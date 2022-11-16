- Home
Garbo's Lobster Restaurant (North) 12709 N Mopac
No reviews yet
12709 North Mopac
Austin, TX 78727
Popular Items
Lobster Rolls
Specials
TUESDAY - $12 Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
THURSDAY - $12 Burger Day
Cheese Burger - Garlic Aioli, Roasted Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce + Fries
Hatch Chile Fries
DIY Maine Style For 2
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
DIY Maine Style For 4
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
DIY Maine Syle For 6
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
DIY Maine Style For 8
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
Shrimp Cocktail
Lobster Penne
Mini Lobster Roll
Hannah Cakes
Plates
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries. ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!! *Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten. Malt vinegar available upon request
Whole Lobster Dinner
1.5lb lobster served with your choice of side
Fried Shrimp Basket
Half a Dozen Shrimp, Housemade Cocktail Sauce & Gribiche Sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Butter Poached Lobster, Bacon, White Cheddar & Gouda Cheeses, Macaroni and topped with breadcrumbs
Garbo's Cheeseburger
Ground Chuck & Brisket Patty, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Roasted Tomatoes, Lettuce on Brioche Bun. On THURSDAY - order from our "Specials" menu and only pay $10!
OG Fish Burrito
One of Heidi's original menu items from the truck in Key West Florida! Blackened Mahi Mahi, Mango, Cilantro, Grilled Onion, Purple & Green Cabbage, Caribbean Aioli
Spicy Crab Roll
Smoked Gouda, Chopped Bacon Melted together with Maine Crab put inside our toasted bun with Spicy Aioli. *CONTAINS PORK, PEANUT, SOY, GLUTEN
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Butter poached lobster, bacon, roasted tomatoes, white cheddar and gouda cheeses melted in sourdough bread
Fish Sandwich
Fried or blackened cod, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, tartar sauce on a brioche bun. FRIED FISH * beer battered and fried in refined peanut oil. Contains Gluten
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Cheese Burger + Ketchup & Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Fried Fish + Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
Mozzarella Sticks
Half Dozen Mozz Sticks *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
Kids Mac
White Cheddar and Gouda Cheeses, elbow macaroni and topped with bread crumbs
Kids Fried Shrimp
3 Fried Shrimp with Fries and served with ketchup
Soups and Salads
Clam Chowder Cup
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers *CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
Clam Chowder Bowl
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers *CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
Lobster Bisque Cup
A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
Lobster Bisque Bowl
A rich bisque topped with crème fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
Roasted Tomato Soup Cup
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
Roasted Tomato Soup Bowl
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
Side House Salad
Arcadian Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, House Croutons, Champagne Vin
Farmhouse Salad
Mixed greens, goat cheese, sweet & spicy walnuts, beets, berries, green apple and a honey citrus vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Arcadian Greens, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Corn & Heidi's Champagne Vin Add Lobster for $11 CONTAINS GLUTEN - WE CAN MAKE GF
Full Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Pecorino cheese
Full House Salad
Cup Shrimp And Corn Chowder
Bowl Shrimp And Corn Chowder
Small Plates
Garbo's Signature Caviar and Chips
1oz Siberian Sturgeon caviar, scallions, creme fraiche & Cape Cod kettle chips
Garbo's Signature Caviar & Fries
Siberian Sturgeon caviar on hand cut fries, chive creme fraiche, fresh herbs
Calamari
Rhode Island Point Judith Calamari. Fried and served with spicy aioli
Smoked Fish Dip
House smoked mahi mahi mixed with garlic aioli as a spread and served with grilled sourdough and cornichons.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip with mozzarella and garlic, served with grilled pita
Crab Cake
Two Fried Crab Cakes with Avocado, Tartar and Arugula Salad (Arugula, Mandarin Orange, Fennel, Lemon Pepper Vin) *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
Brussel Sprouts
Flash Fried Brussels with Crispy Shallots, and Soy-Lime Vin CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
Clam Fritters
Sauces
Melted Butter
Ranch
Champagne Vin
Caesar Dressing
Tarter
Spicy Aioli
Spicy dipping sauce made with Sriracha
Garlic Aioli
Garlic dipping sauce, great for dipping those fries in!
Cocktail Sauce
Side of Horseradish
Side Marinara Sauce
Farm House Vin
Lemon Pepper Vin
Walnuts
Hatch Chile Sauce
Desserts
Mother's Cafe Vegan Chocolate Tort
Vegan chocolate torte from Mother's Cafe founder, Anne. Contains Almonds. Served with whipped cream (non-vegan) unless requested otherwise
Banana Pudding
Whoopie Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Fresh Fruit, crumble topping, vanilla ice cream
Whole Pumpkin Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
Whole Almond flourless Chocolate torte
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Maine Root Ginger Beer
Maine Root Beer
Maine Root Lemon-Lime
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Diet Coke
Fresh Orange Juice
Just the best fresh squeezed oranges, naturally sweet, contains pulp
Fresh Grapefruit Juice
We squeeze grapefruits daily and serve fresh with pulp
Fresh Lemonade
Made in house with freshly squeezed lemons and simple syrup
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
Fever Tree Tonic
N/A Bloody Mary
N/A Pina Colada
Hand pressed pineapple juice with coconut cream served on crushed ice
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater
A local company, Richard's Rainwater is simply the best bottled sparkling water around!
Spirit Free Cocktail
Mexican Coke
Arnold Palmer Refill
Bottle/Can Beer
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Holiday Pre Orders
Whole Key Lime Pie
House made, family recipe Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust, whipped cream.
Whole Pumpkin Pie
Traditional favorite with graham cracker crust and whipped cream
Whole Chocolate Almond Torte
Made by Ann from Mother's Cafe, vegan and gluten free
SIY "Shuck It Yourself" Oyster kit
2 doz. east coast oysters, cocktail sauce, mignonette, shucking knife & instructions
Qt Chowder
Cream-based chowder, potatoes, cherrystone clams, topped with crispy bacon and served with oyster crackers
Qt Lobster Bisque
Sherry, cream, parsley & Maine lobster
Garbos House Seasoning 6oz
Champagne Vin 6oz
Chilled Lobster 1 lb
Chilled Lobster, knuckle and claw meat. Served with a side of melted butter and fresh lemon.
DIY Maine Style For 2
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
DIY Maine Style For 4
DIY Maine Syle For 6
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
DIY Maine Style For 8
DIY Lobster kits are everything to make Maine Style Lobster roll at home untoasted bread, butter, lettuce, Garbo's house seasoning, scallions, lemon juice, + instructions and Cape Cod Chips. This option is great if you are traveling far or planning on eating the next day
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New England Seafood With An Austin Twist
12709 North Mopac, Austin, TX 78727