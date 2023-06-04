  • Home
  • /
  • Caldwell
  • /
  • Gandolfos NY Deli - Right off the Ten mile Freeway exit!
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gandolfos NY Deli - Right off the Ten mile Freeway exit!

review star

No reviews yet

712 Arthur St.

Suite C

Caldwell, ID 83605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

12" Empire State

12" Empire State

$14.78

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$10.29

Double portion of breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot

6" Bridge Hampton Box Lunch

6" Bridge Hampton Box Lunch

$10.59

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold

MOST POPULAR

⭐️Most Popular ⭐️

6" Little Italy

6" Little Italy

$8.69

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold

12" Little Italy

12" Little Italy

$15.18

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold

6" Hampton

6" Hampton

$8.29

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

12" Hampton

12" Hampton

$14.98

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

6" Dagwood

6" Dagwood

$10.29

Roast beef, turkey, ham, corned beef, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

12" Dagwood

12" Dagwood

$15.78

Roast beef, turkey, ham, corned beef, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

6" New Yorker

6" New Yorker

$8.29

Roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" New Yorker

12" New Yorker

$14.78

Roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Urban Cowboy

6" Urban Cowboy

$8.69

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Urban Cowboy

12" Urban Cowboy

$15.18

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$14.99

Double portion of pastrami, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye. Served Hot

Rockefeller Reuben

Rockefeller Reuben

$12.79

Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot

Wall St. Club

$12.89

Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Bacon Provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, butter- cold- sourdough

SANDWICHES

Turkey Sandwiches

6" Brooklyn Bridge

6" Brooklyn Bridge

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

12" Brooklyn Bridge

12" Brooklyn Bridge

$14.48

Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

6" Hampton

6" Hampton

$8.29

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

12" Hampton

12" Hampton

$14.98

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

6" Broadway

6" Broadway

$7.49

Turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.

12" Broadway

12" Broadway

$14.98

Turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.

6" Gandolfo

6" Gandolfo

$7.69

Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Gandolfo

12" Gandolfo

$14.18

Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Bridge Hampton

6" Bridge Hampton

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold

12" Bridge Hampton

12" Bridge Hampton

$14.78

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold

6" Godzilla

6" Godzilla

$7.49

Turkey, breaded chicken breast, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, sriracha sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Godzilla

12" Godzilla

$13.98

Turkey, breaded chicken breast, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, sriracha sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

Ham Sandwiches

6" Tri-Borough Bridge

6" Tri-Borough Bridge

$7.99

Ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Tri-Borough Bridge

12" Tri-Borough Bridge

$14.48

Ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" NY Yankee

6" NY Yankee

$7.29

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

12" NY Yankee

12" NY Yankee

$13.78

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

6" Mama Leone

6" Mama Leone

$8.79

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, parmesan, tomato, onion, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Mama Leone

12" Mama Leone

$15.28

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, parmesan, tomato, onion, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot

Roast Beef Sandwiches

6" French Dip

6" French Dip

$8.69

Double portion of roast beef, provolone, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot of with a side of Au Jus.

12" French Dip

12" French Dip

$15.18

Double portion of roast beef, provolone, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot of with a side of Au Jus.

6" New Yorker

6" New Yorker

$8.29

Roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" New Yorker

12" New Yorker

$14.78

Roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Knickerbocker

6" Knickerbocker

$7.29

Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

12" KnickerBocker

12" KnickerBocker

$13.78

Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold

6" Bronx BBQ

6" Bronx BBQ

$9.29

Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, pickles, onion, BBQ sauce, butter, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot.

12" Bronx BBQ

12" Bronx BBQ

$15.78

Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, pickles, onion, BBQ sauce, butter, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot.

6" Philly Cream Cheese Steak

6" Philly Cream Cheese Steak

$8.79

Roast beef, cream cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, steak sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Philly Cream Cheese Steak

12" Philly Cream Cheese Steak

$15.28

Roast beef, cream cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, steak sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot

Chicken Sandwiches

6" Urban Cowboy

6" Urban Cowboy

$8.69

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Urban Cowboy

12" Urban Cowboy

$15.18

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Empire State

6" Empire State

$8.29

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold

12" Empire State

12" Empire State

$14.78

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold

6" Whitestone Bridge

6" Whitestone Bridge

$7.69

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Whitestone Bridge

12" Whitestone Bridge

$14.18

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Godfather

6" Godfather

$7.89

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Godfather

12" Godfather

$14.38

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, marinara sauce, butter, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Throgs Neck Bridge

6" Throgs Neck Bridge

$8.69

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, ranch dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Throgs Neck Bridge

12" Throgs Neck Bridge

$15.18

Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, ranch dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" Rocky Balboa

6" Rocky Balboa

$7.99

Cappicola, breaded chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" Rocky Balboa

12" Rocky Balboa

$14.48

Cappicola, breaded chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

6" 42nd St

6" 42nd St

$8.49

Breaded chicken breast, pastrami, swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" 42nd St

12" 42nd St

$14.98

Breaded chicken breast, pastrami, swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot

New York Favorites

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$13.99

Double portion of pastrami, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye. Served Hot

Rockefeller Reuben

Rockefeller Reuben

$12.79

Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot

I Love New York

I Love New York

$13.29

Double portions of pastrami and corned beef, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye. Served Hot

Corned Beef on Rye

Corned Beef on Rye

$13.89

Corned beef, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot or cold

Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall

$13.69

Corned beef, turkey, swiss, cole slaw, russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot

6" King of Queens

6" King of Queens

$9.29

Pastrami, swiss, tomato, cole slaw, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" King of Queens

12" King of Queens

$14.78

Pastrami, swiss, tomato, cole slaw, russian dressing, on a hero roll. Served Hot

Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver

$13.69

Double portion of pastrami, pepper jack, sautéed onions, grilled jalapenos, spicy mustard, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot

Wall St. Club

$11.89

Ham, Turkey, Roast beef, Bacon Provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, butter- cold- sourdough

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$10.29

Double portion of breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot

Knuckle Sandwich

Knuckle Sandwich

$12.99

Pastrami, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, olives, mayo, butter, oil & vinegar, on sliced sourdough. Served Hot

Westside Story

$10.29

Specialty Sandwiches

6" Big Apple

6" Big Apple

$8.69

Cappicola, roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.

12" Big Apple

12" Big Apple

$15.18

Cappicola, roast beef, pepperjack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold.

6" Ebbetts Field

6" Ebbetts Field

$6.89

Swiss, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold

12" Ebbetts Field

12" Ebbetts Field

$13.38

Swiss, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Cold

6" NY Liberty

6" NY Liberty

$8.09

Pastrami, swiss, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, onion, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

12" NY Liberty

12" NY Liberty

$14.58

Pastrami, swiss, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, onion, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Hot

Eastside Egg

Eastside Egg

$9.89

Homemade egg salad, on sliced sourdough. Served Cold

6" Little Italy

6" Little Italy

$8.69

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold

12" Little Italy

12" Little Italy

$15.18

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold