Order Again

Popular Items

Ham and Swiss
Tomato Bsil
Noble Bread Slices

#Breakfastwine

BW Tiny Btl

$7.00

BW Classic Can

$13.00

BW 750 Btl

$27.00

BW Liter Can

$30.00

BW Magnum

$45.00

BW 4 Pack

$45.00

Sonoran Spritz

Spritz Tiny Btl

$7.00

Spritz Classic Can

$13.00

Spritz 750 Btl

$27.00

Spritz Liter Can

$30.00

Spritz Magnum

$45.00

Spritz 4 Pack

$45.00

2022 Garage-East White

GE White Tiny Btl

$11.00

GE White Classic Can

$17.00

GE White 750 Btl

$37.00

GE White Liter Can

$40.00

GE White Magnum

$70.00

2022 Garage-East Pinot Gris

GE Pinot Gris Tiny Btl

$9.00

GE Pinot Gris Classic Can

$15.00

GE Pinot Gris 750 Btl

$31.00

GE Pinot Gris Liter Can

$34.00

GE Pinot Gris Magnum

$52.00

2021 Laramita Tres Primas

Tres Primas Bottle

$39.00

Garage East Rose

GE Rose Tiny Btl

$9.00

GE Rose Classic Can

$14.00

GE Rose 750 Btl

$31.00

GE Rose Liter Can

$34.00

GE Rose Magnum

$48.00

Annie Special

$54.00

New WIne

New Wine Tiny Btl

$9.00

New Wine Classic Can

$14.00

New Wine 750 Btl

$31.00

New Wine Liter Can

$34.00

New Wine Magnum

$48.00

Mourvedre

Mourvedre Tiny Btl

$11.00

Mourvedre Classic Can

$17.00

Mourvedre 750 Btl

$37.00

Mourvedre Liter Can

$40.00

Mourvedre Magnum

$70.00

Sangiovese

Sangiovese Tiny Btl

$11.00

Sangiovese Classic Can

$17.00

Sangiovese 750 Btl

$37.00

Sangiovese Liter Can

$40.00

Sangiovese Magnum

$70.00

Vino Stache RedBird

Red Bird Btl

$45.00

Orchard

Orchard Tiny Btl

$13.00

Orchard Classic Can

$18.00

Orchard 750 Btl

$41.00

Orchard Liter Can

$44.00

Orchard Magnum

$78.00

Water Tower

Water Tower Tiny Btl

$9.00

Water Tower Classic Can

$14.00

Water Tower 750 Btl

$31.00

Water Tower Liter Can

$34.00

Water Tower Magnum

$52.00

Tempranillo

Tempranillo Tiny Btl

$10.00

Tempranillo Classic Can

$16.00

Tempranillo 750 Btl

$34.00

Tempranillo Liter Can

$37.00

Tempranillo Magnum

$58.00

GN Petit Verdot

Petit Verdot Carafe

$39.00

Petit Verdot Tiny Btl

$9.00

Petit Verdot Classic Can

$14.00

Petit Verdot 750 Btl

$31.00

Petit Verdot Liter Can

$34.00

Petit Verdot Magnum

$52.00

Cab Franc

Cab Franc Tiny Bottle

$13.00

Cab Franc Classic Can

$18.00

Cab Franc Bottle 750

$41.00

Cab Franc Liter Can

$44.00

Cab Franc Magnum

$78.00

2021 Tres Caballeros

Laramita Cellars red wine Tres Caballeros. Medium bodied blend of Montepulciano, Sangiovese, and Sangratino

Tres Caballeros Bottle

$45.00

Pronghorn Red

Pronghorn Tiny Btl

$13.00

Pronghorn Classic Can

$18.00

Pronghorn Bottle 750

$41.00

Pronghorn Liter Can

$44.00

Pronghorn Magnum

$78.00

Appetizer

"You Pick" Board

"You Pick" Board

$18.00+

Choose two meats, two cheeses, one spread for standard Choose three meats, three cheeses, two spread for large

"We Build" Board

$18.00+

Noble Bread Slices

$6.00

Noble Bread out of Phoenix delivers fresh sourdough bread weekly

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Warm Olives

$5.00

Side of Nuts

$1.50

Side of Crackers

$1.00

Pressed Sandwiches

Ham and Swiss

$11.00

Turkey Provolone

$11.00

Tomato Bsil

$11.00

Birthday Weekend

Crazy Chips

$6.00

Chicago Dog

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tea

Pomegranate Hibiscus

$3.00

Lemon Honey

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Arizona Farm Winery. Make and serve great wine and food in a comfortable backyard atmosphere

Website

Location

3000 East Ray Road, #7, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

