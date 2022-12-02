Garbo's Lobster Truck #1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Garbo's Lobster Truck Check out our website to see if we are in your neighborhood!
Location
Roaming Food Truck, Austin, TX 78727
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spinners Bar & Grill - 14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road
No Reviews
14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Austin, TX 78728
View restaurant
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
No Reviews
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E Austin, TX 78727
View restaurant