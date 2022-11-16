Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Galvin's On Main
453 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
*** ONLINE ORDERING HERE!!! ***
Location
155 W Main St, Georgetown, KY 40324
Gallery