Ganzo

674 Reviews

$$

14811 Lyons rd suite 106

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll*
JB Roll*
Gyoza Chicken*

Soup and Salad*

chicken wonton , garlic , scallion , napa cabbage , chicken broth

Hot and Sour Soup*

$7.00

bamboo shoots, silky tofu, mushrooms, chicken,eggs and scallions

House Green Salad*

$8.00

Spring mix, carrots, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with crispy noodles

Japanese Seaweed Salad*

$6.00

Miso Soup*

$5.00

seaweed, scallions and silky tofu

Spicy LMG Seafood Soup*

$12.00

scallops, shrimps, fish, lobster, tomatoes, mushrooms and cilantro

Udon Soup Appetizer*

$6.00

Mixed veggies in a vegan broth

Vegetable Soup*

$6.00

broccoli, carrots, corn, edamame, scallions and cabbage

Wonton Soup*

$6.00

Kani Salad*

$13.00

Homemade Dumpling*

Edamame Dumplings*

$10.00

Puree Japanese soybean, potatoes, truffle oil and dash broth

Gyoza Chicken*

$7.00

Steamed or pan fried chicken dumpling

Gyoza Pork*

$7.00

Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling

Lobster Shrimp Gyoza*

$11.00

Hong Kong style lobster and shrimp dumplings

Vegetable Dumpling*

$7.00

Steamed or pan fried sweet peas, shitake mushrooms, carrots and chives

Tapas*

Agedashi Tofu*

$8.00

Crispy Japanese tofu in a dashi broth and horse radish

Cha Shu Pork Belly Bao Bun (2)*

$11.00

Asian steamed buns (2) stuffed with chashu pork belly

Chicken Satay*

$11.00

grilled thai chicken skewers, peanut and cucumber sauce

Hamachi Kama*

$18.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Japanese Shrimps Tempura (3)*

$13.00

Japanese tempura style fried shrimps (3), sweet potatoes, enoki mushrooms and broccoli

Japanese Spring Rolls*

$7.00

K.Pop Shrimps*

$12.00

Lightly fried shrimps, masago, fresh pineapple, micro chives and scallions tossed in a mayo sauce and togarashi

Korean Beef Bulgogi Bao Bun (2)*

Korean Beef Bulgogi Bao Bun (2)*

$12.00

Asian steamed buns (2) stuffed with korean beef bulgogi

Korean Ribs*

$15.00

Grandma's recipe. Marinated pork ribs tossed in spicy korean gochujang and furik

Nana's Wings KFC*

$13.00

Korean Gochujang spiced chicken wings

Pork Belly & Shishito Peppers*

$12.00

Grilled miso marinated pork belly

Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun (2)*

$15.00

panko fried soft shell crab, kimchi aioli, asian pickle and cilantro

Spicy Korean Cauliflower*

Spicy Korean Cauliflower*

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy korean gochujang sauce

Spring Roll (3)*

$7.00

Vegetable (no meat)

Wok Charred Edamame*

$6.00

truffle butter garlic, spicy togarashi and sea salt or just sea salt

Yuzu Miso Scallop*

$18.00

pan seared sea scallop, sweet butter corn and togarashi spice

Cold Tasting*

Ahi Tuna Pizza*

Ahi Tuna Pizza*

$15.00

ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and crispy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla

Belly Belly*

$21.00

3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and seared hamachi belly

Ganzo Nacho*

$19.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onion, spicy aioli, and jalapeno over chips

Ganzo Tuna*

$17.00

seaweed wrapped raw ahi tuna flash fried, wakame, cucumber, masago, scallions, sesame, wasabi aioli, kimchi sauce

Hotate Scallop*

$19.00

thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused oil served with yuzu sauce

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef*

$26.00

imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio*

Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio*

$16.00

thinly sliced salmon, micro shiso and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce

Sashimi Sampler*

Sashimi Sampler*

$18.00

9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with a house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad*

$16.00

spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seed and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop*

$15.00

spicy tuna and jalapenos served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko

Sushi Sampler*

$18.00

6 pieces of assorted sushi (chef's choice)

Tuna TarTar*

$17.00

chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds and avocado with taro chips

Tuna Tataki*

Tuna Tataki*

$16.00

seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapenos*

$18.00

japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with jalapenos and served with yuzu ponzu

Hibachi Fried Rice*

Plain Egg Fried Rice*

$10.00

Gluten free

Vegetable Fried Rice*

$13.00

edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots (gf and vegan )

Grilled Chicken Fried Rice*

$16.00

edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots

Grilled Shrimps Fried Rice*

$18.00

edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots (gf )

Main Station*

Braised Korean Short Ribs*

$31.00

house made ribs, kimchi and pickle

Ganzo Wagyu Steak*

$45.00

8oz prime american wagyu steak, japanese potatoes, croquettes, broccolini, black truffle and micro shiso.

Japanese Teriyaki*

balsamic teriyaki, shitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms and sesame seeds

Jumbo Shrimp Kung Pao*

$28.00

breaded jumbo shrimps, house spicy kung pao, dry chili,peanuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli

Kung Pao Chicken*

$18.00

breaded chicken, house spicy kung pao, dry chili, peanuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli

Lamb Shank Masaman Curry*

$25.00

4 hours braised lamb shank, masaman curry sauce, potatoes, onions, avocado, peanuts and fried shallots served with roti

Miso Seabass*

$36.00

sake miso, pickle and ginger

Mongolian Beef*

$20.00

thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce

Sesame Chicken*

$18.00

breaded chicken glazed with sweet sauce and steamed broccoli

Thai Style Sweet Chili Fish*

$24.00

filet snapper fried or grilled served with famous homemade garlic sweet chili sauce and steamed boc choy

Noodle Soup Bar*

Mama Duck Ramen*

Mama Duck Ramen*

$18.00

family recipe five spiced duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro

Miso Ramen*

Miso Ramen*

$14.00

chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, bamboo shoot, corn, scallions, kikurage mushroom and nori

Ramen and Broth*

$10.00
Ramen Tonkotsu*

Ramen Tonkotsu*

$16.00

pork broth, chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallions, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushroom and nori

Shoyu Ramen*

$14.00

chicken broth, soy sauce, soft boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallions, kikurage mushroom and nori

Udon Noodle Large*

$18.00

served with homemade udon noodles, dashi broth, scallions, nori, vegetables and shrimp tempura

Vegan Ramen*

$16.00

veggie broth, bok choy, roasted cauliflower, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, kikurage mushroom, inari and soft tofu

Noodle Wok*

Yakisoba*

sauteed vegetables, egg noodles, pickled ginger and sesame seeds

Yaki Udon*

sauteed vegetables, homemade udon noodles and sesame seeds

Lo Mein Noodles*

egg noodles, onions, scallions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, broccoli,carrots and mushrooms

Pad Thai Noodles*

rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge (gf or vegan upon request )

Chow Fun*

broccoli, bean sprouts, carrots, sweet soy sauce, truffle oil, mushrooms, onions, scallions

Kitchen Station*

Asian Fresh Ginger*

ginger, onions, scallions, shitake mushrooms, bell peppers and brown ginger sauce(gf and vegan upon request )

Asian Stir Cashew*

Asian Stir Garlic Sauce*

Asian Stir Thai Basil Sauce*

Asian Sweet and Sour*

tomatoes, onions, scallions, edamame, pineapples, carrots and bell peppers(gf or vegan upon request )

Panang Curry*

panang curry paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans, cauliflowers, peanuts and lime leaf(gf and vegan upon request )

Thai Red Curry*

red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil((gf and vegan upon request )

Thai Sweet Chilli*

roasted mix vegetables

Asian Rice Bowls*

Chicken Katsu Curry*

Chicken Katsu Curry*

$18.00

katsu chicken, japanese curry, potatoes, carrots, pickled ginger, scallions and furikake

Unagi Don*

$24.00

grilled marinated eel, sesame seeds, scallions and pickle

Poke Station*

Classic Poke Bowl*

$19.00

tuna or salmon poke served with seaweed, edamame, avocado, ginger, spicy crab and nori

Samurai Salmon*

$19.00
THE O.G.*

THE O.G.*

$19.00

tuna, green sweet onions, seaweed salad, cucumber, sesame seed and yuke sauce

Sushi & Sashimi Station*

Chef’s Sashimi Special*

$38.00

16 pieces of fresh cut raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)

Chirachi*

$28.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, ebi, tamago, ikura, avocado, edamame, ginger and nori

Combo Plate for 2**

$62.00

california roll and jb roll. 10 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for 3*

$89.00

california roll, jb roll and spicy tuna roll. 15 pieces of sushi and 20 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)

Combo Plate for 4*

$145.00

california roll, jb roll, spicy tuna roll, over the moon roll. 20 pieces of sushi and 24 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)

Ganzo Platinum Platter for 2*

$165.00

10 pieces premium sushi, 12 fresh omakase sahimi and 2 premium make roll (Chef's choice)

Omakase Sushi*

$54.00

best picked from local import fish by a sushi master chef. 7 pieces seasoned nigiri.

Sushi Dinner*

$29.00

8 pieces of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)

Sushi Sashimi*

$41.00

6 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi and spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)

No Rice & No Seaweed Rolls*

Kimono Roll*

$18.00

shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu ginger sauce

Morikami Roll*

$18.00

tuna, crab, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with spicy lemon dressing

Rock n Roll*

Rock n Roll*

$18.00

salmon, tuna, white tuna, spring mix, avocado, scallions and asparagus in light ponzu sauce

Sashimi Salad Roll*

$19.00

spring mix, cucumber, beet root, peppers wrapped with rice paper topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds

Cucumber Wrapped Rolls*

Kanisu*

$10.00

kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds

KC Rainbow Roll*

$14.00

KC Roll*

$12.00

salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions

KC Spicy Tuna*

$15.00

chopped spicy tuna, scallions, masago and avocado

Classic Rolls*

Avocado Roll*

$7.00

California Roll*

$8.00

Eel Roll*

$11.00

baked eel, cucumber, i/o sesame seeds

Hamachi Roll*

$12.00

hamachi and scallions

JB Roll*

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions i/o sesame seeds

JB Tempura Roll*

$13.00

deep fried jb roll tempura style

Kani Roll*

$8.00

kani wrapped with seaweed outside

Kappa Roll (Cucumber)*

$6.00

cucumber, sesame seeds wrapped seaweed outside

Rainbow Roll*

$15.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish on top and sesame seeds

Salmon Roll*

$9.00

salmon and scallions wrapped with seaweed outside

Salmon Skin Roll*

$9.00

crispy salmon skins, scallions, cucumber, i/o sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll*

$13.00

Spicy Kani Roll*

$11.00

kani, spicy mayo, i/o sesame seed and masago

Spicy Samon Roll*

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$11.00

chopped tuna, kimchee sauce, scallions, i/o sesame seeds

Spider Roll*

$15.00

fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame seeds

Tuna Roll*

$10.00

tuna, scallions wrapped with seaweed outside

Vegetable Roll*

$9.00

asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o sesame seeds

Sushi Rolls*

Bahamas Roll*

$17.00

spicy conch, avocado, cucumber, i/o, topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro

Best Buds*

$18.00

tuna, yellowtail, cucumber wrapped with soy paper top with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchee sauce

Dancing Eel Roll*

$16.00

kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, sesame

Deep Blue Sea*

$21.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber top with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Dirty Old Man Roll*

$16.00

kani, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame, scallions, spicy tuna on top

Fantasy Roll*

$16.00

tempura roll, salmon, cream cheese, scallions, spicy kani on top, sesame

Firecracker*

$16.00

salmon, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy runa, jalapenos, fish eggs and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll*

$14.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, i/o, with avocado on top

Hurricane Roll*

$18.00

Lobster Bomb Roll*

$30.00

crispy lobster, asparagus, masago, i/o, with sesame seeds

My Unagi Roll*

$18.00

cucumber, tamagotchi's topped with baked eel and sesame seeds

Nemo Roll*

$18.00

soy paper wrapped spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso

No Rice Roll*

$14.00

a no rice sushi roll with seaweed, tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamagotchi's, asparagus, scallions and cucumber

Ocean Roll*

$20.00

salmon, tuna, escolar, yellowtail, cream cheese, asparagus, scallions, cucumber topped with scallop, masago and green tobiko

Omega Roll*

$18.00

spicy salmon, onions, cucumber topped with avocado, cilantro, ikura, and salmon skins

Over the Moon Roll*

$15.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds, i/o, with tuna and tempura flakes on top

Super Spider Roll*

$19.00

fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with avocado and dynamite seafood

Surf and Turf Roll*

$36.00

Tsunami Roll*

$18.00

spicy tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, i/o with spicy mayo blue crab on top

Twin Devil Roll*

$16.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapenos and kimchee sauce

Volcano Roll*

$15.00

kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with baked seafood, i/o, with masago, sesame seeds

Ganzo Special Nigiri*

Special Nigiri Fluke*

$9.00Out of stock

pickle shiso and nori ume

Special Nigiri Foie Gras*

$14.00

truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko

Special Nigiri Hamachi*

$8.00

lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro

Special Nigiri King Crab*

$20.00

alska king crab, spicy yuzu, masago cream

Special Nigiri Madai*

$10.00

yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly

Special Nigiri Salmon*

$8.00

truffle creme fraiche and cured ikura

Special Nigiri Scallop*

$9.00

yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar

Special Nigiri Toro*

$14.00

foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle creme fraiche

Special Nigiri Uni Toro*

$14.00

fatty tuna, fresh uni, caviar and truffle

Special Nigiri Wagyu Beef*

$13.00

truffle, yuzu soy, Himalaya salt and quail egg

Special Nigiri Wahoo*

$6.00

pesto, spicy aioli and garlic chip

A La Carte*

Ama Ebi*

$6.50

Conch*

$6.00

Eel*

$6.00

Escolar*

$4.95

Fluke*

$5.50Out of stock

Hamachi*

$6.00

Ikura*

$6.50

Japanese Uni*

$20.00

Kampachi*

$8.00

Kani*

$3.00

Madai*

$6.50

Masago*

$4.50

Octopus*

$6.00

Quail Egg*

$3.00

Salmon Belly*

$8.00

Salmon*

$4.95

Scallop*

$6.00

Shrimp*

$4.95

Squid*

$5.50

Tamago*

$3.00

Tobiko*

$5.50

Toro*

$12.00

Tuna*

$6.00

Uni*

$16.00Out of stock

Wagyu Steak*

$10.00

Wahoo*

$4.95

Yellowtail Belly*

$8.00

Kids Menu*

Includes - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$10.99

Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice

Kids Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$10.99

Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice

Kids Crab Roll

$10.99

Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice

Kids Avocado Roll

$10.99

Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice

Kids Yakisoba

$10.99

Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice

Pre-order Food *

Veggie Hibachi Fried Rice

Out of stock

Chicken Hibachi

Out of stock

Korean Beef

Out of stock

Poke Bowl

Out of stock

Chicken Teriyaki

Out of stock

Grilled Organic Tofu Veggies Pad Thai

Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

Out of stock

Tofu Buddha Bowl

Out of stock

Grilled Lean Chicken Thai Red Curry

Out of stock

Sushi Kit DIY (24 hours in advance order)

$60.00

12 sheets of Nori, 2 sushi rice, 6 shrimp tempura, fresh tuna, fresh salmon, spicy kani, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, kani stick, scallions, sesame seed, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, ginger, wasabi, soy sauce, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, carrots and bamboo mats

Dessert*

Japanese Cheesecake

$9.00

Ganzo Tiramisu

$9.00

Banana & Vanilla

$10.00

Choco Lava & Green Tea

$14.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert Combo

$28.00

Sides *

White Rice

$2.00

Quinoa Brown Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veggie

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Butterfly Pea Tea

$5.00Out of stock
Calpico Soda

Calpico Soda

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ganzoboba Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lg Saratoga Sparkling Water

$8.00

Lg Saratoga Spring Water

$8.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50
Ramune Japanese Soda

Ramune Japanese Soda

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sm Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Sm Saratoga Spring Water

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Thai Ice Tea

$2.90Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
Ganzo Sushi image
Ganzo Sushi image
Ganzo Sushi image

