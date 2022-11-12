GARCIA'S CAFE imageView gallery

GARCIA'S CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Sudderth Dr

Ruidoso, NM 88345

Asada - Mini Tacos
Chorizo con queso
Steak a la Mexicana

Eggs Plates & Pancakes

Grand Breakfast #1

$10.55

Two eggs with ham, 2 slice of bacon, two sausage Links Hash-browns and Two pancakes

Grand Breakfast #2

$11.00

Two eggs with ham, 2 slice of bacon, two sausage Links Hash-browns and French toast

Grand Breakfast #3

$11.00

Two eggs with ham, 2 slice of bacon ,two sausage link Hash browns and waffle

Two Eggs

$6.00

Your choice of bacon, sausage link, corned beef hash or ham served with has-browns and choice of toast or buiscuit

Jose's Breakfast #1

$8.25

Two eggs with pancakes, choice of 2 slices of bacon 2 sausage or ham

Jose's Breakfast #2

$8.75

Two eggs with french toast, choice of 2 slices of bacon , 2 sausage or ham

Jose's Breakfast #3

$8.75

Two eggs with waffle, choice of 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage or ham

Short Stack

$4.95

2 pancakes (Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

Full Stack

$6.95

3 pancakes(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

One pancake

$2.50

(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

Waffle

$5.75

(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

French Toast (2 Slices)

French Toast (2 Slices)

$6.00

(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

French Toast (3 Slices)

$7.50

(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

French Toast (1 Slice)

$3.00

(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)

Two eggs No meat

$5.00

South of the Border

Huevos Rancheros

$8.25

Two eggs over easy smother in green (made with tomatillo) or red sauce with beans an hash browns w/corn or flour tortilla. Choice of hatch green chile sauce

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Tortilla chips scrambled W/ 2 eggs & onion , Red, Green (made with tomatillo) or Hatch green chile sauce, w/beans & guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.25

Served with rice & beans, choice of corn or flour tortillas

Machaca con huevos

$8.50

Served with rice & beans, 2 scrambled eggs w/shredded beef. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Machaca ala mexicana

$9.00

Served with rice & beans, comes w/ onion, tomato and jalapenos. Scrambled w/2 eggs. Choice of corn and flour tortilla.

Huevos ala mexicana

$8.00

Served with rice & beans, comes w/ onion, tomato and jalapenos scrambled w/2 eggs. Choice of corn and flour tortillas

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$5.95

Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile

Chorizo Burrito

$5.95

Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile

Sausage Burrito

$5.95

Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile

Ham Burrito

$5.95

Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Potato, egg & cheese ONLY

Omelets

Cheese Omelette

$6.45

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Bacon Omelette

$8.15

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Ham Omelette

$8.15

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Sausage Omelete

$8.15

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Mushrooms Omelette

$7.75

Three eggs w/ swiss cheese served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Green Chile Omelette

$7.75

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Spinach Omelette

$7.75

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Veggies Omelette

$8.95

Three eggs w/ mushrooms tomato, spinach,bell pepper & onion served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Denver Omelette

$9.00

Three eggs w/ bell peppers, ham & onion served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Chorizo Omelette

$8.15

Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

New Mexican Omelette

$9.25

Three eggs w/ green chile, tomato, guacamole served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Meat Your Breakfast

Ribeye Steak 12oz

$19.25

Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Country Fried Steak

$10.95

Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Country Fried Chicken

$10.95

Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

One Pork Chop

$9.95

Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Two Pork Chops

$10.95

Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Carnitas & Eggs

$10.99

Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.45

Lettuce, guacamole, cheese, bacon, tomato & hard boiled eggs

Taco Salad

$10.45

Choice of beef or chicken with beans, cheese, guacamole,& sour cream on lettuce in crisp tortilla shell

Side Salad

$4.00

With cheese & tomato on top of lettuce

Children's Menu

#1-Breakfast

$4.35

One pancake, one egg & choice of 2 bacon or sausage

#2-Breakfast

$4.35

One french toast,one egg & choice of 2 bacon or sausage

#3-Meal

$4.35

One cheese enchilada served with rice& beans (Add sauce for $1.00)

#4-Meal

$4.74

Ground beef soft taco w/lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans

#5-Meal

$4.25

Bean and cheese Burrito

#6-Meal

$4.75

Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries

#7-Meal

$5.50

Chicken strips served with french fries & gravy

#8-Meal

$4.25

Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans

Side Orders

One egg $

Hash browns

$1.50

Gravy

$1.00

Corned Beef Hash

$2.95

Bacon

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

Ham

$2.95

Flour tortilla

$0.50

Corn tortilla

$0.25

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Rice

$1.50

Refried Beans

$1.50

One crispy taco

$2.75

Choice of ground beef or chicken

One mini taco

$2.95

choice of asada, carnitas, al carbon, al pastor

Burger patty

$3.25

Biscuit w/Gravy (One)

$3.50

Biscuits w/ Gravy (Two)

$4.95

S/ 1 Tamale

$2.95

Green or red chili pork

Tomato, lettuce ,sour creams, Gucamole

$5.95

Tamales dozen- cold

$17.00

Green or red chili pork by the dozen

Charro beans

$2.25

Sour cream

$1.25

Guacamole

$3.00

French fries

$2.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

S/Chile Relleno

$3.95

Choices of sauce on top: green, red or hatch green chile

16oz To go salsa

$4.00

32oz To go salsa

$8.00

16oz Charros To go

$5.00

32oz Charros To go

$10.50

Hatch Sauce

$1.25

Green Sauce

$1.25

Red Sauce

$1.25

Pan

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.25

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Onion

$1.25

Toreado

$0.50

Pickles

$0.75

Limes

$1.25
S/ Guacamole Tostada

S/ Guacamole Tostada

$4.25

S/ Beef Tostada

$3.25

S/ Chicken tostada

$3.25

Cilantro

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

2 Chicken Strips

$3.95

Lettuce

$1.25

Repollo

$1.25

S/ Pico

$3.00

Diced Green Chile

$1.25

S/ Avocado

$3.00

S/ Bean Tostada

$3.25

S/ground Beef

$2.95

Strawberry

$1.00

1 Shrimp

$1.00

Enchilada Side

Chicken Breast 1

$4.00

32oz Refried Beans

$6.00

16oz Refried Beans

$3.00

32oz Refried Beans

$6.00

32oz Rice

$6.00

16oz Rice

$3.00

Lengua Only

$7.50

Shredded Chicken

$3.00

Carne Asada Only

$6.00

Appetizers

Chips & salsa

$2.95

Chile con queso

$6.25

Chorizo con queso

$7.00

Nachos With Beans & cheese

$5.75

Guacamole salad

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla

$5.75

Grill chicken quesadilla

$8.25

With lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream

Bacon cheese fries

$5.95

Asada cheese fries

$8.75
Shrimp quesadilla

Shrimp quesadilla

$9.00

With lettuce tomato, guacamole & sour cream

Mexican Specialties

Steak a la Mexicana

Steak a la Mexicana

$11.25

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Pork Chops (one)

$10.75

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Pork Chops (two)

$11.95

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Ribeye Ranchero

$21.95

12 oz W/ green chili, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato smothered with cheese Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$11.65

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Asada Plate

$14.95

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Pastor Plate

$12.95

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Relleno Plate (One)

Relleno Plate (One)

$8.25

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Relleno Plate (Two)

$9.50

Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

S\ One Pork Chop

$3.95

More Mexican Specialties

Quesadilla plate

Quesadilla plate

$10.25

Served with rice & beans guacamole, sour cream, tomato & lettuce. Grilled Chicken, Steak or cheese.

Enchilada plate (Two)

$8.25

Served with rice & beans

Enchilada Plate (Three)

$9.50

Served with rice & beans

Nachos supreme

Nachos supreme

$10.50

Served lettuce, tomato sour cream and guacamole & beans

Pork Tamale Plate (One)

$8.25

Served with rice & beans

Pork Tamale Plate (Two)

$9.50

Served with rice & beans

Flautas

$9.45

Tostada Plates

Tostada Plates

Tostada Plates

Served with rice & beans, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Taco Plates

Taco Plate

$9.95

Served with rice & beans, lettuce, tomato & cheese. With 3 hard shell tacos

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.25

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Cheeseburger

$9.45

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.85

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Bacon Jalapeños cheeseburger

$10.45

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Bacon guacamole cheeseburger

$10.45

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Bacon green chili cheeseburger

$10.45

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Green chili cheeseburger

$9.85

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Mushroom Swissburger

$9.85

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Jalapeño cheeseburger

$9.85

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Guacamole Cheeseburger

$10.00

Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

Sandwiches

BLT sandwich

$8.35

Bacon-lettuce-tomato. Served with french fries or onion rings

Club sandwich

Club sandwich

$10.95

Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings

Chicken sandwich

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with french fries or onion rings

Patty melt sandwich

$9.95

Onions, grilled rye bread & cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Served on sourdough bread with ham & Swiss cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings.

Seafood

Camarones a la diabla

$16.15

Shrimp sauteed in chipotle sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Camarones a la mexicana

$16.15

Shrimp, jalapenos, tomato & onions. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$16.15

Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Filete con camaron

Filete con camaron

$17.95

Catfish filet with 6 shrimp. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Filete a la plancha

$12.25

Grilled catfish filet. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Filete a la diabla

$13.95

Catfish in a chipotle sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Filete a la mexicana

$13.95

Catfish filet jalapenos, tomato & onions. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Filete al mojo de ajo

$13.95

Catfish filet in a garlic sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.

Filete ala diabla W/6 Shrimp

$19.95

More Seafood

Camarones en aguachile

$16.25

8 shrimp, submerged in liquid seasoned with chili peppers, lime juice, salt, slices of onion, cucumber and avocado.

Ceviche Tostadas (One)

Ceviche Tostadas (One)

$6.25

Ceviche Tostadas (Two)

$12.80
Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$12.50

14 shrimp w/avocado slices. Served with, onion, tomato, jalapenos, cilantro & limes on the side.

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$14.95

Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken & beef Fajitas for 1

$14.95

Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95

Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken & beef Fajitas For two

$21.95

Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Ultimate Fajitas for One

$16.95

Beef, chicken & shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Ultimate Fajitas for Two

$26.95

Beef, chicken & shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mini Tacos

Asada - Mini Tacos

$9.95

4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.

Carnitas - Mini Tacos

$9.95

4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.

Al Carbon - Mini Tacos

$9.95

4 soft asada tacos with tomato charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.

Al Pastor - Mini Tacos

$9.95

4 marinated pork soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.

Fish Tacos - Mini Tacos

$10.25

4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.

Lengua - Mini Tacos

$9.95

4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.

Burritos

Shredded Beef - Burro

$9.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Al Pastor - Burro

$9.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Asada - Burro

$9.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Carnitas - Burro

$9.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Lengua - Burro

$9.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Chile Relleno - Burro

$8.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Ground Beef - Burro

$9.10

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Chicken Fajita - Burro

$9.25

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Bean - Burro

$6.88

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Beef Fajita - Burro

$9.95

Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra

Soups

Menudo

$7.00+

Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas

Caldo de res

$8.45+

Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas

Fish Soup

$11.25

Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas

Fish & shrimp Soup

$13.25

Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Soup

$12.25

Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas

Combination Plates

Combo #1

$9.95

Chile relleno, chicken enchilada and beef crispy taco. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.

Combo#2

$11.10

Chile relleno, cheese enchilada, red pork tamale & crispy beef taco. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.

Combo #3

$9.95

Cheese enchilada, chile relleno & beef tostada. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.

Combo #4

$9.95

Chile relleno, green pork tamale. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.

Combo #5

$8.95

Chicken enchilada, red pork tamale. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.

Tortas

Asada - Tortas

$9.99

Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese

Lengua - Tortas

$9.99

Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese

Al Pastor - Tortas

$9.99

Marinated pork, Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese

Carnitas - Tortas

$9.99

Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese

House Specialties

Country fried steak

$12.25

Served with daily veggies (carrots & zucchini mixed) corn or green beans, french fries, dinner roll & gravy. Choice of soup or salad.

Country fried chicken

Country fried chicken

$12.25

Served with daily veggies (carrots & zucchini mixed) corn or green beans, french fries, dinner roll & gravy. Choice of soup or salad.

Chicken strips

$12.25

Served with daily veggies (carrots & zucchini mixed) corn or green beans, french fries, dinner roll & gravy. Choice of soup or salad.

Desserts

Sopapilla

$0.75
Flan

Flan

$2.95

Churro Filled w/ Strawberry

$2.00

Cheese cake

$3.95

One slice

Drinks/Aguas Frescas

Pepino

$3.96

One free refill

Limonade

$3.95

One free refill

Horchata

$3.95

One free refill

SOFT DRINKS

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.10

Hot tea

$2.50

Water

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Decaf

$2.10

Choco Milk

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Large Juice

$5.90

Specials

Enchilada special Plate

$8.25

Crispy Taco Special

$8.95

Tamales Special

$8.25

Pozole spe

$8.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Directions

Gallery
GARCIA'S CAFE image

