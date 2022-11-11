Gambino's Pizza - Alva
247 Reviews
$$
720 Oklahoma Blvd
Alva, OK 73717
Popular Items
Mini 7"
Mini Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Mini Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend
Mini Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Mini Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Mini Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings
Small 10"
Small Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Small Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend
Small Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Small Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Small Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 toppings
Medium 12"
Medium Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Medium Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend
Medium Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Medium Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Medium Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Large 14"
Large Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Large Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend
Large Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Large Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Large Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings
Crazy 18"
Crazy Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Crazy Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce, Cheese Blend
Crazy Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Crazy Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Crazy Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings
Mini 7"
Mini Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Mini Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Mini Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Mini Sausage Cravers
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
Mini Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Mini Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend
Mini Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Mini Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Mini BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Mini BBQ Beef
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Mini Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend
Mini German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella
Mini Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Mini Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Mini Classic Italian
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend
Mini Cheese Cravers
A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses
Small 10"
Small Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Small Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Small Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Small Sausage Cravers
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
Small Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend
Small Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Small Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Small BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Small BBQ Beef
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Small Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend
Small German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella
Small Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Small Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Small Classic Italian
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend
Small Cheese Cravers
A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses
Medium 12"
Medium Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Medium Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Medium Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Medium Sausage Cravers
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
Medium Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend
Medium Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Medium Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Medium BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Medium BBQ Beef
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Medium Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend
Medium German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella
Medium Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Medium Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Medium Classic Italian
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend
Medium Cheese Cravers
A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses
Large 14"
Large Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Large Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Large Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Large Sausage Cravers
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
Large Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend
Large Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Large Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Large BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Large BBQ Beef
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Large Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend
Large German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella
Large Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Large Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Large Classic Italian
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend
Large Cheese Cravers
A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses
Crazy 18"
Crazy Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Crazy Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Crazy Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Crazy Sausage Cravers
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
Crazy Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Real Bacon Pieces, Onion, Cheese Blend
Crazy Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Crazy Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Crazy BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Crazy BBQ Beef
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Cheese Blend
Crazy Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Real Bacon Pieces, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend
Crazy German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella
Crazy Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Crazy Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Crazy Classic Italian
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Red Onion, Italian Spices, Cheese Blend
Crazy Cheese Cravers
A pile of Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheeses
Breadsticks
Breadsticks with Cheese
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Bruschetta
Cheesestick Pizza
Mini Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Small Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Medium Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Large Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Mini Italian Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Small Italian Cheesestck
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Medium Italian Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Large Italian Cheesestick
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Wings
Half Pound
Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango
1 Pound
Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango
2 Pounds
Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango
Blasters
1/2 lb Blasters
Breaded boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango
1 lb Blasters
Breaded boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango
2 Lbs Blasters
Breaded boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic; or dry-rub: Wild Buffalo, Baby Huey’s BBQ, Mango-Tango
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli
Pepperoni Rolls
Italian Meatballs
Potato Wedges
Beyond Chicken Tenders
BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE
Small 10" Calzone
Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings, served with Marinara
Medium 12" Calzone
Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings, served with Marinara
Large 14" Calzone
Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of any 3 pizza toppings, served with Marinara
Individual
Spaghetti
Homestyle Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Homestyle Spaghetti, hearty Meatballs and Marinara Sauce
Deluxe Spaghetti
Homestyle Spaghetti, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper.
Lasagna
Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Beef, Cheese filling of Mozzarella and Ricotta, and Marinara Sauce
Manicotti
Cheese filling stuffed in Manicotti shells with Marinara Sauce
Manicotti with Sliced Sausage
Tortellini Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles
Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Chicken, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Southwest Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Real Bacon Pieces, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles
California Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Real Bacon Pieces, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles
Family
Family Spaghetti
Homestyle Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce
Family Spaghetti with Meatballs
Homestyle Spaghetti, hearty Meatballs and Marinara Sauce
Family Deluxe Spaghetti
Homestyle Spaghetti, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper.
Family Lasagna
Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Beef, Cheese filling of Mozzarella and Ricotta, and Marinara Sauce
Family Manicotti
Cheese filling stuffed in Manicotti shells with Marinara Sauce
Family Manicotti with Sliced Sausage
Family Tortellini Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles
Family Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella, and Cheese filled Tortellini Noodles
Family Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella
Family Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Chicken, Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella
Family Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Family Southwest Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken, Onion, and Roasted Red Pepper, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles
Family California Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Real Bacon Pieces, Alfredo Sauce, and Fettuccini Noodles
Super Ham & Cheese
Spicy Pepperoni
Turkey Deluxe
Meaty Meatball
Italian Sub
Gambino’s Club
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Chicken Sub
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Super Italian Sub
Reuben
Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Dessert Pizza
Dessert Turnover
The Big Cookie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
You're Gonna Love It!
720 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, OK 73717