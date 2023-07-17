- Home
- /
- Gloucester
- /
- Gang Nam Gloucester - 4 Rogers St
Gang Nam Gloucester 4 Rogers St
No reviews yet
4 Rogers St
Gloucester, MA 01930
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drink
Side Dishes
Snack & Appetizer
21. Korean Corn Dog
Korean corn dog is a trendy Korean street food. It’s filled with cheese and sausage, then coated in crispy panko breadcrumbs. This delectable sweet and savory treat is gaining popularity worldwide.If you’re a fan of street food, Korean corn dogs, also known as Korean hotdogs, are a must-try. These aren’t your average corn dogs – oh no. They elevate the classic American version with a crispy texture, sweet-savory flavors, and unique toppings and fillings.
22. Crispy Chicken Sliders
23. Bulgogi Taco 3pc
3 Tacos with bulgogi, caramelized kimchi, four cheese, samourai sauce, scalions, and sesame seeds Bulgogi (불고기; /bʊlˈɡoʊɡiː/ bool-GOH-gee; from Korean bul-gogi [pul.ɡo.ɡi]), literally "fire meat") is a gui (구이; Korean-style grilled or roasted dish) made of thin, marinated slices of meat, most commonly beef, grilled on a barbecue or on a stove-top griddle. It is also often stir-fried in a pan in home cooking. Sirloin, rib eye or brisket are frequently used cuts of beef for the dish. The dish originated from northern areas of the Korean Peninsula, but is a very popular dish in South Korea, where it can be found anywhere from upscale restaurants to local supermarkets as pan-ready kits.
24. Bulgogi Fries
25. Tteokbokki
Korean rice cake and fish cake, served with boiled egg, 2 fried mandoos and mozzarela cheese Tteokbokki (떡볶이), also known as topokki or ddukbokki, is a well-known Korean dish made with small, cylindrical-shaped rice cakes. Unlike the name’s literal meaning of rice cake stir-fry, the cooking process involves simmering the white rice cakes in a sweet and spicy gochujang-based sauce. Gochugaru (Korean chili powder) is often added to make it more spicy.
26. Hae mul Pa jeon
Crispy Korean pancake with scallions and seafood Pajeon is a savory Korean pancake made with scallions and a wheat flour batter. It is also known as Korean green onion pancake and is a popular snack and appetizer in Korean cuisine. Pajeon is commonly enjoyed with a dipping sauce made of soy sauce, and vinegar. Not only is pajeon a delicious dish, but it also has cultural significance in Korea. It’s a popular snack to enjoy on rainy days, believed to provide comfort and warmth on cold and gloomy days. Additionally, it’s a dish that brings people together, often shared among friends and family while enjoying Korean rice wine, makgeolli.
27. Korean Fried Wings 6pc
28. Dak Gang Jung (Crunchy boneless chicken) 7pcs
Dakgangjeong is a popular Korean snack that’s crispy, sweet, and spicy all at the same time. The name “Dak” means chicken and “gangjeong” refers to a type of Korean confectionery known for its sticky glaze and deep-fried preparation. This mouthwatering dish consists of bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken thigh that are coated in a delicious sauce, making it a favorite among foodies and snack enthusiasts. The irresistible combination of sweet, tangy, and crispy flavors make these Korean chicken nuggets a must-try. The great thing about our recipe is that it maintains the crispiness of the chicken even after it is coated with the delicious sauce. The sauce features gochujang (Korean chili paste), which adds a mild spiciness to the dish without overpowering it. The crispy Korean street food, Dakgangjeong, involves deep-frying boneless chicken pieces twice to ensure its crispiness. Afterwards, a sticky, sweet, and spicy sauce is glazed onto the chicken.
29. Fried shrimp & Calamari
Main Menu
Korean BBQ With Rice
31A Gal Bi
marinaded short rib, lettuce with ssamjang sauce Galbi(갈비) or kalbi, galbi-gui(갈비구이), or grilled ribs,[1] is a type of gui (grilled dish) in Korean cuisine. "Galbi" is the Korean word for "rib", and the dish is usually made with beef short ribs. When pork spare ribs or another meat is used instead, the dish is named accordingly. Galbi is served raw, then cooked on tabletop grills usually by the diners themselves. But Gangnam serves ..... The dish may be marinated in a sweet and savory sauce usually containing soy sauce, garlic, and sugar. Both non-marinated and marinated galbi are often featured in Korean barbecue.
31B Bul Go Gi
marinaded ribeye, lettuce with ssamjang sauce Bulgogi (불고기; /bʊlˈɡoʊɡiː/ bool-GOH-gee; from Korean bul-gogi [pul.ɡo.ɡi]), literally "fire meat") is a gui (구이; Korean-style grilled or roasted dish) made of thin, marinated slices of meat, most commonly beef, grilled on a barbecue or on a stove-top griddle. It is also often stir-fried in a pan in home cooking. Sirloin, rib eye or brisket are frequently used cuts of beef for the dish. The dish originated from northern areas of the Korean Peninsula, but is a very popular dish in South Korea, where it can be found anywhere from upscale restaurants to local supermarkets as pan-ready kits.
31C Dak Gal Bi
Spicy chicken, lettuce wrap with ssamjang sauce Dak-galbi (닭갈비), or spicy stir-fried chicken, is a popular Korean dish made by stir-frying marinated diced chicken in a gochujang-based sauce with sweet potatoes, cabbage, perilla leaves, scallions, tteok (rice cake), and other ingredients. In Korean, galbi means rib, and usually refers to braised or grilled short ribs. Dak-galbi is not made with chicken ribs, however, its name is rather a nickname the post-War dish gained. Many dak-galbi restaurants have round hot plates that are built into the tables. Lettuce and perilla leaves are served as ssam (wrap) vegetables.
Korean Fried Chicken
Steamed Lobster with Korean BBQ
33A Steamed Lobster
Served with garlic lemon butter sauce and any choice of 2 side dish
33B Lobster with Gal Bi
Served with marinaded short rib, garlic lemon butter sauce and any choice of 2 side dish
33C Lobster with Bul Go Gi
Served with marinaded ribeye, garlic lemon butter sauce and any choice of 2 side dish
33D Lobster with Dak Gal Bi
Served with marinaded spicy chicken garlic lemon butter sauce and any choice of 2 side dish
Noodle & Rice
41. Korean Ramyun
Ramyun is one of South Korea's favourite comfort foods, with the average person consuming an impressive 80 to 90 packets every year. It is made up of dried, curly noodles, freeze-dried vegetables and a sachet of powdered soup, and is rehydrated in boiling water to make a quick, tasty meal.
42. Yakisoba (stir-fried soba, thin noodles)
Yakisoba is prepared by frying ramen-style wheat noodles (also called "Chinese noodles" 中華麺) with bite-sized pork and finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, onions, bean sprouts, and carrots. It is then flavored with Japanese-style Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. It can be served with a variety of garnishes, such as aonori (seaweed powder), beni shōga (shredded pickled ginger), katsuobushi (bonito fish flakes), or Japanese-style mayonnaise.
43. Bulgogi Truffle Oil Japchae
korean glass noodle with bulgogi and vegetable Japchae (잡채; 雜菜) is a savory and slightly sweet dish of stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables that is popular in Korean cuisine. Japchae is typically prepared with dangmyeon (당면, 唐麵), a type of cellophane noodles made from sweet potato starch; the noodles are mixed with assorted vegetables, meat, and mushrooms, and seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil.
44. Gangnam Bibimbap
Rice with beef, vegetables, fried egg and gochujang Bibimbap (/ˈbiːbɪmbæp/ BEE-bim-bap, from Korean 비빔밥 [pi.bim.p͈ap̚], literally "mixed rice"), sometimes romanized as bi bim bap or bi bim bop, is a Korean rice dish. The term bibim means "mixing" and bap is cooked rice. It is served as a bowl of warm white rice topped with namul (sautéed or blanched seasoned vegetables) and gochujang (chili pepper paste). Egg and sliced meat (usually beef) are common additions, stirred together thoroughly just before eating.
45. Bowl Bap (Korean BBQ on the rice)
Korean BBQ on the rice with lettuce and vegetables
46. Soondubu Jjigae (Soft tofu stew)
Soft tofu stew, mushrooms, zucchini and egg served with rice Sundubu-jjigae (순두부찌개, -豆腐--) is a jjigae in Korean cuisine. The dish is made with freshly curdled soft tofu (dubu) which has not been strained and pressed, vegetables, sometimes mushrooms, onion, optional seafood (commonly oysters, mussels, clams and shrimp), optional meat (commonly beef or pork), and gochujang or gochugaru. The dish is assembled and cooked directly in the serving vessel, which is traditionally made of thick, robust porcelain, but can also be ground out of solid stone. A raw egg can be put in the jjigae just before serving, and the dish is delivered while bubbling vigorously. It is typically eaten with a bowl of cooked white rice and several banchan. Extra soft tofu, called sundubu (순두부; "mild tofu") in Korean, is softer than other types of tofu and is usually sold in tubes. The sun in sundubu means "pure" in Korean.
47. Bulgogi Kimchi Fried Rice
Kimchi fried rice or kimchi-bokkeum-bap (김치볶음밥) is a variety of bokkeum-bap ("fried rice"), a popular dish in South Korea. Kimchi fried rice is made primarily with kimchi and rice, along with other available ingredients, such as diced vegetables or meat.
48. Shrimp Tempura Udon
Udon (うどん or 饂飩) is a thick noodle made from wheat flour, used in Japanese cuisine. There is a variety of ways it is prepared and served. Its simplest form is in a hot soup as kake udon with a mild broth called kakejiru made from dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. It is usually topped with thinly chopped scallions. Other common toppings include prawn tempura, kakiage (mixed tempura fritter), abura-age (sweet, deep-fried tofu pouches), kamaboko (sliced fish cake), and shichimi spice added to taste.
49. Lobster Mac & Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Korean & American
4 Rogers St, Gloucester, MA 01930