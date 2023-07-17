28. Dak Gang Jung (Crunchy boneless chicken) 7pcs

$9.00

Dakgangjeong is a popular Korean snack that’s crispy, sweet, and spicy all at the same time. The name “Dak” means chicken and “gangjeong” refers to a type of Korean confectionery known for its sticky glaze and deep-fried preparation. This mouthwatering dish consists of bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken thigh that are coated in a delicious sauce, making it a favorite among foodies and snack enthusiasts. The irresistible combination of sweet, tangy, and crispy flavors make these Korean chicken nuggets a must-try. The great thing about our recipe is that it maintains the crispiness of the chicken even after it is coated with the delicious sauce. The sauce features gochujang (Korean chili paste), which adds a mild spiciness to the dish without overpowering it. The crispy Korean street food, Dakgangjeong, involves deep-frying boneless chicken pieces twice to ensure its crispiness. Afterwards, a sticky, sweet, and spicy sauce is glazed onto the chicken.