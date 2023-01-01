Gamekeeper Restaurant 3005 Shulls Mill Road

Restaurant info

We are truly blessed to live in the Blue Ridge mountains and respect our local environment. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace farm to table, everything on our menu reflects this philosophy. Only the freshest ingredients are used: regional organic produce, eggs, cheeses, humanely farm raised meats, sustainable fish. (We often have next-door farmers and foragers showing up at our kitchen door!) Local food is the only way to eat. It shouldn’t be called “organic produce ” if all was right with the world; it should just be. Our philosophy is evident in our preparation and presentation. Utilizing a wood fired grill, nose to tail, preserving, curing and smoking meats and vegetables is how we show love. And oh how we love.