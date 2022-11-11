Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

G&M Restaurant 804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd

9 Reviews

$$

804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd

Linthicum Height, MD 21090

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Crab Cake Platter
Double Crab Cake Platter
8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

Appetizer

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Crab Dip

$19.00

Crab Eggroll

$17.00

Crispy Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

G&M Wings

$18.00

10 piece

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Grilled Oysters

$13.00

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 lb

$28.00

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$18.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

Mussels

$10.00

Red or White sauce

Onion Rings

$5.00

Oysters On the Half

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Wagyu Beef Sliders

$14.00

Zucchini Sticks

$5.95

Stuffed Potato Skins

$10.00

Clams On Half

$12.00

Crab Cakes

4oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$27.00

Crab Cake in Tin

$27.00

Double Crab Cake Platter

$55.00

Single Crab Cake Platter

$28.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Fudge

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse

$4.75

Coconut Cake

$4.75

German Chocolate

$4.75

Red Velvet Cake

$4.75

Strawberry Short Cake

$4.75

Super Tommy Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$4.75

Tres Leches

$5.00

Yellow Cake

$4.75

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.25

Brownie Cheesecake

$5.25

Caramel Cheesecake

$5.25

Carrot Cheesecake

$5.25

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.25

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.25

Cinnamon Roll cheesecake

$5.25

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.25

Plain Cheesecake

$5.25

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$5.25

Reeses Cheesecake

$5.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.25

White Choc Cheesecake

$5.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.25

Apple Chz

$5.25

6 Special

$4.00

Almond

$0.75

Brownie Sugar

$0.75

Butter Cookie

$0.75

Chocolate Chip

$0.75

Coconut

$0.75

Fudge Drop

$0.75

Lady Finger

$0.75

Lemon Sugar

$0.75

M&M

$0.75

Macaroon

$0.75

Oatmeal Rasin

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Rainbow Sprinkle

$0.75

Shells

$0.75

Snickerdoodle

$0.75

Sugar

$0.75

Blueberry Whitechoc

$0.75

Pumpkin Cookie

$0.75

Apple Strudel

$3.50

Baklava

$3.95

Blueberry Tart

$4.95

Bread Pudding

$3.95

Brownie

$3.50

Canoli Cake

$4.95

Choc Canoli

$4.95

Choc Mousse Rnd

$4.95

Creme Puff

$4.95

Eclair

$3.95

Key Lime Round

$4.95

Kiwi Tart

$4.95

Lemon Cheese Round

$4.95

Lemon Meringue

$4.95

Mouse

$4.95

Napoleon

$3.95

Oreo Round

$4.95

PB Round

$4.95

Pumpkin Round

$4.95

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

Reg Canoli

$4.95

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Strawberry Boat

$4.95

Apple Pie

$4.00

Banana Cream Pie

$4.00

Blueberry Pie

$4.00

Cherry Pie

$4.00

Coconut Custard

$4.00

Whole Cake

$35.00

Whole Cheesecake

$40.00

Whole Pie

$15.00

Whole Baklava Cheese

$45.00

Sheet Cake 1/4

$50.00

Sheet Cake 1/2

$80.00

Greek Specialties

Beef Souvlaki

$8.50

Beef Souvlaki Platter

$12.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$8.50

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$12.00

Gyro

$8.00

Gyro Platter

$11.00

Nuggets/Tenders

4pc tenders with FF

$9.50

5pc tenders

$8.75

6pc Nuggets

$6.50

6pc Nuggets with FF

$7.50

Pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

Chicken Parmesan

$13.50

Chicken Pesto Penne

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

Farmers Fettucini

$14.00

Seafood Diavolo

$28.00

Spicy

Fruitte Di Mare

$20.00

G&M Jambalaya

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp Linguini

$14.00

Lasagna

$11.00

Seafood Alfredo

$34.00

Seafood Marinara

$25.00

Spaghetti

$8.50

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Crab Ravioli

$18.00

Pizza

10" 1 Topping PIzza

$6.95

10" Cheese Pizza

$5.95

10" G&M Delxze Pizza

$11.30

12" 1 Topping Pizza

$7.95

12" Cheese Pizza

$6.95

12" G&M Deluxe Pizza

$12.95

15" 1 Topping Pizza

$10.95

15" G&M Deluxe Pizza

$14.95

15' Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Platters

(2) Stuffed Oysters

$31.00

(2) Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

(3) Stuffed Oysters

$45.00

(3) Stuffed Shrimp

$50.00

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Baked Crab Imperial Double

$62.00

Baked Crab Imperial SIngle

$31.00

Broiled Scallops

$35.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Chicken Chesapeake Double

$36.00

Chicken Chesapeake Single

$23.00

Combination Seafood Platter

$52.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Fried Flounder Platter

$12.00

Golden Fried Shrimp in a Basket

$11.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Land & Sea

$45.00

Stuffed Flounder

$40.00

Stuffed Salmon

$28.00

Surf & Turf

$46.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Yellowfin Tuna Hibachi

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.00+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Chef's Salad

$6.25+

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crabby Caesar

$22.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Cranberry, Apple Walnut Salad

$11.00

Beet & Goat Cheese

$11.00

G&M Village Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

All American Burger

$12.00

Baltimore Chicken Burger

$17.00

BLT

$4.00

Cajun Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Chesapeake Club

$25.00

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Corned Beef

$9.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Flounder Sandwich

$8.00

G&M Burger

$20.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Hamburger

$6.75

Honey Salmon BLT

$15.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Md Burger

$19.00

Nathan's Hot Dog

$2.50

Reuben

$11.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey Sandwhich

$7.25

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

Game Day Specials

Chipotle Lime Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Bison Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Pretzel

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Crabcake Sliders

$20.00

Sides

Asparagus Side

$4.00

Baked Potato

$2.95

Large Broccoli

$3.75

Large Coleslaw

$3.75

Large FF W\gravy

$4.20

Large French Fries

$4.25

Large Garlic Bread

$3.50

Small FF W Gravy

$3.50

Large Mashed

$3.75

Lg Mashed Gravy

$3.95

Large Rice

$3.75

Large Veg of Day

$3.75

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Small Broccoli

$2.95

Small Chips

$1.95

Small Coleslaw

$2.95

Small French Fries

$3.25

Small Garlic Bread

$1.95

Small Mashed

$2.95

Small Rice

$2.95

Small Veg of Day

$2.95

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.25

Maryland Crab

$5.00

Cream of Crab

$6.00

French Onion

$4.50

Steaks

NY Strip Steak

$23.00+

10oz

G&M Prime Rib

$32.00

Rib Eye Steak

$35.00

Pork Chops

$17.00

Filet Mignon

$32.00

10oz

Subs

1/2 Cheese Steak Sub

$7.00

1/2 Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$7.00

1/2 Crab Cake

$27.00

1/2 Fried Flounder

$7.00

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$8.00

1/2 Gyro

$8.00

1/2 Ham

$7.00

1/2 Hamburger

$7.00

1/2 Italian Cold Cut

$7.00

1/2 Italian Meatball

$7.00

1/2 Italian Sausage

$7.00

1/2 Italian Steak

$7.00

1/2 Pizza

$7.00

1/2 Regular Cold Cut

$7.00

1/2 Roast Beef

$7.00

1/2 Shrimp Salad

$12.00

1/2 Steak Sub

$7.00

1/2 Turkey

$7.00

Whole Steak Sub

$11.25

Whole Cheese Steak Sub

$11.50

Whole Cheeseburger

$11.50

Whole Italian Steak

$11.50

Whole Italian Meatball

$10.50

Whole Italian Sausage

$10.50

Whole Italian Cold Cut

$12.00

Whole Pizza

$11.50

Whole Hamburger

$11.25

Whole Ham

$11.50

Whole Turkey

$11.50

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Whole Chicken Steak

$14.00

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.50

Whole Regular Cold Cut

$12.00

Whole Roast Beef

$11.00

Whole Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Whole Flounder

$13.00

Whole Gyro

$11.25

Uncooked

$10 Bag

$10.00

$10 Box

$10.00

Uncooked 8oz Crab Cake

$28.00

24oz Crab Cake Tub

$80.00

32oz Crab Cake Tub

$105.00

5 Frozen MD

$50.00

5 Uncooked Cream of Crab

$55.00

Ahi Tuna Steak

$12.00

Cocktail Tub

$5.00

Creekstone Burgers (6)

$22.00

Creekstone FIlet Mignon

$35.00

Creekstone NY Strip

$30.00

Dozen 2oz Uncooked

$100.00

Dozen 4oz Uncooked

$200.00

Frozen MD

$11.00

Gel Pack

$1.25

Holiday Package

$240.00

Mini Sampler

$110.00

Norwegian Salmon Filet

$14.00

Tartar Tub

$5.00

Uncooked Crab Dip

$20.00

Uncooked Cream of Crab

$13.00

Uncooked Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

24oz Shrimp Salad

$35.00

Condiments

A1 Steak Sauce

Bacon Bits

$1.95

BBQ

Butter

Cocktail

Crackers

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Extra Bread

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Fried Onions

Gravy

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Lemon Wedges

Mayo

Melted Butter

Mustard

Old Bay

Pepper

Raw Onions

Salt

Shredded Cheese

$1.95

Sour Cream

Tartar

Marinara

Hots

Online Order Food Group

Yoohoo

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Height, MD 21090

Directions

Gallery
G&M Restaurant image
G&M Restaurant image
G&M Restaurant image
G&M Restaurant image

