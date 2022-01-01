Seafood
Gandy Seafood Murfreesboro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
For the love of seafood, family, & tradition!
Location
2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite D, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smashin Crab Hendersonville Food Truck
No Reviews
631 Vickery Park Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro
The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurant
Jamba - 001510 - Medical Center Parkway
4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurant
More near Murfreesboro