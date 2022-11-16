Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garbo's Lobster Restaurant (North) 12709 N Mopac

No reviews yet

12709 North Mopac

Austin, TX 78727

Popular Items

Connecticut
TUESDAY - $12 Fish & Chips
Maine

Lobster Rolls

Hatch Chili Lobster Roll

$30.00
Connecticut

Connecticut

$25.00

Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.

Maine

Maine

$25.00

Mayo, Celery, Lemon Zest topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.

Specials

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make you Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

TUESDAY - $12 Fish & Chips

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.

THURSDAY - $12 Burger Day

THURSDAY - $12 Burger Day

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Burger - Garlic Aioli, Roasted Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce + Fries

Hatch Chile Fries

$17.00

DIY Maine Style For 2

$40.00

DIY Maine Style For 2

$40.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

DIY Maine Style For 4

$80.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

DIY Maine Syle For 6

$120.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

DIY Maine Style For 8

$160.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Lobster Penne

$35.00

Mini Lobster Roll

$37.00Out of stock

Hannah Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

Plates

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries. ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!! *Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten. Malt vinegar available upon request

Whole Lobster Dinner

$48.00

1.5lb lobster served with your choice of side

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Half a Dozen Shrimp, Housemade Cocktail Sauce & Gribiche Sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Butter Poached Lobster, Bacon, White Cheddar & Gouda Cheeses, Macaroni and topped with breadcrumbs

Garbo's Cheeseburger

Garbo's Cheeseburger

$18.00

Ground Chuck & Brisket Patty, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Roasted Tomatoes, Lettuce on Brioche Bun. On THURSDAY - order from our "Specials" menu and only pay $10!

OG Fish Burrito

$22.00

One of Heidi's original menu items from the truck in Key West Florida! Blackened Mahi Mahi, Mango, Cilantro, Grilled Onion, Purple & Green Cabbage, Caribbean Aioli

Spicy Crab Roll

Spicy Crab Roll

$20.00

Smoked Gouda, Chopped Bacon Melted together with Maine Crab put inside our toasted bun with Spicy Aioli. *CONTAINS PORK, PEANUT, SOY, GLUTEN

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$27.00

Butter poached lobster, bacon, roasted tomatoes, white cheddar and gouda cheeses melted in sourdough bread

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fried or blackened cod, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, tartar sauce on a brioche bun. FRIED FISH * beer battered and fried in refined peanut oil. Contains Gluten

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger + Ketchup & Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Kids Fried Fish + Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Half Dozen Mozz Sticks *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN

Kids Mac

$8.00

White Cheddar and Gouda Cheeses, elbow macaroni and topped with bread crumbs

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

3 Fried Shrimp with Fries and served with ketchup

Soups and Salads

Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$12.00

Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers *CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY

Clam Chowder Bowl

$18.00

Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers *CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY

Lobster Bisque Cup

Lobster Bisque Cup

$16.00

A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$24.00

A rich bisque topped with crème fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH

Roasted Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!

Roasted Tomato Soup Bowl

$9.00

Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!

Side House Salad

$7.00

Arcadian Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, House Croutons, Champagne Vin

Farmhouse Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, sweet & spicy walnuts, beets, berries, green apple and a honey citrus vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Arcadian Greens, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Corn & Heidi's Champagne Vin Add Lobster for $11 CONTAINS GLUTEN - WE CAN MAKE GF

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Pecorino cheese

Full House Salad

$12.00

Cup Shrimp And Corn Chowder

$12.00

Bowl Shrimp And Corn Chowder

$18.00

Small Plates

Garbo's Signature Caviar and Chips

$64.00

1oz Siberian Sturgeon caviar, scallions, creme fraiche & Cape Cod kettle chips

Garbo's Signature Caviar & Fries

$42.00

Siberian Sturgeon caviar on hand cut fries, chive creme fraiche, fresh herbs

Calamari

$15.00

Rhode Island Point Judith Calamari. Fried and served with spicy aioli

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

House smoked mahi mahi mixed with garlic aioli as a spread and served with grilled sourdough and cornichons.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip with mozzarella and garlic, served with grilled pita

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$22.00

Two Fried Crab Cakes with Avocado, Tartar and Arugula Salad (Arugula, Mandarin Orange, Fennel, Lemon Pepper Vin) *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Flash Fried Brussels with Crispy Shallots, and Soy-Lime Vin CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH

Clam Fritters

$13.00

Sauces

Melted Butter

$0.25

Ranch

$0.75

Champagne Vin

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Tarter

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$0.75

Spicy dipping sauce made with Sriracha

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Garlic dipping sauce, great for dipping those fries in!

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side of Horseradish

$0.75

Side Marinara Sauce

Farm House Vin

$0.75

Lemon Pepper Vin

$0.75

Walnuts

$0.75

Hatch Chile Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Mother's Cafe Vegan Chocolate Tort

$9.00

Vegan chocolate torte from Mother's Cafe founder, Anne. Contains Almonds. Served with whipped cream (non-vegan) unless requested otherwise

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Whoopie Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$35.00
Whole Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$35.00

Whole Almond flourless Chocolate torte

$75.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Just the best fresh squeezed oranges, naturally sweet, contains pulp

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

We squeeze grapefruits daily and serve fresh with pulp

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Made in house with freshly squeezed lemons and simple syrup

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.00

N/A Pina Colada

$8.00

Hand pressed pineapple juice with coconut cream served on crushed ice

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$2.00

A local company, Richard's Rainwater is simply the best bottled sparkling water around!

Spirit Free Cocktail

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Refill

$1.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Einbecker Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Harpoon IPA

$6.00

Lonestar Tall Boy

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Shipyard Summer Ale

$6.00Out of stock

TUPPS Neon Shades POG Sour

$6.00

Michelada Cubano

$7.00Out of stock

Your choice of Pacifico or Negro Modelo, Mexico City style mix

Sparkling Wine

GLS - Georges May Cremant

$13.00

Bottle - Avinyo Pet-Nat

$38.00

Bottle - Georges May Cremant de Loire

$48.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Bottle - Sorelle Bronca Prosecco

$45.00

Bottle - William Chris Pet Nat rosé

$45.00

Bottle - Jeaunaux-Robin Champagne

$90.00

White Wine

Bottle - 'Neboa' Albarino

$38.00

Fresh acidity, minerality, with notes of stone fruits and honeysuckle

Bottle - Lieu Dit, Sauv Blnc

$42.00

Crisp, mineral-driven wine with captivating brininess

Glass - BloodRoot Chardonnay

$13.00

Bottle - BloodRoot Chardonnay

$48.00

Rosé

GLS - Dandy Rose

$11.00Out of stock

BTL Dandy Rose

$42.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Bottle - Lioco 'Indica' Red

$45.00

Glass - Altaroses Garnatxa

$12.00

Bottle - Altaroses Garnatxa

$45.00

Ice Cream

Small Ice Cream Cup

$4.00

Regular Ice Cream Cup

$6.00

Float

$8.00

Shirley Temple Float

$7.00

Grape Crush Float

$8.00

Pup Cup

$1.00

Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.00

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

IBC Rootbeer

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Holiday Pre Orders

Whole Key Lime Pie

$35.00

House made, family recipe Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust, whipped cream.

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Traditional favorite with graham cracker crust and whipped cream

Whole Chocolate Almond Torte

$75.00

Made by Ann from Mother's Cafe, vegan and gluten free

SIY "Shuck It Yourself" Oyster kit

$100.00

2 doz. east coast oysters, cocktail sauce, mignonette, shucking knife & instructions

Qt Chowder

$42.00

Cream-based chowder, potatoes, cherrystone clams, topped with crispy bacon and served with oyster crackers

Qt Lobster Bisque

$50.00

Sherry, cream, parsley & Maine lobster

Garbos House Seasoning 6oz

$8.00

Champagne Vin 6oz

$8.00

Chilled Lobster 1 lb

$90.00

Chilled Lobster, knuckle and claw meat. Served with a side of melted butter and fresh lemon.

DIY Maine Style For 2

$40.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

DIY Maine Style For 4

$55.00

DIY Maine Syle For 6

$120.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

DIY Maine Style For 8

$160.00

DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day

Shirts & More

Garbos short sleeve Lobster Girl Shirt

$25.00

Garbos long sleeve T-shirt

$34.00

Garbos sweatshirt

$65.00

Garbo's Hat

$19.00

Blue trucker hat with Garbo's logo

Cake Cut

$15.00

Lobster Kit

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New England Seafood With An Austin Twist

12709 North Mopac, Austin, TX 78727

