Garden Deli and Pizza
206 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your friendly hometown pizzeria and sandwich shop.
Location
512 Hwy 64/264, Manteo, NC 27954
