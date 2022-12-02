Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garbo's Lobster Truck #1

Roaming Food Truck

Austin, TX 78727

Order Again

Popular Items

Connecticut Lobster Roll
Maine Style Lobster Roll
Garbo's Burger

Garbo's Lobster Truck Menu

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$22.00

Warm Maine lobster, poached in butter, topped with scallions, house seasoning and served in a New England top split bun

Maine Style Lobster Roll

Maine Style Lobster Roll

$22.00

Chilled lobster tossed with a light mayo, chopped celery, fresh lemon and green leaf lettuce served on a New England top split bun

Hatch Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Butter poached lobster, topped with hatch chile sauce, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and cilantro; served on a toasted New England top-split bun

Garbo's Burger

$14.00

Brisket & Ground Chuck burger, white cheddar, lettuce and spicy mayo on a brioche bun

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$24.00

Butter poached Maine lobster, white cheddar, smoked gouda, bacon & roasted cherry tomatoes melted in sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese - No Lobster

$11.00

White cheddar, smoked gouda, bacon & roasted cherry tomatoes melted on toasted sourdough bread

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Arcadian Greens, cherry tomatoes, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, corn, croutons, Garbo's house seasoning and Heidi's Champagne Vinaigrette

Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

1 Lb. Chilled Lobster

$90.00

Lobster Avocado Toast

$24.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Garbo's Lobster Truck Check out our website to see if we are in your neighborhood!

Roaming Food Truck, Austin, TX 78727

Garbo's Lobster Roaming Food Truck image
Garbo's Lobster Roaming Food Truck image
Garbo's Lobster Roaming Food Truck image

