Garcia's South of the Border

136 West Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Breakfast

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.00

Two large chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo salsa and sour cream, served with Mexican rice, beans and eggs.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

A crispy tortilla tower, refried beans, rice over easy eggs topped with salsa ranchera, melted cheese crowned with sour cream and sliced avocado.

Mexican Omelette

$12.00

Three large egg omelette filled with chorizo (or vegan chorizo) queso fresco.

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.00

Three large over easy egg omelette filled with sauteed spinach. onions. mushrooms and cheese.

Huevos Divorciados

$11.00

Two large over easy eggs served on a crispy corn tortilla one topped with our unique red sauce, the other with green sauce. Seperated with refried beans and house potatoes.

Chorizo con Huevo

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs with authentic Mexican chorizo (or vegan chorizo) served with refried beans and house potatoes

Chile Verde & Eggs

$13.00

Pork chunks and potatoes simmered in our freshly made green tomatillo sauce. Served with refried beans, two eggs any style and corn or flour tortillas

Vegan Chorizo & Potato Scramble

$11.00

House potatoes scrambled with vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and served with frijoles de la olla.

Machaca & Eggs

$13.00

Shredded beef folded with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, and eggs sauteed to perfection. Accompanied with refried beans.

Carne Asada Breakfast

$16.00

Delicious marinated steak cooked to your preference served with two any style eggs, house potatoes and refried beans.

Porkchops & Eggs

$13.00

Half pound boneless grilled center cut pork chop topped with our green salsa accompanied with two eggs any style and house potatoes

Red Menudo

$6.00+

Slow cooked beef tripe with special Mexican herbs and a combination of red chiles, served with spicy dry peppers oregano, diced red onions on the side.....corn tortillas of course.

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Piled high tortilla chips smothered in your choice of red or green sauce. Layered with cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or any type of chorizo. Topped with an over easy egg, avocado slices and queso fresco.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Large flour tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, cheese potatoes, pico de gallo, with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chorizo or vegan chorizo.

Tres Leches Pancakes

$10.00

The popular pancakes became our version of one of the most delicious Mexican dessert. Tres Leches cake Layered and stuffed with creamy vanilla sauce. Topped wand drizzled with Dulce de Leche, caramel and more vanilla sauce.

Green Chicken Pozole

$6.00+

Hominy and shredded chicken slow simmer in green cilantro tomatillo stock, topped with fresh avocado red onion, radish, and shredded cabbage accompanied with house made tostaditas and lime wedges.

8oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$17.00

8oz steak cooked to perfection. Seasoned with traditional spices. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes, and any style eggs.

Pancakes & Eggs

$13.00

Three eggs any style with bacon, sausage and house potatoes. Substitute Waffles $2

Garcia Brunch Special

$23.00

Mimosa

All you can drink Mimosa

$16.00

Nightlife

1942

$35.00

2 for 1 well drinks

$12.00

99 cent well drink special

$0.99

Anaheim shot

$14.00

Azole

$35.00

Bottle beer

$7.00

Bucket of beer

$36.00

Call drinks

$10.00

Call premium

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Draft beer large

$10.00

Draft beer small

$8.00

Fishbowl

$35.00

Fishbowl before 11pm

$15.00

Fishbowl special

$25.00

Premium drinks

$12.00

Red Bull shot

$10.00

Rep. Shot

$13.00

Shot mix

$9.00

Silver shots

$11.00

Special shots

$5.00

Top shelf

$14.00

Water

$2.00

Bottle service

Ciroc

$225.00

Grey goose

$250.00

Ketel one

$225.00

Tito’s

$225.00

Belvedere

$250.00

Jack daniels

$225.00

Jameson

$250.00

Makers Mark

$250.00

Buchanan 12

$225.00

Johnnie walker black

$275.00

Macallans

$275.00

Buchanan 18

$325.00

Johnnie walker blue

$425.00

Hennessy vs

$275.00

Remy vsop

$300.00

D’usse

$275.00

Hennessy xo

$450.00

Remy xo

$550.00

Cazadores blanco

$225.00

Volcan blanco

$250.00

Patron silver

$250.00

Don Julio silver

$250.00

Casamigos blanco

$275.00

Don Julio resp

$275.00

Casamigos resp

$275.00

Don Julio 70th

$375.00

Don Julio anejo

$300.00

Casamigos anejo

$335.00

Don Julio 1942

$400.00

Moët imperial

$125.00

Moët nectar rose

$175.00

Don perignon

$400.00

Promo

$99.00

Mimosas

$30.00

Lunch special

Chile Relleno and Taco *Lunch*

$12.00

Taco & Enchilada *Lunch*

$12.00

Wet Burrito *Lunch*

$12.00

Two Tacos R&H *Lunch*

$13.00

Mexican Chicken Cobb Salad *Lunch*

$13.00

Taco Salad ground beef *Lunch*

$11.00

Signature Fish Tacos * Lunch*

$14.00

Two shrimp Enchiladas *Lunch*

$14.00

CarneAsada Torta *Lunch*

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Torta *Lunch*

$12.00

Blackened Sea Bass Salad *Lunch*

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas *Lunch*

$14.00

Two Cheese Enchiladas *Lunch*

$11.00

Menudo *Lunch*

$10.00

Pozole *Lunch*

$10.00

Albondigaa *Lunch*

$10.00

Chicken tortilla soap *Lunch*

$10.00

3 Taquitos *Lunch*

$10.00

Apertivos

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Chunks of fresh shrimp marinated in tangy lime-orange juice, with avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, chile, onions, and cilantro. Enjoy with freshly made tostaditas and agua chile. (Jalapeno peppers, fresh garlic and lime juice...spicy!)

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.00

A mound of tortilla chips top with carne asada, refried beans melted cheese crowned with pico de gallo Mexican Style sour cream, pickle jalapeños, guacamole, and cotija cheese.

Baja Nachos

$14.00

A mound of tortilla chips topped with Carne Asada and carnitas, spicy black beans, melted cheddar cheese and Jack cheese, crowned with sweet Maul onions, grilled jalapeños and red guacamole

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Four fresh jalapeños, grilled and stuffed with cream cheese, covered with beer batter and lightly fried until golden.

Chef's Taco Platter

$18.00

Nine of signature hard shell Chef's Tacos. Your choice of shredded chicken or beef filled with shredded lettuce pico de gallo and a blend of cheeses served with salsa.

Chef's Fiesta Platter

$32.00

Flautas, Chimichangas, Taquitos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and Buffalo Wings. Accompanied with their own sauces, including Guacamole. Feeds up to 4 people.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Large flour tortilla with our signature three cheese blend. Topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Add your choice of meat asada, carnitas or chicken.

Tostaditas De Tinga

$11.00

Crispy Corn Tortillas, Topped with Refried Beans, Chicken Tinga, Chipotle, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Julienne Radish

Queso Fundido

$12.00

A hot bowl of three cheeses roasted peppers and chorizo: (sausage or soy) served with warm tortillas and tri-colored chips.

Guacamole Estilo Mexico

$12.00

Avocado, cilantro, serrano chili, red onions, tomatoes, Cotija Cheese and fresh lime juice with tostaditas. Prepare to order.

Asada Fries

$13.00

Crispy fried beer batter potato wedges topped with three cheese blend, your choice of carne asada or carnitas, pico de gallo drizzled with Mexican sour cream and chipotle aioli crowned with guacamole.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Half a pound of ice cold shrimp tossed with avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and our unique home made sauce

Al's Favorite Chicharrones

$9.00

Crispy pork rind served with refried beans and salsa verde.

Mini Chimichangas

$9.00

Three mini chimichangas filled with Mexican unique Mix, refried Beans, Rice, Assorted Cheese, and Chile Verde. Rolled into a small Mini Burrito, Crispy Fried to Perfection, Served with Sour Cream.

Taquitos app

$10.00

Four small corn tortillas rolled tightly with shredded chicken or beef and fried until golden. Crowned with shredded lettuce pico de gallo drizzled with Mexican style sour cream, guacamole, and Cotija Cheese. Accompanied with Salsa Verde for Dipping.

Garcia's Famous Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Mild, Spicy covered in Garcia's Traditional Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese dip, celery, and carrots

Ensaladas y Sopas

Chicken En Fuego Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled corn, pico de gallo, celery, tortilla strips, crumbled blue cheese and chunks of spicy grilled chicken tossed with house made blue cheese dressing.

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed green lettuce, grilled corn, diced Roma tomatoes, black beans, diced bacon, diced avocado, grilled poblano pepper, hard-boiled egg, cotija cheese tossed in our cilantro ranch dressing. Crown with marinated flame broiled chicken breast

Ensalada da la Casa

$6.00

Mixed baby greens, cucumbers, carrots tossed in our house made cilantro ranch dressing.

Soup and Salad Combo

$11.00

House salad and a cup of chicken tortilla soup.

Blackened Sea Bass Salad

$18.00

Baby mixed greens with grilled potatoes, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized walnuts, black beans, cotija cheese tossed with basil cilantro me vinaigrette dressing. Crown with grill blocking sea bass.

Taco Salad

$12.00

You can't beat simplicity..shredded lettuce, three cheese mix, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, refried beans, sour cream, spicy ground beer tossed in rancho sauce and piled high

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Spicy tortilla soup topped with chunks of chicken, tortilla strips, and crema fresca, served with flour or corn tortillas.

Green Chicken Pozole

$6.00+

Hominy and shredded chicken slow simmer in green cilantro tomatillo stock, topped with fresh avocado red onion, radish, and shredded cabbage accompanied with house-made tostaditas and lime wedges.

Albondiga Soup

$6.00+

Classic Mexican vegetable meatballs soup. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Red Menudo

$6.00+

Slow cooked beef tripe with special Mexican herbs and a combination of red chiles, served with spicy dry peppers oregano, diced red onions on the side.....corn tortillas of course.

Tradicionales

Enchiladas

$12.00

Two slightly crisp corn tortillas folded with a blend of cheeses, smothered in your choice or our unique red or green sauce crowned with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cream, cotija cheese. Accompanied with traditional rice and refried beans.

Classic Combination

$14.00

Taco & Enchilada...Your choice of either shredded beef or chicken taco, red or green sauce cheese enchilada. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno & Taco

$14.00

Traditionally prepared to classic Mexican Standards. We use large Pasilla Chiles, hand roasted and peeled, stuffed with three cheese mix, lightly battered and fried until golden. Topped with our special house sauce, sour cream and served with mexican rice and refried beans.

The Trio Combo

$14.00

Tostada de Tinga, Soft Taco, and Cheese Enchilada. Served with Traditional Rice and Refried Beans sprinkled with Queso Fresco.

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Torta

$12.00

Mexican sandwich made with a grilled telera bread spread with refried beans. Filled with chipotle grilled chicken breast dressed with chipotle cream sauce, sliced tomato, red onions, avocado and gueso fresco. Served with crispy potato wedges

South of the Border Burrito

$13.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, blended cheese and your choice or carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, chorizo or vegan chorizo. Topped with red or green salsa.

Three Chimichangas

$13.00

Golden fried mini burritos served with traditional rice and refried beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Three Flautas

$13.00

Crispy fried rolled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken breast , served with traditional rice, and refried beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Taquitos plate

$13.00

tacos de frank

$17.00

Signature Del Mar

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.00

Three corn tortillas slightly crisped filled with shrimp and a blend or cheese smothered in our unique green sauce and topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, sliced radish and sliced avocado.

Signature Fish Taco Platter

$17.00

Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of either beer battered or grilled fish, topped with mixed shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our cilantro tartar sauce and accompanied with coleslaw.

Blackened Salmon Filet

$20.00

Flavorful filet salmon dusted with spices and sautéed to pertection. lopped with a cajun cream sauce and served with Mexican rice and vegetables.

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$17.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and blackened Mahi Mahi topped with salsa roja crowned with a blend of cheeses.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.00

This dish is a staple of any fine Mexican cafe...…succulent jumbo shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic, herbs, butter and house white wine. Served with rice seasoned vegetables.

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.00

Camarones Rancheros

$19.00

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Sautee Chipotle Cream Sauce, Tossed with Noodles, Topped with either Shrimp or Chicken, Crowned with Cotija Cheese, Accompanied with Garlic Bread

Shrimp fejita burrito

$16.00

Signature De La Tierra

Steak Tampiqueño 12oz Blackened Rib Eye

$25.00

Carved in house and blackened with Mexican spices cooked to order and accompanied with a red cheese enchilada. guacamole, Mexican rice and De la Olla beans

Carnitas

$16.00

Braised marinated pork accompanied with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Original Carne Asada

$20.00

A tender cut of citrus marinated steak, grilled to order served over sizzling onions. Accompanied with flour or corn tortillas, traditional rice, De la Olla Beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Chile Verde

$16.00

Pork chunks and potatoes simmered in our freshly made green tomatillo sauce. Served with traditional rice, refried beans, corn or flour tortillas.

Beef Barbacoa

$16.00

Slow Roasted Marinated Beef, Served with Traditional Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Cilantro, Onions for Topping and Flour or Corn Tortillas Of course...

Fajitas la Especial

Sautéed strips of steak, bell peppers, onions and tomato beans, and corn or flour tortillas. wedges. Served with traditional rice, refried beans, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas....Sizzling of course.

Especiales De La Casa

Signature Mole Enchiladas

$16.00

Three slightly crisp corn tortillas folded with a blend of cheeses, shredded chicken breast smothered in our unique mole sauce, crowned win toasted sesame seeds and Mexican style cream. Accompanied with traditional rice.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Two large chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo salsa and sour cream, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Grilled Chicken Diablo

$15.00

Marinated double breast of chicken sautéed to perfection then glazed with hot and spicy diablo sauce served with rice and seasonal vegetables.

Taquitos

$12.00

Four small corn tortillas rolled tightly with shredded chicken or beef and fried until golden. Crowned with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, drizzled with Mexican style cream, guacamole and cotija cheese. Accompanied with traditional rIce and refried beans.

Tacos de Frank

$17.00

A choice of three soft shell tacos, carne asada(citrus marinated grilled steak), pollo al carbon (grilled chicken), carnitas(slow braised pork), Baja-style(beer battered fish) or shrimp, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada Torta with Mushrooms

$13.00

Mexican sandwich made with a grilled telera bread spread with refried beans. Filled with thinly sliced steak, sautéed shiitake mushrooms sliced tomatoes, red onions, avocado and shredded queso tresco. Served with crisp) potato wedges.

Grilled Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, blended cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shrimp. Topped with red or green salsa

House Specialty Altos Paloma

$10.00

Postres

Churros y Chocolate

$7.00

A common dessert in Mexico City, often imitated and rarely perfect....until now. Sweet pastry dough is fried so it's crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, then dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate and caramel dipping sauces.

Traditional Flan

$7.00

Traditional Mexican custard with a caramel topping.

Blanco y Negro Flan de Pastel

$8.00

Our traditional flan baked over rich chocolate cake topped with tequila caramel and whipped cream.

Buñuelos

$6.00

Crispy flour tortillas dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Trio

$12.00

Kids Meal

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, blend of cheeses. Served with carrots, and Mexican rice.

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Three chicken breast strips, mixed truit or tries. Served with ketchup on the side.

Chimichanga

$7.00

Flour tortilla, shredded chicken or beef, cheese served with Mexican rice and retried beans.

Two Tacos

$7.00

Corn tortillas. shredded chicen or beef, lettuce, cheese, side of a Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taquitos

$7.00

Corn tortillas, shredded chicken, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Happy Hour

AYCE Tacos

$15.00

H.H Tacos

$2.00

H.M Tortilla Taco

$2.50

H.H Draft

$5.00

H.H Margarita

$6.00

H.H Paloma

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla

$4.00

Cheese quesadilla W/ meat

$6.00

3 Chimichanga

$5.00

3 Taquitos

$5.00

2 Flautas

$5.00

5 buffalo wings

$6.00

Nachos

$6.00

3 Garcia’s street tacos

$7.00

Corona

$2.00

22 ounce beer

$10.00

$9 dollar shots

$9.00

Vodka

Tito’s

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Well

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Flavored Ciroc

$10.00

Skyy

$8.00

1942

$35.00

Casa Amigos Rep

$14.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$12.00

Avon 44

$36.00

Avion

$11.00

Casa Azul

$30.00

Avion Silver

$11.00

Avion Rep

$12.00

Tres Generacion Silver

$11.00

Tres Generacion Rep

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Rep

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$19.00

Don Julio Rep

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Rep

$13.00

Teremana Rep

$12.00

Teremana Silver

$11.00

Hornitos Rep

$12.00

Casaamigo Mezcal

$10.00

Viva Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Beer

Draft 22 oz

$11.00

Voodoo draft

$7.00

Michladas sm

$8.00

Michladas lg

$12.00

Vodka

$8.00

Modelo DFT

$6.00

Negra Modelo DFT

$6.00

Dos XX DFT

$6.00

Pacifico DFT

$6.00

Dos XX Amber DFT

$6.00

Lagunitas DFT

$6.00

Coors Light DFT

$6.00

Bud Light DFT

$5.00

805 DFT

$6.00

Estrella DFT

$6.00

Ultra DFT

$6.00

Truly DFT

$6.00

Voodoo DFT

$6.00

Elysian DFT

$6.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Dos XX BTL

$6.00

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Ultra BTL

$5.00

Margaritas

Avion Jalapenos

$14.00

Lime

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Mango

$8.00

Tamarindo

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

People Margarita

$12.00

Cucumber

$10.00

Rachery

$9.00

Peach

$8.00

Skinny

$9.00

Fish Bowls

$35.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Kids

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Buchannan’s 12

$9.00

Buchanans’s 18

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Maker’s

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Buffalo

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Cognac & Liquor

Hennessy

$9.00

Hennessy SOP

$11.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Chambord

$9.00

Mezcal

Casa Amigos

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Promo Mezcal

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Hennessy Mango Mojito

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$12.00

El Vino del Diablo

$11.00

Absolut Citron Drop

$9.00

Garcia's Margaritas

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Jefe’s Mangoneada

$12.00

Avion Jalapeño Cuca

$11.00

People’s Margarita

$10.00

Hornito’s Sandia

$10.00

Las Fresa Colada

$9.00

Terramana Mora Mule

$10.00

Tila Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Paloma

$9.00

Altos Paloma

$10.00

Wine

House White

$7.00

Moscato

$8.00

Rose

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

House Red

$7.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

A la Carte Items

A la Carte Rice

$4.00

A la Carte Beans

$4.00

A la Carte Rice and Beans

$6.00

A la Carte Sour Cream

$2.00

A la Carte Small Guacamole

$4.00

A la Carte Mini Guacamole

$2.00

A la Carte Tortillas

$2.00

A la Carte Cheese

$1.50

A la Carte Veggies

$4.00

A la Carte Sided Meat

$5.00

A la Carte Pico de Gallo

$2.00

A la Carte Avocado

$3.00

A la Carte Chile Toreados

$1.25

A la Carte Tacos

$4.50

A la Carte Fish Tacos

$5.50

A la Carte Fish Enchiladas

$4.50

A la Carte Meat Enchiladas

$5.50

A la Carte Chile Relleno

$5.50

A la Carte Tamales

$4.00

A la Carte Asada Meat

$12.00

A la Carte Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Delicious Authentic Mexican Cuisine

