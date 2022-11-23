Garage-East
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Arizona Farm Winery. Make and serve great wine and food in a comfortable backyard atmosphere
Location
3000 East Ray Road, #7, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Belly Kitchen & Bar - Gilbert - 3150 East Ray Road
No Reviews
3150 East Ray Road Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant