Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gambrill Mt. Food Co.

review star

No reviews yet

6 South Bentz Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Goat Cheese Fritters

$15.00

Parmesan-Truffle Fries

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$38.00+

Chicken Wing Confit

$17.00

Burrata & Preserved Tomatoes

$20.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$15.00

Enoki Tempura

$12.00

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$26.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

White Truffle Potatoes

$12.00

Reg House Fries

$6.00

LG. House Fries

$10.00

Reg. Sweet Fries

$6.00

LG. Sweet Fries

$10.00

Salads

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

House Salad

$9.00+

Winter Squash Salad

$17.00

Soups

Cream of Crab

$14.00

Mixed Cream of Maryland

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Chili

$10.00

Maryland crab soup

$14.00

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00+

Italian Sausage Pizza

$17.00+

Margherita Pizza

$20.00+

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Caesar Salad Pizza

$29.00+

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00+

Softshell Crab Pizza

$29.00+

Sandwiches

Cubano

$15.00

Roasted Pork Shoulder/ Smoked Ham/ Swiss Cheese/ Dill Pickles/ Mustard/ Toasted Locally Baked Baguette

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved Ribeye/ Mayo/ House Cheese Whiz/ on a Philadelphia sub Roll + Add - Caramelized Onions/ Hot Cherry Peppers/ Sweet Peppers/ and Mushrooms/.(.Vegetarian Impossible Cheesesteak $2 Upcharge) ( Vegan Mayo/ Cheese Available) +

Veggie Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved Ribeye/ Mayo/ House Cheese Whiz/ on a Philadelphia sub Roll + Add - Caramelized Onions/ Hot Cherry Peppers/ Sweet Peppers/ and Mushrooms/.(.Vegetarian Impossible Cheesesteak $2 Upcharge) ( Vegan Mayo/ Cheese Available) +

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Impossible Burger/ Cheddar Cheese/ Smoked Tomato Aioli/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Onions/ Toasted Brioche Bun

Bahn Mi

$17.00

Roast Pork Or Impossible Bulgogi / Soy Glaze/ Fried Egg/ Asian Pickled Vegetables/ Red Cabbage/ Cucumber/ Enoki Mushroom/ Cilantro/ Chili Mayo/ Crispy Garlic/ French baguette+ Substitute Impossible Bulgogi $2---Substitute Vegan Chicken Seitan $3 +

Pulled Pork BBQ

$14.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$41.00

Rueben

$16.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Gambrill Mt. Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$21.00

Softshell Crab Po Boy

$21.00

Bao Bun

$16.00

French Dip

$15.00

Turkey Pimento Club

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Entrees

Crabcake

$68.00

Steak Frites

$47.00

Salmon

$29.00

Fish And Cips

$23.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$21.00

Moules - Frites

$24.00Out of stock

Event Ticket

Dirty Grass

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Served with Powdered Sugar/ Butter/ Maple Syrup/ & Whipped Cream

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

Homemade Meatball/ House Marinara/ Spaghetti/ Parmesan Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

With Ranch/ Ketchup/ Or BBQ

Kids Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod Filet/ Fries/ Remoulade/ Lemons

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Red Sangria

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Seasonal Crush

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Mountain Mimosa

$10.00

Paloma Bellini

$10.00

Maryland Bloody

$24.00

Gambrill Bloody

$14.00

Smoked Bloody

$14.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Scottys & Soda

$9.00

Random whisky

$15.00

Red Wine

Three Otters Pinot Noir

$13.00

Rubus Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Alain de la Treille Pinot Noir

$9.00

Lexicon Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Maipe Malbec

$9.00

Gracetown Zinfandel

$8.00

White Wine

Mount Crawford Chardonnay

$10.00

Milton Park Chardonnay

$9.00

Weinkeller Erbach Riesling

$8.00

Vin-Gris Rose

$9.00

Torn Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Giogrio Z Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Ornato Prosecco

$10.00

Rubus Brut

$9.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Craft beer can

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Draft Beer

# 1

# 2 PBR

$5.00

#3 Hyperian Chaos

$10.00

# 4 MBC Kolsh

$8.00

# 5

# 6 Ghost Of Icecream Man

$10.00

# 7 BOLD ROCK IMP. CIDER

$8.00

# 8 BERRY BURST HARD CIDER

$8.00

# 9 GRAND CACAO

$10.00

# 10 OLD MOTHER IMPERIAL STOUT

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Tequilla

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Scottys

$12.00

Crown and coke

$12.00

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6 South Bentz Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mexicali Cantina
orange star4.5 • 1,323
467 W Patrick St Unit #1 Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Cacique Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
26 N. Market st FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
South Mountain Ice Cream and Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50 Citizen's Way, suite 101 Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Black Hog BBQ - Frederick
orange starNo Reviews
118 South Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
TEMPO DI PASTA
orange starNo Reviews
244 East Church street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Maxwell's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 295
57 E. Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston