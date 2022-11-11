Seafood
G&M Restaurant 804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd
9 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Height, MD 21090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Curious Oyster - 8161 Honeygo Blvd CO
4.1 • 374
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurant
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
4.5 • 300
1640 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Linthicum Height
More near Linthicum Height