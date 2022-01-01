- Home
Ganzo
674 Reviews
$$
14811 Lyons rd suite 106
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Popular Items
Soup and Salad*
Hot and Sour Soup*
bamboo shoots, silky tofu, mushrooms, chicken,eggs and scallions
House Green Salad*
Spring mix, carrots, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with crispy noodles
Japanese Seaweed Salad*
Miso Soup*
seaweed, scallions and silky tofu
Spicy LMG Seafood Soup*
scallops, shrimps, fish, lobster, tomatoes, mushrooms and cilantro
Udon Soup Appetizer*
Mixed veggies in a vegan broth
Vegetable Soup*
broccoli, carrots, corn, edamame, scallions and cabbage
Wonton Soup*
Kani Salad*
Homemade Dumpling*
Edamame Dumplings*
Puree Japanese soybean, potatoes, truffle oil and dash broth
Gyoza Chicken*
Steamed or pan fried chicken dumpling
Gyoza Pork*
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling
Lobster Shrimp Gyoza*
Hong Kong style lobster and shrimp dumplings
Vegetable Dumpling*
Steamed or pan fried sweet peas, shitake mushrooms, carrots and chives
Tapas*
Agedashi Tofu*
Crispy Japanese tofu in a dashi broth and horse radish
Cha Shu Pork Belly Bao Bun (2)*
Asian steamed buns (2) stuffed with chashu pork belly
Chicken Satay*
grilled thai chicken skewers, peanut and cucumber sauce
Hamachi Kama*
Grilled yellowtail collar
Japanese Shrimps Tempura (3)*
Japanese tempura style fried shrimps (3), sweet potatoes, enoki mushrooms and broccoli
Japanese Spring Rolls*
K.Pop Shrimps*
Lightly fried shrimps, masago, fresh pineapple, micro chives and scallions tossed in a mayo sauce and togarashi
Korean Beef Bulgogi Bao Bun (2)*
Asian steamed buns (2) stuffed with korean beef bulgogi
Korean Ribs*
Grandma's recipe. Marinated pork ribs tossed in spicy korean gochujang and furik
Nana's Wings KFC*
Korean Gochujang spiced chicken wings
Pork Belly & Shishito Peppers*
Grilled miso marinated pork belly
Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun (2)*
panko fried soft shell crab, kimchi aioli, asian pickle and cilantro
Spicy Korean Cauliflower*
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy korean gochujang sauce
Spring Roll (3)*
Vegetable (no meat)
Wok Charred Edamame*
truffle butter garlic, spicy togarashi and sea salt or just sea salt
Yuzu Miso Scallop*
pan seared sea scallop, sweet butter corn and togarashi spice
Cold Tasting*
Ahi Tuna Pizza*
ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and crispy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla
Belly Belly*
3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and seared hamachi belly
Ganzo Nacho*
tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onion, spicy aioli, and jalapeno over chips
Ganzo Tuna*
seaweed wrapped raw ahi tuna flash fried, wakame, cucumber, masago, scallions, sesame, wasabi aioli, kimchi sauce
Hotate Scallop*
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused oil served with yuzu sauce
Lava Stone Wagyu Beef*
imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping
Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio*
thinly sliced salmon, micro shiso and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce
Sashimi Sampler*
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with a house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad*
spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seed and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop*
spicy tuna and jalapenos served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
Sushi Sampler*
6 pieces of assorted sushi (chef's choice)
Tuna TarTar*
chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds and avocado with taro chips
Tuna Tataki*
seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapenos*
japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with jalapenos and served with yuzu ponzu
Hibachi Fried Rice*
Main Station*
Braised Korean Short Ribs*
house made ribs, kimchi and pickle
Ganzo Wagyu Steak*
8oz prime american wagyu steak, japanese potatoes, croquettes, broccolini, black truffle and micro shiso.
Japanese Teriyaki*
balsamic teriyaki, shitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms and sesame seeds
Jumbo Shrimp Kung Pao*
breaded jumbo shrimps, house spicy kung pao, dry chili,peanuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli
Kung Pao Chicken*
breaded chicken, house spicy kung pao, dry chili, peanuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli
Lamb Shank Masaman Curry*
4 hours braised lamb shank, masaman curry sauce, potatoes, onions, avocado, peanuts and fried shallots served with roti
Miso Seabass*
sake miso, pickle and ginger
Mongolian Beef*
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Sesame Chicken*
breaded chicken glazed with sweet sauce and steamed broccoli
Thai Style Sweet Chili Fish*
filet snapper fried or grilled served with famous homemade garlic sweet chili sauce and steamed boc choy
Noodle Soup Bar*
Mama Duck Ramen*
family recipe five spiced duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro
Miso Ramen*
chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, bamboo shoot, corn, scallions, kikurage mushroom and nori
Ramen and Broth*
Ramen Tonkotsu*
pork broth, chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallions, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushroom and nori
Shoyu Ramen*
chicken broth, soy sauce, soft boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallions, kikurage mushroom and nori
Udon Noodle Large*
served with homemade udon noodles, dashi broth, scallions, nori, vegetables and shrimp tempura
Vegan Ramen*
veggie broth, bok choy, roasted cauliflower, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, kikurage mushroom, inari and soft tofu
Noodle Wok*
Yakisoba*
sauteed vegetables, egg noodles, pickled ginger and sesame seeds
Yaki Udon*
sauteed vegetables, homemade udon noodles and sesame seeds
Lo Mein Noodles*
egg noodles, onions, scallions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, broccoli,carrots and mushrooms
Pad Thai Noodles*
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge (gf or vegan upon request )
Chow Fun*
broccoli, bean sprouts, carrots, sweet soy sauce, truffle oil, mushrooms, onions, scallions
Kitchen Station*
Asian Fresh Ginger*
ginger, onions, scallions, shitake mushrooms, bell peppers and brown ginger sauce(gf and vegan upon request )
Asian Stir Cashew*
Asian Stir Garlic Sauce*
Asian Stir Thai Basil Sauce*
Asian Sweet and Sour*
tomatoes, onions, scallions, edamame, pineapples, carrots and bell peppers(gf or vegan upon request )
Panang Curry*
panang curry paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans, cauliflowers, peanuts and lime leaf(gf and vegan upon request )
Thai Red Curry*
red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil((gf and vegan upon request )
Thai Sweet Chilli*
roasted mix vegetables
Asian Rice Bowls*
Poke Station*
Sushi & Sashimi Station*
Chef’s Sashimi Special*
16 pieces of fresh cut raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)
Chirachi*
tuna, salmon, white fish, ebi, tamago, ikura, avocado, edamame, ginger and nori
Combo Plate for 2**
california roll and jb roll. 10 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)
Combo Plate for 3*
california roll, jb roll and spicy tuna roll. 15 pieces of sushi and 20 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)
Combo Plate for 4*
california roll, jb roll, spicy tuna roll, over the moon roll. 20 pieces of sushi and 24 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)
Ganzo Platinum Platter for 2*
10 pieces premium sushi, 12 fresh omakase sahimi and 2 premium make roll (Chef's choice)
Omakase Sushi*
best picked from local import fish by a sushi master chef. 7 pieces seasoned nigiri.
Sushi Dinner*
8 pieces of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)
Sushi Sashimi*
6 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi and spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
No Rice & No Seaweed Rolls*
Kimono Roll*
shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with yuzu ginger sauce
Morikami Roll*
tuna, crab, avocado, spring mix, asparagus and sprouts served with spicy lemon dressing
Rock n Roll*
salmon, tuna, white tuna, spring mix, avocado, scallions and asparagus in light ponzu sauce
Sashimi Salad Roll*
spring mix, cucumber, beet root, peppers wrapped with rice paper topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
Cucumber Wrapped Rolls*
Classic Rolls*
Avocado Roll*
California Roll*
Eel Roll*
baked eel, cucumber, i/o sesame seeds
Hamachi Roll*
hamachi and scallions
JB Roll*
salmon, cream cheese, scallions i/o sesame seeds
JB Tempura Roll*
deep fried jb roll tempura style
Kani Roll*
kani wrapped with seaweed outside
Kappa Roll (Cucumber)*
cucumber, sesame seeds wrapped seaweed outside
Rainbow Roll*
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish on top and sesame seeds
Salmon Roll*
salmon and scallions wrapped with seaweed outside
Salmon Skin Roll*
crispy salmon skins, scallions, cucumber, i/o sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll*
Spicy Kani Roll*
kani, spicy mayo, i/o sesame seed and masago
Spicy Samon Roll*
Spicy Tuna Roll*
chopped tuna, kimchee sauce, scallions, i/o sesame seeds
Spider Roll*
fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame seeds
Tuna Roll*
tuna, scallions wrapped with seaweed outside
Vegetable Roll*
asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o sesame seeds
Sushi Rolls*
Bahamas Roll*
spicy conch, avocado, cucumber, i/o, topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro
Best Buds*
tuna, yellowtail, cucumber wrapped with soy paper top with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchee sauce
Dancing Eel Roll*
kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, sesame
Deep Blue Sea*
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber top with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo
Dirty Old Man Roll*
kani, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame, scallions, spicy tuna on top
Fantasy Roll*
tempura roll, salmon, cream cheese, scallions, spicy kani on top, sesame
Firecracker*
salmon, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy runa, jalapenos, fish eggs and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll*
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, i/o, with avocado on top
Hurricane Roll*
Lobster Bomb Roll*
crispy lobster, asparagus, masago, i/o, with sesame seeds
My Unagi Roll*
cucumber, tamagotchi's topped with baked eel and sesame seeds
Nemo Roll*
soy paper wrapped spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso
No Rice Roll*
a no rice sushi roll with seaweed, tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamagotchi's, asparagus, scallions and cucumber
Ocean Roll*
salmon, tuna, escolar, yellowtail, cream cheese, asparagus, scallions, cucumber topped with scallop, masago and green tobiko
Omega Roll*
spicy salmon, onions, cucumber topped with avocado, cilantro, ikura, and salmon skins
Over the Moon Roll*
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds, i/o, with tuna and tempura flakes on top
Super Spider Roll*
fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with avocado and dynamite seafood
Surf and Turf Roll*
Tsunami Roll*
spicy tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, i/o with spicy mayo blue crab on top
Twin Devil Roll*
spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapenos and kimchee sauce
Volcano Roll*
kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with baked seafood, i/o, with masago, sesame seeds
Ganzo Special Nigiri*
Special Nigiri Fluke*
pickle shiso and nori ume
Special Nigiri Foie Gras*
truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko
Special Nigiri Hamachi*
lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro
Special Nigiri King Crab*
alska king crab, spicy yuzu, masago cream
Special Nigiri Madai*
yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly
Special Nigiri Salmon*
truffle creme fraiche and cured ikura
Special Nigiri Scallop*
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
Special Nigiri Toro*
foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle creme fraiche
Special Nigiri Uni Toro*
fatty tuna, fresh uni, caviar and truffle
Special Nigiri Wagyu Beef*
truffle, yuzu soy, Himalaya salt and quail egg
Special Nigiri Wahoo*
pesto, spicy aioli and garlic chip
A La Carte*
Ama Ebi*
Conch*
Eel*
Escolar*
Fluke*
Hamachi*
Ikura*
Japanese Uni*
Kampachi*
Kani*
Madai*
Masago*
Octopus*
Quail Egg*
Salmon Belly*
Salmon*
Scallop*
Shrimp*
Squid*
Tamago*
Tobiko*
Toro*
Tuna*
Uni*
Wagyu Steak*
Wahoo*
Yellowtail Belly*
Kids Menu*
Kids Shrimp Tempura
Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice
Kids Chicken Katsu
Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice
Kids Chicken Teriyaki
Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice
Kids Crab Roll
Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice
Kids Avocado Roll
Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice
Kids Yakisoba
Include - Steam broccoli - Steam carrots - Cheese stick - Fruits - French Fries - Rice
Pre-order Food *
Veggie Hibachi Fried Rice
Chicken Hibachi
Korean Beef
Poke Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Organic Tofu Veggies Pad Thai
Chicken Noodle Soup
Tofu Buddha Bowl
Grilled Lean Chicken Thai Red Curry
Sushi Kit DIY (24 hours in advance order)
12 sheets of Nori, 2 sushi rice, 6 shrimp tempura, fresh tuna, fresh salmon, spicy kani, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, kani stick, scallions, sesame seed, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, ginger, wasabi, soy sauce, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, carrots and bamboo mats
Dessert*
Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Butterfly Pea Tea
Calpico Soda
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Ganzoboba Tea
Ginger Ale
Hibiscus Tea
Hot Tea
Ice Green Tea
Ice Tea
Lg Saratoga Sparkling Water
Lg Saratoga Spring Water
Minute Maid Lemonade
Orange juice
Pineapple juice
Ramune Japanese Soda
Shirley Temple
Sm Saratoga Sparkling Water
Sm Saratoga Spring Water
Sprite
Thai Ice Tea
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
