Seven Nineteen By GS 5630 W MANCHESTER AVE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dining Experience with Superb Food, Amazing Drinks, and unmatched Vibes!
Location
5630 W MANCHESTER AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr Fries Man - Inglewood - Inglewood
No Reviews
1120 w florence ave inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurant
Three Weavers Brewing Company - 1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B
No Reviews
1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurant