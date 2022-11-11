Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

105 Brighton Park Blvd

Frankfort, KY 40601

Order Again

Popular Items

ALA CHICKEN ENCHILADA
CHEESE DIP
TACO SALAD

DRINKS

COKE

$3.15

DIET COKE

$3.15

FANTA

$3.15

ICED TEA

$3.15

LEMONADE

$3.15

ROOTBEER

$3.15

SPRITE

$3.15

WATER

MILK

$3.15

ORANGE JUICE

$3.15

CHERRY COKE

$3.15

MELLO YELLOW

$3.15

CLUB SODA

$3.15

Coffee

$3.15

APPETIZERS

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

BEAN DIP

$6.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$8.00

Traditional wings Garcia’s style. Spicy or BBQ. Served with celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

CHEESE DIP

$6.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00

CHORIQUESO

$8.00

CRAB CAKE

$11.00

Crab cake topped with chipotle cream sauce, fresh pico de gallo, and lettuce

CUP OF SALSA

$2.75
FUNDIDO

FUNDIDO

$11.00

Melted cheese with homemade cream sauce, onions and poblano peppers. Choice of Chicken or Chorizo. Served with warm flour tortillas.

GUACAMOLE DIP

$7.00

HOT SALSA

$1.00

QUART OF CHEESE DIP

$35.00

QUART OF GUACAMOLE

$35.00

QUART OF HOT SALSA

$15.00

QUART OF PICO DE GALLO

$20.00

QUART OF SALSA

$11.00

FRESH SALADS & SOUPS

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Fresh salad greens, tortilla strips, cucumbers, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

GRILLED SALAD

$14.00

Fresh salad greens, tortilla strips, cucumbers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast or flank steak.

SALMON OR GROUPER SALAD

$17.00

Garden fresh salad greens, crispy tortilla strips, cucumbers, black beans, mozzarella cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened salmon or grouper

SOPA DEL DIA

$6.00+

MEXICAN TRADITIONS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$15.00

Hand rolled corn tortillas deep fried, stuffed with chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatillo verde, and refried beans.

CHILE RELLENO

$13.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco. Topped with traditional sauce and melted cheese. Served with black beans and rice.

LAS MULITAS

$15.00

Grilled steak, onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, mushrooms, and cheese. Wrapped in two warm flour tortillas and topped with cheese sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

MOLCAJETE

MOLCAJETE

$17.00

Mixture of grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, sautéed onions, poblano peppers, and three types of bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas. * Cannot prepare without vegetables.

MOLCAJETE CAMARON

$19.00

Mixture of sautéed shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, poblano peppers, and three types of bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas. * Cannot prepare without vegetables.

NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips, baked mozzarella cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream with Ground Beef. Substitute with Grilled Chicken, or Steak: Add $2

PUERCO EN SALSA VERDE

$14.00

Slow roasted, tender pork topped with green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.

TAMALES JALISCO

$14.00

Two freshly made homemade pork tamales covered with cheese sauce and lettuce. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Crispy corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, special cream sauce, jalapeños, and fresh cilantro.

ENCHILADAS/TACOS

ENCHILADAS Choice of slow roasted pork (green sauce), ground beef (ancho sauce), shredded chicken (green sauce), or mozzarella cheese (ancho sauce). Topped with homemade sauce. TACOS (Soft or Crispy) Choice of roasted pork, ground beef, or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

TWO ITEM COMBO

$12.00

Choose two tacos from: Grilled Steak, Chorizo, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor (marinated pork), or Vegetable. Served with choice of two sides.

CHIMICHANGA

GROUND BEEF CHIMI

$14.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with ground beef and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$14.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

PORK

$14.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with pork and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

GRILLED CHIMICHANGA

$15.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or mixed (both).and mozzarella cheese. Crispy chimichanga prepared with onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with rice and refried beans.

TAQUIZA

TACO SALAD

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or pork, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

TACOS AL PASTOR

$14.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork, onions, fresh cilantro, and pineapple sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

TACOS CARNE ASADA

$14.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled fajita steak or chicken breast with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.

TACO LOCO

$14.00

Grilled chicken and/or flank steak, mixed with onions, poblano pepper, and mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce. Served with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

BURRITOS

BEAN BURRITO

$12.00

REFRIED BEANS AND CHEESE WRAPPED INSIDE A WARM LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA TOPPED EITH OUR SIGNATURE ANCHO SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND REFRIED BEANS.

BURRITO GROUND BEEF

$13.00

Flour tortilla rolled over ground beef and mozzarella cheese. Topped with ancho sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO DEL MAR

$17.00

BURRITO GARCIA'S

$16.00

FFlour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, onions, peppers, zucchini, squash, and rice. Topped with our famous Garcia’s cream sauce. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.

BURRITO JUANITO'S

$17.00

Our biggest burrito filled with grilled chicken, shrimp, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, and ranchero sauce. Served with black beans.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla rolled over shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

GRILLED BURRITO

$14.00

Grilled Chicken or steak: Prepared with mushrooms, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Flour tortilla rolled over your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

PORK BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla rolled over roasted pork and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

FAJITAS

VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$15.00

Fresh zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, carrot. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS

$17.00

Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN, GRILLED STEAK, STEAK & CHICKEN, CHICKEN & SHRIMP, STEAK & SHRIMP.

CARNITA'S FAJITAS

$16.00

Succulent chunks of specially seasoned roasted pork served fajita style. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

CAMARON FAJITAS

$18.00

EIGHT JUICY SHRIMP SAUTEED IN GARLIC BUTTER SERVED FAJITA STYLE.

DOUBLE FAJITAS

$33.00

Flank steak, marinated chicken breast, or combination. Serves two to three people. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

CAZUELAS

$35.00

Flank steak, chicken breast, sautéed shrimp, and slow roasted tender pork served fajita style. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

STEAKS

12 oz. Hand cut USDA choice Ribeye. Served with your choice of baked potato, house vegetables, or French fries.

CARNE ASADA

$18.00

Tender flank steak prepared with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and a chile torreado (SPICY PEPPER). Accompanied with corn tortillas. Served with rice and refried beans.

STEAK GARCIA'S (NEW YORK )

$23.00

12 oz. Hand cut USDA choice New York Strip. Served with your choice of baked potato, house vegetables, or French fries.

STEAK JALISCO (RIBEYE)

$23.00

12 oz. Hand cut USDA choice Ribeye. Served with your choice of baked potato, house vegetables, or French fries.

QUESADILLAS

DINNER CHEESE QUESADILLA

$11.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.

DINNER VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$13.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, and poblano peppers. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.

DINNER GRILLED QUESADILLA

$14.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

QUESADILLA GARCIA'S

$15.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, cream sauce, mushrooms, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA JALISCO

$16.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, cream sauce, mushrooms, onions, and poblano pepper Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.

FROM THE GRILL

Boneless pork loin, slow roasted, seasoned then grilled with chipotle cream sauce on top. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables.

BISTEC DE PUERCO

$16.00

Boneless pork loin, slow roasted, seasoned then grilled with chipotle cream sauce on top. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables.

CHORIPOLLO

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with rich chorizo in a white cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Served with flour tortillas

DELICIA DE POLLO

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast sliced and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and vegetables.

EL BANDIDO

$15.00

Seasoned flank steak sliced with rich chorizo on top of our Mexican rice, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas.

PARRILLADA GARCIA'S

$17.00

Immerse yourself in the best of the Mexican grill with our premium mixture of flank steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and vegetables. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, cheese sauce, and tortillas. * Cannot prepare without vegetables.

POLLO ACAPULCO

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our own pineapple chipotle sauce and four sautéed shrimp on the side. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables.

POLLO MACHO

$14.00

POLLO PARRILLA

$16.00

DEL MAR

BAJA PLATTER

$21.00

Grilled Grouper topped with sautéed shrimp, our signature white wine sauce, and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.00

Plump juicy shrimp sautéed in spicy diablo sauce. Served with black beans and rice.

CHIMICHANGA DE CAMARON

$15.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, mozzarella cheese. Topped with creamy wine sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR

$17.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with crab meat, shrimp, fish, and pico de gallo. Topped with our famous Garcia’s cream sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

FISH OF THE DAY

$20.00

Daily selection of fresh fish offered at Garcia's. Can be prepared grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, house vegetables, or French fries.

FISH TACOS

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON

$18.00

Fresh salmon filet prepared grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables. Paired with our signature creamy wine sauce on the side.

QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$16.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, poblano pepper, and shrimp.Served with Guacamole, Sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

Three corn tortillas filled with fresh grilled grouper or shrimp. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, and special sauce. Served with black beans and rice. Shrimp tacos prepared with melted mozzarella cheese

SHRIMP VALLARTA

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp tossed in a creamy wine sauce with poblano pepper, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a grilled flour tortilla with a bed of rice.

TACO LOCO DE CAMARON

$16.00

Grilled shrimp mixed with onions, poblano pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, served with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

ALA TACOS/ENCHILADAS

ALA BEEF TACO

$3.00

ALA CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

ALA TACO AL PASTOR

$3.50

ALA TACO ASADA

$3.50

ALA FISH TACO

$4.50

ALA SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

ALA CHEESE ENCHILADA

$3.00

ALA GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA

$3.00

ALA PORK ENCHILADA

$3.00

ALA CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$3.00

ALA PORK TACO

$3.00

ALA GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$3.50

ALA QUESADILLAS

ALA SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$12.00

ALA CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

ALA GRILLED QUESADILLA

$10.00

ALA KIDS QUESADILLA

$3.50

ALA VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.00

ALA FAJITAS

ALA FAJITA

$13.00

ALA BURRITOS/CHIMICHANGAS

ALA BEAN BURRITO

$7.00

ALA BEEF BURRITO

$7.00

ALA BEEF CHIMICHANGA

$6.00

ALA CHICKEN BURRITO

$7.00

ALA CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$8.00

ALA GRILLED BURRITO

$9.00

ALA GRILLED CHIMICHANGA

$8.00

ALA PORK BURRITO

$7.00

ALA SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$12.00

ALA MEXICAN TRADITIONS

ALA TAMALE

$3.50

ALA CHILE RELLENO

$6.00

ALA FISH OF THE DAY

$14.00

GARCIA'S ADD-ONS

JALAPENOS

$1.00

ALA BANDERA

$3.25

ALA GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

ALA GRILLED STEAK

$5.00

ALA PORK

$5.00

ALA SHRIMP

$1.50

AVOCADO

$3.00

CHORIZO ALA

$4.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

SERRANOS REVANADOS

$2.00

SIDE CHEESE DIP

$1.75

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.25

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.25

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.25

TORREADOS (SPICY PEPPERS)

$3.00

DICED ONION

$1.50

DICED TOMATOS

$1.00

CILANTRO

$1.00

HONGOS

$1.50

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

Garnished with parmesan cheese and pico de gallo.

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

HOUSE VEGETABLES

$3.00

CARROTS, SQUASH, ZUCHINI, BROCOLLI.

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

SIDE Vegetal De Fajita

$2.00

POBLANOS PEPERS

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN NUGGET ALA

$1.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

KIDS BURRITO

$5.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.50

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.50

KIDS ENCHILADA

$5.50

KIDS MACCARONI

$5.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.50

KIDS QUESADILLA ALA

$3.50

KIDS TACO

$5.50

DESSERTS

BUNUELO

BUNUELO

$6.00
CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA

CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA

$6.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00
FLAN

FLAN

$5.00
LAVA CAKE

LAVA CAKE

$8.00

GARCIA'S SIGNATURE SAUCES

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$1.00

SIDE ANCHO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CANCUN SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$1.50

SALSA PINA

$1.00

SIDE GARCIAS SAUCE

$1.50

WEEKEND FEATURE

PASTA POBLANO

$15.00+

WINE SPECIAL

$5.00

EL PATRON

$25.00

BROCHETAS

$18.00

MARGARITAS

MARGARITA QUART

$16.00

SANGRIAS

SANGRIA QUART

$20.00

MISC FEES

ROOM FEE

$250.00

SIGNATURE SAUCES

SIDE ANCHO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE CANCUN SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE FISH SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE GARCIAS SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE RANCHERO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE SALSA DE PINA

$1.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gracias Amigos!

Location

105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort, KY 40601

Directions

