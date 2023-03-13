A map showing the location of Seven Nineteen By GS 5630 W MANCHESTER AVEView gallery

Seven Nineteen By GS 5630 W MANCHESTER AVE

5630 W MANCHESTER AVE

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Cocktails

719 Cocktails

719 Rita

$17.00

AML

$18.00

Berry Spritzer

$16.00

Burnt Almonde

$17.00

Burny Almonde

Cold Toddy

$18.00

Dizzle Sour Power

$18.00

Forbidden Fruit

$19.00

High Fashioned

$19.00

New Fashioned

High Tea

$18.00

High Tea

P Box/Verbena

$19.00Out of stock

Manchester

Red Light District

$17.00

Sneaky Lychee

$18.00

Lychee Martini

Cocktails

Adios

$17.00

Apple Martini

$16.00

Cadillac Margarita

$19.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$17.00

Sidecar

$22.00

GS Classics

Peach Dream

$17.00

Peach Dream

Dizzle

$19.00

Dizzle

Premium Dizzle

$21.00

Premium Dizzle

Pear Of Tits

$19.00

Pear Of Tits

Hawiian Punch

$17.00

Hawiian Punch

Chipotle Kiss

$17.00

Mocktails

Pal-No-Ma

$14.00

Pineapple Sunset

$15.00

Onyx

$14.00

Passion Berry Lemonade

$16.00

Galaxy Lemonade (Copy)

$15.00

Lychee Lemonade

$14.00

Virgin Mojito

$11.00

Food

Small Plates

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail Shooter

$13.00

Shrimp Shooter Cocktail

Crab Cake Small Plate

$18.00

Crab Cakes

Lollipop Lambchops

$18.00

Lollipop Lambchops

Garlic Butter Lobster Rolls

$18.00

Tarragon Garlic Butter Lobster Rolls

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Smokey Burbon Carmel Shrimp

$18.00

Bayou BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp Flight 719

$14.00

Portobello Fries

$13.00

Garlic Noodles

$14.00

Garlic Noodles

Lobster Garlic Noodles

$21.00

Shrimp Garlic Noodles

$18.00

Charbroiled Oysters -6

$24.00

Charbroiled Oysters w/ Mignonette

Oysters On The Half Shell -6

$22.00

Oysters Fried -6

$23.00

Shrimp Cocktail Display

$17.00

Salads

Citrus Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$23.00

Citrus Shrimp & Avocado Salad

House Salad

$16.00

House Salad

Char Grilled Ceasar Salad

$18.00

Char Grilled Ceasar Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Crab Stuffed Salmon W/ Buerre Blanc

$28.00

Cajun salmon Stuffed w/Crab Imperial

Filet Mignon & Fried Grits

$34.00

Filet Mignon & Fried Grits

Double Chop Lamb

$32.00

Lambchop Racked

Double Fried Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Blackened Chicken

$27.00

Crab Cakes Entre

$33.00

Fish Seven Seas

$46.00

Seven Seafood Display

Lobster Seven Seas

$63.00

Dessert

Beignets Petite

$11.00

Protein SD

Fried Shrimp -3

$9.00

Blackened Shrimp -3

$9.00

Fried Oysters -3

$11.00

Lobster Tail

$23.00

Rock Fish -1

$11.00

Chicken Side

$9.00

Bread SD

Garlic Baguette

$6.00

Brioche Bun

$5.00

Veggie SD

Veggie Medley

Broccoli Steak

Asparagus

Fries

Starch SD

Dirty Rice

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Fried Grits

$10.00

Beverages

Water

Fiji 1 Liter (Large)

$12.00

Fiji .5 Liter (Small)

$8.00

Mountain Sparkling (Large)

$9.00

Mountain Valley (Small)

$5.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer L

$10.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$6.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Morrocan Mint Tea

$5.00

Organic Chai Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Green Tea

$5.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial

Blue Moon

Hard Kombucha

Angel City IPA

Bottles/Cans

Modelo Bottle

$10.00

Wine

Glass Wine

Merlot

$9.00

Cab

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sauviaugn Blanc

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

Bottle Wine

Cab

Chatau St. Michelle BTL

$38.00

Merlot

Champagne/Spark Wine

Sparkling Wine

JP Chenet Brut

$16.00

JP Chenet Rose

$19.00

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Liquor

Bourbon/Whisky

Makers Mark

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$19.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Empress 1908

$17.00

Nolets

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$15.00

Baileys Almonde

$14.00

Dizzle Liqueur

$15.00

Domaine Ginger

$15.00

Elderflower Liqueur

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Pama Pomegranate

$14.00

Mezcal/Tequila

Casa Drag Repo

$22.00

Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

Casamigos Rep

$22.00

Casamigos Sil

$18.00

Clase Anejo

$38.00

Clase Repo

$28.00

Don 1942

$42.00

Don Anejo

$24.00

Don Repo

$21.00

Don Silver

$18.00

La Luna Mezcal

$18.00

Rum

Appleton 8 YR

$15.00

Bacardi Lt

$15.00

Malibu Coco

$16.00

Scotch/Whisky

Gentleman Jack

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Vodka

Absolut Pear

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Ciroc Berry

$15.00

Grey Goode

$17.00

Ketel 1

$16.00

Ketel Cu Mint

$16.00

Tito's

$16.00

Interstate

$16.00

DBL Tito's

Cognac

Hennessey Vs.

$16.00

Dusse

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$24.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dining Experience with Superb Food, Amazing Drinks, and unmatched Vibes!

Location

5630 W MANCHESTER AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

