Pick Pockets Groton
No reviews yet
214 CT 12
groton, CT 06340
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wraps
Athena
The crazy veggie topped with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar
Our grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
BBQ Wrap
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, ranch and BBQ.
Chicken Falafel
Grilled chicken and falafel with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Pick Pocket
Grilled chicken and our breaded eggplant with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and our house balsamic dressing.
Chicken Mozzarella
Grilled chicken with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and our house balsamic dressing.
Chicken Pesto
Our grilled chicken with pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers.
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, peppers, onions and american cheese.
Chicken Kabab
Grilled chicken with hummus, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and peppers and tahini.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon and mayo.
Husky Wrap
Our grilled chicken with fries and buffalo sauce and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Chicken Chipotle
Our grilled chicken with avocado (smashed), lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon and our house made chipotle ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.
Chicken Curry Wrap
Our chicken curry salad with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Club
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo.
BLT
Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Italiano
Ham, genoa and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and black olives with our house balsamic dressing.
Ham & Cheese
Ham and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Tuna
Tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Falafel 🌱
Falafel, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.
Falafel THURSDAYS 🌱
Our regular Falafel wrap for only $5.99 every Thursday!
The Works 🌱
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, tabouleh and falafels with tahini dressing.
Pick Pocket
Our breaded eggplant with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted reds and our house balsamic vinaigrette. (The eggplant is not gluten free)
Vegan Wrap 🌱
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, green peppers, roasted red peppers, falafel and tahini dressing.
Crazy Veggie
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, roasted red peppers, feta and our house balsamic dressing.
Crazy Falafel
Our crazy veggie with falafel.
Crazy Eggplant
Our crazy veggie with our breaded eggplant.
Gyro
Beef gyro with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce. (The BEEF is not gluten free)
Beef Gyro TUESDAYS
Our beef gyro wrap for just $6.99 every Tuesday! (The BEEF is not gluten free)
Gyro-Falafel...
Beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and falafel. (The BEEF is not gluten free)
Gyro Kabab
Beef gyro, hummus, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and peppers and tahini dressing. (The BEEF is not gluten free)
Steak & Cheese
Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions and peppers and american cheese.
Cheeseburger
Hamburgers with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and our special sauce in a wrap or a sun roll.
Salads
Garden Salad 🌱
Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumbers and green peppers.
Greek Salad
Our garden salad with banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Antipasto
Our garden salad with banana peppers, black olives and ham, genoa and provolone.
Side Garden Salad 🌱
Small Garden salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots and green peppers.
Side Greek Salad
Small Greek salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, green peppers, carrots, banana peppers, feta and kalamata olives.
Side Caesar Salad
Small Caesar salad with lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Plates
Veggie Plate
Tabouleh, Tzatziki and Hummus served with Falafel and Grape leaves.
Rice Plate
Rice served with roasted red peppers, and choice of Hummus OR Tzatziki AND choice of our side salads. Topped with choice of our Grilled Chicken, Beef Gyro, Falafel, Eggplant or any combination of them on top. Comes with pita bread.
Jumbo Plate
Fatoosh, Tabouleh and Hummus served with choice of Grilled Chicken, Gyro, Falafel, Eggplant or any combination on top. Comes with a pita bread.
Sides
Fatoosh Salad 🌱
Tomato, cucumber, onions and peppers in a sumac spice.
Tortellini
Cheese tortellini made like a pasta salad with our house balsamic dressing.
Tabouleh 🌱
Parsley salad with tomato, onion and wheat germ in lemon juice.
Potato Salad
Chicken Curry
Pasta Salad
Hummus 🌱
Our house made, family recipe, hummus.
Tzaziki
Our house made family recipe of creamy cucumber mint dip made with sour cream.
French Fries 🌱
A generous portion of seasoned fries. Served with a choice of dipping sauce on the side. (We recommend the special sauce!) Our fries are NOT gluten free!
Chicken Fingers (6pc)
6 pieces of chicken tenders
Side Falafel 5pc 🌱
5 pieces of falafel served with choice of dipping sauce.
Side Eggplant 3pc
3pieces of breaded and fried to order eggplant. Served with our house made marinera sauce on the side.
Side Grilled Chicken 5pc
Side Gyro 5pc
Onion Rings
Grape leaves 🌱
Mozzarella Sticks (8pc)
8pc mozzarella stick served with a side of our house made marinara sauce unless specified otherwise.
Side Cup Sauce
Kids
KIDS Chicken Fingers
3 pieces Chicken Fingers served with either Fries or a Small Salad and a juice box.
KIDS Grilled Chicken
3 Pieces of our marinated Grilled Chicken served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.
KIDS Falafels 🌱
3 Pieces of Falafel served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.
KIDS Mozz Sticks
4 Mozzarella Sticks served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.
Soups
Chicken & Rice
Chicken & Rice soup. Gluten free!
Lentil & Rice (Jedra) 🌱
Lentil and Rice with onions. Vegan and gluten free!
Creamy Tomato Basil
Creamy tomato and Basil soup. Gluten free!
Vegetarian Chili 🌱
Tomato based vegetarian chili with beans and vegetables. Vegan and Gluten free!
Mushroom & Wild Rice
Creamy mushroom and rice soup. (Not gluten free)
NE Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder.
Vegetarian Minestrone 🌱
Cream of Broccoli
Desserts
Chips/Other
Drinks
Party Platters (Require 24 hour notice)
10 Wrap Platter
10 Wraps cut in half and labeled. (20 half wraps total). ***If you need multiples of any, or special requests for any wraps please call the restaurant to let us know.***
Veggie Platter
Hummus, Tzatziki and Tabouleh served with falafel, eggplant and grape leaves. Comes with pita bread.
Jumbo Platter
Hummus, Fatoosh and Tabouleh served with choice of grilled chicken, beef gyro, falafel, eggplant or any combination on top. Comes with pita bread.
SM Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and carrot with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 10-15 people.
LG Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and carrots with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 15-20 people.
SM Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrot, banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 10-15 people.
LG Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrot, banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 15-20 people.
Fatoosh Salad
Pasta Salad
Tortellini Salad
Tabouleh
Potato Salad
Hummus
Pita Chip Platter with Hummus
Large Pita Chip platter of our house made pita chips served with a pint of hummus on the side.
Cookie Platter
20 assorted cookies on a platter. Additional cookies may be purchased and added to the platter.
Baklava Platter
20 Pieces of assorted Baklava on a platter. Additional pieces may be purchased and asses to the platter.
Grape Leaves Platter
25 Grape Leaves on a platter. Additional Grape Leaves may be purchased and added to the platter. Comes with a half pint of tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Platter
25 pieces of Falafel on a platter. Additional falafel may be purchased and added to the platter. Comes with a half pint of choice of tahini, hummus or tzatziki.
Chicken Curry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mediterranean and American food. Soups, Salads and Wraps.
214 CT 12, groton, CT 06340