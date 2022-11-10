Garden Fresh Food Market imageView gallery

Garden Fresh Food Market 800 Madison Sq

800 Madison Sq

Madison, TN 37115

Street Style Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.00

Carnita Taco

$3.00

Lengua Taco

$3.00

Barbacoa Beef Taco

$3.00

Camaron Taco

$3.00

Pollo Taco

$3.00

All Pastor Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Barbacoa Lamb Taco

$3.00

The Taco Impossible

$4.99

Crunch Wrap

Beef Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Carnita Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Chicken Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Burritos

Beef Steak Burrito

$11.99

Carnita Burrito

$11.99

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$11.99

Impossible Burrito

$12.99

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.99

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

California Burrito

$13.99

Quesadillas

Beef Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Carnita Quesadilla

$11.99

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.99

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Impossible Quesadilla

$13.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Jalisco Fajita

$18.99

Steak Fajita

$16.99

Chicken & Steak Fajita

$17.99

Impossible Fajita

$18.99

Tortas

Steak Torta

$11.99

Carnita Torta

$11.99

Salchicha Torta

$9.99

Chicken Torta

$11.99

Al Pastor Torta

$11.99

Torta Cubana

$13.99

Extras

Fried Plantains

$8.99

Loaded Pollo Nachos

$14.99

Fresh Made House Guacamole 16oz

$9.99

Fresh Made Salsa Verde (Spicy) 16oz

$7.99

House Made Tortilla Chips

$5.99

Mexican Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$0.30

Salsa Macha Roja

$0.65

Extra Lime

$0.75

Loaded Steak Nachos

$15.99

Loaded Carnita Nachos

$15.99

Mild Salsa 16oz

$7.99

House Made Salsa Roja (Extremely Spicy) 16oz

$7.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Salsa Roja

$0.30

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Grill

Carne Asada Plate

$18.99

Pollo a la Plancha

$17.99

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Mexican Street Food

Flautas

$11.99

Mulita

$3.50

Drinks

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Soda

$2.99

Cooked Meat, per Pound

1lb Barbacoa Beef

$11.99

1lb Carnita

$11.99

1lb barbacoa Lamb

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Madison Sq, Madison, TN 37115

Directions

