Restaurant header imageView gallery

Game On Burgers & Bar

3 Reviews

45875 Mound Rd

Shelby Twp, MI 48317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Baller Burger
Beef Tips
Lamb Burger

Starters*

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$12.99

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Chicken Sliders

$14.99

Steak Sliders

$15.99

Beef Tips

$15.99

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Charcuterie Board

$16.99

Salads*

House Salad

$9.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Soups*

Cup Chili

$4.99

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99

Burgers*

Wagyu Baller Burger

$22.99

Old School Burger

$12.99

Game On King

$16.99

Lamb Burger

$16.99

Pineapple Burger

$14.99

Guaca Burger

$15.99

Love Burger

$17.99

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$16.99

Loaded Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger

$15.99

Subs/Wraps*

Game On Steak Sub

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.99

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Game On Heat Wrap

$13.99

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Cevapi

$16.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Sides*

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Sub Truffle Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sub Onion Rings

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Sub Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Zip Sauce

$1.00

Game On Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Harissa Aioli

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Starters*

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$11.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Steak Sliders

$17.99

Chicken Sliders

$15.59

Beef Tips

$17.99

Charcuterie Board

$17.99

Ahi Tuna

$17.99

Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Cheese Curds

$11.99

Salads*

House Salad

$11.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Soups*

Cup Chili

$5.99

Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99

Burgers*

Wagyu Baller Burger

$27.59

Old School Burger

$15.59

Game On King

$20.39

Lamb Burger

$20.39

Pineapple Burger

$17.99

Guaca Burger

$19.19

Love Burger

$20.39

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$20.39

Loaded Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$17.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.99

Beyond Burger

$19.19

Subs/Wraps*

Game On Steak Sub

$15.59

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.19

BLT

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.19

Game On Heat Wrap

$14.39

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$20.39

Cevapi

$20.39

Chicken Tenders

$17.99

Sides*

Truffle Fries

$8.39

Sub Truffle Fries

$4.79

Onion Rings

$7.19

Sub Onion Rings

$4.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sub Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

Fries

$3.59

Sauces

Ranch

$1.20

Zip Sauce

$1.20

Game On Sauce

$1.20

Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$1.20

BBQ Sauce

$1.20

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.20

Chipotle Sauce

$1.20

Chipotle Aioli

$1.20

Harissa Aioli

$1.20

Mayo

$1.20

Ketchup

$1.20

Mustard

$1.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45875 Mound Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48317

Directions

Gallery
Game On Burgers image
Game On Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

G2 Sand Bar
orange starNo Reviews
45300 Mound Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Muldoon's Tavern - Utica
orange starNo Reviews
7636 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Locker Room Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
7790 Auburn Rd Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Da Francesco's
orange starNo Reviews
49521 Vandyke Avenue Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shelby Twp

National Coney Island - Utica Park
orange star4.5 • 5,056
45221 Utica Park Blvd Utica, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vibes Wine bar - Downtown Utica
orange star5.0 • 21
7740 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shelby Twp
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston