICHAELS IRISH CREAM

$4.00

MIDORI

$5.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.50

RAZZMATAZZ

$4.00

RUMCHATA

$5.50

RUMPLE MINZE

$6.00

SOUR APPLE

$4.00

SOUR WATERMELON

$4.00

TRIPLE SEC

$4.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

GB BLOODY MARY

$15.00

MAD MOJITO

$12.00

CITRUS TEQUILA

$12.00

RUBY RED LEMON DROP

$11.00

GB MARGARITA

$12.00

BLACKBERRY GINGER MARGARITA

$13.00

PINK POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

$12.00

DRINK SPECIALS

3.00 WELLS

$3.00

$5 BLOODY MARY

$5.00

$5 MIMOSA

$5.00

POOL TABLES

POOL TABLE 1

POOL TABLE 2

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16708 San Luis Pass Road, Galveston, TX 77554

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

