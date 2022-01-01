- Home
- /
- Great Bend
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Gambino's Pizza - Great Bend
Gambino's Pizza - Great Bend
218 Reviews
$$
1309 Main St.
Great Bend, KS 67530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Mini 7"
Mini BYO
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Mini Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce
Mini Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings
Mini Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings
Mini Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top
Mini Meaty Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend
Mini Garden Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend
Mini Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Mini Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces
Mini Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
Mini Cheese Cravers
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, Romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices
Mini Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Mini Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Classic Italian
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Mini Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend
Mini BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend
Mini Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Mini German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Meatball PIe
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese
Small 10"
Small BYO
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Small Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Small Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce
Small Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings
Small Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings
Small Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top
Small Meaty Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend
Small Garden Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend
Small Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Small Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces
Small Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Small Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
Small Cheese Cravers
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Small Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Classic Italian
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Small Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend
Small Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Small German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Hawaiian PIe
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese
Medium 12"
Medium BYO
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Medium Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce
Medium Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings
Medium Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top
Medium Meaty Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend
Medium Garden Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend
Medium Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Medium Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces
Medium Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
Medium Cheese Cravers
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Medium Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Classic Italian
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Medium Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend
Medium Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Medium German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Hawaiian PIe
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese
Large 14"
Large BYO
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Large Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce
Large Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings
Large Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings
Large Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top
Large Meaty Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend
Large Garden Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend
Large Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Large Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces
Large Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Large Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
Large Cheese Cravers
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Large Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Classic Italian
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Large Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend
Large Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Large German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese
Crazy 18"
Crazy BYO
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Crazy Mobster
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Crazy Taco
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Fiesta Sauce and Cheese Blend with extra Taco dipping sauce
Crazy Italiano Pizza
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of three pizza toppings
Crazy Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce with your choice of three pizza toppings
Crazy Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Cheese Blend With Crispy Real Bacon Pieces on top
Crazy Meaty Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend
Crazy Garden Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Black Olives, Cheese Blend
Crazy Deluxe
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Crazy Meat Cravers
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella and Real Bacon Pieces
Crazy Veggie Cravers
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese
Crazy Pepperoni Cravers
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
Crazy Cheese Cravers
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan and cheddar, with Italian spices
Crazy Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Crazy Capone
Beef, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese
Crazy Classic Italian
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoncini Pepper, Onion, Cheese Blend, and Italian Spices
Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Crazy Buffalo Wing
Wing Sauce, Chicken or Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, and Cheese Blend
Crazy BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheese Blend
Crazy Polynesian
Canadian Style Bacon, Pinneapple, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
Crazy German Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Sauerkraut, Onion, Pinneapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Crazy Hawaiian Pie
Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Crazy Meatball Pie
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese
Tasty Appetizers
5 Breadsticks
Warm, fresh-baked breadsticks, served with a side of Marinara
5 Breadsticks w/Cheese
Breadsticks baked with a Mozzarella Cheese topping, served with a side of Marinara
10 Breadsticks
Warm, fresh-baked breadsticks, served with a side of Marinara
10 Breadsticks w/Cheese
Breadsticks baked with a Mozzarella Cheese topping, served with a side of Marinara
4 Garlic Bread
A butter garlic favorite on oven-baked Texas toast
4 Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Mozzarella cheese and butter garlic, oven-baked on Texas toast
1/2 lb Wings
Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili
1 lb Wings
Traditional bone-in Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch, Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic, or Sweet Chili
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli
Baked Raviolis stuffed with Cheese and a Jalapeno kick
Beyond Chicken Tenders
Five Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders served with a side of ranch
Cheesestick Pizza
Mini Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Small Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Medium Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Large Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
18" Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Mini Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Small Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Medium Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Large Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
18" Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Gambino’s Original Pizza Crust, blended with our own Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara.
Calzones
Mini 7” Calzones
Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings.
Small 10" Calzones
Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings.
Medium 12” Calzones
Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings
Large 14” Calzones
Our Pizza Dough folded and stuffed with Creamy Italiano Sauce, Blended Cheeses and your choice of any 3 Pizza Toppings
Oven Baked Sandwiches
Super Ham & Cheese
Ham and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips
Spicy Pepperoni
Lots of Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips
Meaty Meatball
Plenty of Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.
Turkey Deluxe
Turkey and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a pickle and chips.
Italian Sub
Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Gambino’s Club
Turkey, Canadian Style Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Mayo, a pickle and chips.
Italian Chicken
Italian Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Chicken Strips, Mozzarella Cheese, Real Bacon Pieces. Served with Ranch, a pickle and chips.
Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders covered in our marinara sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese and, Italian seasoning
Individual
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Noodles with our Signature Marinara Sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles, two giant meatballs, topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Deluxe Spaghetti
Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Tortellini Alfredo
Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 slices of garlic bread
Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion and Mushroom topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Serves with two slices of garlic bread.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
California Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettucini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato, Topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with two slices of garlic bread
Family
Fam. Spaghetti
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles and our Signature Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, 6 Giant Meatballs, and our Signature Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Deluxe Spaghetti
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion topped with our Signature Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Tortellini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Ricotta stuffed Tortellini Noodles topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Served with six slices of garlic bread
Fam. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Ricotta Stuffed Tortellini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips Topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread
Fam. Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles topped with our creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Deluxe Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper,and Onion topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips,topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Fam. California Fettuccini Alfredo
Sharing size portion of Fettuccini Noodles, Garlic Chicken Strips, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato topped with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Real Bacon Pieces. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
Mini Dessert Pizza
Small Dessert Pizza
Medium Dessert Pizza
Large Dessert Pizza
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2 Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8
1309 Main St., Great Bend, KS 67530