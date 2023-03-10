  • Home
Garcias Place Food Truck - New 3529 NW BASCOM NORRIS DR, LAKE CITY, FL 32055

No reviews yet

3529 Northwest Bascom Norris Drive

Lake City, FL 32055

Popular Items

CUBAN STYLE ROAST PORK
FRENCH FRIES
THE REAL DEAL CUBAN SADWICH


BREAKFAST

FARMER BREAKFAST

$12.99

SPEEDY BREAKFAST

$8.99

SCRAMBLED EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.99

ENTREES

EMPANADA

$3.99

CROQUETTE

$1.50

STUFFED POTATO

$3.99

PLAIN TAMALE

$4.50

PREPARED TAMALE

$9.99

MADUROS 6XORDER

$4.50

TOSTONES 6XORDER

$4.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

CUBAN TOAST

$2.50

DEVIL CRAB

$6.00

COFFEE

CUBAN EXPRESSO/COLADA

$2.99

CAFE CON LECHE

$5.50

CORTADITO

$3.99

ICED CUBAN COFFEE

$5.50

MEALS

CUBAN STYLE ROAST PORK

$12.99

PALOMILLA STEAK

$13.99

HOUSE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$13.99

STEAK A CABALLO

$14.99

PORK CHOP

$10.99

PORK CHUNKS

$12.99

TASTE OF CUBA

$20.99

SANDWICHES

THE REAL DEAL CUBAN SADWICH

$10.99

MIDNIGHT SANDWICH

$10.99

STEAK SANDWICH

$11.99

CROQUETTE SANDWICH

$9.99

PORK SLIDER

$10.99

CUBAN RAFTER SANDWICH

$14.99

DESSERTS

FLAN

$4.99

TRES LECHE

$4.99

PASTRIES

$2.50

DRINKS

CANNED SODA

$1.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.25

MALT

$1.99

SHAKES

$5.99

COMBOS FOR 4

ROAST PORK FOR 4

$53.99

PALOMILLA STEAK FOR 4

$58.99

HOUSE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FOR 4

$58.99

SIDE ORDERS

WHITE RICE

$2.99

BLACK BEANS

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Cuban Food Done Right!

