Sushi & Japanese

Gantestsu-Ya

61 Reviews

$$

318 Harvard Street

Unit 4

Brookline, MA 02446

Popular Items

Traditional
Crunchy
Gyoza

GYOZA

Gyoza

$7.95

In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.

KARA-AGE

Traditional

Traditional

$8.50+

Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with 100% potato starch from Hokkaido Japan. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.

Crunchy

Crunchy

$8.50+

Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with double layered batter for the additional crunchiness. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.

KARA-AGE DON

Choice of kara-age over the rice, chopped pickled red ginger, scallions, sesame seeds, cha-shu sauce, shredded cabbage, pickled daikon.
Traditional

Traditional

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional kara-age over the rice, chopped pickled red ginger, scallions, sesame seeds, cha-shu sauce, shredded cabbage, pickled daikon.

Cruchy

Cruchy

$12.00Out of stock

Crunchy kara age on top of rice, red pickled ginger, scallions and sesame seeds. Topped with sliced cabbage salad, fried shishito and pickled daikon.

TON-KATSU

Fresh Japanese panko breaded cutlet. The meal come with fine sliced cabbage, potato salad, pickled vegetables, chicken clear soup and rice.

Chicken Katsu

$16.00Out of stock

Breast meat with shiso (Japanese basil)

Oyster Katsu

$17.00Out of stock

White Fish

$17.00Out of stock

3 pieces of cod cutlet.

TAKO YAKI

Wheat flour base batter cooked in ball shaped molded pan with tako, scallions, pickled ginger. Topped with soy sauce based sweet tako-yaki sauce, mayonnaise, ao-nori powder, shaved bonito flakes.
8 Pieces

8 Pieces

$9.50Out of stock

Wheat flour base batter cooked in ball shaped molded pan with tako, scallions, pickled ginger. Topped with soy sauce based sweet tako-yaki sauce, mayonnaise, ao-nori powder, shaved bonito flakes.

16 Pieces

16 Pieces

$16.00Out of stock

Additional Dipping Sauce

Garlic Ponzu

$1.00

Spicy Ponzu

$1.00Out of stock

Thai Curry Remoulade

$1.00

Korean Goch-Jang Spicy

$1.00

Tonkatsu

$1.50Out of stock

Nagoya Style Miso

$1.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy famous Japanese street food - Tako Yaki & Hiroshima Style Okonomi Yaki!

Location

318 Harvard Street, Unit 4, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

Gallery
Gantetsu-Ya image
Gantetsu-Ya image

