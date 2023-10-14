GAN-HOO BBQ 3702 MAIN STREET
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Our restaurant offers a unique dining experience by fusing Korean and Japanese BBQ techniques with Chinese flavors and ingredients. Our fusion table BBQ concept embodies the best of all three cuisines, creating a delicious and memorable dining experience for our guests.
Location
3702 MAIN STREET, Flushing, NY 11354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CooCooCachoo Flushing - 133-33 39th Avenue, Flushing, NY11354
No Reviews
39th Avenue Queens, NY 11354
View restaurant
Chong Qing Lao Zao Hot Pot - 37-04 Prince Street
No Reviews
37-04 Prince Street Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Flushing
Paris Baguette - 1513-FR - Northern Flushing
4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurant