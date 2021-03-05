Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes

No reviews yet

111 S. English Station Rd

Louisville, KY 40245

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Classic Cheese Burger
Large Strawberry Salad

Appetizers

Bourbon Shrimp

$12.00

5 Sautéed Shrimp, Bourbon Glaze, Toast Points

Calamari

$13.00

Tossed in Roasted Garlic and Spices. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce, Dill Tarter, and a Lemon Crown dusted with Chili powder.

Chicken Livers

$10.00

Gander Sauce, White Gravy

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chips & White Queso served with a side of salsa.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

5 Hand breaded, lightly fried Fried Green Tomatoes, served with Gander Sauce

Grit Cakes

$10.00

Grit Cakes served with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade

Potato Skins

$10.00

5 Potato Skins topped with Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chives, and a side of Sour Cream

Pretzel Queso

$10.00

5 Soft Pretzels lightly fried. White Queso

Coastal

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

3 Pieces of Atlantic Cod served with Dill Tarter, Two Sides

Fried Catfish

$14.00

Filet of Cornmeal battered Catfish, served with Dill tartar and 2 sides

Louisiana Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Generous portion of our White Queso Grits, Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions

Sweet Chili Salmon

$22.00

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides

Desserts

Blondie

$8.00

Home made Blonde Brownie, Butterscotch sauce and Ice Cream

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Generous slice of Carrot Cake with Whipped Cream

Cheesecake

$9.00

Slice of Cheesecake with your choice of Bourbon Blueberries, Butterscotch, Caramel, Chocolate, or Strawberry Sauce

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Home made Crème Brulee with Bourbon Blueberries

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Slice of Strawberry Shortcake, Bourbon Blueberries, Whipped Cream

Inland

Bourbon Pork Chop

$18.00

12oz Bone In Pork Chop, Bourbon Glaze, with choice of Two Sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

2 4oz Boneless Chicken Breats, lightly fried, Home made White Gravy and choice of Two Sides

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Ranch for dipping. Choice of Two Sides

Family Chicken Alfredo

$63.00

Linguini tossed in Home made Alfredo Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread. Feeds 3-4

Family Chicken Fried Chicken

$54.00

8 Pieces of Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breasts, Lightly fried, Home made White Gravy and choice of Two Sides. Feeds 3-4 people

Family Cod

$63.00

8 Pieces of our Atlantic Cod, lightly fried with Dill Tartar. Choice of 2 sides. Feeds 3-4 People

Family Hot Brown

$59.00

Our Signature Award-Winning Hot Brown. Feeds 3-4 people

Family Shrimp and Grits

$70.00

Louisiana Shrimp and Grits. Feeds 3-4 People

Filet Medallions

$29.00

9ozs. of Filet Tenderloin Seasoned and Finished with our Drawn House made Butter. Served with One Side and Choice of Salad (House/Caesar) or a Bowl of Soup (Potato Soup/Soup of the Day)

Grilled Sirloin

$23.00

10oz Usda Choice Sirloin. Choice of One Side and One Salad (House/Caesar) Salad or a Bowl of Soup. Finished with Drawn Steak Butter.

Hot Brown

$17.00

Roasted Turkey piled on Texas Toast, smothered in House Made Mornay. Topped with Smoked Bacon and Sliced Red Tomato

Meatloaf

$14.00

Home made Meatloaf, House made Red Sauce and choice of Two Sides

Surf and Turf

$29.00

Kids

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla. One Side

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Penne Pasta, Cream Sauce

Kids Burgers

$8.00

2 Sliders, Cheese, One Side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 Chicken Tenders. Choice of Sauce, One Side

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Fried Cod, French Fries

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese, Texas Toast, One Side

Kids Sirloin

$10.00

5oz, One Side

Pasta

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Linguini tossed in our Home made Alfredo Sauce with Blackened Shrimp

Chicken Carbonara

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Penne, Roasted Red Pepper, Bacon, Parmesan Cream Sauce

Salads

Small Black & Blue Salad

$14.00

Small Black and Bleu Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$20.00

Blackened Sirloin, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tobacco Onions, Smoked Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Field Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Croutons. Choice of Dressing

Large Wedge

$12.00

Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small Southwest Ck Salad

$11.00

Small Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Tobacco Onions, BBQ, Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade

Soup and Salad

$10.00

House or Caesar Salad served with a Bowl of Soup

$0.25

$0.50

Pint of Dressing

$6.00

Sandwiches

All Served with One Side

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Vegetable Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes,Red Onions, Red Pepper Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Boneless Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese/Ranch. Served on a Brioche Bun

California Club

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Wheatberry Bread

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.00

8oz Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Drunken Kobe Beef Burger

$17.00

Premium Kobe Beef Burger, Bourbon Glaze, Tobacco Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pretzel Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Fried Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Panko Breaded Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Tartar served on Rye Bread

Gander Burger

$15.00

8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Honey Chicken Sal Sandwich

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Honey, Wheatberry Bread

BBQ Burger

$15.00

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, BBQ Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Tobacco Onions on a Brioche Bun. One Side

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fresh Green Beans

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fries (Sidewinder)

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Pasta Bread

$1.50

White Queso Grits

$3.00

$6.00

Soups

Potato Soup

Homemade Potato Soup topped with Shredded Cheddar, Chopped Bacon, and Chives

Tacos

All Served with One Side

Baja Tacos (2)

$13.00

Beer Battered Cod, Pico de Gallo, Romaine, Dill Tarter

Baja Tacos (3)

$18.00

Beer Battered Cod, Pico de Gallo, Romaine, Dill Tarter

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Dill Tarter

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Dill Tarter

Steak Tacos (2)

$17.00

Steak Tacos with Guacamole Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Crema, and Banana Pepper Hot Sauce.

Steak Taco (3)

$24.00

Steak Tacos with Guacamole Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Crema, and Banana Pepper Hot Sauce.

Lunch

Lunch Chicken Carbonara

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Penne, Roasted Red Pepper, Bacon, Parmesan Cream Sauce

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.00

White Gravy, One Side

Lunch Chicken Livers

$10.00

White Gravy, One Side

Lunch Hot Brown

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Mornay, Smoked Bacon, Red Tomato

Lunch Louisiana Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Queso Grits

Lunch BBQ Sliders

$10.00

Pimento Cheese, Tobacco Onions, BBQ, One Side

Lunch Strawberry Salmon Salad

$13.00

6oz Salmon, Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Choice of Sauce, One Side

Pick 2

$10.00

Choice of Two: 1/2 Sandwich, Bowl of Soup, or Salad. Chicken Salad Sandwich, BLFGT, or California Club/Potato Soup or Soup of the Day/House or Caesar Salad

BL"FGT" Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Fried Green Tomatoes, Gander Sauce, Texas Toast

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40245

