Garden Drive-In Theater

20 State Route 11

Hunlock Creek, PA 18621

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger 1/4 LB
French Fries
Popcorn

Food

Cheese Steak

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Soft Pretzel

$4.00

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.00

Cheeseburger 1/4 LB

$5.00

Hamburger 1/4 LB

$5.00

Nachos & Cheese

$5.00

Popcorn

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00

Griled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Deli Pickle

$2.00

Treats

M&M Plain

$3.00

M&M Peanut

$3.00

Twizzlers

$3.00

Starburst

$3.00

Sour Patch Kids

$3.00

Swedish Fish

$3.00

Hard Ice Cream in cup (3 scoops)

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Raisinets

$3.00

Cookie Dough Bites

$3.00

DOTS

$3.00

Mike & Ike

$3.00Out of stock

Choc. Chip Cookies

$2.00

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Relish

Barbecue

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Beverage

16.9oz Bottle Water

$2.00

24oz RC Cola

$2.00

24oz Diet RC Cola

$2.00

24oz 7 UP

$2.00

24oz Root Beer

$2.00

24oz Pink Lemonade

$2.00

24oz Iced Tea

$2.00

16oz Coffee

$2.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$2.00

16oz Hot Tea

$2.00

24oz Cup Of Ice

$0.50

20oz Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Monster Energy

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

20 State Route 11, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621

Directions

Gallery
Garden Drive-In Theater image
Garden Drive-In Theater image
Garden Drive-In Theater image

