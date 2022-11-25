- Home
GameCraft Brewing
23301 Avenida De La Carlota
Suite C
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Can Multipacks
Fourpack 16oz 1337 Speak
West Coast IPA Apricot - Pear - Celebration ABV: 6.7% IBU: 50 Malts: Proximity Pilsen Hops: HBC-586, Citra Cryo, Rakau, Citra incognito Yeast: Cal ale O.G: 1.058 Maltiness: 4 Hoppiness: 14 Crispiness: 8
Fourpack 16oz AFK
AFK German Style Pilsner Floral - Noble - Refreshing 4.8% ABV Take a break from the screen, reset, focus. AFK [Away From Keyboard] is a refreshing German-Style Pilsner. The sweet cracker body quenches your thirst on the first sip. Zuper Saazer and Tettnanger hops play support with a complex herbal + spice aroma. Bitterness perfectly balanced with a malty sweetness.
Fourpack 16oz Bloom Doom
Bloom Doom West Coast IPA Peach - Citrus - Dank ABV: 7% IBU: 70 Bloom Doom is an Idaho 7 forward IPA. Find tasting notes of peach, pineapple, pine, black tea, mango.
Fourpack 16oz Doom Juice
Doom Juice Tropical - Fruit - Juice DDH Hazy DIPA ABV: 8.6% IBU: ~30 Doom Juice is double dry hopped Hazy Double IPA. Tons of tropical fruit and citrus notes from the hops on this one. No boil hops were added to reduce the amount of hop oils that volatilize out. Pineapple, grapefruit, stonefruit, orange, mango, and a touch of coconut.
Fourpack 16oz Haze Weave
Haze Weave Hazy IPA Niflheim - Tropical - Stonefruit 6.6% ABV 30 IBU From across the Nine Realms comes a brew, crafted to aid heroes against calamity. Haze Weave is a Hazy IPA with a soft malt body of wheat and malted oats. Hops, as bold as an Aesir, have their bitterness tempered by whirlpool and dry hop additions. Notes of pineapple, peach, orange, and lychee make this an ale to be raised high in the halls of Asgard!
Fourpack 16oz Maß Effect (Mass Effect)
Maß Effect (Mass Effect) Festbier 5.9% ABV Maß Effect is our festbier style lager to celebrate Oktoberfest. This beer is malt forward, biscuit and bread crust.
Fourpack 16oz Pay to Win
Pay to Win West Coast IPA ABV: 7.1% IBU: 100 Malts: 2 Row, Wheat, Dextrin Hops: Magnum, Citra, Mosaic Yeast: Cal ale
Fourpack 16oz WASD
Cold IPA Fruit Cup - Crispi - Show me the way ABV: 6.7% IBU: 25 Malts: Extra Pale Pilsner, Carafoam Hops: Citra Cryo, Strata, HBC-586 Yeast: Augustiner Other Ingredients: Phantasm Malts take a back seat to this super crisp lager with tons of juicy tropical fruit. Notes of citrus, mango, passionfruit, and strawberry. Perceived bitterness is low and balanced with a slight residual, fruit sweetness. We brewed this lager with phantasm to help boost up the thiol levels and set a high base line of all those super tasty tropical fruit tones.
Sixpack 12oz GameCraft Leit
6x 12oz cans of GameCraft Leit American Light ABV 4.4%
Sixpack 12oz Otaku
6x 12oz cans of Otaku Japanese Rice Lager. ABV 5.3% Otaku Passion for craft beer Passion for video games Art forms that we love We’re on a mission To celebrate both pursuits Embrace obsession Otaku <sidebar: YES that was a haiku> Subtle malt sweetness and just enough bitterness to balance. Dry, floral, crisp. A very food-friendly craft beer designed to pair with everything from sushi to spicy carne asada.
Fourpack 16oz Baltasars Weihnachtsbier
Schwarzbier w/ coffee, chocolate, and cinnamon Milk Chocolate - Dark Caramel - Humor ABV: 5.4% IBU: 18 Malts: Pilsner, Vienna, Caraaroma, Malanoidin, Carafa, Chocolate wheat, rye Hops: Hallertau Magnum Yeast: Augustiner O.G: 1.056 Maltiness: 13 Hoppiness: 3 Crispiness: 11
Crisp Lagers (Draft Crowlers)
John Märzen 32oz
There’s a been new beer in the tasting room. Have y’all tried John Marzen? 🤠 This Märzen wrangles in at 5.6% ABV is malt forward with notes of caramel and biscuit.
GameCraft Leit 32oz
GameCraft Leit Light Lager 4.4% ABV 20 IBU Crispi - Isotonic - Saaz
Rheinhardt 32oz
Rheinhardt Munich Helles 5.2% ABV 17 IBU German - Light - Bier
Tamriel Tundra 32oz
Tamriel Tundra Cold IPA 5.6% ABV Notes: Currant, Mango, Crispi Tamriel Tundra was fermented with lager yeast and brewed with all pilsner malt to give this beer a crisp, clean, cracker malt body. Added Cryo Pop in a reduced heat whirlpool to lower bitterness while maximizing oil extraction to get all those great citrus and stone fruit notes to really pop against the crisp body of the beer. To back up those tropical notes we dry hopped with Mosaic and Strata. Find classic IPA notes of grapefruit, mango, passion fruit, a little bitterness and all the drinkability of crisp pilsner. Collaboration with Escape Craft Brewery
Hoppy West Coast Ales (Draft Crowlers)
10 Heart Event 32oz
This beer is near and dear to us as it was created to celebrate evolution of friendship and new life milestones. <3 10 Heart Event is an experimental West Coast Pale Ale. Using Phantasm and Cosmic Punch yeast, we boosted the thiol base line of the beer to maximize all those great grapefruit, citrus, tropical fruit notes. Dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Ekuanot, and Cryo Citra, this beer has a huge tropical fruit nose. Notes of gooseberry, Marlborough grape skins, pineapple, and tons of citrus. A simple malt bill of pilsen malt was used for a simple malt background to support all of that hop and thiol goodness. 10 Heart Event Thiolized West Coast Pale Ale 6.1% ABV Gooseberry - Citrus - Pineapple
Face McShooty 32oz
West Coast IPA 7.8% ABV Orange - Pineapple - SHOOTMEINTHEFACE Hops: Pahto, Amarillo, Ekuanot , Simcoe
Ms. Pacc Attacc 32oz
Ms. Pacc Attacc is our 2022 Pink Boots Society collaboration beer. We teamed up with members of our beer community to produce this Experimental IPA. Thiol boosted to try and power up as much citrus, stone fruit, tropical goodness we could. Using a combination of Phantasm, a processed Marlborough grape pumice, in conjunction with Omega Yeast's Cosmic Punch, a new modified yeast, to get a great base line of thiols. We then dry hopped with Loral, Talus and the 2022 Pink Boots Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. This Experimental IPA expresses huge notes of tropical fruits, coconut, orange juice, and mango. Power pellet activated! 7.6% ABV
Pay to Win 32oz
West Coast IPA 7.1% ABV GIMME - THE - LOOT Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe 2x 2019 Gold Medals
Hazy, Sour or Unique (Draft Crowlers)
Blueberry Power Up 32oz
Blueberry Fruited Wheat Beer 5.3% ABV
Cloudcleaver 32oz
An arduous quest deserves a handsome reward. Here, take Cloudcleaver; the finest craft in all the Empire. This New England IPA will certainly *shock* the senses. Juicy, tiki flavors of orange juice, pineapple, mango carve through the haze to pair with cryo pop, Loral, and Talus hops. Best enjoyed away from Barbarians and witches. Cloudcleaver New England IPA 7.0% ABV
Eridium Resonator 32oz
A Honey Pot Meadery Collab, Limited Availability Eridium Resonator Raspberry - Blueberry - Boysenberry 'Razzleberry' Berliner Weiss ABV: 5.5% IBU: 12
Haze Weave 32oz
Haze: Automata ABV: 6.5% IBU: 30 Hops: Loral, Ekuanot, Idaho 7 Notes: Pineapple, nectarine, peach, hints of lemons, orange, and lime.
Mage Water Seltzer 32oz
Mage Water: Currant Currant - Dry - Bubbly Seltzer with black/red currants ABV: 5.9% Currant, Dry, Tart, Bubbly
There is No Cow Level 32oz
There is No Cow Level Dark Chocolate - Coffee - Lactose Imperial Coffee Milk Stout ABV: 9% IBU: 60 DESCRIPTION There is No Cow Level is a robust milk stout with coffee added. The base beer is an imperial British-style stout, lots of sweet, big body, notes of dark chocolate, roast, toffee. We add lactose sugar to give the beer a creamy body and a little bit of sweetness. Post fermentation we add coffee grounds roasted by Portola Coffee Roasters. Allergen Warning: Contains Lactose
Whole Hog 32oz
Caesar Salad
Chaos Bots
Tater tots, Pepper Jack, Serrano, Onion, Cojita, Cilantro Option to: Add Carnitas + BBQ Sauce Add Chicken Tinga + Crema
Chaos Fries
Tater tots, Pepper Jack, Serrano, Onion, Cojita, Cilantro Option to: Add Carnitas + BBQ Sauce Add Chicken Tinga + Crema
Egg Rolls
Our house-made vegetarian eggrolls * Includes sauce
Fried Wontons
House-made fried wontons filled with bacon cream cheese. *Includes wonton sauce.
House-made App Bundle (Pretzel Bites, Fried Wontons, Egg Rolls)
Pre-discounted. All three of our house-made favorites: 6 pretzel bites, 6 fried wontons and 3 egg rolls. Sauces included.
Karaage Chicken
*Limited availability* Chicken thigh marinated in soy sauce, garlic, ginger and sake. Coated in potato starch and fried for a crisp but not oily crust.
Pretzel Bites
Freshly-baked house-made pretzel bites. Garlicky goodness or sophisticated smokiness? Your choice!
Star Dust Pretzel
House made pretzel bites topped with cinnamon sugar. Dip in a housemade caramel stout sauce. ALLERGEN ADVISORY: Sauce may contains nuts!
Tater Bots
Tater tots, with GameCraft beer ketchup
Wings - 1 Pound
Deep-fried, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.
Wings - 2 Pounds
Deep-fried, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.
House-cut Fries
House-cut potato French fries, with GameCraft beer ketchup
Flatbread Pizzas
Carne
House-made flatbread marinara based with pepper jack cheese, slow-braised carnitas, calabrese salame and bacon.
Cazadores
House-made flatbread, marinara based with cheese, tomato, red onion, and serrano.
Pesto
House-made flatbread, Basil-Pepita pesto, burrata, sun dried tomato, balsamic reduction, parmesan cheese, arugula. CONTAINS: NUTS
Pollo Barbacoa
House-made BBQ sauce based fusion flatbread with our own slow cooked chicken tinga, cheese, onion, serrano, lime-crema.
Queso
House-made flatbread, marinara based with mozzarella and pepper jack blend.
Empanadas
#1 Chicken Curry Empanada
Seasoned chicken breast, garlic, onions, bell peppers, diced potatoes & peas **Add sauce separately**
#2 Spinach/Cheese Empanada
Chopped spinach, garlic, onions, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses **Add sauce separately**
#3 Ham/Cheese Empanada
Premium sliced ham with our signature four-cheese blend **Add sauce separately**
#4 Chicken Florentine Empanada
Chicken breast, spinach, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella **Add sauce separately**
#5 Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced beef, sautéed bell peppers & onions, provolone & cream cheese **Add sauce separately**
#6 Diablo Empanada
Spicy barbecue pulled pork, cheddar cheese, onions & cilantro
#7 Creme Brulee Sweet Empanada
A blend of homemade chocolate custard & delicious crème brulee. Accompanied with caramel stout dipping sauce (may contain nuts).
Turkey empanada
Card Games
Standard Playing Cards - 1 Deck
Measuring 2.5" x 3.5" with a standard index. The card deck includes 52 suited cards and 2 jokers
Blink - The World's Fastest Game
Blink is the lightning-fast game where two players race head-to-head to be the first to play all of their cards! Using sharp eyes and fast hands, players quickly try to match the shape, count or color on the cards. ... The first player who can rid themselves of all their cards wins.
UNO: Emoji
> Special UNO game features Emojis theme. > Same as Basic UNO but includes special Emoji rule cards that require players to make and hold hilarious Emoji expressions! > First player or team to 500 wins. > When you’re down to one card, don’t forget to yell “UNO”! > For 2 to 10 players, ages 7 and older.
UNO: Minecraft
> Same as Basic UNO but features Minecraft characters and includes special Creeper rule card. Draw this card and the other players have to draw three more cards from the pile! > When you're down to one card, don't forget to yell "UNO"! > First player or team to 500 wins. > For 2 to 10 players, ages 7 and older.
Coup*
> Family fun bluffing card game > Playing time of about 15 minutes > 2-6 players
UNO: Classic
> When you’re down to one card, don’t forget to yell “UNO”! > For 2 to 10 players, ages 7 and older.
Puzzle Games
Tabletop Games
7 Wonders Duel
Experience an intense two-player struggle for supremacy in the ancient world! Challenge your opponent and bring your civilization to victory with Prestigious Buildings, Military Supremacy or Scientific Supremacy. One game of 7 Wonders Duel plays over the course of three rounds, called Ages, during which you will choose cards with increasingly powerful effects. Each card you choose will influence your general strategy.
7 Wonders
7 Wonders is based on a simple and elegant mechanic (drafting) which allows up to 7 players to play with no dead time. Players make their choice and apply all of them at the same time. These choices are varied and their impact is real. Finally, the game is divided into 3 Ages which little by little increase the importance of these choices and thus the tension in the game. The global mechanics and the care given to the artwork are used to immerse the player in Antiquity and have contributed to the game’s success.
Arkham Horror card game
The boundaries between worlds have drawn perilously thin… Arkham Horror: The Card Game is a cooperative Living Card Game® set amid a backdrop of Lovecraftian horror. As the Ancient Ones seek entry to our world, one to four investigators work to unravel arcane mysteries and conspiracies. Their efforts determine not only the course of your game, but carry forward throughout whole campaigns, challenging them to overcome their personal demons even as Arkham Horror: The Card Game blurs the distinction between the card game and roleplaying experiences.
Carcassonne
Carcassonne is a tile-placement game in which the players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French landscape on it. The tile might feature a city, a road, a cloister, grassland or some combination thereof, and it must be placed adjacent to tiles that have already been played, in such a way that cities are connected to cities, roads to roads, etcetera. Having placed a tile, the player can then decide to place one of their meeples on one of the areas on it: on the city as a knight, on the road as a robber, on a cloister as a monk, or on the grass as a farmer. When that area is complete, that meeple scores points for its owner.
Catan
The women and men of your expedition build the first two settlements. Fortunately, the yet uninhabited land is rich in natural resources. You build roads and new settlements that eventually become cities. Will you succeed in gaining supremacy on Catan? Barter trade dominates the scene. Some resources you have in abundance, other resources are scarce. Ore for wool, brick for lumber - you trade according to what is needed for your current building projects. Proceed strategically! If you found your settlements in the right places and skillfully trade your resources, then the odds will be in your favor. But your opponents are smart too.
Catan ext 5-6 players
Let additional players join the fun with this Catan 5-6 Player Extension Strategy Board Game. It includes 11 new unique terrain lines for added variety, and it has dedicated wooden settlements, cities and roads for players number 5 and 6. This board game expansion pack includes a unique set of rules for five to six players and will keep you and your family or friends entertained for hours as you control a group of settlers exploring and taming the uncharted lands of Catan and compete against each other. It makes an ideal addition to your game night and accessories for tons of excitement and fun.
Catan ext Seafarers
Build ships, set sail, and conquer the magnificent island world of Catan. Nine voyages of discovery are awaiting the settlers. The expansion can also be combined with CATAN - Traders & Barbarians and CATAN - Cities & Knights. The scenario box CATAN - Legend of the Sea Robbers is offering 4 new, comprehensive scenarios for this expansion.
Catan Jr
CATAN Junior is for families with children ages 6-9. Simplified building rules, child-oriented trading, and a more innocuous robber equivalent called the “Ghost Captain” provide access to the world of CATAN games.
Citadels
To be selected for the coveted post of Master Builder, you must impress the monarchy by constructing a majestic medieval metropolis. In Citadels, players use the local citizens to acquire gold and build districts to complete their city. Players draft characters each round, looking for those who provide the desired special abilities to further develop their cities—or hinder their opponents' efforts. Hire the elusive Thief and pick one of your rival’s pockets, or commission the Artist to beautify your districts and increase their value. Plot, scheme, and deceive your way to the top as you attempt to predict your opponents’ actions and foil their plans. Only the best city will earn its steward the title of Master Builder.
Concept
In Concept, your goal is to guess words through the association of icons. A team of two players – neighbors at the table – choose a word or phrase that the other players need to guess. Acting together, this team places pieces judiciously on the available icons on the game board. To get others to guess "milk", for example, the team might place the question mark icon (which signifies the main concept) on the liquid icon, then cubes of this color on the icons for "food/drink" and "white". For a more complicated concept, such as "Leonardo DiCaprio", the team can use the main concept and its matching cubes to clue players into the hidden phrase being an actor or director, while then using sub-concept icons and their matching cubes to gives clues to particular movies in which DiCaprio starred, such as Titanic or Inception. The first player to discover the word or phrase receives 2 victory points, the team receives points as well, and the player who ends up with the most points wins.
CYOA House of Danger
The classic Choose Your Own Adventure series comes to life in the narrative adventure game Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger. Will you survive the House of Danger? Gather your friends for a perilous and laughter-filled adventure through the House of Danger itself. Make risky choices, collect items as you explore, and face off against dire challenges. Play again and again to uncover more secrets and different endings!
Dead of Winter
Dead of Winter is an experience that can be accomplished only through the medium of tabletop games, a story-centric game about surviving through a harsh winter in an apocalyptic world. The survivors are all dealing with their own psychological imperatives, but must still find a way to work together to fight off outside threats, resolve crises, find food and supplies, and keep the colony's morale up. Dead of Winter has players making frequent, difficult, heavily-thematic, wildly-varying decisions that often have them deciding between what's best for the colony and what's best for themselves. The rulebook also includes a fully co-operative variant in which all players work toward the group objective with no personal goals.
Dixit 2021 Refresh
Each player is the storyteller in turn. The storyteller chooses a card from their hand and gives a clue (word, phrase, song...). The other players choose the card in their hand that best fits this clue. The Storyteller’s card is shuffled with the players’ cards, then all the chosen cards are
Just One White Box
Just One is the acclaimed cooperative party game in which you try to correctly guess as many mystery words as possible! Every turn, give the guesser just one clue—choose the best word to help your teammate, but get creative, because all identical clues will be canceled out!
LOTR Journeys in Middle Earth
Embark on your own adventures in J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic world with The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth, a fully co-operative, app-supported board game for one to five players! You'll battle villainous foes, make courageous choices, and strike a blow against the evil that threatens the land — all as part of a thrilling campaign that leads you across the storied hills and dales of Middle-Earth. Each individual game of Journeys in Middle-Earth is a single adventure in a larger campaign. You'll explore the vast and dynamic landscapes of Middle-earth, using your skills to survive the challenges that you encounter on these perilous quests. As you and your fellow heroes explore the wilderness and battle the dark forces arrayed against you, the game's companion app guides you to reveal the looming forests, quiet clearings, and ancient halls of Middle-Earth, while also controlling the enemies you encounter.
Mansions of Madness 2e
Mansions of Madness: Second Edition is a fully co-operative, app-driven board game of horror and mystery for one to five players that takes place in the same universe as Eldritch Horror and Elder Sign. Let the immersive app guide you through the veiled streets of Innsmouth and the haunted corridors of Arkham's cursed mansions as you search for answers and respite. Eight brave investigators stand ready to confront four scenarios of fear and mystery, collecting weapons, tools, and information, solving complex puzzles, and fighting monsters, insanity, and death. Open the door and step inside these hair-raising Mansions of Madness: Second Edition. It will take more than just survival to conquer the evils terrorizing this town.
Marvel Champions card game
ron Man and Black Panther team up to stop Rhino from rampaging through the streets of New York. Captain Marvel and Spider-Man battle Ultron as he threatens global annihilation. Do you have what it takes to join the ranks of these legendary heroes and become a champion? Jump into the Marvel Universe with Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a cooperative Living Card Game for one to four players! Marvel Champions: The Card Game invites players embody iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe as they battle to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes. As a Living Card Game, Marvel Champions is supported with regular releases of new product, including new heroes and scenarios.
Millie Bornes
The Classic Racing Game: Rev The Engine And Wait For The Green Light To Send You Hurtling Across The Countryside! Mille Bornes Is A Classic Card Game Of Cross-Country Racing, Challenging You To Outrace Your Opponents As You Dodge The Hazards They Put In Your Way Challenging & Competitive: Be The First To Reach 1,000 Miles And Win The Race! Play Speed Cards To Race Around The Track, But Watch Out For Accidents And Hazards Laid By Other Players Strategy Game: Keep The Tank Full, Find Your Way Around The Speed Limit And Avoid Accidents That May Slow You Down. Play A Tire Puncture To Keep Your Opponent From Getting Ahead, Protect Yourself With Safety Cards Or Save A Safety For The Classic Coup Fourre. Play Your Cards Right, And You'll Be The First To Cross The Finish Line Fun For All Ages: Easy-To-Learn Rules Allow For Speedy Games That Players Will Only Want To Play Again And Again. Both Children And Adults Will Enjoy This Fast-Paced Card Game On Family Game Night
Mysterium
Mystery Board Game: A Horrible Crime Was Committed On The Grounds Of Warwick Manor Thirty Years Ago. Now The Mansion Is Haunted By The Ghost Of The Murdered Servant And It’S Up To A Group Of Psychic Investigators To Get To The Bottom Of The Mystery Cooperative Board Game: One Player Takes On The Role Of The Victim (Who Is Now A Ghost) And The Rest Play As Psychics. Over The Course Of The Game, Players Work Together To Solve A Mystery By Psychically Communicating With The Victim. The Ghost Tries To Lead Psychics To The Correct Culprit Interpret Visions To Solve Mysteries: Each Player Investigates A Case Assigned To Them To Determine Who The Actual Murderer Is. Psychics Receive Numerous Visions From The Ghost With Clues. Can They Determine The Weapon, Location And Killer, Or Will A Violent Criminal Pull Off The Perfect Murder? High Variability: Dozens Of Different Suspects, Weapons And Locations Ensure No Two Games Are The Same!
Obscurio
The Sorcerer is out to get you! Find your way among the illusions, but beware of the traitor in your ranks! The Grimoire guides their team towards the exit using images, upon which they point at certain details. Working together, the other players have to find the exit as quickly as possible while avoiding picking the wrong cards. However, a member of the team is a traitor looking to lead the other players astray. A wide variety of traps are on your way to the exit of the library, making player communication harder! Obscurio is a family game, an original mix between an image-based communication game and a secret role game in which the players have to be careful when sharing ideas with their team. Supported by rich contents, Obscurio proposes a fresh new experience in its genre by putting the emphasis on the details of the images and the constant doubt created by the presence of the traitor. Communicate efficiently and avoid the illusions on your way to escape the Sorcerer's library!
Pandemic
In Pandemic, several virulent diseases have broken out simultaneously all over the world! The players are disease-fighting specialists whose mission is to treat disease hotspots while researching cures for each of four plagues before they get out of hand.
Pandemic Legacy Blue Edition
It starts simply. A virus tougher than the rest. Nothing your team can’t handle. But as January turns to February, things take a turn for the worse. This is no ordinary virus. What results is a year that will never be forgotten. Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 is a unique and epic cooperative game where your decisions in one game carry over into future games. Over the course of the campaign, you will open sealed packets, reveal hidden information, and unlock secrets that will change your world in unexpected ways. Characters will gain scars, cities will panic, and diseases will mutate. Adapt to each new challenge and save humanity before it’s too late. The world will never be the same again.
Pandemic Legacy Red Edition
Pandemic Legacy is a co-operative campaign game, with an overarching story-arc played through 12-24 sessions, depending on how well your group does at the game. At the beginning, the game starts very similar to basic Pandemic, in which your team of disease-fighting specialists races against the clock to travel around the world, treating disease hotspots while researching cures for each of four plagues before they get out of hand. During the campaign, new rules and components will be introduced. These will sometimes require you to permanently alter the components of the game; this includes writing on cards, ripping up cards, and placing permanent stickers on components. Your characters can gain new skills, or detrimental effects. A character can even be lost entirely, at which point it's no longer available for play.
Patchwork
QUILT MAKING PUZZLE GAME: Patchwork is a wonderful two-player game that captures the magic of needlework and sewing fabric together into designs. Each player works to create a beautiful patchwork quilt out of the available patches.
Sheriff of Nottingham 2e
In Sheriff of Nottingham 2nd Edition, players take turns playing the Sheriff, looking for contraband goods, and the Merchants trying to stock their Stall with the best goods. The Sheriff can inspect any bag they want, but they must be careful, as they’ll have to pay a penalty if they find the Merchants were telling the truth. The game box contains 110 Gold Coins, 216 Goods cards, 6 Deputy cards, 6 Black Market cards, 2 Deputy standees, 6 Merchant stands, 6 Merchant bags, a Sheriff standee, a Booty tile, and a rulebook
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective: Jack the Ripper & West End Adventures is a standalone expansion to Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective with updated graphics that features ten more cases to be solved in Sherlock Holmes' Victorian-era London, England. A "London Directory", map, and newspaper archives are included with the cases. Included are six independent "West End Adventures" cases (redesigned and updated from the 1995 expansion), and a series of four new cases based on the Jack the Ripper murders.
Small World
In Small World, players vie for conquest and control of a world that is simply too small to accommodate them all. Designed by Philippe Keyaerts as a fantasy follow-up to his award-winning Vinci, Small World is inhabited by a zany cast of characters such as dwarves, wizards, amazons, giants, orcs, and even humans, who use their troops to occupy territory and conquer adjacent lands in order to push the other races off the face of the earth. Picking the right combination from the 14 different fantasy races and 20 unique special powers, players rush to expand their empires - often at the expense of weaker neighbors. Yet they must also know when to push their own over-extended civilization into decline and ride a new one to victory!
Splendor
Splendor is a game of chip-collecting and card development. Players are merchants of the Renaissance trying to buy gem mines, means of transportation, shops—all in order to acquire the most prestige points. If you're wealthy enough, you might even receive a visit from a noble at some point, which of course will further increase your prestige.
Spot It Classic
Spot It is a quick card game that only takes a minute or two to play and is all about spotting the image that matches on two cards before everyone else does. The tricky thing is that for any two cards in the deck, 1 and only 1 item will match. That’s great game design! It may sound super simple, but that’s what makes it so enjoyable for families to play together. People of all ages can play it and enjoy it.
SW Rebellion
Star Wars: Rebellion is a board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for two to four players. Experience the Galactic Civil War like never before. In Rebellion, you control the entire Galactic Empire or the fledgling Rebel Alliance. You must command starships, account for troop movements, and rally systems to your cause. Given the differences between the Empire and Rebel Alliance, each side has different win conditions, and you'll need to adjust your play style depending on who you represent: Featuring more than 150 plastic miniatures and two game boards that account for thirty-two of the Star Wars galaxy's most notable systems, Rebellion features a scope that is as large and sweeping as any Star Wars game before it.
Takenoko
In Takenoko, the players will cultivate land plots, irrigate them, and grow one of the three species of bamboo (Green, Yellow, and Pink) with the help of the Imperial gardener to maintain this bamboo garden. They will have to bear with the immoderate hunger of this sacred animal for the juicy and tender bamboo. The player who manages his land plots best, growing the most bamboo while feeding the delicate appetite of the panda, will win the game.
Ticket to Ride
Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure in which players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America. The longer the routes, the more points they earn. Additional points come to those who can fulfill their Destination Tickets by connecting two distant cities, and to the player who builds the longest continuous railway.
Ticket to Ride Europe
Ticket to Ride: Europe takes you on a new train adventure across Europe. From Edinburgh to Constantinople and from Lisbon to Moscow, you'll visit great cities of turn-of-the-century Europe. Like the original Ticket to Ride, the game remains elegantly simple, can be learned in 5 minutes, and appeals to both families and experienced gamers. Ticket to Ride: Europe is a complete, new game and does not require the original version. More than just a new map, Ticket to Ride: Europe features brand new gameplay elements. Tunnels may require you to pay extra cards to build on them, Ferries require locomotive cards in order to claim them, and Stations allow you to sacrifice a few points in order to use an opponent's route to connect yours. The game also includes larger format cards and Train Station game pieces.
Ticket to Ride Rails and Sails
Ticket to Ride Rails & Sails is the new installment in this best-selling train adventure series. Players collect cards of various types (trains and ships) that enable them to claim railway and sea routes on a nicely illustrated double-sided board, featuring the world map on one side and the great lakes of North America on the other. Elegantly simple and fast to learn, it takes the Ticket to Ride series to the next level! Veteran railroaders as well as family and friends will be delighted to set sail to the new horizons of Ticket to Ride…
Unlock Escape Adventures
Unlock! is a cooperative card game inspired by escape rooms that uses a simple system which allows you to search scenes, combine objects, and solve riddles. Play Unlock! to embark on great adventures, while seated at a table using only cards and a companion app that can provide clues, check codes, monitor time remaining, etc. Note: Unlock! requires a free application to be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, an internet connection is not required during game play.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:30 am
Our brewery is a locally-owned small business featuring fresh beer and house-made food. Join us for dine-in and games. Take out also available.
23301 Avenida De La Carlota, Suite C, Laguna Hills, CA 92653