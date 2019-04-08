Ganly's Pub & Restaurant 500 Brownsville Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soups

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Homemade Pub Soup

$5.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.50

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$11.25

Appetizers

Ale Steamed Shrimp

$15.00+

peel ‘n eat steamed shrimp in a seasonal beer served with drawn butter.

Artisan Cheese Board

$24.00

seasonal medley of cured meats & artisan cheese served with honey ale mustard & cranberry jam-

Bavarian Pub Pretzels

$11.00

freshly baked soft pretzel sticks served warm with honey ale mustard & donegal cheese sauce for dipping

Boxty Quesadilla

$14.50

pulled chicken, with melted pepper jack cheese in a crispy homemade potato boxty, finished with chili aioli, served with salsa & lime sour cream.

Bruschetta

$12.50

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

Crabby Flatbread

$15.00

Donegal Fries

$10.50

crispy house fries seasoned with Old Bay Seasoning, salt and pepper, served with donegal cheese dip

Fruit and Veggie Platter

$16.50

Ganly's Wings

$14.50

10 assorted crispy wings tossed in your choice of mild, Ganly’s golden, hot, Texas parm, whiskey bbq, parmesan peppercorn, ranch, & sweet thai chili sauces. Served with celery & carrot sticks, & your choice of blue cheese or ranch for dipping.

Hush Puppies

$8.50

Irish Beer Mussels

$16.00

a generous portion of mussels steamed with herb garlic butter, onions, celery & seasonal beer served with garlic bread-

Lemon Crab Dip

$16.50

lump claw crab meat in a mixture of caribbean seasonings & lemon zest, all folded into cream cheese topped with white cheddar cheese, baked until warm, served with garlic bread-

Rueben Empanadas

$14.50

shaved corned beef, beer soaked sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese wrapped in an authentic spanish pastry, deep fried, served with thousand island dressing for dipping

Scotch Egg

$11.00

a soft-boiled egg wrapped in sweet sausage, rolled in breadcrumbs, fried, & served with honey ale mustard

Veggie Platter

$8.00

celery, carrot Sticks, cucumbers, grape tomatoes & assorted bell peppers, served with your choice of dressing-

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.50

loaded to the max with fresh greens , red onions, fresh avocado, crumbled egg, grape tomatoes, crispy bacon , blue cheese, & grilled chicken , served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Harvest Framboise Salad

$15.50

LG Caesar Salad

$10.50

fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our house made caesar dressing, finished with shaved parmesan & croutons

LG House Pub Salad

$12.00

red onions, tomatoes. cucumbers, shredded carrots, croutons, & cheese served on a bed of mixed greens, served with your choice of dressing

Roasted Pear & Bleu Cheese Salad

$15.00

roasted pears with crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, frosted walnuts w1ith a cider & port reduction, served over baby arugula & spring mix

Burgers/Sandwiches

Blue Marsh BLT

$12.00

a ridiculous amount of crispy applewood smoked bacon piled high on thick sliced brioche bread with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

crispy or Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

Ganly's Cuban

$15.50

Ganly's Rueben

$15.00

thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing, grilled to perfection on marble rye bread

Guinness Beef Dip

$15.00

thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onions & melted provolone cheese served on a toasted Conshohocken hoagie roll, served with beef au jus for dipping

Pub Burger

$15.00

angus steak burger cooked to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun

Shrimp Torpedo Wrap

$14.50

State Hill Turkey Rachel

$15.00

thinly sliced turkey breast, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing piled high on marble rye bread

Vegan Burger

$16.00

- impossible burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and sauteed mushrooms, served on a sweet potato bun with a side of vegan mayo horseradish sauce

Whiskey Ditch Burger

$16.50

– angus steak burger topped with bacon, whiskey bbq & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

Entrees

Baked Chicken

$21.00

juicy chicken breast smothered in a mushroom cream sauce served with your choice of two sides

Bangers & Mashed

$22.50

fresh locally sourced Irish bangers, grilled & served atop colcannon mashed potatoes smothered in house gravy & herbs

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.50

– local dutch-style pot pie with fresh chicken, potatoes & egg noodles

Crab Cakes

$15.00+

broiled lump crab cakes, served with lemon garlic aioli & your choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$17.50

fresh hand battered cod served with french fries, and coleslaw paired with tartar & cocktail sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

fresh grilled salmon fillet finished with a lemon herb compound butter, & your choice of two sides

Maryland Mac & Cheese

$22.00

cavatappi pasta tossed with creamy bechamel sauce with sauteed lump & claw crab meat, Old Bay seasoning, white & yellow cheddar cheeses then topped with cheesy breadcrumbs served with garlic bread

Pub Steak

$32.00

12oz. Ribeye, chargrilled to your liking, served with creamy horseradish sauce & your choice of two sides

Shephard's Pie

$16.00

ground sirloin, & diced vegetables topped with mashed potatoes smothered with a house gravy.

Summer Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Torpedo Shrimp Basket

$15.00

crispy tempura breaded torpedo shrimp paired with coleslaw & french fries. Served with your choice of sauce: tartar, cocktail, or sweet thai chili.

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

$16.50

plant based burger meat and diced vegetables, topped with vegan mashed potatoes & mushroom lentil gravy

Entree Side Salads

SD Caesar Salad

SD House Salad

Sub French Fries

$1.50

Sub Applesauce

Sub Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Upgrade Crock of French Onion

$5.00

Upgrade Crock of Soup

$3.50

Upgrade Cup of French Onion

$3.50

Upgrade Soup

$2.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Colcannon

$4.50

ColeSlaw

$3.00

Coleslaw Side

$1.50

Extra Condiment

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mango Salsa

$3.50

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Donegal Fries

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side House Pub Salad

$3.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sticky Carrots

$5.00

Desserts

Homemade Waffle

$9.50

Fresh homemade waffle topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauces

Jameson Bread Pudding

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Marbled Banana Cake

$8.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.50

Caramel Apple Granny Pie

$8.50

Monday Burger & Beer Night

Beer Choice

Monday Burger Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Monday Burger California Burger

$15.00

Monday Burger French Onion Burger

$15.00

Monday Pub Burger

$15.00

Monday Vegan Burger

$15.00

Monday Whiskey Ditch Burger

$15.00

Monday Ghost Burger

$15.00

Lunch Special

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.50

Banger Sandwich

$15.50

Wednesday Prime Rib

King Cut

$38.00

Queen Cut

$32.00

Weekend Specials

Crabby Pretzel

$17.00

Surf & Turf

$36.50

Childrens Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Chicken Pot Pie

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Childrens Drinks

Kids Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Ginger Ale

Kids Rootbeer

Kids Whole Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Lemonade

Kids Apple Juice

Childrens Desserts

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

Tuesday Night Special

BBQ RIBS

$28.50

Tap Beer

20oz ND Guinness

$6.00

Black & Tan

$7.50

Black Smith

$7.50

Black Velvet

$7.50

D Allagash White

$8.00

D Belhaven

$7.50

D Coors Light

$4.25

D Dogfish

$8.00

D Founder's French Toast

$10.00

D Free Will Scarecrow

$7.50

D Guinness

$6.25

D Harp

$6.00

D Lawson Sip Sunshine

$8.25

D Lucid Fog

$8.00

D Miller Lite

$4.00

D New Belgium Hop Raider

$8.50

D Oxbow Infinite Darkness

$10.00

D Pipeworks Blood of the Unicorn

$8.00

D Scahylor's Basic Witch

$8.50

D Iron Hill Ink Juicy

$8.50

D Stable 12 Murphy's Law

$8.50

D Stella Artois

$5.00

D Yuengling Lager

$4.25

FLIGHT

$14.50

Wine

Cabernet

$8.50

Chardonnay

$8.50

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$11.00

Merlot

$8.50

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Pinot Grigio Santa Margarita

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$8.50

Pinot Noir Fat Bastard

$11.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Riunite Lambrusco

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.50

White Zinfandel

$8.50

Liquor's

Absolut

$8.50+

Absolut Citron

$4.25+

Belvedere

$5.00+

Chocolate Vodka

$3.50+

Faber Vanilla

$3.50+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Kettle One

$9.50+

Pomegranate

$3.50+

Stoli Orange

$4.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$4.00+

Stoli Vodka

$3.75+

Titos

$4.00+

Hidden Still

$4.50+

Whipped Pinacle

$3.00+

Malibu

$3.75+

Myers Dark

$3.75+

Bacardi

$4.25+

Captain Morgan

$4.25+

Bacardi Limon

$4.25+

Aviation

$4.75+

Bombay Sapphire

$4.25+

Empress Gin

$5.00+

Hendrix

$5.25+

Tanqueray

$4.50+

Casa Azul

$28.00

Casamigos

$5.50+

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco

$6.50+

Jose Cuervo

$3.75+

Lanazul Blanco

$4.00+

Patron

$6.00+

Reposado

$4.00+

Reposado

$8.00+

Hidden Still

$4.50+

21 Seeds

$4.25+

Seagrams 7

$3.50+

Seagrams VO

$3.75+

Jack Daniels

$4.25+

Crown Royal

$4.25+

Jim Beam

$4.25+

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Knob Creek

$6.25+

Woodford Reserve

$5.00+

Woodford Rye

$5.00+

American Honey

$3.75+

Fireball

$3.75+

Proper Twelve

$4.50+

Bullet

$5.00+

Bullet Rye

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$3.50+

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Screwball

$4.00+

Basil Hayden

$7.00+

David Rye

$5.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$4.00+

Glenlivet

$7.25+

Glenfiddich

$8.00+

Dewars

$5.50+

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$6.25+

Dalmore

$6.00+

Bankers Gin

$3.50+

Bankers Whiskey

$3.50+

Castillo Silver Rum

$3.50+

Faber Vodka

$3.50+

Jacquins Vodka

$3.50+

Tortilla Tequila

$3.50+

Jameson

$4.00+

Jameson Black

$6.00+

Jameson Caskmates

$5.50+

Jameson Cold Brew

$5.50+

Proper Twelve

$5.50+

Slane Irish Whiskey

$4.50+

Tullamore Dew

$4.50+

Baileys

$4.25+

Kahlua

$4.00+

Frangelico

$4.00+

DiSaronno

$4.00+

Grand Marnier

$4.25+

Apple Pucker

$3.50+

Chambord

$4.25+

Jagermeister

$4.00+

Sambuca

$4.00+

Grenadine

$3.50+

Triple Sec

$3.50+

Peach Schnapps

$3.50+

Limoncello

$3.75+

Dry Vermouth

$3.50+

Sweet Vermouth

$3.50+

Cointreau

$3.75+

St. Germain

$3.75+

Creme De Cacao

$3.50+

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$4.00+

Cristian Brothers

$5.50+

Coca-Cola Fountain

Club Soda

$1.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

Decaf

$2.00

Regular

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Irish Blend Coffee

$4.50

Baileys

$4.25

Kahlua

$4.00

Martini's

Apple Martini

$9.25

Caramel Apple Martini

$11.50

Chocolate Lovers Martini

$11.00

Cinnabun Martini

$13.50

Cosmo Martini

$11.00

Cucumber Mint Martini

$13.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$13.50

Extra Drity Martini

$9.00

Fall Jam

$12.00

Lavender Lemon Drop Martini

$12.50

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Plain Martini

$10.00

POM POM Martini

$13.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$13.50

Rosemary Bourbon Sour Martini

$11.00

Sidecar Cider

$11.00

Sparkling Pear Martini

$13.00

Bottled Beers

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Apricot Wheat

$5.00

Bass Pale Ale

$4.00

Becks

$3.50

Bell's Kalamazoo

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brown Ale Maduro

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Light Next

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzers

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Cape May IPA Beer

$6.50

Carnegie Porter

$7.00

Cherry Chouffe

$8.00

Chimay Grand Reserve

$9.75

Chimay white

$9.75

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Lite Btl

$3.50

Corona

$4.25

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$6.00

Delirium Red

$10.25

Delirium tremens

$10.25

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Dragon's Milk

$7.50

Duchesses

$9.50

Founder's Breakfast Stout

$7.50

Founder's Porter

$7.50

Framboise

$10.25

Ginger Beer Non- Alcoholic

$4.00

Harp Lager

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken 00

$3.00

High Moon

$7.50

Hoegaarden

$5.50

Innis & Gunn

$7.50

Kalamazoo

$8.00

Kaliber

$3.00

Kalieber Non-Alcohlic

$3.00

Killians

$4.00

Krombacher

$6.75

La Chouffe

$8.50

La Trappe

$6.00

Labatts

$3.25

Lancaster Strawberry Wheat

$5.50

Leffe

$8.50

Magners Cider

$5.00

McChouffe

$8.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Morning Routine

$7.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.50

Ranch Water

$5.00

Redbull

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Saison Dupont

$5.25

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.25

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$7.25

Sam Smith Organic Chocolate Stout

$7.25

Smithwicks

$5.00

Spring House Lime Sour

$6.00

St.Berndadus

$9.00

Stable 12 Morning Routine

$7.25

The Reverend

$8.50

Tripel Karmeliet

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

White Claw

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Franzishaner Weissbier

$6.75

Bottled IPA

Braaaiins

$8.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.50

Commander Salamder

$5.50

Dogfish 60 Min

$6.00

Dogfish Slightly Mighty

$5.00

Evil Genius Trick or Treat

$6.50

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.50

Half in the Bag

$8.00

Iron Hill Orange Creamsicle

$8.00

King Sue

$8.00

Lagunitas

$7.50

Levante

$8.00

Mad Elf

$6.00

Porter Hill

$8.50

PreGame

$8.50

SingleCut

$8.50

Skinny Chicken

$9.50

Sly Fox Octoberfest

$7.50

Southern Teir Pumking

$8.00

Stable12 Pony Kisses

$8.00

Stash Hero

$8.00

Strawberry Wheat

$4.00

Troegs Perpetual

$5.00

Victory Hop Devil

$6.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.50

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Drekker Guava Guava Guava

$9.00

Drekker Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Camp Fire Cocktail

$10.50

Car Bomb

$8.25

Caramel Apple Mule

$10.50

Crushin'

$10.00

Dottie's Old Fashioned

$13.50

Dragon Fruit Mojito

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Hot Toddie

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Jameson Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.50

Long Island

$10.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Orange Crush

$10.00

Pineapple Punch

$10.00

Pomegranate Berry Crush

$10.50

Robs Rum Punch

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Slane Sour

$8.25

Spicy Margarita

$13.50

Spiked Vanilla Chai

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.50

Tequlia Sunrise

$8.00

Cozy Apple

$12.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$9.00

6 packs

4 PACK BELGIANS - $25

$25.00

Bass Harp or Killians

$13.00

Becks or Kaliber

$12.00

BELGIAN $19

$19.00

BELGIAN $22

$22.00

Corona

$13.00

Domestics

$12.00

Heineken

$13.00

IPA $14

$14.00

IPA $15

$15.00

IPA $16

$16.00

IPA BELGIAN MIX $18

$18.00

MIX 6 - $13

$13.00

MIX 6 - $16

$16.00

MIX 6 - $20

$20.00

MIX 6 - $22

$22.00

STOUT/PORTER $16

$16.00

STOUT/PORTER $19

$19.00

WHEAT

$14.50

Drink of the Day

Champagne Buckets

$25.00

Coffee Flight

$22.00

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Drink of the Day

$13.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea Regular

$2.00

Hot Tea Decaf

$2.00

Merchandise Items

BIG MUG 20oz

$29.99

MUG PINT 160z

$24.99

Beverage Holder

$20.00

Bottle Opener

$8.50

Coaster

$12.99

Sweat Shirt

$40.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

EXTRA

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbl

$1.50

Bread

$1.50

Celery & Carrots

$3.50

Cesar Dressing Refill

$10.00

Cesar Dressing To Go

$15.00

Donegal Cheese

$1.00

Donegal Fries

$4.00

Extra Au Jus

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.50

Extra Naans

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Parm Pep

$0.50

Relish

$0.50

Sparkling Water

$6.50

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Allergy Type

Almond Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Nut Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Seafood Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

Shrimp Allergy

Soy Allergy

Walnut Allergy

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$14.50

Crispy Battered Oysters

$16.50

Donut Beignet Croissant's

$11.00

Everything Bagel Bites

$12.50

Entrees

Monte Cristo

$14.50

Steak and Eggs

$28.50

French Onion Omelet

$9.50

Ganly's Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$32.00

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.00

Sides

House Potatoes

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Links

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ganly's Irish Pub

Location

500 Brownsville Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19608

Directions

Gallery
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant image
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant image

