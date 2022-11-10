Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pick Pockets Groton

review star

No reviews yet

214 CT 12

groton, CT 06340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries 🌱
Gyro
Turkey Club

Wraps

Athena

Athena

$11.35

The crazy veggie topped with grilled chicken.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.35

Our grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.35

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

BBQ Wrap

BBQ Wrap

$10.35

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, ranch and BBQ.

Chicken Falafel

Chicken Falafel

$10.70

Grilled chicken and falafel with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.35

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Pick Pocket

Chicken Pick Pocket

$11.35

Grilled chicken and our breaded eggplant with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and our house balsamic dressing.

Chicken Mozzarella

Chicken Mozzarella

$10.75

Grilled chicken with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and our house balsamic dressing.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.75

Our grilled chicken with pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers.

Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$11.99

Grilled chicken with mushrooms, peppers, onions and american cheese.

Chicken Kabab

Chicken Kabab

$10.70

Grilled chicken with hummus, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and peppers and tahini.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$10.75

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon and mayo.

Husky Wrap

Husky Wrap

$10.35

Our grilled chicken with fries and buffalo sauce and choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Chicken Chipotle

Chicken Chipotle

$11.35

Our grilled chicken with avocado (smashed), lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon and our house made chipotle ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.35

Grilled chicken with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.

Chicken Curry Wrap

Chicken Curry Wrap

$10.35

Our chicken curry salad with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.75

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo.

BLT

BLT

$8.95

Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Italiano

Italiano

$10.35

Ham, genoa and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and black olives with our house balsamic dressing.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Ham and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Tuna

Tuna

$10.35

Tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Falafel 🌱

Falafel 🌱

$8.55

Falafel, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.

Falafel THURSDAYS 🌱

$5.99Out of stock

Our regular Falafel wrap for only $5.99 every Thursday!

The Works 🌱

The Works 🌱

$10.35

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, tabouleh and falafels with tahini dressing.

Pick Pocket

Pick Pocket

$10.35

Our breaded eggplant with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted reds and our house balsamic vinaigrette. (The eggplant is not gluten free)

Vegan Wrap 🌱

Vegan Wrap 🌱

$10.95

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, green peppers, roasted red peppers, falafel and tahini dressing.

Crazy Veggie

Crazy Veggie

$9.95

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, roasted red peppers, feta and our house balsamic dressing.

Crazy Falafel

Crazy Falafel

$10.95

Our crazy veggie with falafel.

Crazy Eggplant

Crazy Eggplant

$10.95

Our crazy veggie with our breaded eggplant.

Gyro

Gyro

$10.35

Beef gyro with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce. (The BEEF is not gluten free)

Beef Gyro TUESDAYS

$6.99Out of stock

Our beef gyro wrap for just $6.99 every Tuesday! (The BEEF is not gluten free)

Gyro-Falafel...

Gyro-Falafel...

$10.70

Beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and falafel. (The BEEF is not gluten free)

Gyro Kabab

Gyro Kabab

$10.70

Beef gyro, hummus, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and peppers and tahini dressing. (The BEEF is not gluten free)

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions and peppers and american cheese.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburgers with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and our special sauce in a wrap or a sun roll.

Salads

Garden Salad 🌱

Garden Salad 🌱

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumbers and green peppers.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Our garden salad with banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$11.95

Our garden salad with banana peppers, black olives and ham, genoa and provolone.

Side Garden Salad 🌱

$4.00

Small Garden salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots and green peppers.

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Small Greek salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, green peppers, carrots, banana peppers, feta and kalamata olives.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Caesar salad with lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Plates

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$11.99

Tabouleh, Tzatziki and Hummus served with Falafel and Grape leaves.

Rice Plate

Rice Plate

$12.50

Rice served with roasted red peppers, and choice of Hummus OR Tzatziki AND choice of our side salads. Topped with choice of our Grilled Chicken, Beef Gyro, Falafel, Eggplant or any combination of them on top. Comes with pita bread.

Jumbo Plate

Jumbo Plate

$12.50

Fatoosh, Tabouleh and Hummus served with choice of Grilled Chicken, Gyro, Falafel, Eggplant or any combination on top. Comes with a pita bread.

Sides

Fatoosh Salad 🌱

Fatoosh Salad 🌱

$4.95+

Tomato, cucumber, onions and peppers in a sumac spice.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$4.95+

Cheese tortellini made like a pasta salad with our house balsamic dressing.

Tabouleh 🌱

Tabouleh 🌱

$5.50+

Parsley salad with tomato, onion and wheat germ in lemon juice.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.95+
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$5.50+
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.95+Out of stock
Hummus 🌱

Hummus 🌱

$5.50+

Our house made, family recipe, hummus.

Tzaziki

Tzaziki

$4.95+

Our house made family recipe of creamy cucumber mint dip made with sour cream.

French Fries 🌱

French Fries 🌱

$4.95

A generous portion of seasoned fries. Served with a choice of dipping sauce on the side. (We recommend the special sauce!) Our fries are NOT gluten free!

Chicken Fingers (6pc)

Chicken Fingers (6pc)

$7.95

6 pieces of chicken tenders

Side Falafel 5pc 🌱

Side Falafel 5pc 🌱

$4.95

5 pieces of falafel served with choice of dipping sauce.

Side Eggplant 3pc

Side Eggplant 3pc

$6.50

3pieces of breaded and fried to order eggplant. Served with our house made marinera sauce on the side.

Side Grilled Chicken 5pc

Side Grilled Chicken 5pc

$7.75

Side Gyro 5pc

$6.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.75
Grape leaves 🌱

Grape leaves 🌱

$0.70
Mozzarella Sticks (8pc)

Mozzarella Sticks (8pc)

$6.95

8pc mozzarella stick served with a side of our house made marinara sauce unless specified otherwise.

Side Cup Sauce

$1.25

Kids

KIDS Chicken Fingers

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.95

3 pieces Chicken Fingers served with either Fries or a Small Salad and a juice box.

KIDS Grilled Chicken

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$7.95

3 Pieces of our marinated Grilled Chicken served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.

KIDS Falafels 🌱

KIDS Falafels 🌱

$7.95

3 Pieces of Falafel served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.

KIDS Mozz Sticks

KIDS Mozz Sticks

$7.95

4 Mozzarella Sticks served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.

Soups

All of our soups are fresh and made here and they are all gluten free!
Chicken & Rice

Chicken & Rice

$4.95+

Chicken & Rice soup. Gluten free!

Lentil & Rice (Jedra) 🌱

Lentil & Rice (Jedra) 🌱

$4.95+

Lentil and Rice with onions. Vegan and gluten free!

Creamy Tomato Basil

Creamy Tomato Basil

$4.95+

Creamy tomato and Basil soup. Gluten free!

Vegetarian Chili 🌱

Vegetarian Chili 🌱

$4.95+

Tomato based vegetarian chili with beans and vegetables. Vegan and Gluten free!

Mushroom & Wild Rice

Mushroom & Wild Rice

$4.95+Out of stock

Creamy mushroom and rice soup. (Not gluten free)

NE Clam Chowder

NE Clam Chowder

$3.95+Out of stock

New England style clam chowder.

Vegetarian Minestrone 🌱

$3.95+Out of stock
Cream of Broccoli

Cream of Broccoli

$4.95+Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.25
M&M Cookies

M&M Cookies

$2.25Out of stock
Pistachio Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$1.75
Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

$1.75
Cashew Finger

Cashew Finger

$1.75

Chips/Other

Potato Chips 🌱

Potato Chips 🌱

$1.85
Pita Chips 🌱

Pita Chips 🌱

$4.25

Bag of our seasoned Pita Chips. Comes with a small cup of hummus.

Bag of Bread 🌱

$3.50

A bag of the pita bread we use for our wraps. 6pcs

Small Pita Chips 🌱

Small Pita Chips 🌱

$1.99

Small box of our house made pita chips.

Drinks

Bottle of Dasani Water

$1.99

Bottle of Soda

$2.25

AHA Sparkling Water

$2.45

Vitamin Water

$2.45

Iced Tea

$2.45

Smart Water

$3.00

Monster Rehab Tea & Lemonade

$3.00

Party Platters (Require 24 hour notice)

Online Catering Orders Require at-least 24 HOURS to fulfill. If needed sooner please call the restaurant and we will try our best to accommodate your order.
10 Wrap Platter

10 Wrap Platter

$98.95

10 Wraps cut in half and labeled. (20 half wraps total). ***If you need multiples of any, or special requests for any wraps please call the restaurant to let us know.***

Veggie Platter

$88.95

Hummus, Tzatziki and Tabouleh served with falafel, eggplant and grape leaves. Comes with pita bread.

Jumbo Platter

Jumbo Platter

$95.95

Hummus, Fatoosh and Tabouleh served with choice of grilled chicken, beef gyro, falafel, eggplant or any combination on top. Comes with pita bread.

SM Garden Salad

$37.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and carrot with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 10-15 people.

LG Garden Salad

$44.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and carrots with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 15-20 people.

SM Greek Salad

$42.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrot, banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 10-15 people.

LG Greek Salad

$49.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrot, banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese with choice of dressing on the side. Serves 15-20 people.

Fatoosh Salad

$39.95

Pasta Salad

$36.95

Tortellini Salad

$41.95

Tabouleh

$41.95

Potato Salad

$36.95

Hummus

$44.95

Pita Chip Platter with Hummus

$32.95

Large Pita Chip platter of our house made pita chips served with a pint of hummus on the side.

Cookie Platter

$40.00

20 assorted cookies on a platter. Additional cookies may be purchased and added to the platter.

Baklava Platter

$37.00

20 Pieces of assorted Baklava on a platter. Additional pieces may be purchased and asses to the platter.

Grape Leaves Platter

Grape Leaves Platter

$17.00

25 Grape Leaves on a platter. Additional Grape Leaves may be purchased and added to the platter. Comes with a half pint of tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$24.00

25 pieces of Falafel on a platter. Additional falafel may be purchased and added to the platter. Comes with a half pint of choice of tahini, hummus or tzatziki.

Chicken Curry

$44.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean and American food. Soups, Salads and Wraps.

Location

214 CT 12, groton, CT 06340

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grille 92 - Groton
orange starNo Reviews
235 Lestertown Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Game Time
orange starNo Reviews
577 Connecticut 12 Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Rolling Tomato - Groton, CT
orange star4.2 • 357
505 Long Hill Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
DA - 8010 - Groton
orange starNo Reviews
587 Long Hill Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Mr. G's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 195
452 Williams St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cultura Antojitos Puertorriqunos
orange starNo Reviews
78 Broad Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in groton

Chesters Barbecue - GROTON CONNECTICUT
orange star4.5 • 2,086
943 POQUONNOCK RD Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Spot Cafe - 11 Buddington Rd
orange star4.4 • 2,059
11 Buddington Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Rolling Tomato - Groton, CT
orange star4.2 • 357
505 Long Hill Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Sneekers Cafe
orange star4.0 • 46
568 Poquonnock Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near groton
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston