- Home
- /
- Chatsworth
- /
- Games N Grounds
Games N Grounds
No reviews yet
21725 Devonshire St
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Drip Coffee
A single origin Guatemala Blend, Injerto Bourbon, harvested in Antigua and brewed for your enjoyment.
Iced Coffee
Brewed using Stumptown's Holler Mountain blend, this icy drip will be sure to keep you cool during the most intense D&D campaign.
Café Au Lait
Half-steamed milk, half coffee. The Café Au Lait is the perfect drink for cream lovers.
Nitro Cold Brew
On tap, and poured to order. Stumptown's Nitro Cold Brew packs the perfect punch to get your day going.
Latte
A perfectly pulled double-shot of Stumptown's Hair Bender espresso, paired with steamed milk and just the right amount of foam.
Americano
Double shot of espresso mixed with hot filtered water.
Espresso
Quality espresso shots pulled from Stumptown's Hair Bender blend.
Macchiato
Robust shots of espresso marked with the sweetness of whole milk foam
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso, micro-foam, and steamed milk.
King's Rose Latte
A regal mix of Strawberry-Rose, and Honey, brought together by Stumptown espresso and steamed milk.
Queen's Lavender Latte
A GnG signature drink with a gentle hint of lavender and vanilla flavor. Delicious!
The Bard's Latte
The combination of double shots of espresso with the flavor vanilla almond and hazelnut create the perfect adventure.
Dragon's Breath Latte
Test your might with the fiery cinnamon burn of the Dragon's Breath Latte. Enjoy 4 shots of espresso, milk, and topped with cinnamon powder. It will have you roaring like a Dragon.
Volteado
Milk infused with vanilla. Topped with the robust espresso shots and a drizzle of your choice.
Horchata Latte
Taste the rich cinnamon flavors, while energizing your day with a double shot of espresso. (Made with our in house horchata.)
Mocha
Do you like chocolate? We have high quality chocolate that pairs well with the Stumptown espresso to make your day sweet and comforting.
Mexican Mocha
A spiced drink paired with the flavor of chocolate and espresso.
White Mocha
A café classic, enjoy our white mocha with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk.
Non-Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Warm cocoa and milk
Dwarvish Milk
Chocolate and hazelnut have never tasted better
Mexican Hot Chocolate
A spiced hot chocolate ready to greet you with its flavor
Chai Latte
Our organic chai is steamed with a milk of your choice to perfection (Also served iced)
Matcha Latte
A classic green tea flavored latte made with your choice of milk.
Pixie Dust
Magical drink? Made with vanilla and love? The answer: Yes.
Fairy Dust
A strawberry flavored drink that was made for everyone to feel. Enjoy!!!!!
Elve's Milk
It minty AND its magical to taste.
Kombucha
Hor-Chaita
Tea
Golden Green
Loose leaf tea. Comforting smooth and lowly caffeinated. This green tea was made to help.
Tumeric Ginger
A nice spice. A great scent. Caffeine free. It wakes you up with its depth of flavor.
Healing Word Tea Latte
A turmeric latte that readies you for battle
Misty Step (London Fog)
Classic black tea infused with milk and vanilla. Sweet and a morning wake up call. (Hot or Iced)
Kenyan Earl Grey
Sweet smelling and rich. It is a black tea that will wake you up. (Iced and Hot)
Good Berry Tea Latte
A caffeine free latte that tastes like cereal (Iced or Hot)
Little Berry Hibiscus
Vivid Flavors. Bright. Fruity. (Hot or Iced)
Mt. Kenya Black
Strong and a classic black tea. It will wake you up. (Iced or Hot)
The Shadow Tea Latte
Black tea and cinnamon mix together to make a gorgeous combination (Iced or Hot)
Custom Tea Latte
The Honeybee
Chamomile calms and soothes in this milk tea latte (Iced or Hot)
Chamomile Dream
Calms the heart. And soothing. (Iced or Hot)
Blended Drinks
Chocolate Banana Shake
Created by the owner to share with everyone. Enjoy this drink with your heart.
Chocolate Shake
Simple, but delicious. Scoops of chocolate ice cream make the best drink.
Vanilla Shake
Classic milkshake made with creamy vanilla ice cream
Orange Creamsicle
A sip that replicates the childhood dessert
Berry Blast Smoothie
Gives the drinker a boost of energy. Made with berries, bananas, and juice.
Mint Chocolate Chip Shake
Mint chocolate chip ice cream
Nutella Caramel Shake
Made with Nutella, caramel, and ice cream. Its amazing.
Horchata Shake
Ice cream and horchata rolled up into one? Perfection. (Made with in house horchata)
Cursed Hour
Seasonal
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Sweet And Savory. This modern twist on the classic is served with toasted sour dough, fresh avocado, and pico de gallo. The savory is tamed by the addition of organic honey and chipotle.
Build Your Own Savory Crepe
Breakfast served in a carefully crafted crepe. Choose from our selection of high quality meats and fresh vegetables to get your day started.
Crepe
Made to order crepes. Choose from Nutella, chocolate, fresh fruit, and/or ice cream.
Egg Burrito
Eggs, beans, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with freshly made tomatillo salsa.
Egg Plate
Want a healthy start to the day? This breakfast plate is stocked with 2 scrambled eggs, black beans, Pico de Gallo, our house tomatillo salsa, avocado, and our house vinaigrette.
Egg Roll-Up
Egg, garlic, tomato, baby spinach, cheddar cheese. This breakfast wrap fills you up.
French Toast
A twist on the classic. A tower of French baguette slices that were soaked in a special custard are served to you with cinnamon and an espresso cup of pure maple syrup.
Hash Brown Panini
A sandwich made for both morning and the evening
Tres Leches French Toast
Another French toast tower inspired the Mexican desert by the same name.
Appetizers
Loaded Quesadilla
A dinner quesadilla with beans, corn, CHEESES, spices, and green onion
Tatertots
Delicious, crispy tater tots! The perfect companion for your DnD campaign!
Spinach Dip
Creamy and flavorful. This dip is hard to stay away from, just ask the people who make it.
Guacamole Dip
Made to order. How much more fresh can it get?
Hot Honey Tots
Bacon. CHEDDAR. HOT HONEY. CILANTRO. Are you READY for this hot tots of a bite?
Charcuterie Board
A large board made to be shared or eaten at your leisure.
Salsa Sampler Platter
Try our selection of delicious Fundidora Salsa, and house Tomatillo Salsa. Choose between a cheese quesadilla or chips, and enjoy!
Paninis & Sandwiches
Brave Chicken Jalapeño
Sliced jalapeno, chicken, Monterrey Jack, and mixed lettuce with a house sauce jalapeno vinaigrette.
Turkey Presto
Turkey, pesto, cheddar cheese, tomato, and freshly picked basil.
Grilled Cheese
Gooey jack and cheddar cheese. Bread is buttered with freshly made garlic butter.
Roast Beef
A classic sandwich. Comes with sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, BBQ aioli.
Black Bean Smash
Veggie bean pattie, jack cheese, black bean paste, lettuce, tomato, onion. Can be made vegan by replacing the cheese.
The LGBTQ
The Art's Deli Sandwich
Meat Lover takes form in this sandwich. Bacon, roast beef, turkey, spinach, avocado and cheese.
Caprese Sandwich
Our vegetarian option served in a French baguette. Tomato. Basil. Mozzarella slices. Balsamic Vinaigrette
Soups & Salads
Kid's
Pastries
Apple Tart
Key Lime Tart
Fruit Tart
Blueberry Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Banana Pyramid
Dulce De Leche
Banana Walnut Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Chocolate Croissant
Butter Croissant
Spinach Croissant
Almond Croissant
Mixed Berry Danish
Pear Danish
Strawberry Danish
Apple Danish
Quiche
Chocolate Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Vanilla Cupcake
Lemon Cupcake
Oreo Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Cafe and Gamery for family and friends to come play board games, eat, drink, all while having a good time
21725 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, CA 91311