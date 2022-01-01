Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garden Deli and Pizza

206 Reviews

$

512 Hwy 64/264

Manteo, NC 27954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Pizza
Philly Cheese Steak
14" Pizza

Appetizers and Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49Out of stock

Cajun Waffle Fries

$4.49

With ranch

Onion Rings

$5.25

With ranch

French Fries

$3.25

Pesto Pasta Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Penne pasta with pesto, diced tomatoes and Parmesan cheese

Garden Pasta Salad

Garden Pasta Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Rotini pasta with broccoli, carrots, green peppers mushrooms, garlic, basil and olive oil

Potato Salad

$3.75Out of stock

Choose between Southern style, with mayonnaise, sour cream, deli mustard, green onion, boiled egg, pickle relish or Loaded Baked Potato style with sour cream, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion.

Wings

Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$18.99

1/2 Dozen Wings

$10.99

Dozen Boneless Wings

$11.99

1/2 Dozen Boneless Wings

$7.99

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$4.79

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots

Large Garden Salad

$6.79

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots

Small Chef Salad

$6.59

Ham, turkey, cheese and boiled egg served on a small garden salad

Large Chef Salad

$10.29

Ham, turkey, cheese and boiled egg served on a large garden salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.49

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini peppers and tomatoes served with red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled chicken served on a large garden salad

Cobb Salad

$10.79

Grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, boiled egg and avocado on a large garden salad

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.59

Homemade chicken salad served on a large garden salad

Kelly Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Large Garden Salad

Pizza

18" Pizza

18" Pizza

$15.49

Build your own large New York style hand tossed pizza, baked in a stone oven. Feeds 3 to 4 people

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$12.99

Build your own Small New York style hand tossed pizza, baked in a stone oven. Feeds 2 to 3 people.

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$2.25

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99

Specialty Pizza

18" Garden White Pizza

18" Garden White Pizza

$20.99

Four cheese, garlic white sauce, broccoli and tomato

14" Garden White Pizza

$18.49

Flour cheese, garlic white sauce, broccoli and tomato

18" Greek White Pizza

$22.49

Four cheese, garlic white sauce, tomato, spinach and onion

14" Greek White Pizza

$19.99

Flour cheese, garlic white sauce, tomato, spinach and onion

18" Veggie Pizza

$21.49

Broccoli, green peppers, mushroom, and onion

14" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Broccoli, green peppers, mushroom, and onion

18" Rustler Pizza

$22.49

Pepperoni, ham and Italian sausage

14" Rustler Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham and Italian sausage

18" Meatza Pizza

$25.49

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and hamburger

14" Meatza Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and hamburger

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.79

Ham, banana peppers, and pineapple

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.29

Ham, banana peppers, and pineapple

18" Easter Island Pizza

$20.79

Pepperoni, banana peppers and pineapple

14" Easter Island Pizza

$18.29

Pepperoni, banana peppers and pineapple

18" Six Shooter Pizza

18" Six Shooter Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onion and black olive

14" Six Shooter Pizza

$22.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onion and black olive

Grill

Hamburger

$10.25

5oz hand pattied beef served with chips and a pickle spear

Hamburger Sub

$10.25

Two 5oz beef patties served on a fresh baked sub roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99
Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99
Gyro

Gyro

$10.99

Subs, Wraps & Panini

Turkey

$8.49

Ham

$8.49

Four Cheese

$8.49

Chicken Salad

$8.89Out of stock

Homemade Chicken Salad

Italian

Italian

$8.89

Capicola and salami

All American

$8.49

Turkey and Ham

Tuscan Panini

Tuscan Panini

$8.79

Turkey, sundries tomatoes, provolone and herb mayonnaise

Roma Panini

$9.79

Mozzarella, tomato, and pesto

Sicilian Panini

$8.79

Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, and Italian dressing

Florentine Panini

$8.79

Spinach, sun dried tomatoes, onions, black olives and provolone cheese

Meatball sub

$9.49

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Crispy chicken in house made buffalo sauce

Crispy chicken

$7.79

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.79

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.89

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Bottle Water

$1.99
Half Gallon Fresh Brewed Tea

Half Gallon Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.25

Cup Ice Water

$0.25

Add On

Extra bag of chips

$0.50

Large 8oz Marinara

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.40

8oz Bourbon Pecan

$6.25

8oz Buffalo Sauce

$5.50

8oz Ranch

$3.99

3oz Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.40

Side Of Sub Dressing

$0.40

Children's Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.99

Crispy chicken and golden french fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your friendly hometown pizzeria and sandwich shop.

Location

512 Hwy 64/264, Manteo, NC 27954

Directions

Gallery
Garden Deli & Pizzeria image
Garden Deli & Pizzeria image
Garden Deli & Pizzeria image
Garden Deli & Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lost Colony Tavern - 208 Queen Elizabeth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
208 Queen Elizabeth Ave Manteo, NC 27954
View restaurantnext
Darrell's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1
521 US Hwy 64/264 Manteo, NC 27954
View restaurantnext
Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe - 7623 S Virginia Dare Trl
orange starNo Reviews
7623 S Virginia Dare Trl Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7531 S Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Grits Grill
orange star4.4 • 783
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14 Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Nags Head Pizza Company - MP 12.5 on beach road
orange star4.6 • 515
4036 South Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manteo

Darrell's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1
521 US Hwy 64/264 Manteo, NC 27954
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manteo
Nags Head
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston