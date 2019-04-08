- Home
- /
- Reading
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Ganly's Pub & Restaurant - 500 Brownsville Rd
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant 500 Brownsville Rd
No reviews yet
500 Brownsville Rd
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups
Appetizers
Ale Steamed Shrimp
peel ‘n eat steamed shrimp in a seasonal beer served with drawn butter.
Artisan Cheese Board
seasonal medley of cured meats & artisan cheese served with honey ale mustard & cranberry jam-
Bavarian Pub Pretzels
freshly baked soft pretzel sticks served warm with honey ale mustard & donegal cheese sauce for dipping
Boxty Quesadilla
pulled chicken, with melted pepper jack cheese in a crispy homemade potato boxty, finished with chili aioli, served with salsa & lime sour cream.
Bruschetta
Cauliflower Pizza
Crabby Flatbread
Donegal Fries
crispy house fries seasoned with Old Bay Seasoning, salt and pepper, served with donegal cheese dip
Fruit and Veggie Platter
Ganly's Wings
10 assorted crispy wings tossed in your choice of mild, Ganly’s golden, hot, Texas parm, whiskey bbq, parmesan peppercorn, ranch, & sweet thai chili sauces. Served with celery & carrot sticks, & your choice of blue cheese or ranch for dipping.
Hush Puppies
Irish Beer Mussels
a generous portion of mussels steamed with herb garlic butter, onions, celery & seasonal beer served with garlic bread-
Lemon Crab Dip
lump claw crab meat in a mixture of caribbean seasonings & lemon zest, all folded into cream cheese topped with white cheddar cheese, baked until warm, served with garlic bread-
Rueben Empanadas
shaved corned beef, beer soaked sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese wrapped in an authentic spanish pastry, deep fried, served with thousand island dressing for dipping
Scotch Egg
a soft-boiled egg wrapped in sweet sausage, rolled in breadcrumbs, fried, & served with honey ale mustard
Veggie Platter
celery, carrot Sticks, cucumbers, grape tomatoes & assorted bell peppers, served with your choice of dressing-
Salads
Chicken Cobb Salad
loaded to the max with fresh greens , red onions, fresh avocado, crumbled egg, grape tomatoes, crispy bacon , blue cheese, & grilled chicken , served with your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Harvest Framboise Salad
LG Caesar Salad
fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our house made caesar dressing, finished with shaved parmesan & croutons
LG House Pub Salad
red onions, tomatoes. cucumbers, shredded carrots, croutons, & cheese served on a bed of mixed greens, served with your choice of dressing
Roasted Pear & Bleu Cheese Salad
roasted pears with crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, frosted walnuts w1ith a cider & port reduction, served over baby arugula & spring mix
Burgers/Sandwiches
Blue Marsh BLT
a ridiculous amount of crispy applewood smoked bacon piled high on thick sliced brioche bread with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato
Cheesesteak
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Sandwich
crispy or Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted brioche bun
Crab Cake Sandwich
Ganly's Cuban
Ganly's Rueben
thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing, grilled to perfection on marble rye bread
Guinness Beef Dip
thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onions & melted provolone cheese served on a toasted Conshohocken hoagie roll, served with beef au jus for dipping
Pub Burger
angus steak burger cooked to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun
Shrimp Torpedo Wrap
State Hill Turkey Rachel
thinly sliced turkey breast, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing piled high on marble rye bread
Vegan Burger
- impossible burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and sauteed mushrooms, served on a sweet potato bun with a side of vegan mayo horseradish sauce
Whiskey Ditch Burger
– angus steak burger topped with bacon, whiskey bbq & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Entrees
Baked Chicken
juicy chicken breast smothered in a mushroom cream sauce served with your choice of two sides
Bangers & Mashed
fresh locally sourced Irish bangers, grilled & served atop colcannon mashed potatoes smothered in house gravy & herbs
Chicken Pot Pie
– local dutch-style pot pie with fresh chicken, potatoes & egg noodles
Crab Cakes
broiled lump crab cakes, served with lemon garlic aioli & your choice of two sides
Fish & Chips
fresh hand battered cod served with french fries, and coleslaw paired with tartar & cocktail sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
fresh grilled salmon fillet finished with a lemon herb compound butter, & your choice of two sides
Maryland Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta tossed with creamy bechamel sauce with sauteed lump & claw crab meat, Old Bay seasoning, white & yellow cheddar cheeses then topped with cheesy breadcrumbs served with garlic bread
Pub Steak
12oz. Ribeye, chargrilled to your liking, served with creamy horseradish sauce & your choice of two sides
Shephard's Pie
ground sirloin, & diced vegetables topped with mashed potatoes smothered with a house gravy.
Summer Chicken Bowl
Torpedo Shrimp Basket
crispy tempura breaded torpedo shrimp paired with coleslaw & french fries. Served with your choice of sauce: tartar, cocktail, or sweet thai chili.
Vegan Shepherd's Pie
plant based burger meat and diced vegetables, topped with vegan mashed potatoes & mushroom lentil gravy
Entree Side Salads
Sides
Asparagus
Cilantro Lime Rice
Colcannon
ColeSlaw
Coleslaw Side
Extra Condiment
Extra Sauce
French Fries
Mango Salsa
Mashed Potatos
Side Caesar Salad
Side Chips
Side Donegal Fries
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side House Pub Salad
Side Steak
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Fries
Sticky Carrots
Desserts
Monday Burger & Beer Night
Wednesday Prime Rib
Weekend Specials
Childrens Menu
Childrens Drinks
Childrens Desserts
Tuesday Night Special
Tap Beer
20oz ND Guinness
Black & Tan
Black Smith
Black Velvet
D Allagash White
D Belhaven
D Coors Light
D Dogfish
D Founder's French Toast
D Free Will Scarecrow
D Guinness
D Harp
D Lawson Sip Sunshine
D Lucid Fog
D Miller Lite
D New Belgium Hop Raider
D Oxbow Infinite Darkness
D Pipeworks Blood of the Unicorn
D Scahylor's Basic Witch
D Iron Hill Ink Juicy
D Stable 12 Murphy's Law
D Stella Artois
D Yuengling Lager
FLIGHT
Wine
Liquor's
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Chocolate Vodka
Faber Vanilla
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Pomegranate
Stoli Orange
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Vodka
Titos
Hidden Still
Whipped Pinacle
Malibu
Myers Dark
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Limon
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Empress Gin
Hendrix
Tanqueray
Casa Azul
Casamigos
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Jose Cuervo
Lanazul Blanco
Patron
Reposado
Reposado
Hidden Still
21 Seeds
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
American Honey
Fireball
Proper Twelve
Bullet
Bullet Rye
Canadian Club
Southern Comfort
Screwball
Basil Hayden
David Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Glenlivet
Glenfiddich
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Dalmore
Bankers Gin
Bankers Whiskey
Castillo Silver Rum
Faber Vodka
Jacquins Vodka
Tortilla Tequila
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Caskmates
Jameson Cold Brew
Proper Twelve
Slane Irish Whiskey
Tullamore Dew
Baileys
Kahlua
Frangelico
DiSaronno
Grand Marnier
Apple Pucker
Chambord
Jagermeister
Sambuca
Grenadine
Triple Sec
Peach Schnapps
Limoncello
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
Cointreau
St. Germain
Creme De Cacao
Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Cristian Brothers
Coca-Cola Fountain
Coffee
Martini's
Apple Martini
Caramel Apple Martini
Chocolate Lovers Martini
Cinnabun Martini
Cosmo Martini
Cucumber Mint Martini
Dirty Martini
Espresso Martini
Extra Drity Martini
Fall Jam
Lavender Lemon Drop Martini
Lemondrop Martini
Plain Martini
POM POM Martini
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Rosemary Bourbon Sour Martini
Sidecar Cider
Sparkling Pear Martini
Bottled Beers
Angry Orchard
Apricot Wheat
Bass Pale Ale
Becks
Bell's Kalamazoo
Blue Moon
Brown Ale Maduro
Bud Light
Bud Light Next
Bud Light Seltzers
Budweiser
Cape May IPA Beer
Carnegie Porter
Cherry Chouffe
Chimay Grand Reserve
Chimay white
Coors Banquet
Coors Lite Btl
Corona
Crabbies Ginger Beer
Delirium Red
Delirium tremens
Downeast Cider
Dragon's Milk
Duchesses
Founder's Breakfast Stout
Founder's Porter
Framboise
Ginger Beer Non- Alcoholic
Harp Lager
Heineken
Heineken 00
High Moon
Hoegaarden
Innis & Gunn
Kalamazoo
Kaliber
Kalieber Non-Alcohlic
Killians
Krombacher
La Chouffe
La Trappe
Labatts
Lancaster Strawberry Wheat
Leffe
Magners Cider
McChouffe
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo
Morning Routine
Murphy's Stout
Ranch Water
Redbull
Rolling Rock
Saison Dupont
Sam Adams Seasonal
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
Sam Smith Organic Chocolate Stout
Smithwicks
Spring House Lime Sour
St.Berndadus
Stable 12 Morning Routine
The Reverend
Tripel Karmeliet
Twisted Tea
Victory Sour Monkey
White Claw
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Lager
Franzishaner Weissbier
Bottled IPA
Braaaiins
Cigar City Jai Alai
Commander Salamder
Dogfish 60 Min
Dogfish Slightly Mighty
Evil Genius Trick or Treat
Founders Breakfast Stout
Half in the Bag
Iron Hill Orange Creamsicle
King Sue
Lagunitas
Levante
Mad Elf
Porter Hill
PreGame
SingleCut
Skinny Chicken
Sly Fox Octoberfest
Southern Teir Pumking
Stable12 Pony Kisses
Stash Hero
Strawberry Wheat
Troegs Perpetual
Victory Hop Devil
Victory Sour Monkey
Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
Drekker Guava Guava Guava
Drekker Raspberry Cheesecake
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Camp Fire Cocktail
Car Bomb
Caramel Apple Mule
Crushin'
Dottie's Old Fashioned
Dragon Fruit Mojito
Fuzzy Navel
Grapefruit Crush
Hot Toddie
Irish Coffee
Jameson Mule
Kentucky Mule
Long Island
Malibu Bay Breeze
Margarita
Mimosa
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Orange Crush
Pineapple Punch
Pomegranate Berry Crush
Robs Rum Punch
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Slane Sour
Spicy Margarita
Spiked Vanilla Chai
Strawberry Basil Margarita
Tequlia Sunrise
Cozy Apple
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
6 packs
4 PACK BELGIANS - $25
Bass Harp or Killians
Becks or Kaliber
BELGIAN $19
BELGIAN $22
Corona
Domestics
Heineken
IPA $14
IPA $15
IPA $16
IPA BELGIAN MIX $18
MIX 6 - $13
MIX 6 - $16
MIX 6 - $20
MIX 6 - $22
STOUT/PORTER $16
STOUT/PORTER $19
WHEAT
EXTRA
Apple Sauce
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Crumbl
Bread
Celery & Carrots
Cesar Dressing Refill
Cesar Dressing To Go
Donegal Cheese
Donegal Fries
Extra Au Jus
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Butter
Extra Cheese
Extra Cocktail
Extra Dressing
Extra Gravy
Extra Naans
Extra Ranch
Extra Tartar
Garlic Bread
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Horsey Sauce
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Sundae
Italian Dressing
Jalapenos
Parm Pep
Relish
Sparkling Water
Banana Peppers
Starters
Entrees
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Ganly's Irish Pub
500 Brownsville Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19608