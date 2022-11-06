Restaurant header imageView gallery

Games N Grounds

21725 Devonshire St

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Popular Items

Hash Brown Panini
Turkey Presto
Queen's Lavender Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

A single origin Guatemala Blend, Injerto Bourbon, harvested in Antigua and brewed for your enjoyment.

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Brewed using Stumptown's Holler Mountain blend, this icy drip will be sure to keep you cool during the most intense D&D campaign.

Café Au Lait

$4.00

Half-steamed milk, half coffee. The Café Au Lait is the perfect drink for cream lovers.

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+

On tap, and poured to order. Stumptown's Nitro Cold Brew packs the perfect punch to get your day going.

Latte

$5.00

A perfectly pulled double-shot of Stumptown's Hair Bender espresso, paired with steamed milk and just the right amount of foam.

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of espresso mixed with hot filtered water.

Espresso

$3.00+

Quality espresso shots pulled from Stumptown's Hair Bender blend.

Macchiato

$4.00

Robust shots of espresso marked with the sweetness of whole milk foam

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso, micro-foam, and steamed milk.

King's Rose Latte

$6.00

A regal mix of Strawberry-Rose, and Honey, brought together by Stumptown espresso and steamed milk.

Queen's Lavender Latte

$6.00

A GnG signature drink with a gentle hint of lavender and vanilla flavor. Delicious!

The Bard's Latte

$6.00

The combination of double shots of espresso with the flavor vanilla almond and hazelnut create the perfect adventure.

Dragon's Breath Latte

$7.00

Test your might with the fiery cinnamon burn of the Dragon's Breath Latte. Enjoy 4 shots of espresso, milk, and topped with cinnamon powder. It will have you roaring like a Dragon.

Volteado

$5.50

Milk infused with vanilla. Topped with the robust espresso shots and a drizzle of your choice.

Horchata Latte

$6.00

Taste the rich cinnamon flavors, while energizing your day with a double shot of espresso. (Made with our in house horchata.)

Mocha

$6.00

Do you like chocolate? We have high quality chocolate that pairs well with the Stumptown espresso to make your day sweet and comforting.

Mexican Mocha

$6.75

A spiced drink paired with the flavor of chocolate and espresso.

White Mocha

$5.75

A café classic, enjoy our white mocha with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Warm cocoa and milk

Dwarvish Milk

$2.75

Chocolate and hazelnut have never tasted better

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.75

A spiced hot chocolate ready to greet you with its flavor

Chai Latte

$5.00

Our organic chai is steamed with a milk of your choice to perfection (Also served iced)

Matcha Latte

$5.00

A classic green tea flavored latte made with your choice of milk.

Pixie Dust

$2.50

Magical drink? Made with vanilla and love? The answer: Yes.

Fairy Dust

$2.50

A strawberry flavored drink that was made for everyone to feel. Enjoy!!!!!

Elve's Milk

$2.75

It minty AND its magical to taste.

Kombucha

$4.99

Hor-Chaita

$5.50

Tea

Golden Green

$2.50

Loose leaf tea. Comforting smooth and lowly caffeinated. This green tea was made to help.

Tumeric Ginger

$2.50

A nice spice. A great scent. Caffeine free. It wakes you up with its depth of flavor.

Healing Word Tea Latte

$4.00

A turmeric latte that readies you for battle

Misty Step (London Fog)

$4.00

Classic black tea infused with milk and vanilla. Sweet and a morning wake up call. (Hot or Iced)

Kenyan Earl Grey

$2.50

Sweet smelling and rich. It is a black tea that will wake you up. (Iced and Hot)

Good Berry Tea Latte

$4.00

A caffeine free latte that tastes like cereal (Iced or Hot)

Little Berry Hibiscus

$2.50

Vivid Flavors. Bright. Fruity. (Hot or Iced)

Mt. Kenya Black

$2.50

Strong and a classic black tea. It will wake you up. (Iced or Hot)

The Shadow Tea Latte

$4.00

Black tea and cinnamon mix together to make a gorgeous combination (Iced or Hot)

Custom Tea Latte

$4.00

The Honeybee

$4.00

Chamomile calms and soothes in this milk tea latte (Iced or Hot)

Chamomile Dream

$2.50

Calms the heart. And soothing. (Iced or Hot)

Blended Drinks

Chocolate Banana Shake

$6.99

Created by the owner to share with everyone. Enjoy this drink with your heart.

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Simple, but delicious. Scoops of chocolate ice cream make the best drink.

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Classic milkshake made with creamy vanilla ice cream

Orange Creamsicle

$6.99

A sip that replicates the childhood dessert

Berry Blast Smoothie

$6.99

Gives the drinker a boost of energy. Made with berries, bananas, and juice.

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$6.99

Mint chocolate chip ice cream

Nutella Caramel Shake

$6.99

Made with Nutella, caramel, and ice cream. Its amazing.

Horchata Shake

$6.99

Ice cream and horchata rolled up into one? Perfection. (Made with in house horchata)

Cursed Hour

The Dirty Bastard

$7.00

The Basic Chick

$6.00

The Walk of Shame

$7.00

The Booby Latte

$7.00

The Hot Thot

$7.00

Seasonal

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Delicate and fall-like. Its PUMPKIN SPICE.

Pumpkin Shake

$6.99

A pumpkin spiced milk shake

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00

Chai always compliments pumpkin spice. Wanna try it out?

Pumpkin Horchata Shake

$7.49

Made accidentally. But succeeds. Sweet and complex.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Sweet And Savory. This modern twist on the classic is served with toasted sour dough, fresh avocado, and pico de gallo. The savory is tamed by the addition of organic honey and chipotle.

Build Your Own Savory Crepe

$11.99

Breakfast served in a carefully crafted crepe. Choose from our selection of high quality meats and fresh vegetables to get your day started.

Crepe

Crepe

$9.99

Made to order crepes. Choose from Nutella, chocolate, fresh fruit, and/or ice cream.

Egg Burrito

Egg Burrito

$7.99

Eggs, beans, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with freshly made tomatillo salsa.

Egg Plate

$8.99

Want a healthy start to the day? This breakfast plate is stocked with 2 scrambled eggs, black beans, Pico de Gallo, our house tomatillo salsa, avocado, and our house vinaigrette.

Egg Roll-Up

Egg Roll-Up

$6.99

Egg, garlic, tomato, baby spinach, cheddar cheese. This breakfast wrap fills you up.

French Toast

French Toast

$6.75

A twist on the classic. A tower of French baguette slices that were soaked in a special custard are served to you with cinnamon and an espresso cup of pure maple syrup.

Hash Brown Panini

$7.99

A sandwich made for both morning and the evening

Tres Leches French Toast

Tres Leches French Toast

$7.75

Another French toast tower inspired the Mexican desert by the same name.

Appetizers

Loaded Quesadilla

Loaded Quesadilla

$8.99

A dinner quesadilla with beans, corn, CHEESES, spices, and green onion

Tatertots

Tatertots

$2.99+

Delicious, crispy tater tots! The perfect companion for your DnD campaign!

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Creamy and flavorful. This dip is hard to stay away from, just ask the people who make it.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Made to order. How much more fresh can it get?

Hot Honey Tots

$8.99

Bacon. CHEDDAR. HOT HONEY. CILANTRO. Are you READY for this hot tots of a bite?

Charcuterie Board

$19.99+

A large board made to be shared or eaten at your leisure.

Salsa Sampler Platter

$9.95

Try our selection of delicious Fundidora Salsa, and house Tomatillo Salsa. Choose between a cheese quesadilla or chips, and enjoy!

Paninis & Sandwiches

Brave Chicken Jalapeño

Brave Chicken Jalapeño

$9.99

Sliced jalapeno, chicken, Monterrey Jack, and mixed lettuce with a house sauce jalapeno vinaigrette.

Turkey Presto

Turkey Presto

$9.99

Turkey, pesto, cheddar cheese, tomato, and freshly picked basil.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Gooey jack and cheddar cheese. Bread is buttered with freshly made garlic butter.

Roast Beef

$10.99

A classic sandwich. Comes with sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, BBQ aioli.

Black Bean Smash

Black Bean Smash

$9.99

Veggie bean pattie, jack cheese, black bean paste, lettuce, tomato, onion. Can be made vegan by replacing the cheese.

The LGBTQ

$10.99

The Art's Deli Sandwich

$10.99

Meat Lover takes form in this sandwich. Bacon, roast beef, turkey, spinach, avocado and cheese.

Caprese Sandwich

$6.99

Our vegetarian option served in a French baguette. Tomato. Basil. Mozzarella slices. Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soups & Salads

Caprese Salad

$6.99

A classic salad served with a tangy balsamic glaze.

Tomato Bisque

$5.99

Made from scratch and from the heart. This tomato and cream based soup is perfect with a grilled cheese.

Summer's Salad

$4.99

Fruity, light, and mixed with goat cheese.

Kid's

PB&J

$3.99

Classic sandwich for the little ones and adults alike

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheesy and crispy

Apples & Peanut Butter

$2.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

The classic.

Pastries

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$5.99
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$5.99

Fruit Tart

$5.99

Blueberry Scone

$2.99

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.99
Banana Pyramid

Banana Pyramid

$5.99

Dulce De Leche

$5.99

Banana Walnut Muffin

$2.99
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Lemon Muffin

$2.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Spinach Croissant

$3.99

Almond Croissant

$4.99

Mixed Berry Danish

$6.00

Pear Danish

$6.00

Strawberry Danish

$6.00

Apple Danish

$6.00

Quiche

$7.99
Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50
Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50
Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.50

Lemon Cupcake

$3.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Wild Bills

Root Beer

$2.75

Black Cherry

$2.75

Orange Cream

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Vanilla Cream

$2.75

Dr.Bill's

$2.75

Butterscotch

$2.75

Strawberry Cream

$2.75

Blackberry

$2.75

Original Cola

$2.75

Boar's Head

Genoa & Provolone

$6.50

Sopressata & Provolone

$6.50
Cafe and Gamery for family and friends to come play board games, eat, drink, all while having a good time

21725 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, CA 91311

