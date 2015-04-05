Garcia's South of the Border
136 West Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92832
Breakfast
Enchiladas Suizas
Two large chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo salsa and sour cream, served with Mexican rice, beans and eggs.
Huevos Rancheros
A crispy tortilla tower, refried beans, rice over easy eggs topped with salsa ranchera, melted cheese crowned with sour cream and sliced avocado.
Mexican Omelette
Three large egg omelette filled with chorizo (or vegan chorizo) queso fresco.
Vegetarian Omelette
Three large over easy egg omelette filled with sauteed spinach. onions. mushrooms and cheese.
Huevos Divorciados
Two large over easy eggs served on a crispy corn tortilla one topped with our unique red sauce, the other with green sauce. Seperated with refried beans and house potatoes.
Chorizo con Huevo
Three scrambled eggs with authentic Mexican chorizo (or vegan chorizo) served with refried beans and house potatoes
Chile Verde & Eggs
Pork chunks and potatoes simmered in our freshly made green tomatillo sauce. Served with refried beans, two eggs any style and corn or flour tortillas
Vegan Chorizo & Potato Scramble
House potatoes scrambled with vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and served with frijoles de la olla.
Machaca & Eggs
Shredded beef folded with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, and eggs sauteed to perfection. Accompanied with refried beans.
Carne Asada Breakfast
Delicious marinated steak cooked to your preference served with two any style eggs, house potatoes and refried beans.
Porkchops & Eggs
Half pound boneless grilled center cut pork chop topped with our green salsa accompanied with two eggs any style and house potatoes
Red Menudo
Slow cooked beef tripe with special Mexican herbs and a combination of red chiles, served with spicy dry peppers oregano, diced red onions on the side.....corn tortillas of course.
Chilaquiles
Piled high tortilla chips smothered in your choice of red or green sauce. Layered with cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or any type of chorizo. Topped with an over easy egg, avocado slices and queso fresco.
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, cheese potatoes, pico de gallo, with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chorizo or vegan chorizo.
Tres Leches Pancakes
The popular pancakes became our version of one of the most delicious Mexican dessert. Tres Leches cake Layered and stuffed with creamy vanilla sauce. Topped wand drizzled with Dulce de Leche, caramel and more vanilla sauce.
Green Chicken Pozole
Hominy and shredded chicken slow simmer in green cilantro tomatillo stock, topped with fresh avocado red onion, radish, and shredded cabbage accompanied with house made tostaditas and lime wedges.
8oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs
8oz steak cooked to perfection. Seasoned with traditional spices. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes, and any style eggs.
Pancakes & Eggs
Three eggs any style with bacon, sausage and house potatoes. Substitute Waffles $2
Garcia Brunch Special
Nightlife
1942
2 for 1 well drinks
99 cent well drink special
Anaheim shot
Azole
Bottle beer
Bucket of beer
Call drinks
Call premium
Don Julio 70
Draft beer large
Draft beer small
Fishbowl
Fishbowl before 11pm
Fishbowl special
Premium drinks
Red Bull shot
Rep. Shot
Shot mix
Silver shots
Special shots
Top shelf
Water
Bottle service
Ciroc
Grey goose
Ketel one
Tito’s
Belvedere
Jack daniels
Jameson
Makers Mark
Buchanan 12
Johnnie walker black
Macallans
Buchanan 18
Johnnie walker blue
Hennessy vs
Remy vsop
D’usse
Hennessy xo
Remy xo
Cazadores blanco
Volcan blanco
Patron silver
Don Julio silver
Casamigos blanco
Don Julio resp
Casamigos resp
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio anejo
Casamigos anejo
Don Julio 1942
Moët imperial
Moët nectar rose
Don perignon
Promo
Mimosas
Lunch special
Chile Relleno and Taco *Lunch*
Taco & Enchilada *Lunch*
Wet Burrito *Lunch*
Two Tacos R&H *Lunch*
Mexican Chicken Cobb Salad *Lunch*
Taco Salad ground beef *Lunch*
Signature Fish Tacos * Lunch*
Two shrimp Enchiladas *Lunch*
CarneAsada Torta *Lunch*
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Torta *Lunch*
Blackened Sea Bass Salad *Lunch*
Chicken Fajitas *Lunch*
Two Cheese Enchiladas *Lunch*
Menudo *Lunch*
Pozole *Lunch*
Albondigaa *Lunch*
Chicken tortilla soap *Lunch*
3 Taquitos *Lunch*
Apertivos
Shrimp Ceviche
Chunks of fresh shrimp marinated in tangy lime-orange juice, with avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, chile, onions, and cilantro. Enjoy with freshly made tostaditas and agua chile. (Jalapeno peppers, fresh garlic and lime juice...spicy!)
Carne Asada Nachos
A mound of tortilla chips top with carne asada, refried beans melted cheese crowned with pico de gallo Mexican Style sour cream, pickle jalapeños, guacamole, and cotija cheese.
Baja Nachos
A mound of tortilla chips topped with Carne Asada and carnitas, spicy black beans, melted cheddar cheese and Jack cheese, crowned with sweet Maul onions, grilled jalapeños and red guacamole
Jalapeño Poppers
Four fresh jalapeños, grilled and stuffed with cream cheese, covered with beer batter and lightly fried until golden.
Chef's Taco Platter
Nine of signature hard shell Chef's Tacos. Your choice of shredded chicken or beef filled with shredded lettuce pico de gallo and a blend of cheeses served with salsa.
Chef's Fiesta Platter
Flautas, Chimichangas, Taquitos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and Buffalo Wings. Accompanied with their own sauces, including Guacamole. Feeds up to 4 people.
Cheese Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with our signature three cheese blend. Topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Add your choice of meat asada, carnitas or chicken.
Tostaditas De Tinga
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Topped with Refried Beans, Chicken Tinga, Chipotle, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Julienne Radish
Queso Fundido
A hot bowl of three cheeses roasted peppers and chorizo: (sausage or soy) served with warm tortillas and tri-colored chips.
Guacamole Estilo Mexico
Avocado, cilantro, serrano chili, red onions, tomatoes, Cotija Cheese and fresh lime juice with tostaditas. Prepare to order.
Asada Fries
Crispy fried beer batter potato wedges topped with three cheese blend, your choice of carne asada or carnitas, pico de gallo drizzled with Mexican sour cream and chipotle aioli crowned with guacamole.
Shrimp Cocktail
Half a pound of ice cold shrimp tossed with avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and our unique home made sauce
Al's Favorite Chicharrones
Crispy pork rind served with refried beans and salsa verde.
Mini Chimichangas
Three mini chimichangas filled with Mexican unique Mix, refried Beans, Rice, Assorted Cheese, and Chile Verde. Rolled into a small Mini Burrito, Crispy Fried to Perfection, Served with Sour Cream.
Taquitos app
Four small corn tortillas rolled tightly with shredded chicken or beef and fried until golden. Crowned with shredded lettuce pico de gallo drizzled with Mexican style sour cream, guacamole, and Cotija Cheese. Accompanied with Salsa Verde for Dipping.
Garcia's Famous Buffalo Wings
Mild, Spicy covered in Garcia's Traditional Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese dip, celery, and carrots
Ensaladas y Sopas
Chicken En Fuego Salad
Mixed greens, grilled corn, pico de gallo, celery, tortilla strips, crumbled blue cheese and chunks of spicy grilled chicken tossed with house made blue cheese dressing.
Mexican Cobb Salad
Mixed green lettuce, grilled corn, diced Roma tomatoes, black beans, diced bacon, diced avocado, grilled poblano pepper, hard-boiled egg, cotija cheese tossed in our cilantro ranch dressing. Crown with marinated flame broiled chicken breast
Ensalada da la Casa
Mixed baby greens, cucumbers, carrots tossed in our house made cilantro ranch dressing.
Soup and Salad Combo
House salad and a cup of chicken tortilla soup.
Blackened Sea Bass Salad
Baby mixed greens with grilled potatoes, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized walnuts, black beans, cotija cheese tossed with basil cilantro me vinaigrette dressing. Crown with grill blocking sea bass.
Taco Salad
You can't beat simplicity..shredded lettuce, three cheese mix, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, refried beans, sour cream, spicy ground beer tossed in rancho sauce and piled high
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Spicy tortilla soup topped with chunks of chicken, tortilla strips, and crema fresca, served with flour or corn tortillas.
Green Chicken Pozole
Hominy and shredded chicken slow simmer in green cilantro tomatillo stock, topped with fresh avocado red onion, radish, and shredded cabbage accompanied with house-made tostaditas and lime wedges.
Albondiga Soup
Classic Mexican vegetable meatballs soup. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Red Menudo
Slow cooked beef tripe with special Mexican herbs and a combination of red chiles, served with spicy dry peppers oregano, diced red onions on the side.....corn tortillas of course.
Tradicionales
Enchiladas
Two slightly crisp corn tortillas folded with a blend of cheeses, smothered in your choice or our unique red or green sauce crowned with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cream, cotija cheese. Accompanied with traditional rice and refried beans.
Classic Combination
Taco & Enchilada...Your choice of either shredded beef or chicken taco, red or green sauce cheese enchilada. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno & Taco
Traditionally prepared to classic Mexican Standards. We use large Pasilla Chiles, hand roasted and peeled, stuffed with three cheese mix, lightly battered and fried until golden. Topped with our special house sauce, sour cream and served with mexican rice and refried beans.
The Trio Combo
Tostada de Tinga, Soft Taco, and Cheese Enchilada. Served with Traditional Rice and Refried Beans sprinkled with Queso Fresco.
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Torta
Mexican sandwich made with a grilled telera bread spread with refried beans. Filled with chipotle grilled chicken breast dressed with chipotle cream sauce, sliced tomato, red onions, avocado and gueso fresco. Served with crispy potato wedges
South of the Border Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, blended cheese and your choice or carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, chorizo or vegan chorizo. Topped with red or green salsa.
Three Chimichangas
Golden fried mini burritos served with traditional rice and refried beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Three Flautas
Crispy fried rolled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken breast , served with traditional rice, and refried beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Taquitos plate
tacos de frank
Signature Del Mar
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas slightly crisped filled with shrimp and a blend or cheese smothered in our unique green sauce and topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, sliced radish and sliced avocado.
Signature Fish Taco Platter
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of either beer battered or grilled fish, topped with mixed shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our cilantro tartar sauce and accompanied with coleslaw.
Blackened Salmon Filet
Flavorful filet salmon dusted with spices and sautéed to pertection. lopped with a cajun cream sauce and served with Mexican rice and vegetables.
Mahi Mahi Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and blackened Mahi Mahi topped with salsa roja crowned with a blend of cheeses.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
This dish is a staple of any fine Mexican cafe...…succulent jumbo shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic, herbs, butter and house white wine. Served with rice seasoned vegetables.
Camarones a la Diabla
Camarones Rancheros
Chipotle Chicken Pasta
Sautee Chipotle Cream Sauce, Tossed with Noodles, Topped with either Shrimp or Chicken, Crowned with Cotija Cheese, Accompanied with Garlic Bread
Shrimp fejita burrito
Signature De La Tierra
Steak Tampiqueño 12oz Blackened Rib Eye
Carved in house and blackened with Mexican spices cooked to order and accompanied with a red cheese enchilada. guacamole, Mexican rice and De la Olla beans
Carnitas
Braised marinated pork accompanied with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Original Carne Asada
A tender cut of citrus marinated steak, grilled to order served over sizzling onions. Accompanied with flour or corn tortillas, traditional rice, De la Olla Beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chile Verde
Pork chunks and potatoes simmered in our freshly made green tomatillo sauce. Served with traditional rice, refried beans, corn or flour tortillas.
Beef Barbacoa
Slow Roasted Marinated Beef, Served with Traditional Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Cilantro, Onions for Topping and Flour or Corn Tortillas Of course...
Fajitas la Especial
Sautéed strips of steak, bell peppers, onions and tomato beans, and corn or flour tortillas. wedges. Served with traditional rice, refried beans, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas....Sizzling of course.
Especiales De La Casa
Signature Mole Enchiladas
Three slightly crisp corn tortillas folded with a blend of cheeses, shredded chicken breast smothered in our unique mole sauce, crowned win toasted sesame seeds and Mexican style cream. Accompanied with traditional rice.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two large chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo salsa and sour cream, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Grilled Chicken Diablo
Marinated double breast of chicken sautéed to perfection then glazed with hot and spicy diablo sauce served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
Taquitos
Four small corn tortillas rolled tightly with shredded chicken or beef and fried until golden. Crowned with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, drizzled with Mexican style cream, guacamole and cotija cheese. Accompanied with traditional rIce and refried beans.
Tacos de Frank
A choice of three soft shell tacos, carne asada(citrus marinated grilled steak), pollo al carbon (grilled chicken), carnitas(slow braised pork), Baja-style(beer battered fish) or shrimp, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada Torta with Mushrooms
Mexican sandwich made with a grilled telera bread spread with refried beans. Filled with thinly sliced steak, sautéed shiitake mushrooms sliced tomatoes, red onions, avocado and shredded queso tresco. Served with crisp) potato wedges.
Grilled Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, blended cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shrimp. Topped with red or green salsa
House Specialty Altos Paloma
Postres
Churros y Chocolate
A common dessert in Mexico City, often imitated and rarely perfect....until now. Sweet pastry dough is fried so it's crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, then dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate and caramel dipping sauces.
Traditional Flan
Traditional Mexican custard with a caramel topping.
Blanco y Negro Flan de Pastel
Our traditional flan baked over rich chocolate cake topped with tequila caramel and whipped cream.
Buñuelos
Crispy flour tortillas dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Trio
Kids Meal
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, blend of cheeses. Served with carrots, and Mexican rice.
Chicken Fingers
Three chicken breast strips, mixed truit or tries. Served with ketchup on the side.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla, shredded chicken or beef, cheese served with Mexican rice and retried beans.
Two Tacos
Corn tortillas. shredded chicen or beef, lettuce, cheese, side of a Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taquitos
Corn tortillas, shredded chicken, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Drinks
Happy Hour
AYCE Tacos
H.H Tacos
H.M Tortilla Taco
H.H Draft
H.H Margarita
H.H Paloma
Cheese quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla W/ meat
3 Chimichanga
3 Taquitos
2 Flautas
5 buffalo wings
Nachos
3 Garcia’s street tacos
Corona
22 ounce beer
$9 dollar shots
Vodka
Tito’s
Grey Goose
Well
Ketel One
Absolut
Ciroc
Flavored Ciroc
Skyy
1942
Casa Amigos Rep
Casa Amigos Silver
Avon 44
Avion
Casa Azul
Avion Silver
Avion Rep
Tres Generacion Silver
Tres Generacion Rep
Cabo Wabo Silver
Cabo Wabo Rep
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Rep
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Rep
Teremana Rep
Teremana Silver
Hornitos Rep
Casaamigo Mezcal
Viva Mezcal
Well Tequila
Beer
Draft 22 oz
Voodoo draft
Michladas sm
Michladas lg
Vodka
Modelo DFT
Negra Modelo DFT
Dos XX DFT
Pacifico DFT
Dos XX Amber DFT
Lagunitas DFT
Coors Light DFT
Bud Light DFT
805 DFT
Estrella DFT
Ultra DFT
Truly DFT
Voodoo DFT
Elysian DFT
Corona BTL
Modelo BTL
Dos XX BTL
Pacifico BTL
Bud Light BTL
Ultra BTL
Margaritas
NA Bev
Whiskey
Specialty Cocktails
Hennessy Mango Mojito
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
El Vino del Diablo
Absolut Citron Drop
Garcia's Margaritas
Cadillac Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Jefe’s Mangoneada
Avion Jalapeño Cuca
People’s Margarita
Hornito’s Sandia
Las Fresa Colada
Terramana Mora Mule
Tila Tequila Sunrise
Paloma
Altos Paloma
Wine
A la Carte Items
A la Carte Rice
A la Carte Beans
A la Carte Rice and Beans
A la Carte Sour Cream
A la Carte Small Guacamole
A la Carte Mini Guacamole
A la Carte Tortillas
A la Carte Cheese
A la Carte Veggies
A la Carte Sided Meat
A la Carte Pico de Gallo
A la Carte Avocado
A la Carte Chile Toreados
A la Carte Tacos
A la Carte Fish Tacos
A la Carte Fish Enchiladas
A la Carte Meat Enchiladas
A la Carte Chile Relleno
A la Carte Tamales
A la Carte Asada Meat
A la Carte Bean and Cheese Burrito
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Delicious Authentic Mexican Cuisine
136 West Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832