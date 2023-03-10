Garcias Place Food Truck - New 3529 NW BASCOM NORRIS DR, LAKE CITY, FL 32055
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best Cuban Food Done Right!
Location
3529 Northwest Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City, FL 32055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BW Blacksmith - 419 FL-247 Lake City FL - 419 FL-247
No Reviews
419 FL-247 Lake City, FL 32025
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake City FL FSC #051
4.3 • 1,640
857 SW MAIN BLVD Lake City, FL 32025
View restaurant