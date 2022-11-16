Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Galvin's On Main

453 Reviews

$$

155 W Main St

Georgetown, KY 40324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender
Philly Chzsteak Regular
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

6 Traditional Wings

$10.29

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

Potato Poppers

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Half and Half Poppers

$7.99

Chicken Tender

$9.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.49

Battered Shrimp

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$10.49

Cheese Seasoned Lattice Fries

$11.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pretzel

$9.99

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Salads

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$9.49

Chicken Salad

$9.49

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

House Salad

$5.49

Ribeye Steak Salad

$12.49

Taco Salad

$9.49

Soups

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Chili Cup

$3.99

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$4.99

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$3.99

Soup De Jour Cup

$3.99

Soup De Jour Bowl

$4.99

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Philly Steaks

Philly Chzsteak Regular

$9.49

Philly Chzsteak **Wrap**

$9.49

Chicken Chzsteak Regular

$9.49

Chicken Chzsteak **Wrap**

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Regular

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken **Wrap**

$9.49

Italian Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Small

$8.99

Italian Hoagie Small

$8.99

Meatball Parmesan Small

$8.99

Eggplant Parmesan Small

$8.49

Special Sandwiches

Muffaletta

$10.49

Dagwood

$10.49

Buffaletta

$9.99

Reuben

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Tombstone Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Blue

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.49

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

The Gertrude Burger

$12.49

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Italian Pizza

$16.99

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

White Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Copy)

$15.99

Fiesta Pizza

$15.99

Stromboli

Spinach Stromboli

$11.99

Philly Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.99

Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

Build Your Own Stromboli

$8.99

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Kid's Burger

$5.49

Kid's OZ Dog

$5.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.49

kids milk

$1.25

kids chocolate milk

$1.25

kids applesauce

$1.25

kids mixed fruit

$1.75

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$5.99

Sides

Side Fries

$2.29

Seasoned Lattice Fries

$2.49Out of stock

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Cheese Fries

$3.99

Side Cheese Season Lattice Fries

$4.29Out of stock

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.49

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

side Blue cheese cole slaw

$0.99

Side Pickle Spear

$0.35

Cup of Chicken Salad

$3.99

Beer Cheese 2 oz.

$1.75

Beer Cheese 4 oz.

$2.99

Side Salsa

$1.99

Celery

$2.49

Specials

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Buffalo Poppers

$4.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.99Out of stock

12 Wing Basket Dine In Only

$8.99Out of stock

Dressings

2 Ounce Dressing

$0.40

4 Ounce Dressing

$0.80

Beer Cheese 2 oz.

$1.75

Beer Cheese 4 oz.

$2.99

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Mellow Yellow

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Mr. Pibb

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

To Go Water

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

*** ONLINE ORDERING HERE!!! ***

Website

Location

155 W Main St, Georgetown, KY 40324

Directions

Gallery
Galvin's On Main image
Galvin's On Main image
Galvin's On Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Georgetown
orange star3.7 • 117
114 Marketplace Cir. Georgetown, KY 40324
View restaurantnext
County Club
orange star4.5 • 1,048
555 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Rise Up Pizza Brick & Mortar
orange starNo Reviews
101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112 Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
QASEM INC DBA GIOVANNIS PIZZA - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
128 E New Circle Rd Lexington, KY 40505
View restaurantnext
Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
ELIXIR Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
249 West Short Street Ste. 101 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Georgetown
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston