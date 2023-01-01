  • Home
  • /
  • Boone
  • /
  • Gamekeeper Restaurant - 3005 Shulls Mill Road
Main picView gallery

Gamekeeper Restaurant 3005 Shulls Mill Road

review star

No reviews yet

3005 Shulls Mill Road

Boone, NC 28607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are truly blessed to live in the Blue Ridge mountains and respect our local environment. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace farm to table, everything on our menu reflects this philosophy. Only the freshest ingredients are used: regional organic produce, eggs, cheeses, humanely farm raised meats, sustainable fish. (We often have next-door farmers and foragers showing up at our kitchen door!) Local food is the only way to eat. It shouldn’t be called “organic produce ” if all was right with the world; it should just be. Our philosophy is evident in our preparation and presentation. Utilizing a wood fired grill, nose to tail, preserving, curing and smoking meats and vegetables is how we show love. And oh how we love.

Location

3005 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pedalin' Pig Boone - 2968 NC Hwy 105 South
orange starNo Reviews
2968 NC Hwy 105 South Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 645
922 Main St Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Willie Brooks Smokehouse FOOD TRUCK - 1475 HWY 105
orange starNo Reviews
1475 HWY 105 Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Willie Brooks Smokehouse and Grill - 1475 HWY 105
orange starNo Reviews
1475 HWY 105 Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Chef & Somm soon to be Café Violette!
orange starNo Reviews
1132 Main Street Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boone

Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The High Country Greek
orange star4.8 • 256
507 Bamboo Rd. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boone
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston