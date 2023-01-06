- Home
- Garcia's Kitchen - Central
Garcia's Kitchen - Central
1736 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole & Chips
Chili Con Queso & Chips
Trio Special
quacamole, queso, salsa, chips
Nacho Supreme
beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, queso
Nachos
chips, queso
Frito Pie
beans, beef, red chili, garnish, cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
guacamole, sour cream, salsa
Chicharrones & Chili
tortilla
Chili Cheese Fries
Breakfast Anytime
Huevos Rancheros
eggs, cheese, tortilla, papas
Huevos Locos
scrambled eggs, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, papas
Andy's Style Breakfast
2 eggs, papas
Huevos A La Mexicana
scrambled eggs, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, papas
Garcia's Refried Special
1 egg, on top of refried beans, papas
Steak & Eggs
papas
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled egg, papas
Breakfast Stuffed Sopapilla
scrambled egg, papas
Breakfast Taco
corn tortilla filled with scrambled egg, papas, cheese
Two Egg Plate
papas
Chicharron Breakfast
papas
Chorizo Breakfast
papas
Karnitas Breakfast
papas
Carne Adovada Breakfast
papas
Cheese Omelet
papas
Spanish Omelet
papas
Oatmeal
toast
Cold Cereal
toast
Hot off the Grill
Burritos
Soups/Chili
Salad
New Mexican
Tostada Plate
2 bean tostados, rice, guacamole, salsa
Indian Taco
whole, beans, ground beef, chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Beef Taco Plate
3 tacos, salsa
Chicken Taco Plate
Brisket Taco Plate
Tres Taco Plate
1 each beef, chicken, brisket
Flauta Plate
guacamole sauce
Stuffed Sopapilla Plate
beans, cheese
New Mexican Signature Plate
Dan's Special Plate
New York Strip, enchiladas
Chris' Special
4 rolled enchiladas
Fajita Plate
grilled with onion, bell pepper, guacamole, picode gallo
Enchilada Plate
3 flat enchiladas or rolled
Combo Plate
beef taco, cheese enchilada, pork tamale
Chile Relleno Plate
2 whole green chilis stuffed with mozzarello in homemade batter
Karnitas Plate
beef strips stewed in green chili, tomatoes, onions
Carne Adovada Plate
Pork simmered in our own red chili
Tamale Plate
2 pork tamales
**Combo Plate
Burgers/Steaks
Chiquito
A La Carte Items
1 Egg
Two Bean Tostadas
2 tostadas, guacamole
Two Guac Tosadas
Two Tacos
2 tacos
Chicken Flautas Alacarte
5 small flautas
Beef Flautas Alacarte
3 large flautas
Chili Relleno Alacarte
chili & cheese
Two Tamales
2 tamales
Fajitas Alacarte
Two Enchilada
Stuffed Sopapilla Alacarte
chili & cheese
Tortilla
Crispy Tortilla
Corn Tortilla
Sopapillas
Toast
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Papas
Side French Fries
Side Garnish
4oz Chili
4oz Chopped Green Chili
Chili Con Queso 6oz
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 6oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Salsa 2oz
Salsa 6oz
Cheese 2oz
Guac Sauce 4oz
Pico 4oz
Sliced Avocado
Jalapeno
Pico 2oz
Chicharrones
2 enchiladas
Carne Adovada
Karnitas
Beef
Chicken
Hamburger Patty
Chorizo
Bacon
Ham
Sausage Patty
Brisket
Sweet Tooth
Biscochitos (3)
Biscochitos (12)
Biscochitos Bite
5dz. Mini Biscochitos
2 Dozen Biscochitos
Frosted Cookie
Frosted Cookies (2)
Frosted Cookies (12)
Sopapilla Basket
4 sopapillas, honey
6oz Sweet Rice
12oz Sweet Rice
Natilla
Flan Neapolitan
Slice Cream Pie
Slice Fruit Pie
Slice Carrot Cake
Slice Cheese Cake
Slice Tres Leches
Slice Choc Cake Slice
Family Style To Go
Enchilada Casserole Small
Enchilada Casserole Med
Enchilada Casserole Large
DZ Cheese Rolled Enchiladas
Tamales Dozen
Handmade, dozen, red chili pork
1/2 Dozen Tamales
Chili Rellenos Dozen
Handmade, dozen
Tacos, Dozen
Flautas, Dozen
1/2 Dozen Tortillas
Tortillas Dozen
Dozen Day Old Tortillas
Two Day Old
1/2 Dozen Sopapilla
Sopapillas Dozen
Tortilla Chips, Bag
1 pound bag
Beans
Rice
Papas
Salsa
Red Chili
Green Chili
Chili Con Queso
Carne Adovada
Guacamole
Karnitas
Chicharrones
Menudo
Green Chili Stew
Posole
Room Fee
Option 1
Option 2
Plates, Napkins & Utensil kits
Plastic Serving Utensils
Gallon (Tea or Lemonade)
Beverages
Beer & Wine
Corona
Corona Light
DosXX Lager
DosXX Amber
Negra Modelo
Modelo Special
Heineken
Tecate
Bud Lite
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Melot
White Zinfandel
Pinot Grigio
Strawberry Daiquiry
Pina Colada
Lime Margarita
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1736 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104