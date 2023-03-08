Gamehaus 5-14 51st Ave

A map showing the location of Gamehaus 5-14 51st AveView gallery

Food

Starters

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Organic Greens. Hickory Smoked Bacon. Avocado. Pasture Raised Eggs. Radish. Blue Cheese Dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Organic Kale. Purple Cabbage. Jalapeño. Housemade Anchovy Garlic Dressing

Dip Duo

Dip Duo

$12.00

Heirloom Pico de Gallo. Guacamole. Corn Tortilla Chips

Jalapeño Balls

Jalapeño Balls

$12.00

Cream Cheese. Pickled Jalapeños. Peppadew Peppers. Pecorino [5 per order]

Small Plates

Chicken A La Plancha Tacos

Chicken A La Plancha Tacos

$10.00

Corn Tortilla. Purple Cabbage. Pico de Gallo. Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce [2 per order]

Fried Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Flour Tortilla. Coleslaw. Pico de Gallo. Cotija Cheese. Chipotle Aioli [2 per order]

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Spicy Slaw. Avocado. Cotija Cheese. Lime Fresca. Cilantro [2 per order]

Tempura Calamari

$15.00

Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli. Lime

Cheeseburger Sliders Trio

$16.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese. Mayo. Dijon. Lettuce. Challah Bun

Epic Beef Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips. Housemade Queso. Pickled Jalapeño. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla Chips. Housemade Queso. Pickled Jalapeño. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream

Fried Chicken Sliders Trio

$16.00

Coleslaw. Spicy Mayo. Pickles. Challah Bun

Burgers

Carbonara Burger

Carbonara Burger

$20.00

Humanely Raised Beef. Sunny Side Egg. Mushroom. Caramelized Onions. Parmesan. Bacon. Challah Bun

Lamb Burger

$23.00

Local Lamb. Caramelized Onion. Garlic & Herb Sauce. Roasted Peppers. Cucumber. Lettuce. Tomato. Challah Bun

French Onion Burger

$20.00

Humanely Raised Beef. Gruyère Cheese. Caramelized Onion. Lettuce. Tomato. GameHaus Sauce. Challah Bun

GameHaus Burger

GameHaus Burger

$20.00

Humanely Raised Beef. American Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickles. GameHaus Sauce. Challah Bun

Super Mushroom Burger

Super Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Marinated & Grilled Portobello Mushroom. Garlic & Herb Sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Sesame Bun [Vegan]

Wings

Buffalo

Buffalo

$15.00

Cayenne Buffalo Sauce

Lemon Pepper

$15.00

Housemade Lemon Pepper. Lemon Wedge. Parmesan

Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

$15.00

Mango Habanero Sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo

$15.00

Lightly Battered. Cayenne Buffalo Sauce. [Vegan]

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.00

Truffle Onion Rings

$7.00

Raw Bar

Bluepoint Oysters

Out of stock

Lucky Lime Oysters

Out of stock

Beverages

Liquor

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Grey Goose Orange

$14.00

Grey Goose Piore

$14.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$14.00

Haku

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Vodka (Well)

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Titos

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Gin (Well)

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Roku

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum (Well)

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Myers

$13.00

Ron Zacapa

$14.00

Bacardi 8yr

$14.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$14.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Tequila (Well)

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Tres Generaciones

$15.00

Patron Platinum

$50.00

Patron Alto

$55.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$15.00

Hibiki Harmony

$25.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$15.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$50.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.00

Whiskey (Well)

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Balvenie 12yr

$19.00

Balvenie 14yr

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$19.00

Bookers

$25.00

Dewars (Well)

$12.00

Great Jones

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$19.00

Macallan 12yr Double Cask

$19.00

Macallan 15yr Double Cask

$50.00

Macallan 18yr Sherry Cask

$75.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Michters

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Amaro Nino Quintessentia

$15.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Borghetti Espresso

$13.00

Blue Curacao

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Chinola Passion Fruit

$13.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$17.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Luxardo

$13.00

Martini Fiero

$13.00

Midori

$13.00

Montenegro

$14.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$15.00

Sour Apple

$12.00

St Germaine

$13.00

Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Triple sec

$12.00

D'usse

$15.00

Wine

GL Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00Out of stock

GL Malbec

$14.00

BTL Beronia Rioja

$75.00

BTL Luigi Dolcetto

$75.00

BTL La Croix Red Blend

$80.00

BTL Bramere Malbec

$105.00

BTL Cross Cab Sauv

$120.00

GL Albarino

$13.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GL YacoWhite Blend

$17.00

BTL Glories Sancerre

$85.00

BTL YacoWhite Blend

$70.00

BTL Prince Chard

$75.00

BTL Goddess P Grigio

$80.00

BTL H & H Riesling

$90.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

GL Rose

$15.00

GL Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Lanson Brut

$110.00

BTL Nomine Rose

$125.00

GL Moët

$25.00

Red Sangria (GL)

$16.00

Rose Sangria (GL)

$16.00

Red Sangria (CARAFE)

Rose Sangria (CARAFE)

Draft Beer

Alewife Sour

$11.00+Out of stock

Allagash White

$10.00+

Blue Moon

$10.00+

Bronx World Gone Hazy

$10.00+

Brooklyn Lager

$9.00+Out of stock

Bud Light

$8.00+

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$10.00+Out of stock

Delirium Tremens (8 oz.)

$13.00

Downeast Cider

$10.00+

Fifth Hammer Brawlik Pils

$10.00+Out of stock

Fifth Hammer Duke Stout

$11.00+

Fifth Hammer Love & Hades

$11.00+

Fifth Hammer Sky Writing

$11.00+Out of stock

Founders Breakfast Stout

$10.00+Out of stock

IcoNYC Desert Rosé

$11.00+

IcoNYC Rival

$10.00+Out of stock

IcoNYC Straight Trippin

$10.00Out of stock

Kona

$11.00+

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$11.00

Montauk Pumpkin

$10.00+Out of stock

Sam Adam’s Cold Snap

$10.00+

Stella

$10.00+

T&C Tenement Pils

$10.00+

Wrench Hazy Pale Ale

$11.00+

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard Cider (btl)

$10.00

Blue Moon (btl)

$10.00

Bud Light (btl)

$9.00

Modelo (btl)

$9.00

Modela Negra (btl)

$9.00

Corona (btl)

$9.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin (btl)

$10.00Out of stock

Stella (btl)

$10.00

Alewife Chaos Gose

$12.00

Alewife Erau Holle

$12.00

Alewife Cerna

$12.00

Pumking (btl)

$12.00

Sapporo 22oz

$12.00

Hitichino White

$13.00

Hitichino Red

$13.00

Pumking

$12.00

Cocktails

Ms PacPear

$16.00

Brixton

$16.00

Apple-Man

$16.00

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

GameHaus Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bitter Nonsense

$16.00

GameHaus Mule

$16.00

Not Enough Tequila

$16.00

The Mule

$16.00

Smokey Paloma

$16.00

La Rosa

$16.00

Lemon Fizz

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Cucumber Breeze

$16.00

Spiked Hot Cider

$14.00

Summers Here

$16.00

Flamenco

$16.00

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$7.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$9.00

Tropical Red Bull

$9.00

Fiji Bottle Water

$6.00

Perrier Sparkling

$6.00

Brooklyn Peach Half & Half

$6.00

Brooklyn Lemonade

$6.00

Brooklyn Peach Tea

$6.00

Mocktails

Cucumber Fizz

$9.00

Cinderella

$9.00

Princess

$9.00

LIC Monster

$9.00

Hard Seltzers

Lunar Seltzer

$7.00

Truly Seltzer

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Jaeger Bomb

$14.00

Margarita (well)

$15.00

GH Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Pickle Back Shot

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$14.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Dark n Stormy

$14.00

Paloma

$15.00

Americano

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$14.00

Amarreto Sour

$15.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Add-Ons

1 Hour WELL Open Bar

$30.00

Sofar Drinks

Mulled Wine

$13.00

Spiked Cider

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Brixton

$12.00

Smoky Winter

$12.00

Specials

Hot Cider (N/A)

$9.00

Spiked Cider

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Bottomless

Mimosa

$35.00

Margaritas

$40.00

Food Specials

Tacos Special

$20.00

Wings Special

$20.00

Bluepoint Oysters

Out of stock

Lucky Lime Oysters

Out of stock

20+ Party Trays

Appetizers

Guac n’ Pico (PARTY)

$45.00

Tempura Calamari (PARTY)

$55.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos (PARTY)

$40.00

Shrimp Tacos (PARTY)

$48.00

Wings

Buffalo Wings (PARTY)

$25.00

Lemon Pepper Wings (PARTY)

$25.00

Mango Habanero Wings (PARTY)

$25.00

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (PARTY)

$25.00

Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders (PARTY)

$48.00

Sides n’ Salads

Cobb Salad (PARTY)

$35.00

Kale Salad (PARTY)

$35.00

Waffle Fries (PARTY)

$22.00

Onion Rings (PARTY)

$24.00

Fries (PARTY)

$20.00

Kid’s Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

Vodka

Grey Goose **BTL**

$375.00

Titos **BTL**

$400.00

Ketel One **BTL**

$450.00

Haku Vodka **BTL**

$425.00

Stoli Elit **BTL**

$550.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire **BTL**

$375.00

Hendricks **BTL**

$400.00

Roku Gin **BTL**

$400.00

Rum

Bacardi **BTL**

$375.00

Captain Morgan **BTL**

$375.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr **BTL**

$400.00

Tequila

Patron Silver **BTL**

$375.00

Patron Reposado **BTL**

$375.00

Patron Anejo **BTL**

$375.00

Casamigos Blanco **BTL**

$450.00

Casamigos Reposado **BTL**

$450.00

Casamigos Anejo **BTL**

$450.00

Don Julio 1942 **BTL**

$950.00

Clase Azul Reposado **BTL**

$800.00

Patron El Alto Reposado **BTL

$950.00

Whiskey

Angel’s Envy **BTL**

$375.00

Great Jones Bourbon **BTL**

$400.00

Jack Daniels **BTL**

$400.00

Maker’s Mark **BTL**

$425.00

Woodford Reserve **BTL**

$475.00

Scotch

Jonny Walker Black **BTL**

$525.00

Macallan 12yr **BTL**

$525.00

Balconies 12yr **BTL**

$525.00

Dewars White Label **BTL**

$475.00

Cognac

Dusse **BTL**

$425.00

Hennessy VS **BTL**

$475.00

Champagne

Moët Imperial Brut **BTL**

$375.00

Verve Clicquot Brut **BTL**

$350.00

Dom Perpignan Brut

$500.00

Moet Rose Imperial

$350.00

Non Alcoholic

Fiji Water

$8.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Fiji BUCKET (5)

$40.00

Red Bull BUCKET (5)

$40.00

Pelegríno Bottle

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5-14 51st Ave, Long Island City, NY 11109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

