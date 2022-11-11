Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
105 Brighton Park Blvd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BAG OF CHIPS
BEAN DIP
BUFFALO WINGS
Traditional wings Garcia’s style. Spicy or BBQ. Served with celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
CHEESE DIP
CHIPS AND SALSA
CHORIQUESO
CRAB CAKE
Crab cake topped with chipotle cream sauce, fresh pico de gallo, and lettuce
CUP OF SALSA
FUNDIDO
Melted cheese with homemade cream sauce, onions and poblano peppers. Choice of Chicken or Chorizo. Served with warm flour tortillas.
GUACAMOLE DIP
HOT SALSA
QUART OF CHEESE DIP
QUART OF GUACAMOLE
QUART OF HOT SALSA
QUART OF PICO DE GALLO
QUART OF SALSA
FRESH SALADS & SOUPS
SIDE SALAD
Fresh salad greens, tortilla strips, cucumbers, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
GRILLED SALAD
Fresh salad greens, tortilla strips, cucumbers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast or flank steak.
SALMON OR GROUPER SALAD
Garden fresh salad greens, crispy tortilla strips, cucumbers, black beans, mozzarella cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened salmon or grouper
SOPA DEL DIA
MEXICAN TRADITIONS
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
Hand rolled corn tortillas deep fried, stuffed with chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatillo verde, and refried beans.
CHILE RELLENO
Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco. Topped with traditional sauce and melted cheese. Served with black beans and rice.
LAS MULITAS
Grilled steak, onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, mushrooms, and cheese. Wrapped in two warm flour tortillas and topped with cheese sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
MOLCAJETE
Mixture of grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, sautéed onions, poblano peppers, and three types of bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas. * Cannot prepare without vegetables.
MOLCAJETE CAMARON
Mixture of sautéed shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, poblano peppers, and three types of bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas. * Cannot prepare without vegetables.
NACHOS
Tortilla chips, baked mozzarella cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream with Ground Beef. Substitute with Grilled Chicken, or Steak: Add $2
PUERCO EN SALSA VERDE
Slow roasted, tender pork topped with green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.
TAMALES JALISCO
Two freshly made homemade pork tamales covered with cheese sauce and lettuce. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHILAQUILES
Crispy corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, special cream sauce, jalapeños, and fresh cilantro.
ENCHILADAS/TACOS
CHIMICHANGA
GROUND BEEF CHIMI
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with ground beef and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
PORK
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with pork and mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
GRILLED CHIMICHANGA
Lightly fried flour tortilla wrapped around with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or mixed (both).and mozzarella cheese. Crispy chimichanga prepared with onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with rice and refried beans.
TAQUIZA
TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or pork, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
TACOS AL PASTOR
Three corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork, onions, fresh cilantro, and pineapple sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
TACOS CARNE ASADA
Three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled fajita steak or chicken breast with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.
TACO LOCO
Grilled chicken and/or flank steak, mixed with onions, poblano pepper, and mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce. Served with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
BURRITOS
BEAN BURRITO
REFRIED BEANS AND CHEESE WRAPPED INSIDE A WARM LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA TOPPED EITH OUR SIGNATURE ANCHO SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND REFRIED BEANS.
BURRITO GROUND BEEF
Flour tortilla rolled over ground beef and mozzarella cheese. Topped with ancho sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO DEL MAR
BURRITO GARCIA'S
FFlour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, onions, peppers, zucchini, squash, and rice. Topped with our famous Garcia’s cream sauce. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
BURRITO JUANITO'S
Our biggest burrito filled with grilled chicken, shrimp, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, and ranchero sauce. Served with black beans.
CHICKEN BURRITO
Flour tortilla rolled over shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
GRILLED BURRITO
Grilled Chicken or steak: Prepared with mushrooms, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Flour tortilla rolled over your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
PORK BURRITO
Flour tortilla rolled over roasted pork and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
FAJITAS
VEGETABLE FAJITAS
Fresh zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, carrot. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS
Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN, GRILLED STEAK, STEAK & CHICKEN, CHICKEN & SHRIMP, STEAK & SHRIMP.
CARNITA'S FAJITAS
Succulent chunks of specially seasoned roasted pork served fajita style. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
CAMARON FAJITAS
EIGHT JUICY SHRIMP SAUTEED IN GARLIC BUTTER SERVED FAJITA STYLE.
DOUBLE FAJITAS
Flank steak, marinated chicken breast, or combination. Serves two to three people. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
CAZUELAS
Flank steak, chicken breast, sautéed shrimp, and slow roasted tender pork served fajita style. Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
STEAKS
CARNE ASADA
Tender flank steak prepared with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and a chile torreado (SPICY PEPPER). Accompanied with corn tortillas. Served with rice and refried beans.
STEAK GARCIA'S (NEW YORK )
12 oz. Hand cut USDA choice New York Strip. Served with your choice of baked potato, house vegetables, or French fries.
STEAK JALISCO (RIBEYE)
12 oz. Hand cut USDA choice Ribeye. Served with your choice of baked potato, house vegetables, or French fries.
QUESADILLAS
DINNER CHEESE QUESADILLA
Big flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
DINNER VEGETABLE QUESADILLA
Big flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, and poblano peppers. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
DINNER GRILLED QUESADILLA
Big flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
QUESADILLA GARCIA'S
Big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, cream sauce, mushrooms, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA JALISCO
Big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, cream sauce, mushrooms, onions, and poblano pepper Served with: Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
FROM THE GRILL
BISTEC DE PUERCO
Boneless pork loin, slow roasted, seasoned then grilled with chipotle cream sauce on top. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables.
CHORIPOLLO
Grilled chicken breast topped with rich chorizo in a white cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Served with flour tortillas
DELICIA DE POLLO
Grilled chicken breast sliced and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and vegetables.
EL BANDIDO
Seasoned flank steak sliced with rich chorizo on top of our Mexican rice, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas.
PARRILLADA GARCIA'S
Immerse yourself in the best of the Mexican grill with our premium mixture of flank steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and vegetables. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, cheese sauce, and tortillas. * Cannot prepare without vegetables.
POLLO ACAPULCO
Grilled chicken breast topped with our own pineapple chipotle sauce and four sautéed shrimp on the side. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables.
POLLO MACHO
POLLO PARRILLA
DEL MAR
BAJA PLATTER
Grilled Grouper topped with sautéed shrimp, our signature white wine sauce, and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Plump juicy shrimp sautéed in spicy diablo sauce. Served with black beans and rice.
CHIMICHANGA DE CAMARON
Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, mozzarella cheese. Topped with creamy wine sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
ENCHILADAS DEL MAR
Three corn tortillas stuffed with crab meat, shrimp, fish, and pico de gallo. Topped with our famous Garcia’s cream sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
FISH OF THE DAY
Daily selection of fresh fish offered at Garcia's. Can be prepared grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, house vegetables, or French fries.
FISH TACOS
GRILLED SALMON
Fresh salmon filet prepared grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two sides: rice, black beans, refried beans and house vegetables. Paired with our signature creamy wine sauce on the side.
QUESADILLA DE CAMARON
Big flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, poblano pepper, and shrimp.Served with Guacamole, Sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
SHRIMP TACOS
Three corn tortillas filled with fresh grilled grouper or shrimp. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, and special sauce. Served with black beans and rice. Shrimp tacos prepared with melted mozzarella cheese
SHRIMP VALLARTA
Sautéed shrimp tossed in a creamy wine sauce with poblano pepper, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a grilled flour tortilla with a bed of rice.
TACO LOCO DE CAMARON
Grilled shrimp mixed with onions, poblano pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, served with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
ALA TACOS/ENCHILADAS
ALA QUESADILLAS
ALA FAJITAS
ALA BURRITOS/CHIMICHANGAS
ALA MEXICAN TRADITIONS
GARCIA'S ADD-ONS
JALAPENOS
ALA BANDERA
ALA GRILLED CHICKEN
ALA GRILLED STEAK
ALA PORK
ALA SHRIMP
AVOCADO
CHORIZO ALA
CORN TORTILLAS
FLOUR TORTILLAS
SERRANOS REVANADOS
SIDE CHEESE DIP
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE
SIDE SOUR CREAM
TORREADOS (SPICY PEPPERS)
DICED ONION
DICED TOMATOS
CILANTRO
HONGOS
MARGARITAS
SANGRIAS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort, KY 40601