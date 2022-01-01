Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Game Time Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5153 W Tuscarawas St

Canton, OH 44708

Popular Items

10 Ballz
GT Burger 4oz
5 Ballz

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

This house-made creamy and zesty dip features the great flavor of Buffalo chicken wings without all of the mess, "It's like eating a wing on a chip!".

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Tortilla chips served with a bowl of white queso and a side of jalapenos

Chips & Salsa

$5.49

Tortilla chips served with a bowl of salsa.

Garlic Bread

$7.99

A sub bun, topped with garlic spread, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Baked perfectly and served with a side of our house-made Marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Fresh cut jalapeno peppers, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and bacon, all wrapped together egg roll style and deep fried. Served with our house-made jalapeno ranch

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips smothered in white queso, lettuce, tomato, red onions and jalapeno- Add chili, grilled chicken or seasoned beef. Served with salsa and/or sour cream at your request.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with our house-made marinara.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Panko-breaded onion rings. Served with a side of zesty onion ring sauce.

Potato Chips & Dip

$6.49

Fresh cut potato chips, tossed in our sweet and tangy Memphis dust, served with a side of our house-made French onion dip.

Potato Skins

$8.49

Potato skins, topped with cheddar, mozzarella, real bacon bits, green onions and served with a side of sour cream.

Jumbo Pretzels

$8.49

two large pretzels served with beer cheese and honey mustard

Quesadilla

$7.99

A flour tortilla, grilled with Cheddar cheese and green onions. Garnished with lettuce, red onions and tomatoes.- Add grilled chicken or seasoned beef. Served with salsa and/or sour cream at your request

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$8.99

Corned beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, all wrapped together egg roll style and deep-fried. Served with Thousand Island dressing.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Chipotle grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, green onions, Monterey and cream cheese. All perfectly blended, wrapped egg roll style and deep-fried. Served with our house-made chipotle ranch

Veggie Basket

$8.49

Perfectly bite sized broccoli, carrots, cucumber and green peppers. Served with your choice of house-made dip: ranch, bleu cheese or French onion.

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Breaded pickle spears served with a side of ranch.

Wing & Fowl Ballz

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.49

Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.49

Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

5 Ballz

5 Ballz

$7.29

Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

10 Ballz

$12.99

Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

2 Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Fried and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

2 Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Grilled and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

4 Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.49

Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Fried and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

4 Grilled Chicken Tenders

$10.49

Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Grilled and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Hangover Ballz

$14.49

Fowl ballz tossed in your choice of sauce. Topped with fries, bacon, sauteed onions, green peppers, Cheddar/jack cheese then topped with an egg cooked to order.

Moore Ballz

$14.49

Fowl ballz tossed in your choice of sauce. Topped with Fries, coleslaw, and cheddar/jack cheese.

Taco Ballz

$14.49

Served in an edible tortilla bowl. Fowl ballz tossed in your choice of sauce, Topped with onions, jalapenos, cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a side of sour cream.

Western Ballz

Western Ballz

$14.49

Fowl ballz, topped with fried, chili, onions, and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream

Salads, Soups, Wraps

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Mixed lettuce, salami, ham, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese. Served with Garlic Italian dressing.

Ballz-samic Salad

mixed lettuce, diced egg, real bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes. Served with house-made Balsamic French dressing.

Ballz-samic Salad/Chick

mixed lettuce, diced egg, real bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes. Served with house-made Balsamic French dressing and your choice of grilled or fried chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese tossed with caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and grilled or fried chicken.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Grilled or fried chicken, mixed lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion. Choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Mixed lettuce, turkey, diced egg, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, avocado. Your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Mixed lettuce, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes. Served with our house-made Garlic Italian dressing.

Greek Salad/Chick

Mixed lettuce, feta, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumber, red onion, andn tomatoes. Served with house-made Garlic Italian dressing and your choice or grilled or fried chicken

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, corn, black beans, tomatoes and tortilla strips. Topped with grilled or fried chicken tossed in Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing.

Steak Salad

$14.49

Mixed lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, French fries and grilled flat iron steak. Served with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Choice of seasoned beef or chili in an edible tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Wedge Salad

$8.99

A wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with our house-made White French dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, real bacon bits, and tomatoes.

Wedge Salad/Chick

$11.99

A wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with our house-made White French dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, real bacon bits, and tomatoes. your choice of grilled or fried chicken

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Soup and Salad

$9.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Small Side Salad

$3.99
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fried chicken, medium wing sauce, lettuce, celery, tomatoes, and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Cali Turkey Club Wrap

Cali Turkey Club Wrap

$10.49

Turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss, avocado, red onion, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Greek Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and house-made Garlic Italian dressing.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, grilled or fried chicken tossed in Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing

Burgers & Buns

GT Burger 4oz

GT Burger 4oz

$7.99

House-made 4oz all beef burger served plain.

GT Burger 8oz

GT Burger 8oz

$9.99

House-made 8oz all beef burger served plain.

GT Fire Burger 4oz

GT Fire Burger 4oz

$9.99

4oz burger layered with jalapeno cream cheese spread, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno caps, and drizzled with sriracha mayo.

GT Fire Burger 8oz

GT Fire Burger 8oz

$11.99

8 oz burger layered with jalapeno cream cheese spread, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno caps, and drizzled with sriracha mayo.

GT Hangover Burger 4oz

GT Hangover Burger 4oz

$9.99

4oz burger laid on a bed of fries, layered with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, Applewood smoked bacon and an egg cooked to order.

GT Hangover Burger 8 oz

GT Hangover Burger 8 oz

$11.99

8oz burger laid on a bed of fries, layered with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, Applewood smoked bacon and an egg cooked to order.

GT Italian Burger 4oz

GT Italian Burger 4oz

$9.99

4oz Burger layered with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers, and banana peppers. Served with a side of marina

GT Italian Burger 8oz

GT Italian Burger 8oz

$11.99

8oz Burger layered with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers, and banana peppers. Served with a side of marina

GT Mac N Cheese Burger 4oz

$9.99

4oz burger layered with fried Mac N Cheese bites, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

GT Mac N Cheese Burger 8oz

$11.99

8oz burger layered with fried Mac N Cheese bites, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Boca Burger served plain

B.E.L.T.

$9.99

Applewood smoked bacon. An egg cooked to order, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, served on grilled texas toast. Served with a side of mayo.

Burger Sliders

$8.99

Three burger sliders topped with onion, mustard, and pickle.

Chick Parm Sand

$11.99

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken smothered in marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

House-made Yuengling Beer battered Haddock served with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Blackened grilled Cod served in a flour tortilla and topped with coleslaw and Sriracha mayo. 3 Tacos.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Fried chicken served with lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled chicken served with lettuce and tomato.

GT Burrito

GT Burrito

$10.99

Tortilla filled with Mexican spiced grilled chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, Lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and topped with white queso and green onion, Served with a side of jalapenos

Patty Melt

$10.99

An 8oz burger topped with swiss cheese, grilled onions, Thousand Island dressing and served on grilled rye bread.

Chicken Philly Cheese

Chicken Philly Cheese

$10.99

White meat chicken grilled with onion, green onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese. Mayo on the side.

Steak Philly Cheese

$12.99

Shaved ribeye grilled with onion, green onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese. Mayo on the side.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.49

Freshly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$11.49

Freshly sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.

Pizza & Subs

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Medium sauce, fried chicken, celery, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon bits, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with green onions and drizzled in ranch dressing.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$9.99

Marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.98

House-made marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$8.98

House-made marinara, sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$9.49

Marinara, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$8.99

Olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese and a dash of red pepper flakes

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Grilled chicken topped with Applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing.

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Honey ham topped with Swiss cheese and baked to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, mozzarella, and our house-made italian dressing baked to perfection. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Garlic butter spread, our house-made meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan Cheese.

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Garlic butter spread, marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti Sub

$8.49

Garlic butter spread, spaghetti topped with mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese, baked to perfection.

Turkey Bacon Swiss Sub

$10.99

Roasted turkey topped with Applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$9.49

Cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese, baked to perfection. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Entrees & Sides

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.49

Three breaded and fried chicken tenders

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.49

Three marinated and grilled chicken tenders

Cod Dinner

Cod Dinner

$15.49

Your choice of grilled, Parmesan Crusted or blackened codd

Fried Fish Dinner

$15.49

House-made Yuengling Beer battered Haddock. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$18.49
1 Pork Chop Dinner

1 Pork Chop Dinner

$14.49
2 Pork Chop Dinner

2 Pork Chop Dinner

$19.49

Sirloin Steak

$15.49

Applesauce

$0.99

Asparagus

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Bread Stick

$0.99

Broccoli

$2.49

Chips

$1.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Fries

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.49

Loaded Twice Baked

$3.49
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Small Side Salad

$3.99

Tater Ballz

$2.49

Sauces & Dressing

Medium

$0.79

Hot

$0.79

Hot BBQ

$0.79

Extra Hot

$0.79

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Bourbon BBQ

$0.79

Garlic Parmesan

$0.79

Honey Gold

$0.79

Korean BBQ

$0.79

Spicy Garlic

$0.79

Spicy Sweet Thai

$0.79

Teriyaki

$0.79

Cajun Dry

$0.79

Memphis Dust

$0.79

Mild

$0.79

Ballzsamic French

$0.79

Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.79

Bleu Cheese

$0.79

Caesar Dressing

$0.79

Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$0.79

FF Italian

$0.79

Garlic Italian

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Red French

$0.79

Thousand Island

$0.79

White French

$0.79

Chip Dip

$1.29

Horsey Sauce

$0.69

Mayo

Marinara

$0.99

Mustard

Onion Ring Sauce

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Salsa (Bowl)

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.79

Sriracha Mayo

$0.79

Sriracha Sauce

$0.79

Tartar Sauce

$0.79

Vanilla Maple

$0.79

Queso

$0.99

Desserts & Kids

Kid's Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Kid's Burger

$5.99
Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.49
Kid's Fowl Ballz

Kid's Fowl Ballz

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Hot Dawg

$5.49

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.49

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$0.99

Kid's Cranberry Juice

$0.99

Kid's Orange Juice

$0.99

Kid's Pineapple Juice

$0.99

Kid's White Milk

$0.99
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99
Game Time Sundae

Game Time Sundae

$4.99
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Hats!

Snap Back Cap

$15.00

Visor

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5153 W Tuscarawas St, Canton, OH 44708

Directions

Gallery
Game Time image
Game Time image
Game Time image

