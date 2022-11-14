  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Ganadero Prime Grill - 8946 Southwest 40th Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ganadero Prime Grill 8946 Southwest 40th Street

review star

No reviews yet

8946 Southwest 40th Street

Miami, FL 33165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILL STEAK TACOS | 3x Tacos
PINCHOS | Prime Flap Meat Skewers

APPETIZERS

SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$7.99

Mix of Sausages and Fries with ketchup and mayonnaise

AREPITAS | cheese and cream

AREPITAS | cheese and cream

$9.99

-5 Mini Venezuelan Arepas (FRIED WHITE CORN MEAL CAKES) -White Cheese -Soft Milk Cheese (NATA CHEESE)

TEQUENOS

TEQUENOS

$7.99

-5 x Cheese Flour Sticks

FRIED WHITE CHEESE

FRIED WHITE CHEESE

$7.99

-Fried slice of traditional Venezuelan white cheese

FRIED FOOD PLATTER | Picada

FRIED FOOD PLATTER | Picada

$12.99

DEEP FRIED: -Pork -Spanish Sausage -Cassava -Plantain -Grated white cheese -Pico de Gallo

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.50

-Deep fried calamari -Marinara sauce -Tartara sauce

MAIN DISHES

PEPITO

PEPITO

$12.99

A Venezuelan Sandwich with the protein option of Beef, Chicken and Mix

BURGER

BURGER

$12.99

1/2lb of PRIME GROUND BEEF on our grill, with French fries, lettuces & tomatoes

PAELLA BOWL

PAELLA BOWL

$19.99Out of stock
PICANHA | Prime Sirloin Cap

PICANHA | Prime Sirloin Cap

$19.99

12oz of top Sirloin cap (PICANHA) on our Grill, with two sides of your choice

CHURRASCO | Prime Flap Meat

CHURRASCO | Prime Flap Meat

$19.99

12oz of FLAP MEAT BEEF on our grill, with two sides of your choice

SOLOMO | Prime RIB-EYE

SOLOMO | Prime RIB-EYE

$38.99

16oz of PRIME RIB-EYE on our grill, with two sides of your choice

PINCHOS | Prime Flap Meat Skewers

PINCHOS | Prime Flap Meat Skewers

$19.99

12oz PRIME FLAP MEAT SKEWERS on our grill, with two sides of your choice

PARRILLA | BBQ Platter (FOR 2)

PARRILLA | BBQ Platter (FOR 2)

$36.50

A BBQ plate of variety of meat, Prime Beef, Pork Chop, Chicken Breast, Spanish Sausage on our grill, with two sides of your choice

TOMAHAWK | Prime Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK | Prime Tomahawk

$59.99

24oz of PRIME TOMAHAWK on our grill, with two sides of your choice

TUNA | Yellowfin Tuna

TUNA | Yellowfin Tuna

$22.50

8oz YELLOWFIN TUNA on our grill, with two sides of your choice

SALMON FISHEN & CHIPS

SALMON FISHEN & CHIPS

$22.50

8oz of SALMON & French Fries

GRILL STEAK TACOS | 3x Tacos

GRILL STEAK TACOS | 3x Tacos

$15.99

Grilled STEAK TACOS w/ pico de gallo, grated white cheese, jalapenos & lime

PORK CHOPS

PORK CHOPS

$15.99

2x PORK CHOPS on our grill, with two sides of your choice

GRILL CHICKEN BREAST

GRILL CHICKEN BREAST

$15.99

12oz of CHICKEN BREAST on our grill, with two sides of your choice

SALADS

CESAR SALAD

CESAR SALAD

$12.99

Our CESAR SALAD of romaine lettuces, w/slices of cheese, croutons, bacon & dressings. With the protein of your choice

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$5.99

AVOCADO SALAD

PICO DE GALLO SALAD

PICO DE GALLO SALAD

$4.99

Traditional Mexican PICO DE GALLO SALAD

SPANISH POTATOE SALAD

SPANISH POTATOE SALAD

$4.50
MIXED SALADS

MIXED SALADS

$8.99

AREPAS

REINA PEPIADA AREPA

REINA PEPIADA AREPA

$10.99

Is a classic Venezuelan arepa filling. It's a zesty chicken and avocado salad full of lime juice and cilantro.

PELUA AREPA | Shredded Beef w/ Cheese

PELUA AREPA | Shredded Beef w/ Cheese

$11.99

Shredded braised beef with red pepper, onion, garlic and tomatoes w/ grated yellow cheese

CATIRA AREPA | Shredded Chicken w/ Cheese

CATIRA AREPA | Shredded Chicken w/ Cheese

$11.99

Shredded braised chicken with red pepper, onion, garlic and tomatoes w/ grated yellow cheese

QUESO D' MANO AREPA | Hand Cheese

QUESO D' MANO AREPA | Hand Cheese

$9.99

Classic Venezuelan arepa w/ hand white cheese

FRIED CHEESE AREPA

FRIED CHEESE AREPA

$9.99

Arepa w/ grated cheese of choice

GRILL PRIME BEEF AREPA

GRILL PRIME BEEF AREPA

$11.50

GRILL PRIME BEEF

GRILL CHICKEN BREAST AREPA

GRILL CHICKEN BREAST AREPA

$10.50

GRILL CHICKEN BREAST

PORK AREPA

PORK AREPA

$10.50

KIDS MEAL

HOT DOG W/ FRIES

HOT DOG W/ FRIES

$5.99

HOT DOG W/ FRENCH FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS w/ FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS w/ FRIES

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS w/ French Fries

SIDES

GRILL AREPA

GRILL AREPA

$4.50
FRIED AREPA

FRIED AREPA

$4.50
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$4.50
BLACK BEANS

BLACK BEANS

$4.50
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.50
FRIED YUCCA

FRIED YUCCA

$4.50
GRILL FRESH CORN

GRILL FRESH CORN

$4.50
TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$4.50
GRILL VEGETABLES

GRILL VEGETABLES

$4.99
STEAM YUCCA

STEAM YUCCA

$4.50

DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$2.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
FRESS KOLITA

FRESS KOLITA

$2.50
NESTEA

NESTEA

$4.50
MALTA

MALTA

$3.50
PARCHITA

PARCHITA

$4.50
PAPELON

PAPELON

$4.50
GUARANA

GUARANA

$3.50
WATER

WATER

$2.50
PERRIER | Sparkling Water

PERRIER | Sparkling Water

$3.99
S. PELLEGRINO | Sparkling Water

S. PELLEGRINO | Sparkling Water

$3.99
FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.50Out of stock
WINE | Bottle

WINE | Bottle

$30.99Out of stock
WINE | Glass

WINE | Glass

$8.50Out of stock

BEER

$4.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

GRILL PINEAPPLE

GRILL PINEAPPLE

$6.99

Juice FRESH PINEAPPLE caramelized w/ brown sugar & cinnamon

4 LECHES

$5.99

Cuatro Leches Cake – soft, tender, moist and sweet cake soaked in four different flavors of milk

QUESILLO

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional Venezuelan FLAN DESSERT consists mainly of eggs, milk, condensed milk and caramelized sugar

MILK SHAKE

MILK SHAKE

$7.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our modern, farm-to-table VENEZUELAN steakhouse, where you can indulge in to high-quality cuts of meat, local seafood & more.

Location

8946 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Karla Cuban Bakery -Westchester
orange star4.5 • 82
8754 SW 40th St. Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Grazianos Bird Rd Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9227 Bird Road Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Bird Road (OLD DONT USE)
orange starNo Reviews
8650 SW 40th Street Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ko
orange starNo Reviews
7971 SW 40 ST MIAMI, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Bird Road
orange starNo Reviews
8650 SW 40th Street Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Pueblito Viejo Miami - Pueblito Viejo #2
orange starNo Reviews
8285 SW 40 St Miami, FL 33155
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston