Game Day Sports Bar & Grill 212 South I Street

No reviews yet

212 South I Street

Aberdeen, WA 98520

Order Again

Deep Fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

6 piece

Mozzerlla Sticks

$6.99

6 piece

Mushrooms

$6.99

8 piece

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pickle Chips

$6.99

12-14 piece

Game Day Nachos

$12.99

Plate of chips with 1/4lb of ground beef, cheese sauce, diced onions, olives, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa

Tator Tots

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Crinkle cuts

Bone in wings

$8.88+

Mac and cheese bites

$7.49
Totachos

$10.99

Salads

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Breaded or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.99

Chips, 1/4lb taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, mozzarella cheese

Taco Bowl

$13.99

Fried tortilla bowl filled with 1/4lb taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, mozzarella cheese

Cobb salad

$13.99

Side salad

$4.99

Soup

Chicken noodle

$2.49+

Minestrone

$2.49+

Broccoli and cheese

$2.49+

Fried baskets

Chicken Cod Combo

$13.99

Breaded Cod

$12.99

3-piece breaded cod, served with tartar sauce and French fries

Chicken Strips

$11.99

3 chicken strips w/dipping sauce

Just chicken

$7.99

Burger

Game Day Special

$9.99

Double cheeseburger, small fry, and small drink 2-1/6lb patties, onions, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce (no drink refill)

Game Day Single

$10.99

Game Day Big Dog

$7.99

1/4lb all beef jumbo hotdog

Mushroom swiss

$13.99
Burger dip

$10.99

Burger patty

$3.00
Tex mex

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Breaded sliced chicken strips, served on a toasted pub roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar or swiss cheese, ranch

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded or grilled chicken served on a sesame seed bun, with mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, choice of sauce

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Cold or toasted, 1/4lb of turkey breast served on a pub roll, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of cheddar or swiss cheese

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white, wheat or sourdough bread

Grilled cheese

$4.99

Club sandwich

French dip

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Beef Philly

$13.99
Fish sandwich

$9.99
Patty melt

$12.99

pizza

Pepperoni pizza

$15.99

Cheese pizza

$14.99

Two topping pizza

$16.99

Three topping pizza

$17.99

Everything pizza

$18.99

Pizza by slice

$2.00


Kids Cheeseburger Basket

$5.99

burger with cheese, small fry and small drink

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.99

1 Chicken strip with small fry and small drink

Kids Hot Dog Basket

$5.99

Hot dog on a bun with small fry and small drink

Kids Nachos

$4.99

Chips, cheese sauce and small drink

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00+

Refillable

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+

Refillable

Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Cream Floats

$4.99+

Shirley temple

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Tomato juice

$1.00

Redbull

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 South I Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Directions

