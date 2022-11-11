Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Gambino's Pizza - Alva

247 Reviews

$$

720 Oklahoma Blvd

Alva, OK 73717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large CYO Pizza
Medium 12" Calzone
1 Pound

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.49
2-Liter Bottle

2-Liter Bottle

$2.99
20oz Bottle

20oz Bottle

$2.29

Gatorade Bottle

$2.59

Starbucks Coffee

$3.69

Mug Refill

$0.99

Mini 7"

Mini Mobster

Mini Mobster

$8.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$8.49

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend

Mini Chicken Teriyaki

Mini Chicken Teriyaki

$8.49

Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Mini Alfredo Pizza

Mini Alfredo Pizza

$8.49

Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.

Mini Italiano Pizza

Mini Italiano Pizza

$8.49

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings

Small 10"

Small Mobster

Small Mobster

$15.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Small Taco

Small Taco

$15.49

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend

Small Chicken Teriyaki

Small Chicken Teriyaki

$15.49

Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Small Alfredo Pizza

Small Alfredo Pizza

$15.49

Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.

Small Italiano Pizza

Small Italiano Pizza

$15.49

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 toppings

Medium 12"

Medium Mobster

Medium Mobster

$18.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Medium Taco

Medium Taco

$18.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend

Medium Chicken Teriyaki

Medium Chicken Teriyaki

$18.99

Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Medium Alfredo Pizza

Medium Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.

Medium Italiano Pizza

Medium Italiano Pizza

$18.99

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.

Large 14"

Large Mobster

Large Mobster

$21.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Large Taco

Large Taco

$21.49

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend

Large Chicken Teriyaki

Large Chicken Teriyaki

$21.49

Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Large Alfredo Pizza

Large Alfredo Pizza

$21.49

Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.

Large Italiano Pizza

Large Italiano Pizza

$21.49

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings

Crazy 18"

Crazy Mobster

Crazy Mobster

$25.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Crazy Taco

Crazy Taco

$25.49

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend

Crazy Chicken Teriyaki

Crazy Chicken Teriyaki

$25.49

Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Crazy Alfredo Pizza

Crazy Alfredo Pizza

$25.49

Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.

Crazy Italiano Pizza

Crazy Italiano Pizza

$25.49

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings

Mini 7"

Mini Deluxe

Mini Deluxe

$7.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Mini Meat Cravers

Mini Meat Cravers

$7.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella

Mini Veggie Cravers

Mini Veggie Cravers

$7.49

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella

Mini Sausage Cravers

Mini Sausage Cravers

$7.49

Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella

Mini Pepperoni Cravers

Mini Pepperoni Cravers

$7.49

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend

Mini Capone

Mini Capone

$7.49

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.49

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Mini Buffalo Wing

Mini Buffalo Wing

$7.49

Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Mini BBQ Chicken

Mini BBQ Chicken

$7.49

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Mini BBQ Beef

Mini BBQ Beef

$7.49

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Mini Polynesian

Mini Polynesian

$7.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend

Mini German Pie

Mini German Pie

$7.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella

Mini Hawaiian Pie

Mini Hawaiian Pie

$7.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Mini Meatball Pie

Mini Meatball Pie

$7.49

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Mini Classic Italian

Mini Classic Italian

$7.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend

Mini Cheese Cravers

Mini Cheese Cravers

$7.49

A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses

Small 10"

Small Deluxe

Small Deluxe

$14.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Small Meat Cravers

Small Meat Cravers

$14.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella

Small Veggie Cravers

Small Veggie Cravers

$14.49

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella

Small Sausage Cravers

Small Sausage Cravers

$14.49

Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella

Small Pepperoni Cravers

Small Pepperoni Cravers

$14.49

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend

Small Capone

Small Capone

$14.49

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.49

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Small Buffalo Wing

Small Buffalo Wing

$14.49

Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.49

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Small BBQ Beef

Small BBQ Beef

$14.49

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Small Polynesian

Small Polynesian

$14.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend

Small German Pie

Small German Pie

$14.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella

Small Hawaiian Pie

Small Hawaiian Pie

$14.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Small Meatball Pie

Small Meatball Pie

$14.49

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Small Classic Italian

Small Classic Italian

$14.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend

Small Cheese Cravers

Small Cheese Cravers

$14.49

A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses

Medium 12"

Medium Deluxe

Medium Deluxe

$17.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Medium Meat Cravers

Medium Meat Cravers

$17.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella

Medium Veggie Cravers

Medium Veggie Cravers

$17.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella

Medium Sausage Cravers

Medium Sausage Cravers

$17.99

Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella

Medium Pepperoni Cravers

Medium Pepperoni Cravers

$17.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend

Medium Capone

Medium Capone

$17.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Medium Buffalo Wing

Medium Buffalo Wing

$17.99

Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Medium BBQ Chicken

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Medium BBQ Beef

Medium BBQ Beef

$17.99

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Medium Polynesian

Medium Polynesian

$17.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend

Medium German Pie

Medium German Pie

$17.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella

Medium Hawaiian Pie

Medium Hawaiian Pie

$17.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Medium Meatball Pie

Medium Meatball Pie

$17.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Medium Classic Italian

Medium Classic Italian

$17.99

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend

Medium Cheese Cravers

Medium Cheese Cravers

$17.99

A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses

Large 14"

Large Deluxe

Large Deluxe

$20.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Large Meat Cravers

Large Meat Cravers

$20.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella

Large Veggie Cravers

Large Veggie Cravers

$20.49

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella

Large Sausage Cravers

Large Sausage Cravers

$20.49

Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella

Large Pepperoni Cravers

Large Pepperoni Cravers

$20.49

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.49

Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend

Large Capone

Large Capone

$20.49

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.49

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Large Buffalo Wing

Large Buffalo Wing

$20.49

Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.49

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Large BBQ Beef

Large BBQ Beef

$20.49

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Large Polynesian

Large Polynesian

$20.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend

Large German Pie

Large German Pie

$20.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella

Large Hawaiian Pie

Large Hawaiian Pie

$20.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Large Meatball Pie

Large Meatball Pie

$20.49

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Large Classic Italian

Large Classic Italian

$20.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend

Large Cheese Cravers

Large Cheese Cravers

$20.49

A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses

Crazy 18"

Crazy Deluxe

Crazy Deluxe

$24.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Crazy Meat Cravers

Crazy Meat Cravers

$24.49

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella

Crazy Veggie Cravers

Crazy Veggie Cravers

$24.49

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella

Crazy Sausage Cravers

Crazy Sausage Cravers

$24.49

Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella

Crazy Pepperoni Cravers

Crazy Pepperoni Cravers

$24.49

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella

Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger

Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.49

Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend

Crazy Capone

Crazy Capone

$24.49

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch

Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.49

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Crazy Buffalo Wing

Crazy Buffalo Wing

$24.49

Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend

Crazy BBQ Chicken

Crazy BBQ Chicken

$24.49

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Crazy BBQ Beef

Crazy BBQ Beef

$24.49

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend

Crazy Polynesian

Crazy Polynesian

$24.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend

Crazy German Pie

Crazy German Pie

$24.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella

Crazy Hawaiian Pie

Crazy Hawaiian Pie

$24.49

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Crazy Meatball Pie

Crazy Meatball Pie

$24.49

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella

Crazy Classic Italian

Crazy Classic Italian

$24.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend

Crazy Cheese Cravers

Crazy Cheese Cravers

$24.49

A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses

Mini 7"

Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$5.49
Mini CYO Pizza

Mini CYO Pizza

$5.49

Small 10"

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99
Small CYO Pizza

Small CYO Pizza

$9.99

Medium 12"

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Medium CYO Pizza

Medium CYO Pizza

$12.99

Large 14"

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.49
Large CYO Pizza

Large CYO Pizza

$15.49

Crazy 18"

Crazy Cheese Pizza

Crazy Cheese Pizza

$19.49
Crazy CYO Pizza

Crazy CYO Pizza

$19.49

Breadsticks

Oven-Baked Breadsticks seasoned with Garlic Butter and Italian Spices. Served with Marinara Sauce. (890/1780 Cal)
5 Breadsticks

5 Breadsticks

$4.99

Warm, fresh-baked breadsticks, served with a side of Marinara

10 Breadsticks

10 Breadsticks

$7.99

Warm, fresh-baked breadsticks, served with a side of Marinara

Breadsticks with Cheese

Our original Breadsticks covered with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce. (1060/2120 Cal)
5 Breadsticks with Cheese

5 Breadsticks with Cheese

$6.99

Breadsticks baked with a Mozzarella Cheese topping, served with a side of Marinara

10 Breadsticks with Cheese

10 Breadsticks with Cheese

$9.99

Breadsticks baked with a Mozzarella Cheese topping, served with a side of Marinara

Garlic Bread

Thick-Sliced Italian Bread brushed with Garlic Butter and sprinkled with Italian Spices. (1240/2480 Cal)
4 Garlic Bread

4 Garlic Bread

$4.99

A butter garlic favorite on oven-baked Texas toast

8 Garlic Bread

8 Garlic Bread

$7.99

A butter garlic favorite on oven-baked Texas toast

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Our original Garlic Bread covered with Mozzarella Cheese. (1410/2820 Cal)
4 Garlic Bread with Cheese

4 Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese and butter garlic, oven-baked on Texas toast

8 Garlic Bread with Cheese

8 Garlic Bread with Cheese

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese and butter garlic, oven-baked on Texas toast

Bruschetta

Toasted Garlic Bread topped with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. (1420 Cal)
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.99

Fresh Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, and Italian Spices, toasted on Garlic Bread.

Cheesestick Pizza

Pizza Dough covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara. (1240-2740 Cal)
Mini Cheesestick

Mini Cheesestick

$4.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Small Cheesestick

Small Cheesestick

$9.49

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Medium Cheesestick

Medium Cheesestick

$12.49

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Large Cheesestick

Large Cheesestick

$14.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Our original Cheese Stick Pizza combined with Creamy Italian Sauce. Served with a side of Marinara. (1400-3200 Cal)
Mini Italian Cheesestick

Mini Italian Cheesestick

$4.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Small Italian Cheesestck

Small Italian Cheesestck

$9.49

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Medium Italian Cheesestick

Medium Italian Cheesestick

$12.49

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Large Italian Cheesestick

Large Italian Cheesestick

$14.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Wings

Bone-In, Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings tossed with your choice of sauce. (350-1790 Cal)
Half Pound

Half Pound

$7.99

Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango

1 Pound

1 Pound

$13.99

Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango

2 Pounds

2 Pounds

$22.99

Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango

Blasters

Boneless Wings made with all white meat chicken. (570-1550 Cal)
1/2 lb Blasters

1/2 lb Blasters

$7.99

Breaded boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango

1 lb Blasters

1 lb Blasters

$13.99

Breaded boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango

2 Lbs Blasters

2 Lbs Blasters

$22.99

Breaded boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango

Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli filled with Jalapeno Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing. (1010 Cal)
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Baked Raviolis stuffed with Cheese and a Jalapeno kick

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.99

Our Original Pizza Crust, rolled and stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperonis. Served with a side of Marinara.

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$5.99

Three hearty meatballs, smothered in Marinara and oven-baked with Mozzarella cheese.

Potato Wedges

Seasoned Potato Wedges covered with Blended Cheeses. Served with a side of Ranch. (920 Cal)
Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$6.99

Seasoned and covered with cheese blend, and served with Ranch

Beyond Chicken Tenders

Beyond Chicken Tenders

Beyond Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Five Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders served with a side of Ranch

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

Our hand-made Calzones start with Creamy Italian Sauce and Blended Cheese plus your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings, wrapped in our Original Dough, brushed with Garlic Butter. Served with Marinara Sauce. (680-2600 Cal)
Small 10" Calzone

Small 10" Calzone

$11.99

Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings, served with Marinara

Medium 12" Calzone

Medium 12" Calzone

$14.99

Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings, served with Marinara

Large 14" Calzone

Large 14" Calzone

$17.99

Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings, served with Marinara

Individual

Served with garlic bread. 2 slices
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.99

Homestyle Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.49

Homestyle Spaghetti, hearty Meatballs and Marinara Sauce

Deluxe Spaghetti

Deluxe Spaghetti

$9.49

Homestyle Spaghetti, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$9.49

Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Beef, Cheese filling of Mozzarella and Ricotta, and Marinara Sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$8.49

Cheese filling stuffed in Manicotti shells with Marinara Sauce

Manicotti with Sliced Sausage

Manicotti with Sliced Sausage

$8.99
Tortellini Alfredo

Tortellini Alfredo

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Chicken, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99
Southwest Fettuccini Alfredo

Southwest Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Real Bacon Pieces, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles

California Fettuccini Alfredo

California Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Real Bacon Pieces, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles

Family

Served with garlic bread. 8 slices
Family Spaghetti

Family Spaghetti

$19.99

Homestyle Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

Family Spaghetti with Meatballs

Family Spaghetti with Meatballs

$22.99

Homestyle Spaghetti, hearty Meatballs and Marinara Sauce

Family Deluxe Spaghetti

Family Deluxe Spaghetti

$22.99

Homestyle Spaghetti, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper.

Family Lasagna

Family Lasagna

$22.99

Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Beef, Cheese filling of Mozzarella and Ricotta, and Marinara Sauce

Family Manicotti

Family Manicotti

$21.99

Cheese filling stuffed in Manicotti shells with Marinara Sauce

Family Manicotti with Sliced Sausage

Family Manicotti with Sliced Sausage

$22.99
Family Tortellini Alfredo

Family Tortellini Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles

Family Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

Family Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$23.99

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles

Family Fettuccini Alfredo

Family Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella

Family Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Family Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$23.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Chicken, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella

Family Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

Family Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$23.99
Family Southwest Fettuccini Alfredo

Family Southwest Fettuccini Alfredo

$23.99

Chicken, Onion, and Roasted Red Pepper, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles

Family California Fettuccini Alfredo

Family California Fettuccini Alfredo

$23.99

Chicken, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Real Bacon Pieces, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles

Super Ham & Cheese

Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
Super Ham & Cheese

Super Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italiano Sauce

Spicy Pepperoni

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian
Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

$7.99

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Turkey Deluxe

Turkey Deluxe

$8.99

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Meaty Meatball

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara
Meaty Meatball

Meaty Meatball

$9.99

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara

Italian Sub

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

Gambino’s Club

Ham, Turkey, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Gambinos Club

Gambinos Club

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Italian Sausage Sub

Sliced Italian Sausage Link, Green Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$8.99

Sliced Italian Sausage Link, Green Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce

Italian Chicken Sub

Italian Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
Italian Chicken Sub

Italian Chicken Sub

$8.99

Italian Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Super Italian Sub

Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Italian Dressing
Super Italian Sub

Super Italian Sub

$9.99

Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Italian Dressing

Reuben

Marble Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing (640 Cal)
Reuben

Reuben

$9.49

Marble Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing

Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders covered in our marinara sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian spices

Dessert Pizza

Cinnamon Streusel (830-3230 Cal) Dutch Apple (890-3650 Cal) Very Cherry (900-3630 Cal)
Mini Dessert Pizza

Mini Dessert Pizza

$5.99
Small Dessert Pizza

Small Dessert Pizza

$10.49
Medium Dessert Pizza

Medium Dessert Pizza

$13.49
Large Dessert Pizza

Large Dessert Pizza

$15.99

Dessert Turnover

Dessert Turnover

Dessert Turnover

$5.99

The Big Cookie

8 inch Chocolate Chip Cookie
The Big Cookie

The Big Cookie

$7.99

CARRY OUT SALAD

Small Carry Out Salad

$4.99

Family Carry Out Salad

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

You're Gonna Love It!

Website

Location

720 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, OK 73717

Directions

Gallery
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image

Popular restaurants in Alva

818 Diner
orange star5.0 • 7
818 Oklahoma Boulevard Alva, OK 73717
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alva
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston