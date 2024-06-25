Gao Vietnamese Kitchen
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Step into a world where tradition meets innovation at GẠO - Vietnamese Kitchen Located in Boston, our Vietnamese restaurant boasts a sleek design and a menu that elevates the flavors of Vietnam.
Location
1035 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02125