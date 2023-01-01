Gangnam Korean BBQ 1100 Little Texas Lane

  • Home
Beverages N/A

Select

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry ice tea

$3.00

Mug root beer

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr pepper

$3.00

Water

Ice Cup

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Refill

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Sierra mist

Lemonade

Raspberry ice tea

Mug root beer

Pepsi zero

Dr Pepper

Specialty Meats

Beef

Saeng-Wang-Kalbi (Prime Beef Rib)

$15.99

Prime cut of marinated beef short rib.

Yangnyeom-Wang-Kalbi (Prime Beef Rib)

$15.99Out of stock

Prime cut of marinated beef short rib.

Lamb

Lamb Chop 3pc

$8.99

Banchan

Kimchi

Cucumber

Broccoli

Potato salad

Seaweed

Fish cake

Tomato

Radish

Dessert

Select

Tiramisu

Out of stock

Melona dessert bar

Out of stock

Binggrae-B-Big

Out of stock

Sikhye-Sweet Korean Rice Beverage

Bar Menu

Wine

Bokbunja (Black Raspberry)

$16.00

Black Raspberry Wine

Makgeolli (Rice-Wine)

$15.00Out of stock

Bekseju (Herbal-Rice-Wine)

$16.00

GLS Red

$12.00

BTL Red

$8.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Ruby fizz

$15.00

Green fashion

$15.00

Spicy pineapple

$15.00

Champagne Margarita

$15.00

Espresso martini

$15.00

Lychee Sour

$15.00

Citric Sunshine

$15.00

Lemoncello spritz

$15.00

Lemongrass orange

$15.00Out of stock

Berry smash

$15.00

Nolansaeg colada (Mango)

$13.00

Bunhongsaeg colada (strawberry)

$13.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$12.00

Kettle one

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Tito's

$11.00

Skyy

$6.00

Ciroc apple

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Zephyr black

$10.00

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Clase azul

$35.00

Mi familia Blanco

$14.00

Mi familia reposado

$17.00

Don julio

$13.00

Mi familia extra anejo

$19.00

Tequila rose

$13.00

1800 tequila

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark bourbon

$11.00

Woodford Reserve burbon

$12.00

Blue label scotch

$52.00

Black label scotch

$12.00

Red label scotch

$12.00

Hennessy v.s cognac

$15.00

Hennessy v.s.o.p cognac

$17.00

Courvoisier v.s. cognac

$11.00

The Glenfiddich 12 scotch

$16.00

Glenfiddich scotch

$12.00

Macallan scotch

$18.00

Woodford reserve rye

$13.00

Chiveas regal scotch

$12.00

J&b rare scotch

$8.00

Crown & Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Soju

Jinro

Chum Churum

Good Day

Hallasan

Sake

Hot Sake 12oz

$15.00

Sake 12oz

$15.00

Grilled vegetable

Select

Potato

Sweet potato

Onion

Tteok

Zucchini

Garlic

Jalapeño

Lettuce wrap

Soups

Select

Soondubu-Jjigae (Spicy-Tofu-Stew)

Miso soup

Doenjang-Jjigae (Soybean Stew)

Kimchi-Jjigae (Kimchi-Stew)

Korean Pumpkin Porridge (Hobakjuk)

Ramen

Select

Spicy Vegetable Ramen

Spicy Brisket Ramen

Spicy Cold Noodle, Dry (Bibim Naengmyeon)

Out of stock

Cold Noodle Soup (Mul Naengmyeon)

Out of stock

Brisket Ramen (No Spice)

Vegetable Ramen (No Spice)

Rice

Rice

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1100 Little Texas Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

