GARDEN BAR COMMISSARY 1 OLD

1430 SE Water Avenue

Suite 1O1

Portland, OR 97212

Signature Salads (correct price will calculate after adding to cart)

The Classic Favorites
Banh Jovi

Banh Jovi

$9.00+

Arugula + Napa Cabbage, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Daikon, Radish, Cilantro, Bagel Chips Add Chicken (+$3). Dressing: Mustard Miso Vini

Bliss Detox

Bliss Detox

$9.00+

Romaine + Kale, Avocado, Carrot, Pickled Beet, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, Pepitas, Apple, GB Seed Blend, Add Chicken (+$3). Dressing: Cider Dressing

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$9.00+

Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Add Chicken (+$3). Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Power Up

Power Up

$9.00+

Romaine + Kale, Turkey, Quinoa, Grape Tomatoes, Almonds, Parmesan, Herb Pesto, Add Avocado (+$3). Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Spicy Kale Caesar

Spicy Kale Caesar

$9.00+

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Fresh Lemon, Add Chicken (+$3). Dressing: Caesar

Taco the Town

Taco the Town

$9.00+

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Black Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Tillamook Cheddar, Tortilla Chips, Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Add Chicken (+$3). Dressing: Cilantro Lime

Trailhead

Trailhead

$9.00+

Romaine + Kale, Pickled Beet, Quinoa, Carrot, Dried Cranberries, Chèvre, Almonds, Add Steak (+$3). Dressing: Green Goddess Dressing

Seasonal Salads (correct price will calculate after adding to cart)

Meet the Winter Entourage
Under the Tuscan Sun

Under the Tuscan Sun

$9.00+

Romaine + Arugula, Marinated Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Bagel Chips. Dressing: Dijon Balsamic

Where's Waldorf

Where's Waldorf

$9.00+

Romaine + Kale, Apple, Red Grapes, Celery, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3). Dressing: Greek Yogurt Dressing

Planet of the Apricots

Planet of the Apricots

$9.00+

Romaine + Kale, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Chai Spiced Apricot, Pickled Red Onion, Almonds, Parmesan, Black Pepper, Add Steak (+$3). Dressing: Cider Dressing

Create Your Own

Create your own salad.
Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$9.00+

create your own salad

Group Salads (correct price will calculate after adding to cart)

Each serves 4 to 6. Dressings are served on the side unless specified as tossed in notes. For more group options, check out our CATERING page.
Baked Goods

Fresh bread and cookies available for purchase at restaurants while supplies last

SPIELMAN bagel chips

$2.00

GRAND CENTRAL focaccia

$0.75

Beverages

Housemade Iced Tea

$2.50

Housemade Lemonade

$3.25

Housemade Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

La Croix

$1.75

Retail

Fire Brew - Beet

$6.00

Fire Brew - Citrus

$6.00

Fire Brew - Chai

$6.00

Fire Brew - Garden

$6.00

Delivery Charge

$20.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

Location

1430 SE Water Avenue, Suite 1O1, Portland, OR 97212

Directions

