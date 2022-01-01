Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Gambino's Pizza - Great Bend

218 Reviews

$$

1309 Main St.

Great Bend, KS 67530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large BYO
Medium 12” Calzones
Mini 7" Dessert Pizza

Mini 7"

Mini BYO

Mini BYO

$6.10

Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.

Mini Mobster

Mini Mobster

$8.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$7.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce

Mini Italiano Pizza

Mini Italiano Pizza

$8.99

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings

Mini Alfredo Pizza

Mini Alfredo Pizza

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings

Mini Chicken Alfredo

Mini Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top

Mini Meaty Alfredo

Mini Meaty Alfredo

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend

Mini Garden Alfredo

Mini Garden Alfredo

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend

Mini Deluxe

Mini Deluxe

$7.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Mini Meat Cravers

Mini Meat Cravers

$7.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces

Mini Veggie Cravers

Mini Veggie Cravers

$7.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Pepperoni Cravers

Mini Pepperoni Cravers

$7.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

Mini Cheese Cravers

Mini Cheese Cravers

$7.99

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, Romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Mini Capone

Mini Capone

$7.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Classic Italian

Mini Classic Italian

$7.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Mini Buffalo Wing

Mini Buffalo Wing

$7.99

Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend

Mini BBQ Chicken

Mini BBQ Chicken

$7.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend

Mini Polynesian

Mini Polynesian

$7.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Mini German Pie

Mini German Pie

$7.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Hawaiian Pie

Mini Hawaiian Pie

$7.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Meatball PIe

Mini Meatball PIe

$7.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese​

Small 10"

Small BYO

Small BYO

$11.00

Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Mobster

Small Mobster

$15.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Small Taco

Small Taco

$15.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce

Small Italiano Pizza

Small Italiano Pizza

$15.99

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings

Small Alfredo Pizza

Small Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings

Small Chicken Alfredo

Small Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top

Small Meaty Alfredo

Small Meaty Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend

Small Garden Alfredo

Small Garden Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend

Small Deluxe

Small Deluxe

$14.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Small Meat Cravers

Small Meat Cravers

$14.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces

Small Veggie Cravers

Small Veggie Cravers

$14.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Small Pepperoni Cravers

Small Pepperoni Cravers

$14.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

Small Cheese Cravers

Small Cheese Cravers

$14.99

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Small Capone

Small Capone

$14.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Classic Italian

Small Classic Italian

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Small Buffalo Wing

Small Buffalo Wing

$14.99

Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend

Small Polynesian

Small Polynesian

$14.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Small German Pie

Small German Pie

$14.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Hawaiian PIe

Small Hawaiian PIe

$14.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Meatball Pie

Small Meatball Pie

$14.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese​

Medium 12"

Medium BYO

Medium BYO

$13.70

Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium Mobster

Medium Mobster

$18.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Taco

Medium Taco

$18.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce

Medium Italiano Pizza

Medium Italiano Pizza

$18.99

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings

Medium Alfredo Pizza

Medium Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings

Medium Chicken Alfredo

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top

Medium Meaty Alfredo

Medium Meaty Alfredo

$18.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend

Medium Garden Alfredo

Medium Garden Alfredo

$18.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend

Medium Deluxe

Medium Deluxe

$17.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Medium Meat Cravers

Medium Meat Cravers

$17.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces

Medium Veggie Cravers

Medium Veggie Cravers

$17.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Pepperoni Cravers

Medium Pepperoni Cravers

$17.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

Medium Cheese Cravers

Medium Cheese Cravers

$17.99

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Medium Capone

Medium Capone

$17.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Classic Italian

Medium Classic Italian

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Medium Buffalo Wing

Medium Buffalo Wing

$17.99

Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend

Medium BBQ Chicken

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend

Medium Polynesian

Medium Polynesian

$17.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Medium German Pie

Medium German Pie

$17.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Hawaiian PIe

Medium Hawaiian PIe

$17.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Meatball Pie

Medium Meatball Pie

$17.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese​

Large 14"

Large BYO

Large BYO

$15.20

Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Mobster

Large Mobster

$22.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Large Taco

Large Taco

$22.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce

Large Italiano Pizza

Large Italiano Pizza

$22.99

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings

Large Alfredo Pizza

Large Alfredo Pizza

$22.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings

Large Chicken Alfredo

Large Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top

Large Meaty Alfredo

Large Meaty Alfredo

$22.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend

Large Garden Alfredo

Large Garden Alfredo

$22.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend

Large Deluxe

Large Deluxe

$21.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Large Meat Cravers

Large Meat Cravers

$21.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces

Large Veggie Cravers

Large Veggie Cravers

$21.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Large Pepperoni Cravers

Large Pepperoni Cravers

$21.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

Large Cheese Cravers

Large Cheese Cravers

$21.99

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Large Capone

Large Capone

$21.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Classic Italian

Large Classic Italian

$21.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Large Buffalo Wing

Large Buffalo Wing

$21.99

Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend

Large Polynesian

Large Polynesian

$21.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Large German Pie

Large German Pie

$21.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Hawaiian Pie

Large Hawaiian Pie

$21.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Meatball Pie

Large Meatball Pie

$21.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese​

Crazy 18"

Crazy BYO

Crazy BYO

$19.20

Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.

Crazy Mobster

Crazy Mobster

$26.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Crazy Taco

Crazy Taco

$26.99

Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce

Crazy Italiano Pizza

Crazy Italiano Pizza

$26.99

Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings

Crazy Alfredo Pizza

Crazy Alfredo Pizza

$26.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings

Crazy Chicken Alfredo

Crazy Chicken Alfredo

$26.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top

Crazy Meaty Alfredo

Crazy Meaty Alfredo

$26.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend

Crazy Garden Alfredo

Crazy Garden Alfredo

$26.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend

Crazy Deluxe

Crazy Deluxe

$25.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Crazy Meat Cravers

Crazy Meat Cravers

$25.99

Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces

Crazy Veggie Cravers

Crazy Veggie Cravers

$25.99

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Crazy Pepperoni Cravers

Crazy Pepperoni Cravers

$25.99

Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

Crazy Cheese Cravers

Crazy Cheese Cravers

$25.99

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices

Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger

Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.99

Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Crazy Capone

Crazy Capone

$25.99

Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese

Crazy Classic Italian

Crazy Classic Italian

$25.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices

Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch

Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Crazy Buffalo Wing

Crazy Buffalo Wing

$25.99

Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend

Crazy BBQ Chicken

Crazy BBQ Chicken

$25.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend

Crazy Polynesian

Crazy Polynesian

$25.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces

Crazy German Pie

Crazy German Pie

$25.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Crazy Hawaiian Pie

Crazy Hawaiian Pie

$25.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Crazy Meatball Pie

Crazy Meatball Pie

$25.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese​

Tasty Appetizers

5 Breadsticks

5 Breadsticks

$4.99

Warm, fresh-baked breadsticks, served with a side of Marinara

5 Breadsticks w/Cheese

5 Breadsticks w/Cheese

$6.99

Breadsticks baked with a Mozzarella Cheese topping, served with a side of Marinara

10 Breadsticks

10 Breadsticks

$6.99

Warm, fresh-baked breadsticks, served with a side of Marinara

10 Breadsticks w/Cheese

10 Breadsticks w/Cheese

$8.99

Breadsticks baked with a Mozzarella Cheese topping, served with a side of Marinara

4 Garlic Bread

4 Garlic Bread

$4.99

A butter garlic favorite on oven-baked Texas toast

4 Garlic Bread w/Cheese

4 Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese and butter garlic, oven-baked on Texas toast

1/2 lb Wings

1/2 lb Wings

$8.99

Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili

1 lb Wings

1 lb Wings

$16.99

Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, or Sweet Chili

Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Baked Raviolis stuffed with Cheese and a Jalapeno kick

Beyond Chicken Tenders

Beyond Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Five Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders served with a side of ranch

Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Cheesestick Pizza

$5.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Small Cheesestick Pizza

Small Cheesestick Pizza

$10.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Medium Cheesestick Pizza

Medium Cheesestick Pizza

$13.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Large Cheesestick Pizza

Large Cheesestick Pizza

$15.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

18" Cheesestick Pizza

18" Cheesestick Pizza

$19.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Mini Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$5.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Small Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Small Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$10.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Medium Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Medium Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$13.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Large Italian Cheesestick Pizza

Large Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$15.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

18" Italian Cheesestick Pizza

18" Italian Cheesestick Pizza

$19.99

Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.

Calzones

Buttery, garlic,Creamy Italian sauce, cheese blend, your choice of three toppings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mini 7” Calzones

Mini 7” Calzones

$6.99

Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings.

Small 10" Calzones

Small 10" Calzones

$13.99

Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings.

Medium 12” Calzones

Medium 12” Calzones

$16.99

Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings

Large 14” Calzones

Large 14” Calzones

$20.99

Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings

Oven Baked Sandwiches

Super Ham & Cheese

Super Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Ham and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips

Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

$9.99

Lots of Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips

Meaty Meatball

Meaty Meatball

$11.99

Plenty of Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey Deluxe

$9.99

Turkey and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a pickle and chips.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99

Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.

Gambino’s Club

Gambino’s Club

$9.99

Turkey, Canadian Style Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Mayo, a pickle and chips.

Italian Chicken

Italian Chicken

$9.99

Italian Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Garlic Chicken Strips, Mozzarella Cheese, Real Bacon Pieces. Served with Ranch, a pickle and chips.

Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders covered in our marinara sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese and, Italian seasoning

Individual

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$8.99

Spaghetti Noodles with our Signature Marinara Sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti noodles, two giant meatballs, topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Deluxe Spaghetti

Deluxe Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Tortellini Alfredo

Tortellini Alfredo

$11.99

Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 slices of garlic bread

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$13.99

Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo

Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion and Mushroom topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Serves with two slices of garlic bread.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread

California Fettuccini Alfredo

California Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Fettucini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with two slices of garlic bread

Family

Fam. Spaghetti

Fam. Spaghetti

$24.99

Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles and our Signature Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Spaghetti w/Meatballs

Fam. Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$35.99

Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, 6 Giant Meatballs, and our Signature Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Deluxe Spaghetti

Fam. Deluxe Spaghetti

$32.99

Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Tortellini Alfredo

Fam. Tortellini Alfredo

$32.99

Sharing size portion of Ricotta stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Served with six slices of garlic bread

Fam. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

Fam. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$38.99

Sharing size portion of Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips Topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread

Fam. Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. Fettuccini Alfredo

$29.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo

$36.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper,and Onion topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$38.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips,topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Fam. California Fettuccini Alfredo

Fam. California Fettuccini Alfredo

$39.99

Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with six slices of garlic bread.

Specialty Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.99+

Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheese Blend

Italian Salad

$5.99+

Lettuce, Pepperoncini Pepper, Black Olive, Pepperoni and Italian Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheese Blend

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheese Blend

Cookies

Normous Cookie

Normous Cookie

$14.99

12" Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cookie Slice

$2.00

Mini Dessert Pizza

Mini 7" Dessert Pizza

Mini 7" Dessert Pizza

$6.99

Small Dessert Pizza

Small 10" Dessert Pizza

Small 10" Dessert Pizza

$10.99

Medium Dessert Pizza

Medium 12" Dessert Pizza

Medium 12" Dessert Pizza

$14.99

Large Dessert Pizza

Large 14" Dessert Pizza

Large 14" Dessert Pizza

$16.99

Beverages

2-Liter

2-Liter

$3.99
Kid’s drink

Kid’s drink

$0.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.19
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2 Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8

Website

Location

1309 Main St., Great Bend, KS 67530

Directions

Gallery
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image
Gambino's Pizza image

Popular restaurants in Great Bend

Handlebar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 216
807 10th St Great Bend, KS 67530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Great Bend
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston