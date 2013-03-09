Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gambino Brothers Pizza

Aroostook Centre Mall 830 Main Street

Presque Isle, ME 04769

Order Again

Pizza

Calzone

Calzone

$5.00
Slices & Stix

Slices & Stix

$6.00

Half Pepperoni and half Garlic Cheese sticks!

Medium 14"

Medium 14"

$6.00
Large 16"

Large 16"

$9.00
14" Fresh Hamburg & Onion

14" Fresh Hamburg & Onion

$8.00

Cooked to order Hamburg with fresh sliced onions.

16" Fresh Hamburg & Onion

16" Fresh Hamburg & Onion

$11.00

Cooked to order Hamburg with fresh sliced onions.

14" Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

14" Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$10.00

Red Sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped off with yellow mustard drizzle.

16" Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

16" Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped off with yellow mustard drizzle.

14" Margherita Pizza

$10.00

16" Margherita Pizza

$12.00

14" The Works Pizza

$10.00

16" The Works Pizza

$12.00

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$10.00

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$10.00
$7 Medium Pepperoni

$7 Medium Pepperoni

$7.00
$6 Medium Cheese

$6 Medium Cheese

$5.00
$10 Large 3-Topping

$10 Large 3-Topping

$7.00
Garlic Cheese Stick

Garlic Cheese Stick

$6.00

Garlic butter, Italian seasoning, mozzarella cheese melted to perfection.

2-Liter Bottles

2-Liter Bottles

$2.00
Extra Marinara

Extra Marinara

$0.25

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$1.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
2-Liter Bottles

2-Liter Bottles

$2.00
Rockstar

Rockstar

$3.00
Starbucks Bottle

Starbucks Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Aroostook Centre Mall 830 Main Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769

Directions

