Game Time Bar & Grill
5153 W Tuscarawas St
Canton, OH 44708
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This house-made creamy and zesty dip features the great flavor of Buffalo chicken wings without all of the mess, "It's like eating a wing on a chip!".
Chips & Queso
Tortilla chips served with a bowl of white queso and a side of jalapenos
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a bowl of salsa.
Garlic Bread
A sub bun, topped with garlic spread, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Baked perfectly and served with a side of our house-made Marinara.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh cut jalapeno peppers, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and bacon, all wrapped together egg roll style and deep fried. Served with our house-made jalapeno ranch
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in white queso, lettuce, tomato, red onions and jalapeno- Add chili, grilled chicken or seasoned beef. Served with salsa and/or sour cream at your request.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with our house-made marinara.
Onion Rings
Panko-breaded onion rings. Served with a side of zesty onion ring sauce.
Potato Chips & Dip
Fresh cut potato chips, tossed in our sweet and tangy Memphis dust, served with a side of our house-made French onion dip.
Potato Skins
Potato skins, topped with cheddar, mozzarella, real bacon bits, green onions and served with a side of sour cream.
Jumbo Pretzels
two large pretzels served with beer cheese and honey mustard
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla, grilled with Cheddar cheese and green onions. Garnished with lettuce, red onions and tomatoes.- Add grilled chicken or seasoned beef. Served with salsa and/or sour cream at your request
Reuben Rolls
Corned beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, all wrapped together egg roll style and deep-fried. Served with Thousand Island dressing.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chipotle grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, green onions, Monterey and cream cheese. All perfectly blended, wrapped egg roll style and deep-fried. Served with our house-made chipotle ranch
Veggie Basket
Perfectly bite sized broccoli, carrots, cucumber and green peppers. Served with your choice of house-made dip: ranch, bleu cheese or French onion.
Fried Pickles
Breaded pickle spears served with a side of ranch.
Wing & Fowl Ballz
5 Wings
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
10 Wings
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
5 Ballz
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
10 Ballz
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
2 Fried Chicken Tenders
Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Fried and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
2 Grilled Chicken Tenders
Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Grilled and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
4 Fried Chicken Tenders
Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Fried and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
4 Grilled Chicken Tenders
Boneless skinless chicken tenders. Fresh, never frozen! Grilled and tossed in any sauce or sauce on the side. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Hangover Ballz
Fowl ballz tossed in your choice of sauce. Topped with fries, bacon, sauteed onions, green peppers, Cheddar/jack cheese then topped with an egg cooked to order.
Moore Ballz
Fowl ballz tossed in your choice of sauce. Topped with Fries, coleslaw, and cheddar/jack cheese.
Taco Ballz
Served in an edible tortilla bowl. Fowl ballz tossed in your choice of sauce, Topped with onions, jalapenos, cheddar/jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a side of sour cream.
Western Ballz
Fowl ballz, topped with fried, chili, onions, and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream
Salads, Soups, Wraps
Antipasto Salad
Mixed lettuce, salami, ham, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese. Served with Garlic Italian dressing.
Ballz-samic Salad
mixed lettuce, diced egg, real bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes. Served with house-made Balsamic French dressing.
Ballz-samic Salad/Chick
mixed lettuce, diced egg, real bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes. Served with house-made Balsamic French dressing and your choice of grilled or fried chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese tossed with caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and grilled or fried chicken.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, mixed lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion. Choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed lettuce, turkey, diced egg, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, avocado. Your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes. Served with our house-made Garlic Italian dressing.
Greek Salad/Chick
Mixed lettuce, feta, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumber, red onion, andn tomatoes. Served with house-made Garlic Italian dressing and your choice or grilled or fried chicken
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, corn, black beans, tomatoes and tortilla strips. Topped with grilled or fried chicken tossed in Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Steak Salad
Mixed lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, French fries and grilled flat iron steak. Served with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Choice of seasoned beef or chili in an edible tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with our house-made White French dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, real bacon bits, and tomatoes.
Wedge Salad/Chick
A wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with our house-made White French dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, real bacon bits, and tomatoes. your choice of grilled or fried chicken
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Soup and Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Small Side Salad
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, medium wing sauce, lettuce, celery, tomatoes, and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Cali Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss, avocado, red onion, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and house-made Garlic Italian dressing.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, grilled or fried chicken tossed in Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing
Burgers & Buns
GT Burger 4oz
House-made 4oz all beef burger served plain.
GT Burger 8oz
House-made 8oz all beef burger served plain.
GT Fire Burger 4oz
4oz burger layered with jalapeno cream cheese spread, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno caps, and drizzled with sriracha mayo.
GT Fire Burger 8oz
8 oz burger layered with jalapeno cream cheese spread, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno caps, and drizzled with sriracha mayo.
GT Hangover Burger 4oz
4oz burger laid on a bed of fries, layered with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, Applewood smoked bacon and an egg cooked to order.
GT Hangover Burger 8 oz
8oz burger laid on a bed of fries, layered with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, Applewood smoked bacon and an egg cooked to order.
GT Italian Burger 4oz
4oz Burger layered with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers, and banana peppers. Served with a side of marina
GT Italian Burger 8oz
8oz Burger layered with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers, and banana peppers. Served with a side of marina
GT Mac N Cheese Burger 4oz
4oz burger layered with fried Mac N Cheese bites, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
GT Mac N Cheese Burger 8oz
8oz burger layered with fried Mac N Cheese bites, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Veggie Burger
Boca Burger served plain
B.E.L.T.
Applewood smoked bacon. An egg cooked to order, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, served on grilled texas toast. Served with a side of mayo.
Burger Sliders
Three burger sliders topped with onion, mustard, and pickle.
Chick Parm Sand
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken smothered in marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Fish Sandwich
House-made Yuengling Beer battered Haddock served with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos
Blackened grilled Cod served in a flour tortilla and topped with coleslaw and Sriracha mayo. 3 Tacos.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken served with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served with lettuce and tomato.
GT Burrito
Tortilla filled with Mexican spiced grilled chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, Lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and topped with white queso and green onion, Served with a side of jalapenos
Patty Melt
An 8oz burger topped with swiss cheese, grilled onions, Thousand Island dressing and served on grilled rye bread.
Chicken Philly Cheese
White meat chicken grilled with onion, green onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese. Mayo on the side.
Steak Philly Cheese
Shaved ribeye grilled with onion, green onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese. Mayo on the side.
Reuben
Freshly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
Turkey Reuben
Freshly sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
Pizza & Subs
Cheese Pizza
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium sauce, fried chicken, celery, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon bits, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with green onions and drizzled in ranch dressing.
Deluxe Pizza
Marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
House-made marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Sausage Pizza
House-made marinara, sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Veggie Pizza
Marinara, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
White Pizza
Olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese and a dash of red pepper flakes
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled chicken topped with Applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing.
Ham and Cheese Sub
Honey ham topped with Swiss cheese and baked to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
Italian Sub
Salami, ham, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, mozzarella, and our house-made italian dressing baked to perfection. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Meatball Sub
Garlic butter spread, our house-made meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan Cheese.
Pizza Sub
Garlic butter spread, marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti Sub
Garlic butter spread, spaghetti topped with mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese, baked to perfection.
Turkey Bacon Swiss Sub
Roasted turkey topped with Applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
Veggie Sub
Cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese, baked to perfection. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Entrees & Sides
Fried Chicken Dinner
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Three marinated and grilled chicken tenders
Cod Dinner
Your choice of grilled, Parmesan Crusted or blackened codd
Fried Fish Dinner
House-made Yuengling Beer battered Haddock. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
NY Strip Steak
1 Pork Chop Dinner
2 Pork Chop Dinner
Sirloin Steak
Applesauce
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Bread Stick
Broccoli
Chips
Coleslaw
Dinner Roll
Fries
Home Fries
Loaded Twice Baked
Rice Pilaf
Side Caesar Salad
Small Side Salad
Tater Ballz
Sauces & Dressing
Medium
Hot
Hot BBQ
Extra Hot
BBQ Sauce
Bourbon BBQ
Garlic Parmesan
Honey Gold
Korean BBQ
Spicy Garlic
Spicy Sweet Thai
Teriyaki
Cajun Dry
Memphis Dust
Mild
Ballzsamic French
Balsalmic Vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Ranch Dressing
FF Italian
Garlic Italian
Honey Mustard
Jalapeno Ranch
Ranch
Red French
Thousand Island
White French
Chip Dip
Horsey Sauce
Mayo
Marinara
Mustard
Onion Ring Sauce
Salsa
Salsa (Bowl)
Sour Cream
Sriracha Mayo
Sriracha Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Vanilla Maple
Queso
Desserts & Kids
Kid's Bowl of Soup
Kid's Burger
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Fowl Ballz
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Hot Dawg
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Kid's Spaghetti
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Pineapple Juice
Kid's White Milk
Funnel Cake Fries
Game Time Sundae
Lava Cake
Vanilla Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5153 W Tuscarawas St, Canton, OH 44708