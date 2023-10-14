Drinks饮料

DRINK(饮料)

满杯西瓜 Watermelon Juice

满杯西瓜 Watermelon Juice

$4.99
西瓜(扎) Watermelon Juice(pitcher)

西瓜(扎) Watermelon Juice(pitcher)

$14.99
满杯奇异果 Kiwi Cucumber Juice

满杯奇异果 Kiwi Cucumber Juice

$6.49
奇异果(扎)Kiwi Cucumber Juice(pitcher)

奇异果(扎)Kiwi Cucumber Juice(pitcher)

$18.99
踏雪寻梅Bayberry Juice

踏雪寻梅Bayberry Juice

$8.99
酸梅汤Sour pium soup

酸梅汤Sour pium soup

$1.99
酸梅汤(扎)Sour pium soup(pitcher)

酸梅汤(扎)Sour pium soup(pitcher)

$5.99
可乐 Cola

可乐 Cola

$1.99
雪碧 Sprite

雪碧 Sprite

$1.99
芬达 Fanta

芬达 Fanta

$1.99
无糖可乐 Diet Coke

无糖可乐 Diet Coke

$1.99
王老吉 Wanglaoji

王老吉 Wanglaoji

$2.99

ALCOHOL(酒水)

大爆炸Big Bang

大爆炸Big Bang

$45.99
江湖冰茶GAN-HOO ICED TEA

江湖冰茶GAN-HOO ICED TEA

$9.99
日落Sunset

日落Sunset

$6.99
烧酒莫吉托Soju Mojito

烧酒莫吉托Soju Mojito

$8.99
黄昏Twilight

黄昏Twilight

$7.99
札幌(扎啤)/ 杯Sapporo

札幌(扎啤)/ 杯Sapporo

$5.99
札幌(扎啤)/ 扎Sapporo

札幌(扎啤)/ 扎Sapporo

$16.99
札幌(扎啤)/炮Sapporo

札幌(扎啤)/炮Sapporo

$33.99
柚子啤酒/杯Yuzu beer/cup

柚子啤酒/杯Yuzu beer/cup

$6.99
柚子啤酒/扎Yuzu beer/pitcher

柚子啤酒/扎Yuzu beer/pitcher

$19.99
科罗娜Corona

科罗娜Corona

$4.99
喜力啤酒Heineken

喜力啤酒Heineken

$4.99
1664

1664

$4.99
烧酒(原味) Soju(Original)

烧酒(原味) Soju(Original)

$12.75
烧酒(桃子) Soju(Peach)

烧酒(桃子) Soju(Peach)

$12.75
烧酒(苹果) Soju(Apple)

烧酒(苹果) Soju(Apple)

$12.75
松竹梅(壶) Shochikubai(Pot)

松竹梅(壶) Shochikubai(Pot)

$8.99
松竹梅(瓶)Shochikubai(Bottle)

松竹梅(瓶)Shochikubai(Bottle)

$19.99
久保田-千寿(壶) Kubota Senjyu(pot)

久保田-千寿(壶) Kubota Senjyu(pot)

$24.99
久保田-千寿(720ml) Kubota Senjyu(720ml)

久保田-千寿(720ml) Kubota Senjyu(720ml)

$68.99
白壁蔵(720ml)Shirakabe(720ml)

白壁蔵(720ml)Shirakabe(720ml)

$45.99
白壁蔵(壶)Shirakabe(pot)

白壁蔵(壶)Shirakabe(pot)

$15.99

Food食品

APPETIZERS(江湖菜)

麻辣无骨鸡爪Spicy Bonelesss Chicken Feet

麻辣无骨鸡爪Spicy Bonelesss Chicken Feet

$16.95
蒜香烤茄子 Garlic Eggplant

蒜香烤茄子 Garlic Eggplant

$9.99
海鲜豆腐煲Sundubu Jjigae

海鲜豆腐煲Sundubu Jjigae

$13.99
鱿鱼串Squid skewers

鱿鱼串Squid skewers

$4.45
锡纸蒜蓉粉丝扇贝肉Garlic Scallop With Vermicelli

锡纸蒜蓉粉丝扇贝肉Garlic Scallop With Vermicelli

$16.99
拍黄瓜Cucumber Salad

拍黄瓜Cucumber Salad

$9.99
芥末章鱼Taka Wasabi

芥末章鱼Taka Wasabi

$8.99
脆皮豆腐Sweet crispy tofu

脆皮豆腐Sweet crispy tofu

$12.99
蔬菜沙拉Vegetabe Salad

蔬菜沙拉Vegetabe Salad

$8.99
江湖生拌牛肉Beef Tartar

江湖生拌牛肉Beef Tartar

$19.50
黄金豆腐Gold Tofu

黄金豆腐Gold Tofu

$6.99
锡纸芝士玉米Cheese Corn

锡纸芝士玉米Cheese Corn

$7.99
熔岩起司地瓜Cheese Sweet Potato

熔岩起司地瓜Cheese Sweet Potato

$7.99
炸鱿鱼须Fried Calamari

炸鱿鱼须Fried Calamari

$12.99

COMBO(拼盘类)

牛转乾坤Kindom Steak Combo

牛转乾坤Kindom Steak Combo

$99.99
阶梯拼盘Meat Lover’s Stair Combo

阶梯拼盘Meat Lover’s Stair Combo

$89.99
内有乾坤Gan-Hoo Beef Comb

内有乾坤Gan-Hoo Beef Comb

$76.99
全牛拼盘 Beef Comb

全牛拼盘 Beef Comb

$64.99
菌类拼盘Mushroom Platter

菌类拼盘Mushroom Platter

$12.75

WAGYU& BEEF (牛肉类)

牛气冲天Bullish Wagyu

牛气冲天Bullish Wagyu

$28.99
厚切和牛牛舌Thick cut beef tongue

厚切和牛牛舌Thick cut beef tongue

$39.99
江湖精选Ganhoo Choice

江湖精选Ganhoo Choice

$36.98
坛香牛排Altar Beef Ribs

坛香牛排Altar Beef Ribs

$19.99
秘制肋排Marinated boneless Rib

秘制肋排Marinated boneless Rib

$29.99
葱香牛肉粒Scallion beef

葱香牛肉粒Scallion beef

$18.95
齐齐哈尔烤肉 Northeast style BBQ

齐齐哈尔烤肉 Northeast style BBQ

$16.99
韭菜牛肉卷Chinese chives beef

韭菜牛肉卷Chinese chives beef

$19.95
干式熟成牛小排 Dry Aged Short rib

干式熟成牛小排 Dry Aged Short rib

$48.99
眼肉牛排Ribeye

眼肉牛排Ribeye

$28.99
盐葱牛舌Salt shallots beef tongue

盐葱牛舌Salt shallots beef tongue

$19.99
王者牛排King Steak

王者牛排King Steak

$28.99
牛肋条Beef Ribs

牛肋条Beef Ribs

$14.99
麻辣牛肉Spicy Beef

麻辣牛肉Spicy Beef

$14.99
极品牛胸口Primium Beef Brisket

极品牛胸口Primium Beef Brisket

$11.99
牛小肠Beef small Intestine

牛小肠Beef small Intestine

$13.99
调味牛五花Flavor Beef Belly

调味牛五花Flavor Beef Belly

$16.99
浇汁上脑肉Teriyaki Chuck eye roll

浇汁上脑肉Teriyaki Chuck eye roll

$16.99
极品肥牛Superior Fatty Beef

极品肥牛Superior Fatty Beef

$9.99
酱汁雪花牛 Snowbeef w speical sauce

酱汁雪花牛 Snowbeef w speical sauce

$29.99
浇汁肥牛 Teriyaki Fatty Beef

浇汁肥牛 Teriyaki Fatty Beef

$12.99

PORK(猪肉类)

皇冠松板肉Pork Jowls

皇冠松板肉Pork Jowls

$11.99
“麦富士”厚切五花肉Thick Cut Pork Belly

“麦富士”厚切五花肉Thick Cut Pork Belly

$15.99
腰缠万贯Enoki Mushroom with Bacon

腰缠万贯Enoki Mushroom with Bacon

$9.99

SEAFOOD& POULTRY(禽类与海鲜)

麻辣羊肉 Lamb

麻辣羊肉 Lamb

$14.99
鸡腿肉（奥尔良口味）chicken thigh

鸡腿肉（奥尔良口味）chicken thigh

$8.99
鸡翅中（奥尔良口味）Chicken Wings

鸡翅中（奥尔良口味）Chicken Wings

$9.99
蒜蓉大虾 Garlic Shrimp

蒜蓉大虾 Garlic Shrimp

$9.99
韩式鱿鱼圈Squid

韩式鱿鱼圈Squid

$14.95

VEGETABLE(蔬菜类)

杏鲍菇King Oyster Mushroom

杏鲍菇King Oyster Mushroom

$7.75
口蘑White Button Mushroom

口蘑White Button Mushroom

$6.99
芦笋Asparagus

芦笋Asparagus

$8.75
金针菇Enoki Mushroon

金针菇Enoki Mushroon

$9.95
玉米Corn

玉米Corn

$3.99
生菜Lettuce

生菜Lettuce

$2.99

RICE&NOODLE(主食)

海鲜饼 Seafood Pancake

海鲜饼 Seafood Pancake

$13.99
米饭 Rice

米饭 Rice

$1.50
和牛炒饭 Wagyu Fried Rice

和牛炒饭 Wagyu Fried Rice

$12.99
干妈牛排饭 Steak & Spicy Rice

干妈牛排饭 Steak & Spicy Rice

$19.99
蛋炒饭Egg Fried Rice

蛋炒饭Egg Fried Rice

$9.99
冷面 Cold Noodles

冷面 Cold Noodles

$12.99
牛肉石锅拌饭 Beef Bibimbap

牛肉石锅拌饭 Beef Bibimbap

$13.99
芝士泡菜焗饭Cheese kimchi fried rice

芝士泡菜焗饭Cheese kimchi fried rice

$16.99