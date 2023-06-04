Gandolfos NY Deli - Right off the Ten mile Freeway exit!
712 Arthur St.
Suite C
Caldwell, ID 83605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
12" Empire State
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
Buffalo Bill
Double portion of breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot
6" Bridge Hampton Box Lunch
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
MOST POPULAR
⭐️Most Popular ⭐️
6" Little Italy
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
12" Little Italy
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
6" Hampton
Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
12" Hampton
Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
6" Dagwood
Roast beef, turkey, ham, corned beef, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
12" Dagwood
Roast beef, turkey, ham, corned beef, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
6" New Yorker
Roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" New Yorker
Roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" Urban Cowboy
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Urban Cowboy
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
Pastrami on Rye
Double portion of pastrami, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye. Served Hot
Rockefeller Reuben
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
Wall St. Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Bacon Provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, butter- cold- sourdough
SANDWICHES
Turkey Sandwiches
6" Brooklyn Bridge
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
12" Brooklyn Bridge
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
6" Broadway
Turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.
12" Broadway
Turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.
6" Gandolfo
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Gandolfo
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" Bridge Hampton
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
12" Bridge Hampton
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
6" Godzilla
Turkey, breaded chicken breast, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, sriracha sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Godzilla
Turkey, breaded chicken breast, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, sriracha sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
Ham Sandwiches
6" Tri-Borough Bridge
Ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Tri-Borough Bridge
Ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" NY Yankee
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
12" NY Yankee
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
6" Mama Leone
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, parmesan, tomato, onion, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Mama Leone
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, parmesan, tomato, onion, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot
Roast Beef Sandwiches
6" French Dip
Double portion of roast beef, provolone, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot of with a side of Au Jus.
12" French Dip
Double portion of roast beef, provolone, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot of with a side of Au Jus.
6" Knickerbocker
Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
12" KnickerBocker
Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
6" Bronx BBQ
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, pickles, onion, BBQ sauce, butter, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot.
12" Bronx BBQ
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, pickles, onion, BBQ sauce, butter, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot.
6" Philly Cream Cheese Steak
Roast beef, cream cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, steak sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Philly Cream Cheese Steak
Roast beef, cream cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, steak sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot
Chicken Sandwiches
6" Empire State
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
12" Empire State
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
6" Whitestone Bridge
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Whitestone Bridge
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" Godfather
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Godfather
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" Throgs Neck Bridge
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, ranch dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Throgs Neck Bridge
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, ranch dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" Rocky Balboa
Cappicola, breaded chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" Rocky Balboa
Cappicola, breaded chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
6" 42nd St
Breaded chicken breast, pastrami, swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" 42nd St
Breaded chicken breast, pastrami, swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot
New York Favorites
I Love New York
Double portions of pastrami and corned beef, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye. Served Hot
Corned Beef on Rye
Corned beef, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot or cold
Carnegie Hall
Corned beef, turkey, swiss, cole slaw, russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
6" King of Queens
Pastrami, swiss, tomato, cole slaw, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" King of Queens
Pastrami, swiss, tomato, cole slaw, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot
Taxi Driver
Double portion of pastrami, pepper jack, sautéed onions, grilled jalapenos, spicy mustard, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot
Wall St. Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Bacon Provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, butter- cold- sourdough
Knuckle Sandwich
Pastrami, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, olives, mayo, butter, oil & vinegar, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot
Westside Story
Specialty Sandwiches
6" Big Apple
Cappicola, roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.
12" Big Apple
Cappicola, roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.
6" Ebbetts Field
Swiss, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
12" Ebbetts Field
Swiss, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Cold
6" NY Liberty
Pastrami, swiss, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, onion, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
12" NY Liberty
Pastrami, swiss, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, onion, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot
Eastside Egg
Homemade egg salad, on sliced sourdough. Served Cold
