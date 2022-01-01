Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Garden Café by Kravitz

review star

No reviews yet

123 Mckinley Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Club Chicken Salad
Reuben - Corned Beef
Daily Double

Starters

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.79
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$1.99
Bagel with Avacado Spread

Bagel with Avacado Spread

$4.99

bagel topped with avacado spread and everything bagel seasoning (vegan)

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$4.50

vegan

Hot Peppers in oil with Pita

Hot Peppers in oil with Pita

$5.29

vegan

Soups & Salads

Wedding Soup

Wedding Soup

$4.99+

Our best selling soup with greens, meatballs and eggs in chicken broth

Soup of the Day -

Soup of the Day -

$4.99+

Ask us about today's feature

Daily Double

Daily Double

$12.49

Choice of 2

Spinning Bowl Salad

$11.99
Country Club Chicken Salad

Country Club Chicken Salad

$11.99

greens, chicken salad, fresh berries, kalamata olives topped with olive oil, balsamic glaze and a dash of salt. (GF)

Roasted Winter Squash Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Chardonnay poached pears, candied bacon, pepitos with Balsamic Dressing

Cold Salad Plate

Cold Salad Plate

$13.99

lettuce topped with a scoop of tuna, egg and chicken salad. Garnished with tomato slices (gf)

Sandwiches

Reuben - Corned Beef

Reuben - Corned Beef

$13.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye

Reuben - Turkey

$13.99

Turkey, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye

Kraut on Fire

Kraut on Fire

$14.29

Corned Beef, Hot pepper cheese, hot peppers, kraut on grilled rye

Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye

Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye

$12.99

Corned Beef, Swiss on grilled rye

Turkey Breast & Provolone

Turkey Breast & Provolone

$12.99

Turkey, Provolone on hearth Italian bread (grilled upon request)

Turkey Italiano

Turkey Italiano

$12.99

Turkey, provolone and sweet roasted red peppers on grilled hearth Italian

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted portabela mushrrom, sweet roasted red peppers, grilled onions, melted provolone, and spinach on grilled hearth Italian

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$14.99

Smoked Salmon with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of bread and cheese

Tuna Melt

$10.49

Tuna Salad with melted Swiss on grilled rye

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Egg Salad on hearth Italian

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Salad on hearth Italian

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.49

Chicken salad made with craisins, ground walnuts and mayo served on hearth Italian

Hannah K

Hannah K

$9.99

Pita stuffed with hummus, sweet roasted red peppers, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Wrap - Italian

Chicken Wrap - Italian

$12.49

Roasted chicken breast, sweet roasted red peppers, provolone, grilled onions, and tomato. Served in toasted tortilla

Chicken Wrap - Thai

Chicken Wrap - Thai

$12.49

Roasted chicken breast, black beans, corn and tomato relish, shredded cheddar in a toasted tortilla

Chef Special

$11.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Mr Pibb

Mr Pibb

$2.49Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$2.49
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49
Coffee- hot

Coffee- hot

$2.49
Coffee- decaf

Coffee- decaf

$2.49
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.49
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.49

Iced Tea of the Day

$2.49Out of stock

Coffee- cold brew

$2.99

Espresso

$2.49

Cappuccino

$2.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Daily Hot Coffee

$2.49

Daily Hot Tea

$2.49

Ginger Ake

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Strawberry Milk

$2.49

White Milk

$2.49

Desserts

Cheese Kipfel

$1.50+

Cherry Kipfel

$1.50+
Nut Kipfel

Nut Kipfel

$1.50+

Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock
Large Cookies

Large Cookies

$2.99

Lemon Mascarpone

$3.99
Russian Tea Biscuits

Russian Tea Biscuits

$3.49

Plain Brownies

$2.99Out of stock

Rocky Road Brownies

$2.99Out of stock

Coconut Macaroons

$1.59Out of stock

Berry Apple Blossom

$2.99Out of stock

Caramel Apple Blossom

$2.99Out of stock

Briwnie Small

$0.75Out of stock

Brownie,small

$0.75Out of stock

Chinese Cookies

$2.49Out of stock

Kids menu

Half Turkey with chips

$4.99

Half Grilled Cheese with chips

$3.99

Nachos and cheese with chips

$2.99

corn dogs

$3.99

fruit cup

$2.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Garden Café by Kravitz is located in the D.D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center, at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek MetroParks. A glass-walled room with a soaring ceiling, this unique space is surrounded by a lovely outdoor terrace, highlighted by spectacular views of Lake Glacier.

Location

123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509

Directions

Gallery
Garden Café by Kravitz image
Garden Café by Kravitz image
Garden Café by Kravitz image

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Youngstown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston