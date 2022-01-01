Gannon's Tavern imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gannon's Tavern

354 Reviews

$$

959 Bearses Way

Hyannis, MA 02601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

1 Taco

$6.00

2 Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.50

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Full Bleu Cheese Fries

$11.00

Full Deluxe Nacho

$14.00

Full Plain Cheese Nacho

$10.00

Half Bleu Cheese Fries

$8.00

Half Deluxe Nacho

$9.00

Half Plain Cheese Nacho

$6.00

Irish Nachos

$11.00

Onion Ring App

$8.50

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Stuffed Quahog

$7.00

Buff Chicken Rangoons

$9.00

Wings and Tenders

6 Piece Wing

$13.00

10 Piece Wing

$19.00

20 Piece Wing

$35.00

4 Piece Tender

$10.00

8 Piece Tender

$17.00

Salads

1/2 Chopped Wedge

$8.00

1/2 Power Salad

$9.00

1/2 Summer Salad

$9.00

Caesar

$8.00

Full Chopped Wedge

$13.00

Full Power Salad

$14.00

Full Summer Salad

$15.00

Tavern Salad

$8.00

Soups

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$12.00

Cup Daily

$7.00

Bowl Daily

$11.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Sausage Spinach Flatbread

$16.00

Sweet and Spicy Flatbread

$14.00

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

Bacon Cheesburger Flatbread

$15.00

Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Gannon's Burger

$15.00

Reuben

$15.50

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Steak & Cheese

$16.50

Cape Cod Reuben

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Chicken Francaise

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Scampi

$18.00

Short Ribs

$26.00

Steak Tips

$27.00

Filet Special

$26.00Out of stock

Filet to go

$34.00Out of stock

Bolognese

$24.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$2.00

2 Scoops Gelato

$4.00

Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Sundae Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Plain Mash

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Carrots And Celery

$1.00

Burger Patty

$12.00

Side Corn Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chx Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Sauces

Side Balsamic

Side Cilantro Sour

Side BBQ

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Tavern Aioli

Side Mixed Cheese

Side Honey Mustard

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Buffalo

Side Tavern Vin

Side Ranch

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Sweet Sriracha

Side Pablano Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Vanilla/honey Dressing

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Red Sauce

Side Tartar

BOGO Pizza

Personal Pizza

$8.00

BOGO Pizza

Light Bites

Cheese and Crackers

$4.00

Small Bites Cheese Nachos

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Personal Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.00

3 Wings

$6.00

Single Fish Taco

$6.00

Single Spicy Chicken Taco

$5.00

Retail

T-shirt

$14.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Long Sleeve

$18.00

Girls Hoodies

$21.00

Mason Jar

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

959 Bearses Way, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

Gallery
Gannon's Tavern image
Gannon's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina - Hyannis Marina
orange star4.1 • 631
11 Arlington St West Yarmouth, MA 02673
View restaurantnext
Captain Parker's Pub
orange star4.0 • 2,294
668 MA-28 West Yarmouth, MA 02673
View restaurantnext
Five Bays Bistro - 825 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 267
825 Main Street Osterville, MA 02655
View restaurantnext
Sea Dog Brew Pub
orange star4.0 • 746
23 Whites Path South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hyannis

British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hyannis
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston