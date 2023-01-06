Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garcia's Kitchen - Central

1736 Central Ave SW

Albuquerque, NM 87104

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$1.59

Guacamole & Chips

$7.05

Chili Con Queso & Chips

$7.05

Trio Special

$10.69

quacamole, queso, salsa, chips

Nacho Supreme

$9.45

beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, queso

Nachos

$7.05

chips, queso

Frito Pie

$6.75

beans, beef, red chili, garnish, cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.69

guacamole, sour cream, salsa

Chicharrones & Chili

$8.29

tortilla

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.59

Breakfast Anytime

Huevos Rancheros

$10.35

eggs, cheese, tortilla, papas

Huevos Locos

$11.89

scrambled eggs, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, papas

Andy's Style Breakfast

$10.05

2 eggs, papas

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.35

scrambled eggs, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, papas

Garcia's Refried Special

$8.55

1 egg, on top of refried beans, papas

Steak & Eggs

$18.39

papas

Breakfast Burrito

scrambled egg, papas

Breakfast Stuffed Sopapilla

scrambled egg, papas

Breakfast Taco

$2.49

corn tortilla filled with scrambled egg, papas, cheese

Two Egg Plate

$11.89

papas

Chicharron Breakfast

$13.05

papas

Chorizo Breakfast

$11.89

papas

Karnitas Breakfast

$11.89

papas

Carne Adovada Breakfast

$11.89

papas

Cheese Omelet

$11.89

papas

Spanish Omelet

$10.50

papas

Oatmeal

$7.75

toast

Cold Cereal

$3.79

toast

Hot off the Grill

2 Hot Cakes

$6.35

2 buttermilk hot cakes, 2 eggs choice of meat

3 Hot Cakes

$8.05

2 buttermilk hot cakes, 2 eggs choice of meat

Baby Cakes

$5.20

French Toast

$6.35

2 thick French toast , 2 eggs, choice of meat

French Toast & Two Eggs

$10.95

Hot Cakes & Two Eggs

$10.95

Burritos

Carne Adovada Burrito

Karnitas Burrito

Chicken Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef & Bean Burrito

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

Relleno Burrito

Brisket Burrito

Chicharrones Burrito

Fajita Chicken Burrito

Fajita Beef Burrito

Combo Fajita Burrito

Bean Burrito

Soups/Chili

Chili Bowl

$8.80

Chili Bowl XLG

$13.45

Green Chili Stew

$9.75

Green Chili Stew XLG

$16.75

Menudo

$9.75

hominy

Menudo XLG

$16.75

hominy

Posole

$10.05

seasonal

Posole XLG

$17.25

seasonal

Salad

Taco Salad

$10.65

tortilla bowl, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa

Fajita Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$9.99

New Mexican

Tostada Plate

$7.69

2 bean tostados, rice, guacamole, salsa

Indian Taco

$10.65

whole, beans, ground beef, chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Beef Taco Plate

$11.35

3 tacos, salsa

Chicken Taco Plate

$11.35

Brisket Taco Plate

$11.35

Tres Taco Plate

$11.35

1 each beef, chicken, brisket

Flauta Plate

$11.35

guacamole sauce

Stuffed Sopapilla Plate

$10.65

beans, cheese

New Mexican Signature Plate

Dan's Special Plate

$18.69

New York Strip, enchiladas

Chris' Special

$14.05

4 rolled enchiladas

Fajita Plate

$14.59

grilled with onion, bell pepper, guacamole, picode gallo

Enchilada Plate

$11.89

3 flat enchiladas or rolled

Combo Plate

$12.09

beef taco, cheese enchilada, pork tamale

Chile Relleno Plate

$12.69

2 whole green chilis stuffed with mozzarello in homemade batter

Karnitas Plate

$11.89

beef strips stewed in green chili, tomatoes, onions

Carne Adovada Plate

$11.89

Pork simmered in our own red chili

Tamale Plate

$11.89

2 pork tamales

**Combo Plate

$12.09

Burgers/Steaks

Green Chili Cheese Burger

$8.10

New Mexico roasted green chili, chips

New Mexican Burger

$8.10

on flour tortilla with chili, cheese, chips

Guacamole Cheese Burger

$8.80

chips

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.39

chips

Hamburger

$6.70

chips

New York Strip Dinner

$18.69

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$14.05

Chiquito

C- Enchilada Plate

$8.59

garnish

C- Taco Plate

$7.25

beans, rice

C- Carne Adovada Side Dish

$7.69

garnish

C- Karnitas Side Dish

$7.69

garnish

C- Burger

$7.25

lettuce, tomato, pickles

C- Chicken Nuggets

$9.61

C- One Egg Breakfast

C- Cheese Omelet Breakfast

A La Carte Items

1 Egg

$1.79

Two Bean Tostadas

$6.10

2 tostadas, guacamole

Two Guac Tosadas

$7.60

Two Tacos

2 tacos

Chicken Flautas Alacarte

$8.35

5 small flautas

Beef Flautas Alacarte

$8.35

3 large flautas

Chili Relleno Alacarte

$5.79

chili & cheese

Two Tamales

$7.69

2 tamales

Fajitas Alacarte

$8.49

Two Enchilada

Stuffed Sopapilla Alacarte

chili & cheese

Tortilla

$1.69

Crispy Tortilla

$1.69

Corn Tortilla

$0.19

Sopapillas

$2.49+

Toast

$1.69

Side Beans

$1.79

Side Rice

$1.79

Side Papas

$2.59

Side French Fries

$2.59

Side Garnish

4oz Chili

$1.59

4oz Chopped Green Chili

$3.05

Chili Con Queso 6oz

$6.70

Guacamole 2oz

$2.19

Guacamole 6oz

$6.70

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.09

Salsa 2oz

$1.09

Salsa 6oz

$1.65

Cheese 2oz

$0.85

Guac Sauce 4oz

$2.25

Pico 4oz

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Jalapeno

$0.69

Pico 2oz

$0.75

Chicharrones

$7.65

2 enchiladas

Carne Adovada

$4.95

Karnitas

$4.95

Beef

$4.25

Chicken

$4.25

Hamburger Patty

$3.40

Chorizo

$4.25

Bacon

$3.69

Ham

$3.69

Sausage Patty

$3.69

Brisket

$4.25

Sweet Tooth

Biscochitos (3)

$2.45

Biscochitos (12)

$8.39

Biscochitos Bite

$1.09

5dz. Mini Biscochitos

$16.75

2 Dozen Biscochitos

$15.99

Frosted Cookie

$2.15

Frosted Cookies (2)

$4.30

Frosted Cookies (12)

$25.80

Sopapilla Basket

$4.89

4 sopapillas, honey

6oz Sweet Rice

$3.25

12oz Sweet Rice

$4.35

Natilla

$4.50

Flan Neapolitan

$4.50

Slice Cream Pie

$4.50

Slice Fruit Pie

$4.50

Slice Carrot Cake

$4.50

Slice Cheese Cake

$4.50

Slice Tres Leches

$4.50

Slice Choc Cake Slice

$4.50

Family Style To Go

Enchilada Casserole Small

$49.95

Enchilada Casserole Med

$78.30

Enchilada Casserole Large

$109.90

DZ Cheese Rolled Enchiladas

$23.50

Tamales Dozen

$27.75

Handmade, dozen, red chili pork

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$15.19

Chili Rellenos Dozen

$35.65

Handmade, dozen

Tacos, Dozen

Flautas, Dozen

1/2 Dozen Tortillas

$5.40

Tortillas Dozen

$9.75

Dozen Day Old Tortillas

$4.89

Two Day Old

$2.49

1/2 Dozen Sopapilla

$6.49

Sopapillas Dozen

$10.49

Tortilla Chips, Bag

$4.05

1 pound bag

Beans

Rice

Papas

Salsa

Red Chili

Green Chili

Chili Con Queso

Carne Adovada

Guacamole

Karnitas

Chicharrones

Menudo

Green Chili Stew

Posole

Room Fee

$95.00

Option 1

$14.25

Option 2

$17.50

Plates, Napkins & Utensil kits

$0.49

Plastic Serving Utensils

$0.99

Gallon (Tea or Lemonade)

$8.15

Beverages

Water

Soda

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

Horchata

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Juice

Bottle Water

$2.25

Beer & Wine

Corona

$5.35

Corona Light

$5.35

DosXX Lager

$5.35

DosXX Amber

$5.35

Negra Modelo

$5.35

Modelo Special

$5.35

Heineken

$5.35

Tecate

$5.35

Bud Lite

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Cabernet

$5.35

Chardonnay

$5.35

Melot

$5.35

White Zinfandel

$5.35

Pinot Grigio

$5.35

Strawberry Daiquiry

$5.35

Pina Colada

$5.35

Lime Margarita

$5.35

Jars & Cases

Green Chili - Jar

$6.99

Red Chili - Jar

$6.99

Salsa - Jar

$5.49

Green Chili - Case

$81.00

Red Chili - Case

$81.00

Salsa - Case

$63.00

Chicken Taco Plate (Friday)

Chicken Taco Plate (Friday)

$8.49

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1736 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Directions

