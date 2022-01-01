Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Burgers

Gannett Grill

347 Reviews

$$

126 Main St

Lander, WY 82520

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$9.00

Pesto Lodge Poles

$10.00

Wings

$10.00+

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Hummus Platter

$7.75Out of stock

Poppers

$9.50

Currywurst

$8.75Out of stock

Sweet Fry Basket

$6.00

Onion Ring Basket

$7.00

Waffle Fry Basket

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar

$8.75

Caesar Side

$4.00

Green Greener

$9.75

Rabbit Food

$7.75

Side Salad

$4.00

Southwest

$9.75

Mad Greek

$9.75

You Da Mandarin

$9.75

Sandwiches & Fry Food

Hungry Hippie

$10.25

Rock Chuck

$11.25

Roosting Italian

$12.25

Six Shooter

$11.75

Houlihan

$11.75

Trbovich

$11.50

When Pigs Fly

$12.25

Hes A Fungi

$12.50

Chicken Toes

$10.00

Fish and Chips

$13.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.95

Black Bleu

$13.25

Bonsai

$12.75

Hole in the Wall

$13.25

Kitchen Sinks

$13.50Out of stock

Muy Bueno

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.75

Pineapple Express

$13.50

Hold Your Horses

$12.50

Sides/Add Items

Add 1 Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Add 1 Chicken Toe

$2.00

Add 1 Fish

$3.00

Add Burger Patty

$5.00

Add Steak

$5.00

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

BC Dressing Side

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo Side

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce Side

$0.50

Guacamole Side

$1.00

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Side

$0.50

Ranch Dressing Side

$0.48

Mayo Side

$0.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Salsa Side

$0.50

Tartar Sauce Side

$0.50

Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch Side

$0.50

Pita Side

$1.00

Mandarin Orange Side

$1.50

Slaw Side

$2.00

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Toes

$5.75

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.75

Kids Hamburger

$5.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.75

Pizza

Gluten Free 12"

$15.50

Flyin' Hawaiian

$11.00+

Figgin Love It

$11.00+

Margherita

$10.50+

Meat Ron Swanson

$11.00+

Millenium Falcon

$11.00+

Stinger

$11.00+

Bad Hunter

$10.50+

Ranch Exit

$11.00+

BYO

$8.00+

Wyoming Wildlife Federation Round Up

.25 Donation

$0.25

.50 Donation

$0.50

.75 Donation

$0.75

$1 Donation

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy pizza, burgers, salads, and sandwiches from the Gannett Grill, local beer from the Lander Bar, and a sweet frozen treat from the Scream Shack.

Website

Location

126 Main St, Lander, WY 82520

Directions

