GARCIA'S CAFE
1101 Sudderth Dr
Ruidoso, NM 88345
Eggs Plates & Pancakes
Grand Breakfast #1
Two eggs with ham, 2 slice of bacon, two sausage Links Hash-browns and Two pancakes
Grand Breakfast #2
Two eggs with ham, 2 slice of bacon, two sausage Links Hash-browns and French toast
Grand Breakfast #3
Two eggs with ham, 2 slice of bacon ,two sausage link Hash browns and waffle
Two Eggs
Your choice of bacon, sausage link, corned beef hash or ham served with has-browns and choice of toast or buiscuit
Jose's Breakfast #1
Two eggs with pancakes, choice of 2 slices of bacon 2 sausage or ham
Jose's Breakfast #2
Two eggs with french toast, choice of 2 slices of bacon , 2 sausage or ham
Jose's Breakfast #3
Two eggs with waffle, choice of 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage or ham
Short Stack
2 pancakes (Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
Full Stack
3 pancakes(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
One pancake
(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
Waffle
(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
French Toast (2 Slices)
(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
French Toast (3 Slices)
(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
French Toast (1 Slice)
(Add strawberry or pecans for $1.00)
Two eggs No meat
South of the Border
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy smother in green (made with tomatillo) or red sauce with beans an hash browns w/corn or flour tortilla. Choice of hatch green chile sauce
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips scrambled W/ 2 eggs & onion , Red, Green (made with tomatillo) or Hatch green chile sauce, w/beans & guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Huevos con Chorizo
Served with rice & beans, choice of corn or flour tortillas
Machaca con huevos
Served with rice & beans, 2 scrambled eggs w/shredded beef. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Machaca ala mexicana
Served with rice & beans, comes w/ onion, tomato and jalapenos. Scrambled w/2 eggs. Choice of corn and flour tortilla.
Huevos ala mexicana
Served with rice & beans, comes w/ onion, tomato and jalapenos scrambled w/2 eggs. Choice of corn and flour tortillas
Breakfast Burritos
Bacon Burrito
Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile
Chorizo Burrito
Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile
Sausage Burrito
Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile
Ham Burrito
Comes w/ scrambled eggs, potato & cheese. Add sauce for $1.00 SAUCES: red, green(made with tomatillo),or hatch green chile
Breakfast Burrito
Potato, egg & cheese ONLY
Omelets
Cheese Omelette
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Bacon Omelette
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Ham Omelette
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Sausage Omelete
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Mushrooms Omelette
Three eggs w/ swiss cheese served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Green Chile Omelette
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Spinach Omelette
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Veggies Omelette
Three eggs w/ mushrooms tomato, spinach,bell pepper & onion served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Denver Omelette
Three eggs w/ bell peppers, ham & onion served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Chorizo Omelette
Three eggs served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
New Mexican Omelette
Three eggs w/ green chile, tomato, guacamole served with hash browns & cheese, choice of toast (we have: white, wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Meat Your Breakfast
Ribeye Steak 12oz
Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Country Fried Steak
Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Country Fried Chicken
Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
One Pork Chop
Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Two Pork Chops
Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Carnitas & Eggs
Served with two eggs, hash browns & choice of toast (we have: white,wheat, sourdough & rye bread) or buiscuit
Salads
Children's Menu
#1-Breakfast
One pancake, one egg & choice of 2 bacon or sausage
#2-Breakfast
One french toast,one egg & choice of 2 bacon or sausage
#3-Meal
One cheese enchilada served with rice& beans (Add sauce for $1.00)
#4-Meal
Ground beef soft taco w/lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans
#5-Meal
Bean and cheese Burrito
#6-Meal
Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries
#7-Meal
Chicken strips served with french fries & gravy
#8-Meal
Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans
Side Orders
One egg $
Hash browns
Gravy
Corned Beef Hash
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Flour tortilla
Corn tortilla
Toast
Biscuit
Oatmeal
Rice
Refried Beans
One crispy taco
Choice of ground beef or chicken
One mini taco
choice of asada, carnitas, al carbon, al pastor
Burger patty
Biscuit w/Gravy (One)
Biscuits w/ Gravy (Two)
S/ 1 Tamale
Green or red chili pork
Tomato, lettuce ,sour creams, Gucamole
Tamales dozen- cold
Green or red chili pork by the dozen
Charro beans
Sour cream
Guacamole
French fries
Onion Rings
S/Chile Relleno
Choices of sauce on top: green, red or hatch green chile
16oz To go salsa
32oz To go salsa
16oz Charros To go
32oz Charros To go
Hatch Sauce
Green Sauce
Red Sauce
Pan
Jalapenos
Rice and Beans
Onion
Toreado
Pickles
Limes
S/ Guacamole Tostada
S/ Beef Tostada
S/ Chicken tostada
Cilantro
Shredded Cheese
2 Chicken Strips
Lettuce
Repollo
S/ Pico
Diced Green Chile
S/ Avocado
S/ Bean Tostada
S/ground Beef
Strawberry
1 Shrimp
Enchilada Side
Chicken Breast 1
32oz Refried Beans
16oz Refried Beans
32oz Refried Beans
32oz Rice
16oz Rice
Lengua Only
Shredded Chicken
Carne Asada Only
Appetizers
Chips & salsa
Chile con queso
Chorizo con queso
Nachos With Beans & cheese
Guacamole salad
Cheese quesadilla
Grill chicken quesadilla
With lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream
Bacon cheese fries
Asada cheese fries
Shrimp quesadilla
With lettuce tomato, guacamole & sour cream
Mexican Specialties
Steak a la Mexicana
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Pork Chops (one)
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Pork Chops (two)
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Ribeye Ranchero
12 oz W/ green chili, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato smothered with cheese Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Carnitas Plate
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Asada Plate
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Pastor Plate
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Relleno Plate (One)
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Relleno Plate (Two)
Served with rice & beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
S\ One Pork Chop
More Mexican Specialties
Quesadilla plate
Served with rice & beans guacamole, sour cream, tomato & lettuce. Grilled Chicken, Steak or cheese.
Enchilada plate (Two)
Served with rice & beans
Enchilada Plate (Three)
Served with rice & beans
Nachos supreme
Served lettuce, tomato sour cream and guacamole & beans
Pork Tamale Plate (One)
Served with rice & beans
Pork Tamale Plate (Two)
Served with rice & beans
Flautas
Taco Plates
Burgers
Hamburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Bacon Cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Bacon Jalapeños cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Bacon guacamole cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Bacon green chili cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Green chili cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Mushroom Swissburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Jalapeño cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Guacamole Cheeseburger
Burgers served with mayonnaise, fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
Sandwiches
BLT sandwich
Bacon-lettuce-tomato. Served with french fries or onion rings
Club sandwich
Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings
Chicken sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with french fries or onion rings
Patty melt sandwich
Onions, grilled rye bread & cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings
Chicken Melt
Served on sourdough bread with ham & Swiss cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings.
Seafood
Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp sauteed in chipotle sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Camarones a la mexicana
Shrimp, jalapenos, tomato & onions. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Filete con camaron
Catfish filet with 6 shrimp. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Filete a la plancha
Grilled catfish filet. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Filete a la diabla
Catfish in a chipotle sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Filete a la mexicana
Catfish filet jalapenos, tomato & onions. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Filete al mojo de ajo
Catfish filet in a garlic sauce. Served with rice & refried beans or charro beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & corn or flour tortillas.
Filete ala diabla W/6 Shrimp
More Seafood
Camarones en aguachile
8 shrimp, submerged in liquid seasoned with chili peppers, lime juice, salt, slices of onion, cucumber and avocado.
Ceviche Tostadas (One)
Ceviche Tostadas (Two)
Coctel de Camaron
14 shrimp w/avocado slices. Served with, onion, tomato, jalapenos, cilantro & limes on the side.
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken & beef Fajitas for 1
Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken & beef Fajitas For two
Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Ultimate Fajitas for One
Beef, chicken & shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Ultimate Fajitas for Two
Beef, chicken & shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mini Tacos
Asada - Mini Tacos
4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.
Carnitas - Mini Tacos
4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.
Al Carbon - Mini Tacos
4 soft asada tacos with tomato charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.
Al Pastor - Mini Tacos
4 marinated pork soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.
Fish Tacos - Mini Tacos
4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.
Lengua - Mini Tacos
4 soft tacos with charro beans, rice, cilantro & grilled onions.
Burritos
Shredded Beef - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Al Pastor - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Asada - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Carnitas - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Lengua - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Chile Relleno - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Ground Beef - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Chicken Fajita - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Bean - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Beef Fajita - Burro
Beans & cheese INSIDE. Lettuce tomato & guacamole on the side. Can be served smothered in red, green(made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile. Sauces on top are $1.00 extra
Soups
Menudo
Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas
Caldo de res
Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas
Fish Soup
Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas
Fish & shrimp Soup
Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Soup
Served with choice of bread, crackers, corn or flour tortillas
Combination Plates
Combo #1
Chile relleno, chicken enchilada and beef crispy taco. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.
Combo#2
Chile relleno, cheese enchilada, red pork tamale & crispy beef taco. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.
Combo #3
Cheese enchilada, chile relleno & beef tostada. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.
Combo #4
Chile relleno, green pork tamale. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.
Combo #5
Chicken enchilada, red pork tamale. Served with rice & beans, smothered in red, green (made with tomatillo) or hatch green chile sauce.
Tortas
Asada - Tortas
Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese
Lengua - Tortas
Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese
Al Pastor - Tortas
Marinated pork, Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese
Carnitas - Tortas
Served with french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, guacamole,mayonnaise &cheese
House Specialties
Country fried steak
Served with daily veggies (carrots & zucchini mixed) corn or green beans, french fries, dinner roll & gravy. Choice of soup or salad.
Country fried chicken
Served with daily veggies (carrots & zucchini mixed) corn or green beans, french fries, dinner roll & gravy. Choice of soup or salad.
Chicken strips
Served with daily veggies (carrots & zucchini mixed) corn or green beans, french fries, dinner roll & gravy. Choice of soup or salad.
Come in and enjoy!
1101 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345