Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
$
211 First Ave W
Suite 2
Albany, OR 97321
Popular Items
Antipasta
Parmigiana Garlic Bread
Toasted baguette with butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara for dipping.
Calamari
Bread, deep fried and served with house pesto aioli.
Scampi Gamberettis
Sauteed shrimp with sherry, garlic, lemon, butter, capers, red onion and sun dried tomatoes.
Antipasta Platter
Italian meats, artisan cheeses, tapenade, white bean spread, pepperoncini, cornnichons, peppadews and olives.
Antipasti de Vedura
Grilled vegetables, artisan cheese, tapenade, white bean spread, pepperoncini, cornichos, peppadews and olives.
Bagna Cauda
A rich blend of garlic and anchovies served with grilled vegetables for dipping, you'll want to drench your bread in this!
Lunch Available till 3pm
Italian Ham Sandwich
Thinly sliced ham, pesto, and mozzarella on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad
Meatball & Prosciutto
House made Meatballs, prosciutto, provolone and marinara on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Italian Deli
Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, tomato, arugula, basil pesto and tapenade on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Italian Chicken
Sliced chicken, provolone, arugula, tomato, basil and sun dried tomato aioli on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Steak Sandwich
Sliced steak, balsamic red onion cartelized local mushrooms, arugula, provolone and sound dried tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Lunch Special
Insalata Mista
Organic greens, crumbled gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, and carrots in a sherry vinaigrette
Insalata Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
Beet and Avocado
Roasted beets, avocado, feta cheese, toasted hazelnuts, and mixed greens tossed in sherry vinaigrette.
Insalata Caprese
Sliced heirloom tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and garnished with sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil chimichurri, balsamic and olive oil.
Salad Trio
Sample our three house salads, the Mista, Caesar, and Caprese
Caesar with Prosciutto Prawns
Large Caesar salad topped with prosciutto wrapped prawns
Zucca Alla Spinaci
Roasted butternut squash, local mushrooms and spinach in a rosemary cream sauce with gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
Salsiccia Gorgonzola
Ground sausage, local mushrooms, roasted garlic and spinach in a vodka gorgonzola cream sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad
Pasta Bellissimo
Italian sausage, local mushrooms. sun-dried tomato, arugula and chili flakes in a vermouth butter sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
Chicken Piccante
Chicken, pancetta, broccolini and jalapenos in a creamy cheddar sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
Amatriciana
Marinara with pancetta and chili flakes on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
Volgole
Fresh clams, butter, garlic and white wine on spaghetti.
Meatball Bake
Two house made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella baked to perfection (non pasta dish), gluten free option available with impossible meatball substitution. Includes soup or salad.
Soup + Salad
Zuppa di Giorno
House made, please check with your server for today's selection.
Fruitti di Mare
Clams and bay shrimp in our ciopinno broth.
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Sliced steak, balsamic red onion cartelized local mushrooms, arugula, provolone and sound dried tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Meatball & Prosciutto
House made Meatballs, prosciutto, provolone and marinara on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Italian Deli
Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, tomato, arugula, basil pesto and tapenade on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Italian Chicken
Sliced chicken, provolone, arugula, tomato, basil and sun dried tomato aioli on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Al Forno
Pollo Parmigiana
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Panko crusted eggplant topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Carne Di Maiale
Grilled pork loin and local mushrooms served in a rosemary vodka cream sauce on gnocchi.
Chicken Piccata
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon-caper butter cream sauce, served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
House Specialties
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Marinara sauce with three house made meatballs.
Spaghetti & Beyond-Balls
Our classic marinara served with 100% vegetarian beyond meatballs.
Meat Lasagna
House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Ground Italian sausage and veal with prosciutto and marinara.
Molte Carne Creste di Galli
Hearty beef and marinara cream sauce, Italian sausage and meatballs on creste di galli pasta.
Carbonara
Pancetta, garlic and peas in a parmesan cream sauce made with egg yolk on bucatini.
Baked Sausage
Italian sausage and creste di galli pasta in a tomato cream sauce finished in the oven with melted asiago and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta con Vedura
Marinara
House made red sauce with tomatoes, garlic, onions, balsamic and fresh basil.
Alfredo
Creamy parmesan sauce with garlic and black pepper tossed in fettuccine.
Bucatini Napoli
Fresh tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and basil in a tomato vodka cream sauce.
Puttanesca
Marinara, capers, kalamata olives, chili flakes, feta cheese and basil on a bed of bucatini.
Agli E Olio
Garlic, olive oil, fresh basil and vegetable stock on spaghetti.
Ravioli Zucca
Butternut squash ravioli in a rosemary cream sauce.
Mushroom Ravioli
Local mushrooms in a marsala butter sauce over truffle mushroom ravioli.
Pasta Pollo
Pesto Pollo
Chicken, garlic, artichokes and grape tomatoes in our house made pine nut pesto cream sauce on spaghetti.
Milano
Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and local mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce on gemelli.
Pollo Gorgonzola
Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and arugula in a gorgonzola cream sauce on creste di galli.
Soprano
Chicken, pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and chili flakes in a roasted red pepper cream sauce on gemelli.
Chicken Marsala Gnocchi
Chicken, garlic, tomato and local mushrooms in a marsala cream sauce.
Del Mar
Pesce of the Day
Chef inspired fresh seafood, ask your server for details and market price.
Scampi Della Casa
Shrimp in a lemon-butter sherry sauce with capers, red onion and sun dried tomatoes on spaghetti.
Cioppino
Shrimp, lobster, pesce and clams in a spicy rich red broth.
Misto Mare Alfredo
Shrimp, pesce, mussels and lobster in a parmesan cream sauce on fettuccine.
Desserts
Tiramisu
A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
White Chocolate Creme Brûlée
Creamy Custard made with Godiva white chocolate and toasted sugar crust.
Panna Cotta
Lemon custard topped with a raspberry compote.
Spumoni Ice Cream
Italian ice cream with chocolate, pistachio, and cherry flavors.
Vanilla Ice Cream
A classic
Dulce de Leche Gelato
Carmel gelato and sea salt.
Chocolate Gelato
Chocolate gelato and sea salt.
Meal Kits
Soprano Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Soprano at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Pollo Gorgonzola Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Pollo Gorgonzola at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Milano Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Milano at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Baked Sausage Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Baked Sausage at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Pesto Pollo Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Pesto Pollo at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Ravioli Zucca Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Ravioli at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Spaghetti and Meatballs Kit, 4 servings
everything you need to make our Spaghetti and Meatballs at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
Pasta + Sauces
Fresh Made Pasta
One serving of our fresh pasta, made in house from scratch
PROMO Pasta + Sauce for 4
Save big with four servings of fresh pasta and house made sauce all for $20, for a limited time only!
Marinara (Red) Sauce
Four servings (24oz) of crushed red tomatoes, garlic, onion, olive oil/canola oil blend, dried oregano, sugar, salt, chili flakes, balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil
Alfredo Sauce
Four servings (24oz), of heavy cream, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and spices
Gorgonzola Sauce
Four servings (24oz), of heavy cream, garlic, olive oil, and gorgonzola cheese
Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Four servings (24oz), spicy roasted red pepper sauce with chili flakes, garlic, and heavy cream
Pesto Cream Sauce
Four servings (24oz), of basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, and cream
Soup + Dressing
Fresh Soup of the Day
Rotating hot soup, four servings, please contact restaurant for daily selection
Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing
our house dressing is the BOMB
Caesar Dressing
traditionally made with fresh parmesan and anchovies
Gamberetti's Ranch Dressing
classic salad dressing that goes well on anything
Pantry Items
Wine
Willamette Valley Pinot Noir - BTL
Red
Quilt Cabernet - BTL
Red
Cubanisimo Pinot Noir - BTL
Red
Abaccela Tempranillo - BTL
Red
Remy's Red Blend - BTL
Red
Grimaldi Barbera D'alba - BTL
Red
Zaccagnini Montepulciano - BTL
Red
Tenuta San't Antonio Ripasso - BTL
Red
Corsini Nebbiolo - BTL
Red
Willamette Valley Pinot Gris - BTL
White
Holloran Riesling - BTL
White
Andrew Rich Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
White
Mer Soleil Chardonnay - BTL
White
Durant Chardonnay - BTL
White
Durant Pinot Gris - BTL
White
Adami Prosecco - BTL
White
Giocato Pinot Grigio -BTL
White
Felsina Charonnay - BTL
White
Gift Certificates
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
211 First Ave W, Suite 2, Albany, OR 97321